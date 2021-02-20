 Skip to main content
Local Scoreboard: Saturday, February 20
agate

Scores

Boys Basketball

Division 1 Section 1

Regional Final

Appleton North 56, Hortonville 28

Eau Claire North 53, Eau Claire Memorial 37

River Falls 66, Hudson 61

Division 1 Section 2

Regional Final

Kimberly 73, Neenah 65

Menomonee Falls 69, Cedarburg 63

Oshkosh North 87, Fond du Lac 69

West Bend East 56, Beaver Dam 54

Division 1 Section 3

Regional Final

DeForest 70, Verona Area 54

Hamilton 82, Arrowhead 74

Janesville Parker 70, Monona Grove 51

Kettle Moraine 63, Mukwonago 62

Division 1 Section 4

Regional Final

Burlington 59, Westosha Central 53

Franklin 79, West Allis Central 63

Kenosha Indian Trail 67, Kenosha Bradford 66

Wauwatosa East 77, Brookfield Central 74

Division 2 Section 1

Regional Final

Altoona 59, Somerset 54

Medford Area 64, Rhinelander 54

Onalaska 65, Tomah 48

Rice Lake 63, Amery 41

Division 2 Section 2

Regional Final

Ashwaubenon 70, Notre Dame 61

Luxemburg-Casco 87, Denmark 69

Seymour 62, Clintonville 48

Xavier 60, Little Chute 38

Division 2 Section 3

Regional Final

Edgewood 55, McFarland 53

Lake Mills 72, Stoughton 52

Monroe 53, Turner 46

Wisconsin Dells 53, Adams-Friendship 48

Division 2 Section 4

Regional Final

Brown Deer 70, Grafton 64

Martin Luther 68, Whitnall 66

Pewaukee 59, East Troy 40

Wisconsin Lutheran 67, Whitefish Bay 62

Division 3 Section 1

Regional Final

Aquinas 51, Prescott 44

Neillsville 38, Stratford 36

Northwestern 78, Cameron 68

Saint Croix Central 79, St. Croix Falls 39

Division 3 Section 2

Regional Final

Brillion 52, Southern Door 41

St. Mary Catholic 57, Westfield Area 33

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 58, Northland Pines 45

Wrightstown 69, Bonduel 54

Division 3 Section 3

Regional Final

Darlington 94, New Glarus 66

Lake Country Lutheran 74, Columbus 55

Poynette 62, Richland Center 57

St. John's NW Military Academy 70, Lakeside Lutheran 34

Division 3 Section 4

Regional Final

Kiel 75, Oostburg 68

Milwaukee Academy of Science 79, Dominican 78

Racine St. Catherine's 51, Racine Lutheran 33

St. Marys Springs 72, Campbellsport 54

Division 4 Section 1

Regional Final

Clear Lake 65, Webster 43

Edgar 50, Marathon 35

Fall Creek 52, Spring Valley 47

Hurley 63, Phillips 54

Division 4 Section 2

Regional Final

Coleman 62, Crivitz 49

Lourdes Academy 85, Shiocton 56

Manitowoc Lutheran 56, Roncalli 54

Sheboygan Area Luth. 65, Kohler 53

Division 4 Section 3

Regional Final

Blair-Taylor 68, Whitehall 44

Iola-Scandinavia 67, Auburndale 55

Luther 67, Bangor 61

Necedah 68, Hillsboro 46

Division 4 Section 4

Regional Final

Cuba City 73, Mineral Point 49

Fennimore 51, River Ridge 44

Randolph 77, Deerfield 57

The Prairie School 76, Williams Bay 43

Division 5 Section 1

Regional Final

Drummond 56, South Shore 49

McDonell Central 71, Owen-Withee 50

Northwood 54, Solon Springs 38

Turtle Lake 44, Siren 30

Division 5 Section 2

Regional Final

Goodman/Pembine 78, Florence 69

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 59, Oneida Nation 51

Gresham Community 76, Bowler 47

Prentice 61, Newman Catholic 57

Division 5 Section 3

Regional Final

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 94, Gilmanton 74

Port Edwards 64, Columbus Catholic 59

Royall 43, Highland 26

Wauzeka-Steuben 56, North Crawford 49

Division 5 Section 4

Regional Final

Barneveld 61, Monticello 55

Hustisford 59, Cambria-Friesland 53

Shullsburg 71, Benton 34

Stockbridge 50, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 48

Division 1 Section 1

Regional Final

De Pere 84, Bay Port 70

Girls Basketball

Division I Section 2

Sectional Final

Germantown 84, Kimberly 72

Division I Section 3

Sectional Final

Verona Area 50, Arrowhead 40

Division I Section 4

Sectional Final

Franklin 57, Milwaukee DSHA 54

Division I Section I

Sectional Final

Hudson 55, Hortonville 50, OT

Division II Section 2

Sectional Final

Notre Dame 70, Freedom 38

Division II Section 3

Sectional Final

Reedsburg Area 78, McFarland 46

Division II Section 4

Sectional Final

New Berlin Eisenhower 50, Pius XI Catholic 37

Division II Section I

Sectional Final

Onalaska 55, Rice Lake 33

Division III Section 2

Sectional Final

Westfield Area 58, Amherst 55

Division III Section 3

Sectional Final

Lake Mills 65, Marshall 59, OT

Division III Section 4

Sectional Final

Howards Grove 38, Oostburg 37

Division III Section I

Sectional Final

Aquinas 84, St. Croix Falls 58

Division IV Section 2

Sectional Final

Mishicot 57, Randolph 29

Division IV Section 3

Sectional Final

Bangor 67, Auburndale 55

Division IV Section 4

Sectional Final

Mineral Point 65, Fennimore 33

Division IV Section I

Sectional Final

Fall Creek 63, Phillips 53

Division V Section 2

Sectional Final

Three Lakes 73, Athens 30

Division V Section 3

Sectional Final

Assumption 65, Wauzeka-Steuben 44

Division V Section 4

Sectional Final

Black Hawk 55, Albany 39

Division V Section I

Sectional Final

McDonell Central 72, Prairie Farm 53

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

McDonell 71, Owen-Withee 50

Owen-Withee    222850
McDonell  304171

Owen-Withee: Roy Stinson 9, Logan Amacher 7, Carter Klabon 12, Tyler Weaver 8, Alex Gutowski 3, Caleb Geldernick 13. (19 8-13 21 50).

McDonell: Eddie Mittermeyer 19, Logan Hughes 11, Max Hauser 7, Jake Siegenthaler 14, Dan Anderson 6, Tanner Opsal 12, Joey Janus 2. (28 17-28 15 71).

3-Pointers—Owen-Withee (6): Stinson 1, Klabon 2, Weaver 2, Gutowski 1. McDonell (7): Mittermeyer 3, Hauser 1, Siegenthaler 3.

Fouled Out—Owen-Withee: none. McDonell: none.

Girls Basketball

McDonell 72, Prairie Farm 53

McDonell423072
Prairie Farm332053

McDonell: Destiny Baughman 12, Marley Hughes 7, Anna Geissler 8, Emma Stelter 1, Lauryn Deetz 19, Emily Cooper 14, Laneyse Baughman 5, Abigail Petranovich 6. (27 10-14 17 72).

Prairie Farm: Lauren Kahl 2, Avery Hansen 6, Makaylin Christenson 9, Marnie Kahl 9, Eryn Bates 15, Sydney Junkans 12. (18 13-24 13 53).

3-Pointers—McDonell (8): D. Baughman 1, Hughes 1, Deetz 2, Cooper 4. Prairie Farm (3): E. Bates 2, M. Kahl 1.

Fouled Out—McDonell: none. Prairie Farm: Junkans.

Girls Hockey

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 3, University School of Milwaukee 2 (OT)

University School of Milwaukee   101 02
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie   002 13

First Period—USOM: Emily Mueller (Jordan Bonk), 16:50.

Third Period—CF/M: Ella Ausman (Sidney Polzin), 0:50.

USOM: Jordan Bonk (Maddie Wagner, Eileen Carey), 6:52, PP.

CF/M: Sidney Polzin (Ella Ausman, Emme Bergh), 9:40, PP.

Overtime—Joey Schemenauer (Brianna Buonincontro), 4:40.

Shots on Goal—University School of Milwaukee: 1-5-7-4-17. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 5-12-10-1-28. Saves—University School of Milwaukee: Molly Jex 5-12-8-25. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Caroline O'Dell 0-5-6-4-15. Penalties—University School of Milwaukee: 3-6:00. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 5-10:00.

