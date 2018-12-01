Boys Basketball
Scores
Algoma 50, Gresham Community 49
Altoona 67, Elk Mound 49
Bayfield 56, Bruce 53
Bloomer 74, Stanley-Boyd 27
Brookfield East 54, Milwaukee Riverside University 45
Cameron 62, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 48
City, Mich. 50, Saint Thomas Aquinas 23
Dunbar, Ill. 73, Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir 55
Fall Creek 57, Spring Valley 35
Franklin 76, Milwaukee Vincent 56
Grantsburg 59, Somerset 36
Onalaska 65, Chippewa Falls 56
Roncalli 66, Seymour 42
Thorp 62, Mondovi 43
Unity 71, Boyceville 29
Box Scores
Onalaska 65, Chi-Hi 56
|Onalaska
|30
|35
|65
|Chi-Hi
|30
|26
|56
Onalaska: Carson Arenz 22, Tyrell Stuttley 11, Sam Kick 10, Dakota Mannel 14, Victor Desmond 5, Jonathan Flanagan 3. (23 14-22 22 65).
Chi-Hi: Alex Nelson 2, Luke Franz 4, Nolan Hutzler 18, Logan Erickson 2, Joe Reuter 9, Peyton Rogers-Schmidt 6, Jacob Walczak 3, Tyler Robarge 12. (16 14-21 22 56).
3-Pointers—Onalaska (5): Arenz 1, Kick 1, Mannel 1, Desmond 1, Flanagan 1. Chi-Hi (10): Hutzler 6, Reuter 2, Rogers-Schmidt 1, Walczak 1.
Fouled Out—Onalaska: none. Chi-Hi: Nelson.
Colfax 59, McDonell 52
|McDonell
|21
|31
|52
|Colfax
|26
|33
|59
McDonell: Cory Hoglund 17, JD Bohaty 18, Jaebin Bourget 5, Eion Kressin 1, Charlie Bleskachek 11. (18 10-12 24 52).
Colfax: Ben Thompson 22, Cole S 1, George Scharlau 15, Ed H 10, Jackson H 2, Zach Rindy 4, Luke Heidorn 5. (18 18-29 16 59).
3-Pointers—McDonell (8): Hoglund 1, Bohaty 3, Bourget 1, Bleskachek 3. Colfax (5): Thompson 3, Scharlau 1, Heidorn 1.
Fouled Out—McDonell: Kressin. Colfax: none.
Bloomer 74, Stanley-Boyd 27
|Bloomer
|38
|36
|74
|Stanley-Boyd
|15
|12
|27
Bloomer: Caleb Ruf 8, John Bleskacek 8, Zach Ruf 8, Austin Thur 7, Bradley Sarauer 21, Charlie Herrick 5, Loren Stolt 13, Leif Iverson 2, Jayzson Thompson 2. (31 7-11 9 74).
Stanley-Boyd: LJ Schmelzer 14, Bo Chwala 2, Jordan McKnight 3, Clayton Carlson 2, Noah Gillingham 3. (10 4-9 10 27).
3-Pointers—Bloomer (5): Bleskaeck 2, Z.Ruf 1, Thur 1, Herrick 1. Stanley-Boyd (3): Schmelzer 3.
Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.
Cadott 57, Elmwood/Plum City 39
|Plum City/Elmwood
|20
|19
|39
|Cadott
|27
|30
|57
Plum City/Elmwood: Noah Gansluckner 5, Nic Forster 9, Zack Phillips 8, Jack Glampe 2, Tyler Maxwell 8, Jordan Brunner 5, Luke Webb 2. (14 9-16 11 39).
Cadott: Donovan Walters 3, Cole Sopiarz 3, Brad Irwin 6, Noah Kahl 6, Nate Schley 2, Ben Steffes 3, Coy Bowe 15, Mason Poehls 19. (20 8-13 13 57).
3-Pointers—Plum City/Elmwood (2): Phillips 2. Cadott (8): Sopiarz 1, Irwin 1, Bowe 1, Poehls 5.
Fouled Out—Plum City/Elmwood: none. Cadott: Poehls.
Thorp 62, Mondovi 43
|Thorp
|20
|42
|62
|Mondovi
|20
|23
|42
Thorp: Thomas Stewart 2, Ryan Jacque 13, Alex Tyznik 3, Ryan Stunkel 7, Ethan Reis 22, Aiden Reis 1, Isaac Soumis 14. (22 9-14 15 62).
Mondovi: Brennen Christopherson 5, Avery Hoepner 19, Ryan Fath 3, Owen Schultz 15. Laken Brion 1. (17 6-11 16 43).
3-Pointers—Thorp (9): Jacque 1, Tyznik 1, Stunkel 1, E.Reis 6. Mondovi (3): Christopherson 1, Hoepner 1, Fath 1.
Fouled Out—Thorp: none. Mondovi: none.
Girls Basketball
Scores
Algoma 67, Gresham Community 23
Galena, Ill. 71, Benton 52
Poynette 54, Turner 52
Saint Francis 61, Madison Country Day 32
Tomah 55, Mauston 15
Chicagoland Invitational=
Beaver Dam 51, Lisle (Benet Academy), Ill. 41
Boys Hockey
Box Scores
Chi-Hi 1, Antigo 1
|Chi-Hi
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Antigo
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
Third Period—A: CJ Levis (Dylan Lewis, Frank Valpentesky), 2:01.
CH: Sawyer Bowe (Brady Fixmer), 11:32.
Saves—Chi-Hi: Jaden Hoople 9-20-3-4-36. Antigo: Braden Bunnell 3-11-14-4-32. Shots on Goal—Chi-Hi: 3-11-15-4-33. Antigo: 9-20-4-4-37. Penalties—Chi-Hi: 4-8:00. Antigo: 2-4:00.
Girls Hockey
Box Scores
Chi-Hi/Menomonie X, Northland Pines X
|Chi-Hi/Menomonie
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northland Pines
|0
|0
|0
|0
First Period—CH/M: Sidney Polzin (Chloe Beaudette), 2:19.
CH/M: Beaudette, 4:11.
CH/M: Polzin (Claire Walter), 5:48, PP.
CH/M: Ella Ausman (Emelia Bergh, Beaudette), 15:29, PP.
Second Period—NP: Allison Kieffer, 2:41.
CH/M: Madelyn Hebert (Alexa Wickland), 5:01.
NP: Cailey Coopman (Allison Kieffer, Madison Bill), 11:12.
Third Period—CH/M: Polzin (Ausman), 4:01.
CH/M: Polzin (Bergh), 4:43, SH.
NP: Grace Wittkopf, 11:41.
Saves—Chi-Hi/Menomonie: Caroline O'Dell 4-6-8-18. Northland Pines: Piper Snedden 6-0-0-6. Ashlynn Boxrucker 0-13-2-15. Shots on Goal—Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 10-14-4-28. Northland Pines: 4-8-9-21. Penalties—Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 4-8:00. Northland Pines: 7-14:00.
