Boys Basketball

Scores

Algoma 50, Gresham Community 49

Altoona 67, Elk Mound 49

Bayfield 56, Bruce 53

Bloomer 74, Stanley-Boyd 27

Brookfield East 54, Milwaukee Riverside University 45

Cameron 62, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 48

City, Mich. 50, Saint Thomas Aquinas 23

Dunbar, Ill. 73, Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir 55

Fall Creek 57, Spring Valley 35

Franklin 76, Milwaukee Vincent 56

Grantsburg 59, Somerset 36

Onalaska 65, Chippewa Falls 56

Roncalli 66, Seymour 42

Thorp 62, Mondovi 43

Unity 71, Boyceville 29

Box Scores

Onalaska 65, Chi-Hi 56

Onalaska303565
Chi-Hi302656

Onalaska: Carson Arenz 22, Tyrell Stuttley 11, Sam Kick 10, Dakota Mannel 14, Victor Desmond 5, Jonathan Flanagan 3. (23 14-22 22 65).

Chi-Hi: Alex Nelson 2, Luke Franz 4, Nolan Hutzler 18, Logan Erickson 2, Joe Reuter 9, Peyton Rogers-Schmidt 6, Jacob Walczak 3, Tyler Robarge 12. (16 14-21 22 56).

3-Pointers—Onalaska (5): Arenz 1, Kick 1, Mannel 1, Desmond 1, Flanagan 1. Chi-Hi (10): Hutzler 6, Reuter 2, Rogers-Schmidt 1, Walczak 1.

Fouled Out—Onalaska: none. Chi-Hi: Nelson.

Colfax 59, McDonell 52

McDonell213152
Colfax263359

McDonell: Cory Hoglund 17, JD Bohaty 18, Jaebin Bourget 5, Eion Kressin 1, Charlie Bleskachek 11. (18 10-12 24 52).

Colfax: Ben Thompson 22, Cole S 1, George Scharlau 15, Ed H 10, Jackson H 2, Zach Rindy 4, Luke Heidorn 5. (18 18-29 16 59).

3-Pointers—McDonell (8): Hoglund 1, Bohaty 3, Bourget 1, Bleskachek 3. Colfax (5): Thompson 3, Scharlau 1, Heidorn 1.

Fouled Out—McDonell: Kressin. Colfax: none.

Bloomer 74, Stanley-Boyd 27

Bloomer383674
Stanley-Boyd151227

Bloomer: Caleb Ruf 8, John Bleskacek 8, Zach Ruf 8, Austin Thur 7, Bradley Sarauer 21, Charlie Herrick 5, Loren Stolt 13, Leif Iverson 2, Jayzson Thompson 2. (31 7-11 9 74).

Stanley-Boyd: LJ Schmelzer 14, Bo Chwala 2, Jordan McKnight 3, Clayton Carlson 2, Noah Gillingham 3. (10 4-9 10 27).

3-Pointers—Bloomer (5): Bleskaeck 2, Z.Ruf 1, Thur 1, Herrick 1. Stanley-Boyd (3): Schmelzer 3.

Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.

Cadott 57, Elmwood/Plum City 39

Plum City/Elmwood201939
Cadott273057

Plum City/Elmwood: Noah Gansluckner 5, Nic Forster 9, Zack Phillips 8, Jack Glampe 2, Tyler Maxwell 8, Jordan Brunner 5, Luke Webb 2. (14 9-16 11 39).

Cadott: Donovan Walters 3, Cole Sopiarz 3, Brad Irwin 6, Noah Kahl 6, Nate Schley 2, Ben Steffes 3, Coy Bowe 15, Mason Poehls 19. (20 8-13 13 57).

3-Pointers—Plum City/Elmwood (2): Phillips 2. Cadott (8): Sopiarz 1, Irwin 1, Bowe 1, Poehls 5.

Fouled Out—Plum City/Elmwood: none. Cadott: Poehls.

Thorp 62, Mondovi 43

Thorp204262
Mondovi202342

Thorp: Thomas Stewart 2, Ryan Jacque 13, Alex Tyznik 3, Ryan Stunkel 7, Ethan Reis 22, Aiden Reis 1, Isaac Soumis 14. (22 9-14 15 62).

Mondovi: Brennen Christopherson 5, Avery Hoepner 19, Ryan Fath 3, Owen Schultz 15. Laken Brion 1. (17 6-11 16 43).

3-Pointers—Thorp (9): Jacque 1, Tyznik 1, Stunkel 1, E.Reis 6. Mondovi (3): Christopherson 1, Hoepner 1, Fath 1.

Fouled Out—Thorp: none. Mondovi: none.

Girls Basketball

Scores

Algoma 67, Gresham Community 23

Galena, Ill. 71, Benton 52

Poynette 54, Turner 52

Saint Francis 61, Madison Country Day 32

Tomah 55, Mauston 15

Chicagoland Invitational=

Beaver Dam 51, Lisle (Benet Academy), Ill. 41

Boys Hockey

Box Scores

Chi-Hi 1, Antigo 1

Chi-Hi00101
Antigo00101

Third Period—A: CJ Levis (Dylan Lewis, Frank Valpentesky), 2:01.

CH: Sawyer Bowe (Brady Fixmer), 11:32.

Saves—Chi-Hi: Jaden Hoople 9-20-3-4-36. Antigo: Braden Bunnell 3-11-14-4-32. Shots on Goal—Chi-Hi: 3-11-15-4-33. Antigo: 9-20-4-4-37. Penalties—Chi-Hi: 4-8:00. Antigo: 2-4:00.

Girls Hockey

Box Scores

Chi-Hi/Menomonie X, Northland Pines X

Chi-Hi/Menomonie0000
Northland Pines0000

First Period—CH/M: Sidney Polzin (Chloe Beaudette), 2:19.

CH/M: Beaudette, 4:11.

CH/M: Polzin (Claire Walter), 5:48, PP.

CH/M: Ella Ausman (Emelia Bergh, Beaudette), 15:29, PP.

Second Period—NP: Allison Kieffer, 2:41.

CH/M: Madelyn Hebert (Alexa Wickland), 5:01.

NP: Cailey Coopman (Allison Kieffer, Madison Bill), 11:12.

Third Period—CH/M: Polzin (Ausman), 4:01.

CH/M: Polzin (Bergh), 4:43, SH.

NP: Grace Wittkopf, 11:41.

Saves—Chi-Hi/Menomonie: Caroline O'Dell 4-6-8-18. Northland Pines: Piper Snedden 6-0-0-6. Ashlynn Boxrucker 0-13-2-15. Shots on Goal—Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 10-14-4-28. Northland Pines: 4-8-9-21. Penalties—Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 4-8:00. Northland Pines: 7-14:00.

