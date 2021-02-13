 Skip to main content
Local Scoreboard: Saturday, February 13
Local Scoreboard: Saturday, February 13

Scores

Boys Basketball

Albany 53, Barneveld 44

Arrowhead 74, Hartford Union 56

Ashwaubenon 82, Homestead 72, OT

Brodhead 68, Monticello 63

Brookfield Central 85, West Allis Nathan Hale 41

Bruce 69, Lake Holcombe 64

Burlington 80, Racine Case 67

Cameron 75, St. Croix Falls 68

Chequamegon 64, Mercer 34

Crivitz 83, Lena 42

De Pere 67, Middleton 62

DeForest 77, Oshkosh North 68

Dodgeville 57, Prairie du Chien 56

Dominican 76, Saint Thomas More 63

Edgar 59, Hurley 51

Edgewood 71, Beaver Dam 69

Elmwood/Plum City 65, Durand 58

Franklin 85, Kenosha Tremper 74

Hamilton 108, Janesville Craig 75

Hudson 73, Sun Prairie 57

Hustisford 62, Watertown Luther Prep 42

Iowa-Grant 58, Belmont 46

Janesville Parker 57, Marquette University 47

Kettle Moraine 65, Muskego 58

Kimberly 77, Appleton East 76

Laconia 73, North Fond du Lac 68

Lake Country Lutheran 95, Waukesha West 88

Lake Mills 71, Fort Atkinson 61

Lakeside Lutheran 69, Catholic Memorial 64

Lourdes Academy 81, Central Wisconsin Christian 54

Manitowoc Lutheran 77, Mishicot 46

Martin Luther 73, Roncalli 55

Melrose-Mindoro 98, Gilmanton 71

Menasha 77, Green Bay West 72

Milton 53, Sauk Prairie 48

Neenah 47, Whitefish Bay 41

New Richmond 79, Prescott 68

Niagara 37, Suring 35

Oak Creek 54, Manitowoc Lincoln 49

Oconomowoc 54, Wauwatosa West 48

Ozaukee 62, Random Lake 57

Pacelli 70, Abbotsford 68

Peshtigo 62, Sevastopol 51

Potosi 65, Shullsburg 61

Racine Horlick 78, Racine Park 57

Racine Lutheran 89, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 57

Reedsburg Area 70, Baraboo 57

River Ridge 65, Richland Center 56

Saint Croix Central 78, Chippewa Falls 72

Sheboygan Area Luth. 79, Sheboygan Falls 66

Solon Springs 60, Birchwood 38

Sparta 79, Brookwood 37

Stevens Point 61, Eau Claire Memorial 58

Sun Prairie 56, Janesville Craig 45

The Prairie School 71, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 48

Valley Christian 48, Saint Lawrence Seminary 37

Watertown 55, Portage 49

West Salem 72, Black River Falls 66

Wisconsin Heights 78, Cambridge 75

Wrightstown 63, Stoughton 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Division I Section 2

Regional Final

Beaver Dam 55, Slinger 35

Germantown 92, Cedarburg 38

Kimberly 77, Appleton East 76

Sheboygan North 57, Oshkosh West 46

Division I Section 3

Regional Final

Arrowhead 39, Watertown 27

Kettle Moraine 61, Waukesha West 56

Sun Prairie 56, Janesville Craig 45

Verona Area 67, Waunakee 56

Girls Basketball

Division I Section 4

Regional Final

Franklin 55, Oak Creek 51

Kenosha Indian Trail 56, Kenosha Bradford 41

Milwaukee DSHA 69, Wauwatosa West 35

Waterford 48, Muskego 39

Division I Section I

Regional Final

De Pere 62, Pulaski 46

Hortonville 75, Wausau West 51

Hudson 58, Menomonie 31

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 67, Eau Claire North 49

Division II Section 1

Regional Final

Medford Area 47, Merrill 35

Onalaska 61, West Salem 47

Rice Lake 54, Osceola 44

Somerset 57, Altoona 56

Division II Section 2

Regional Final

Freedom 54, Fox Valley Lutheran 21

Notre Dame 83, West De Pere 52

Shawano 41, Antigo 33

Xavier 60, Menasha 57

Division II Section 3

Regional Final

Jefferson 36, Edgerton 32

McFarland 51, Edgewood 43

Reedsburg Area 55, Waupun 34

Wilmot Union 69, Whitewater 48

Division II Section 4

Regional Final

Kewaskum 30, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 25

Martin Luther 79, Greendale 50

New Berlin Eisenhower 66, Pewaukee 50

Pius XI Catholic 58, Whitefish Bay 31

Division III Section 1

Regional Final

Aquinas 77, Prescott 62

Neillsville 46, Osseo-Fairchild 40

Northwestern 65, Barron 62

St. Croix Falls 55, Unity 38

Division III Section 2

Regional Final

Amherst 62, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 52

Bonduel 55, Oconto Falls 39

Westfield Area 61, Adams-Friendship 36

Wrightstown 57, Brillion 52

Division III Section 3

Regional Final

Lake Mills 75, Brodhead 48

Lodi 41, Westby 38

Marshall 53, Laconia 35

Prairie du Chien 52, New Glarus 32

Division III Section 4

Regional Final

Dominican 45, Racine Lutheran 41

Howards Grove 47, Kiel 32

Oostburg 57, Random Lake 50

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 67, St. Marys Springs 28

Division IV Section 1

Regional Final

Clear Lake 61, Glenwood City 27

Edgar 50, Marathon 35

Fall Creek 36, Regis 30

Phillips 66, Ladysmith 50

Division IV Section 2

Regional Final

Crandon 39, Laona-Wabeno 38

Mishicot 76, Roncalli 41

Randolph 67, Dodgeland 29

St. Mary Catholic 63, Hilbert 55

Division IV Section 3

Regional Final

Auburndale 56, Iola-Scandinavia 48

Bangor 62, Cashton 34

Cochrane-Fountain City 67, Blair-Taylor 53

Division IV Section 4

Regional Final

Fennimore 54, Riverdale 38

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 66, Milwaukee Academy of Science 57

Mineral Point 60, Potosi/Cassville 41

Waterloo 53, Wisconsin Heights 51

Division V Section 1

Regional Final

Northwood 52, Solon Springs 25

Prairie Farm 72, Turtle Lake 42

Regis Altoona McDonnell 57, Lake Holcombe 44

South Shore 53, Drummond 32

Division V Section 2

Regional Final

Gresham Community 73, Northland Lutheran 70

Suring 48, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 43

Three Lakes 68, Niagara 38

Division V Section 3

Regional Final

Assumption 59, Loyal 43

Highland 57, Royall 33

Independence 56, Lincoln 54

Wauzeka-Steuben 54, La Farge 38

Division V Section 4

Regional Final

Albany 48, Barneveld 34

Almond-Bancroft 38, Lourdes Academy 36

Black Hawk 68, Shullsburg 40

Rio 66, Oakfield 55

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

Saint Croix Valley 78, Chi-Hi 72

St. Croix Central   354378
Chi-Hi   284472

St. Croix Central: Jackson Pettit 9, Colin Hackbarth 8, Spencer Trainor 4, Gabe Siler 9, Kelson Klin 22, Conner Nilssen 10, Carson Hinzman 16. (31 11-20 11 78).

Chi-Hi: Joe Reuter 21, Jake Spaeth 3, Keion Twyman 10, Jacob Walczak 28, Mason Monarski 10. (27 6-7 15 72).

3-Pointers—St. Croix Central (5): Pettit 1, Hackbarth 2, Siler 1, Nilssen 1. Chi-Hi (12): Reuter 2, Spaeth 1, Twyman 2, Walczak 4, Monarski 3.

Fouled Out—St. Croix Central: none. Chi-Hi: Kansas Smith.

Bruce 69, Lake Holcombe 64

Bruce   38 69
Lake Holcombe   38 64

Bruce: Matt Popowich 7, Dan Brockman 7, McCoy Manske 14, Dom Tinker 2, Ryan Popowich 2, Jake Thome 21, Drew Chafer 2. (29 5-13 11 69).

Lake Holcombe: Brock Flater 11, Colton Minnick 7, Dylan Bowen 16, Riley Gingras 16, Kaden Crank 14. (25 7-13 14 64).

3-Pointers—Bruce (6): M. Popowich 2, Manske 4. Lake Holcombe (7): Flater 1, Minnick 1, Bowen 4, Gingras 1.

Fouled Out—Bruce: none. Lake Holcombe: Flater.

Girls Basketball

McDonell 57, Lake Holcombe 44

Lake Holcombe   192544
McDonell  273057

Lake Holcombe: Karly Kirkman 10, Emma Lechleitner 6, Allison Golat-Hattamer 22, Brooke Lechleitner 5, Carly Vavra 1. (13 13-23 14 44).

McDonell: Destiny Baughman 6, Amber Adams, 2, Marley Hughes 9, Anna Geissler 8, Emma Stelter 7, Lauryn Deetz 16, Emily Cooper 3, Abigail Petranovich 6. (24 4-12 19 57).

3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (5): Kirkman 2, Golat-Hattamer 3. McDonell (5): Geissler 2, Stelter 1, Deetz 1, Cooper 1.

Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: none. McDonell: none.

Boys Hockey

Hudson 4, Chi-Hi 2

Chi-Hi   0112
Hudson   2114

First Period—Hudson: Zach Kocherdorfer (Oliver Schroeder), 1:22, PP.

Hudson: Alex Pottratz (Matthew Mauer, Brody Dietz), 3:15, PP.

Second Period—Hudson: Carter Mears (Hunter Danielseon), PP.

Chi-Hi: Owen Krista (Brady Fixmer, AJ Schemenauer) 7:45.

Third Period—Chi-Hi: Nick Carlson (Ben Carlson), 6:07.

Hudson: Matthew Mauer, 16:48, EN.

Shots on Goal—Chi-Hi: 6-10-8-24. Hudson: 18-12-12-42. Saves—Chi-Hi: Bridger Fixmer 16-11-12-38. Hudson: Alex Ripplinger 6-9-7-22. Penalties—Chi-Hi: 6-23:00. Hudson: 5-21:00.

Girls Hockey

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 7, St. Croix Valley 4

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie   2237
St. Croix Valley   0314

First Period—CF/M: Emma-Lyn Stephenson (Breianna Buonincontro), 3:39.

CF/M: Sidney Polzin (Paige Steinmetz), 10:45.

Second Period—SCV: Kendall Sundby (Makenzie Weiss, Jaden Weiwode), 1:01, PP.

CF/M: Kendall Rudiger (Ella Ausman, Sidney Polzin), 9:01.

SCV: Kendall Sundby, 11:59, PP.

CF/M: Sidney Polzin (Paige Steinmetz), 15:35.

SCV: Jenna Bergmanis, 16:45.

Third Period—CF/M: Addie Frenette, 6:12.

CF/M: Sidney Polzin, 8:09.

SCV: Jenna Bergmanis (Jaden Weiwode), 10:08, PP.

CF/M: Sidney Polzin, 16:36, EN.

Shots on Goal—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 6-9-6-21. St. Croix Valley: 7-12-13-32. Saves—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Caroline O'Dell 7-9-12-28. St. Croix Valley: Olivia Dumond 4-7-3-14. Penalties—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 5-10:00. St. Croix Valley: 0-0:00.

