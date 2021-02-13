Local Scoreboard: Saturday, February 13

Scores
Boys Basketball
Albany 53, Barneveld 44
Arrowhead 74, Hartford Union 56
Ashwaubenon 82, Homestead 72, OT
Brodhead 68, Monticello 63
Brookfield Central 85, West Allis Nathan Hale 41
Bruce 69, Lake Holcombe 64
Burlington 80, Racine Case 67
Cameron 75, St. Croix Falls 68
Chequamegon 64, Mercer 34
Crivitz 83, Lena 42
De Pere 67, Middleton 62
DeForest 77, Oshkosh North 68
Dodgeville 57, Prairie du Chien 56
Dominican 76, Saint Thomas More 63
Edgar 59, Hurley 51
Edgewood 71, Beaver Dam 69
Elmwood/Plum City 65, Durand 58
Franklin 85, Kenosha Tremper 74
Hamilton 108, Janesville Craig 75
Hudson 73, Sun Prairie 57
Hustisford 62, Watertown Luther Prep 42
Iowa-Grant 58, Belmont 46
Janesville Parker 57, Marquette University 47
Kettle Moraine 65, Muskego 58
Kimberly 77, Appleton East 76
Laconia 73, North Fond du Lac 68
Lake Country Lutheran 95, Waukesha West 88
Lake Mills 71, Fort Atkinson 61
Lakeside Lutheran 69, Catholic Memorial 64
Lourdes Academy 81, Central Wisconsin Christian 54
Manitowoc Lutheran 77, Mishicot 46
Martin Luther 73, Roncalli 55
Melrose-Mindoro 98, Gilmanton 71
Menasha 77, Green Bay West 72
Milton 53, Sauk Prairie 48
Neenah 47, Whitefish Bay 41
New Richmond 79, Prescott 68
Niagara 37, Suring 35
Oak Creek 54, Manitowoc Lincoln 49
Oconomowoc 54, Wauwatosa West 48
Ozaukee 62, Random Lake 57
Pacelli 70, Abbotsford 68
Peshtigo 62, Sevastopol 51
Potosi 65, Shullsburg 61
Racine Horlick 78, Racine Park 57
Racine Lutheran 89, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 57
Reedsburg Area 70, Baraboo 57
River Ridge 65, Richland Center 56
Saint Croix Central 78, Chippewa Falls 72
Sheboygan Area Luth. 79, Sheboygan Falls 66
Solon Springs 60, Birchwood 38
Sparta 79, Brookwood 37
Stevens Point 61, Eau Claire Memorial 58
Sun Prairie 56, Janesville Craig 45
The Prairie School 71, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 48
Valley Christian 48, Saint Lawrence Seminary 37
Watertown 55, Portage 49
West Salem 72, Black River Falls 66
Wisconsin Heights 78, Cambridge 75
Wrightstown 63, Stoughton 49
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Division I Section 2
Regional Final
Beaver Dam 55, Slinger 35
Germantown 92, Cedarburg 38
Kimberly 77, Appleton East 76
Sheboygan North 57, Oshkosh West 46
Division I Section 3
Regional Final
Arrowhead 39, Watertown 27
Kettle Moraine 61, Waukesha West 56
Sun Prairie 56, Janesville Craig 45
Verona Area 67, Waunakee 56
Girls Basketball
Division I Section 4
Regional Final
Franklin 55, Oak Creek 51
Kenosha Indian Trail 56, Kenosha Bradford 41
Milwaukee DSHA 69, Wauwatosa West 35
Waterford 48, Muskego 39
Division I Section I
Regional Final
De Pere 62, Pulaski 46
Hortonville 75, Wausau West 51
Hudson 58, Menomonie 31
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 67, Eau Claire North 49
Division II Section 1
Regional Final
Medford Area 47, Merrill 35
Onalaska 61, West Salem 47
Rice Lake 54, Osceola 44
Somerset 57, Altoona 56
Division II Section 2
Regional Final
Freedom 54, Fox Valley Lutheran 21
Notre Dame 83, West De Pere 52
Shawano 41, Antigo 33
Xavier 60, Menasha 57
Division II Section 3
Regional Final
Jefferson 36, Edgerton 32
McFarland 51, Edgewood 43
Reedsburg Area 55, Waupun 34
Wilmot Union 69, Whitewater 48
Division II Section 4
Regional Final
Kewaskum 30, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 25
Martin Luther 79, Greendale 50
New Berlin Eisenhower 66, Pewaukee 50
Pius XI Catholic 58, Whitefish Bay 31
Division III Section 1
Regional Final
Aquinas 77, Prescott 62
Neillsville 46, Osseo-Fairchild 40
Northwestern 65, Barron 62
St. Croix Falls 55, Unity 38
Division III Section 2
Regional Final
Amherst 62, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 52
Bonduel 55, Oconto Falls 39
Westfield Area 61, Adams-Friendship 36
Wrightstown 57, Brillion 52
Division III Section 3
Regional Final
Lake Mills 75, Brodhead 48
Lodi 41, Westby 38
Marshall 53, Laconia 35
Prairie du Chien 52, New Glarus 32
Division III Section 4
Regional Final
Dominican 45, Racine Lutheran 41
Howards Grove 47, Kiel 32
Oostburg 57, Random Lake 50
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 67, St. Marys Springs 28
Division IV Section 1
Regional Final
Clear Lake 61, Glenwood City 27
Edgar 50, Marathon 35
Fall Creek 36, Regis 30
Phillips 66, Ladysmith 50
Division IV Section 2
Regional Final
Crandon 39, Laona-Wabeno 38
Mishicot 76, Roncalli 41
Randolph 67, Dodgeland 29
St. Mary Catholic 63, Hilbert 55
Division IV Section 3
Regional Final
Auburndale 56, Iola-Scandinavia 48
Bangor 62, Cashton 34
Cochrane-Fountain City 67, Blair-Taylor 53
Division IV Section 4
Regional Final
Fennimore 54, Riverdale 38
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 66, Milwaukee Academy of Science 57
Mineral Point 60, Potosi/Cassville 41
Waterloo 53, Wisconsin Heights 51
Division V Section 1
Regional Final
Northwood 52, Solon Springs 25
Prairie Farm 72, Turtle Lake 42
Regis Altoona McDonnell 57, Lake Holcombe 44
South Shore 53, Drummond 32
Division V Section 2
Regional Final
Gresham Community 73, Northland Lutheran 70
Suring 48, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 43
Three Lakes 68, Niagara 38
Division V Section 3
Regional Final
Assumption 59, Loyal 43
Highland 57, Royall 33
Independence 56, Lincoln 54
Wauzeka-Steuben 54, La Farge 38
Division V Section 4
Regional Final
Albany 48, Barneveld 34
Almond-Bancroft 38, Lourdes Academy 36
Black Hawk 68, Shullsburg 40
Rio 66, Oakfield 55
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Saint Croix Valley 78, Chi-Hi 72
|St. Croix Central
|35
|43
|78
|Chi-Hi
|28
|44
|72
St. Croix Central: Jackson Pettit 9, Colin Hackbarth 8, Spencer Trainor 4, Gabe Siler 9, Kelson Klin 22, Conner Nilssen 10, Carson Hinzman 16. (31 11-20 11 78).
Chi-Hi: Joe Reuter 21, Jake Spaeth 3, Keion Twyman 10, Jacob Walczak 28, Mason Monarski 10. (27 6-7 15 72).
3-Pointers—St. Croix Central (5): Pettit 1, Hackbarth 2, Siler 1, Nilssen 1. Chi-Hi (12): Reuter 2, Spaeth 1, Twyman 2, Walczak 4, Monarski 3.
Fouled Out—St. Croix Central: none. Chi-Hi: Kansas Smith.
Bruce 69, Lake Holcombe 64
|Bruce
|38
|69
|Lake Holcombe
|38
|64
Bruce: Matt Popowich 7, Dan Brockman 7, McCoy Manske 14, Dom Tinker 2, Ryan Popowich 2, Jake Thome 21, Drew Chafer 2. (29 5-13 11 69).
Lake Holcombe: Brock Flater 11, Colton Minnick 7, Dylan Bowen 16, Riley Gingras 16, Kaden Crank 14. (25 7-13 14 64).
3-Pointers—Bruce (6): M. Popowich 2, Manske 4. Lake Holcombe (7): Flater 1, Minnick 1, Bowen 4, Gingras 1.
Fouled Out—Bruce: none. Lake Holcombe: Flater.
Girls Basketball
McDonell 57, Lake Holcombe 44
|Lake Holcombe
|19
|25
|44
|McDonell
|27
|30
|57
Lake Holcombe: Karly Kirkman 10, Emma Lechleitner 6, Allison Golat-Hattamer 22, Brooke Lechleitner 5, Carly Vavra 1. (13 13-23 14 44).
McDonell: Destiny Baughman 6, Amber Adams, 2, Marley Hughes 9, Anna Geissler 8, Emma Stelter 7, Lauryn Deetz 16, Emily Cooper 3, Abigail Petranovich 6. (24 4-12 19 57).
3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (5): Kirkman 2, Golat-Hattamer 3. McDonell (5): Geissler 2, Stelter 1, Deetz 1, Cooper 1.
Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: none. McDonell: none.
Boys Hockey
Hudson 4, Chi-Hi 2
|Chi-Hi
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Hudson
|2
|1
|1
|4
First Period—Hudson: Zach Kocherdorfer (Oliver Schroeder), 1:22, PP.
Hudson: Alex Pottratz (Matthew Mauer, Brody Dietz), 3:15, PP.
Second Period—Hudson: Carter Mears (Hunter Danielseon), PP.
Chi-Hi: Owen Krista (Brady Fixmer, AJ Schemenauer) 7:45.
Third Period—Chi-Hi: Nick Carlson (Ben Carlson), 6:07.
Hudson: Matthew Mauer, 16:48, EN.
Shots on Goal—Chi-Hi: 6-10-8-24. Hudson: 18-12-12-42. Saves—Chi-Hi: Bridger Fixmer 16-11-12-38. Hudson: Alex Ripplinger 6-9-7-22. Penalties—Chi-Hi: 6-23:00. Hudson: 5-21:00.
Girls Hockey
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 7, St. Croix Valley 4
|Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
|2
|2
|3
|7
|St. Croix Valley
|0
|3
|1
|4
First Period—CF/M: Emma-Lyn Stephenson (Breianna Buonincontro), 3:39.
CF/M: Sidney Polzin (Paige Steinmetz), 10:45.
Second Period—SCV: Kendall Sundby (Makenzie Weiss, Jaden Weiwode), 1:01, PP.
CF/M: Kendall Rudiger (Ella Ausman, Sidney Polzin), 9:01.
SCV: Kendall Sundby, 11:59, PP.
CF/M: Sidney Polzin (Paige Steinmetz), 15:35.
SCV: Jenna Bergmanis, 16:45.
Third Period—CF/M: Addie Frenette, 6:12.
CF/M: Sidney Polzin, 8:09.
SCV: Jenna Bergmanis (Jaden Weiwode), 10:08, PP.
CF/M: Sidney Polzin, 16:36, EN.
Shots on Goal—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 6-9-6-21. St. Croix Valley: 7-12-13-32. Saves—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Caroline O'Dell 7-9-12-28. St. Croix Valley: Olivia Dumond 4-7-3-14. Penalties—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 5-10:00. St. Croix Valley: 0-0:00.