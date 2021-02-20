Local Scoreboard: Saturday, February 20

Scores
Boys Basketball
Division 1 Section 1
Regional Final
Appleton North 56, Hortonville 28
Eau Claire North 53, Eau Claire Memorial 37
River Falls 66, Hudson 61
Division 1 Section 2
Regional Final
Kimberly 73, Neenah 65
Menomonee Falls 69, Cedarburg 63
Oshkosh North 87, Fond du Lac 69
West Bend East 56, Beaver Dam 54
Division 1 Section 3
Regional Final
DeForest 70, Verona Area 54
Hamilton 82, Arrowhead 74
Janesville Parker 70, Monona Grove 51
Kettle Moraine 63, Mukwonago 62
Division 1 Section 4
Regional Final
Burlington 59, Westosha Central 53
Franklin 79, West Allis Central 63
Kenosha Indian Trail 67, Kenosha Bradford 66
Wauwatosa East 77, Brookfield Central 74
Division 2 Section 1
Regional Final
Altoona 59, Somerset 54
Medford Area 64, Rhinelander 54
Onalaska 65, Tomah 48
Rice Lake 63, Amery 41
Division 2 Section 2
Regional Final
Ashwaubenon 70, Notre Dame 61
Luxemburg-Casco 87, Denmark 69
Seymour 62, Clintonville 48
Xavier 60, Little Chute 38
Division 2 Section 3
Regional Final
Edgewood 55, McFarland 53
Lake Mills 72, Stoughton 52
Monroe 53, Turner 46
Wisconsin Dells 53, Adams-Friendship 48
Division 2 Section 4
Regional Final
Brown Deer 70, Grafton 64
Martin Luther 68, Whitnall 66
Pewaukee 59, East Troy 40
Wisconsin Lutheran 67, Whitefish Bay 62
Division 3 Section 1
Regional Final
Aquinas 51, Prescott 44
Neillsville 38, Stratford 36
Northwestern 78, Cameron 68
Saint Croix Central 79, St. Croix Falls 39
Division 3 Section 2
Regional Final
Brillion 52, Southern Door 41
St. Mary Catholic 57, Westfield Area 33
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 58, Northland Pines 45
Wrightstown 69, Bonduel 54
Division 3 Section 3
Regional Final
Darlington 94, New Glarus 66
Lake Country Lutheran 74, Columbus 55
Poynette 62, Richland Center 57
St. John's NW Military Academy 70, Lakeside Lutheran 34
Division 3 Section 4
Regional Final
Kiel 75, Oostburg 68
Milwaukee Academy of Science 79, Dominican 78
Racine St. Catherine's 51, Racine Lutheran 33
St. Marys Springs 72, Campbellsport 54
Division 4 Section 1
Regional Final
Clear Lake 65, Webster 43
Edgar 50, Marathon 35
Fall Creek 52, Spring Valley 47
Hurley 63, Phillips 54
Division 4 Section 2
Regional Final
Coleman 62, Crivitz 49
Lourdes Academy 85, Shiocton 56
Manitowoc Lutheran 56, Roncalli 54
Sheboygan Area Luth. 65, Kohler 53
Division 4 Section 3
Regional Final
Blair-Taylor 68, Whitehall 44
Iola-Scandinavia 67, Auburndale 55
Luther 67, Bangor 61
Necedah 68, Hillsboro 46
Division 4 Section 4
Regional Final
Cuba City 73, Mineral Point 49
Fennimore 51, River Ridge 44
Randolph 77, Deerfield 57
The Prairie School 76, Williams Bay 43
Division 5 Section 1
Regional Final
Drummond 56, South Shore 49
McDonell Central 71, Owen-Withee 50
Northwood 54, Solon Springs 38
Turtle Lake 44, Siren 30
Division 5 Section 2
Regional Final
Goodman/Pembine 78, Florence 69
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 59, Oneida Nation 51
Gresham Community 76, Bowler 47
Prentice 61, Newman Catholic 57
Division 5 Section 3
Regional Final
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 94, Gilmanton 74
Port Edwards 64, Columbus Catholic 59
Royall 43, Highland 26
Wauzeka-Steuben 56, North Crawford 49
Division 5 Section 4
Regional Final
Barneveld 61, Monticello 55
Hustisford 59, Cambria-Friesland 53
Shullsburg 71, Benton 34
Stockbridge 50, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 48
Division 1 Section 1
Regional Final
De Pere 84, Bay Port 70
Girls Basketball
Division I Section 2
Sectional Final
Germantown 84, Kimberly 72
Division I Section 3
Sectional Final
Verona Area 50, Arrowhead 40
Division I Section 4
Sectional Final
Franklin 57, Milwaukee DSHA 54
Division I Section I
Sectional Final
Hudson 55, Hortonville 50, OT
Division II Section 2
Sectional Final
Notre Dame 70, Freedom 38
Division II Section 3
Sectional Final
Reedsburg Area 78, McFarland 46
Division II Section 4
Sectional Final
New Berlin Eisenhower 50, Pius XI Catholic 37
Division II Section I
Sectional Final
Onalaska 55, Rice Lake 33
Division III Section 2
Sectional Final
Westfield Area 58, Amherst 55
Division III Section 3
Sectional Final
Lake Mills 65, Marshall 59, OT
Division III Section 4
Sectional Final
Howards Grove 38, Oostburg 37
Division III Section I
Sectional Final
Aquinas 84, St. Croix Falls 58
Division IV Section 2
Sectional Final
Mishicot 57, Randolph 29
Division IV Section 3
Sectional Final
Bangor 67, Auburndale 55
Division IV Section 4
Sectional Final
Mineral Point 65, Fennimore 33
Division IV Section I
Sectional Final
Fall Creek 63, Phillips 53
Division V Section 2
Sectional Final
Three Lakes 73, Athens 30
Division V Section 3
Sectional Final
Assumption 65, Wauzeka-Steuben 44
Division V Section 4
Sectional Final
Black Hawk 55, Albany 39
Division V Section I
Sectional Final
McDonell Central 72, Prairie Farm 53
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
McDonell 71, Owen-Withee 50
|Owen-Withee
|22
|28
|50
|McDonell
|30
|41
|71
Owen-Withee: Roy Stinson 9, Logan Amacher 7, Carter Klabon 12, Tyler Weaver 8, Alex Gutowski 3, Caleb Geldernick 13. (19 8-13 21 50).
McDonell: Eddie Mittermeyer 19, Logan Hughes 11, Max Hauser 7, Jake Siegenthaler 14, Dan Anderson 6, Tanner Opsal 12, Joey Janus 2. (28 17-28 15 71).
3-Pointers—Owen-Withee (6): Stinson 1, Klabon 2, Weaver 2, Gutowski 1. McDonell (7): Mittermeyer 3, Hauser 1, Siegenthaler 3.
Fouled Out—Owen-Withee: none. McDonell: none.
Girls Basketball
McDonell 72, Prairie Farm 53
|McDonell
|42
|30
|72
|Prairie Farm
|33
|20
|53
McDonell: Destiny Baughman 12, Marley Hughes 7, Anna Geissler 8, Emma Stelter 1, Lauryn Deetz 19, Emily Cooper 14, Laneyse Baughman 5, Abigail Petranovich 6. (27 10-14 17 72).
Prairie Farm: Lauren Kahl 2, Avery Hansen 6, Makaylin Christenson 9, Marnie Kahl 9, Eryn Bates 15, Sydney Junkans 12. (18 13-24 13 53).
3-Pointers—McDonell (8): D. Baughman 1, Hughes 1, Deetz 2, Cooper 4. Prairie Farm (3): E. Bates 2, M. Kahl 1.
Fouled Out—McDonell: none. Prairie Farm: Junkans.
Girls Hockey
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 3, University School of Milwaukee 2 (OT)
|University School of Milwaukee
|1
|0
|1 0
|2
|Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
|0
|0
|2 1
|3
First Period—USOM: Emily Mueller (Jordan Bonk), 16:50.
Third Period—CF/M: Ella Ausman (Sidney Polzin), 0:50.
USOM: Jordan Bonk (Maddie Wagner, Eileen Carey), 6:52, PP.
CF/M: Sidney Polzin (Ella Ausman, Emme Bergh), 9:40, PP.
Overtime—Joey Schemenauer (Brianna Buonincontro), 4:40.
Shots on Goal—University School of Milwaukee: 1-5-7-4-17. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 5-12-10-1-28. Saves—University School of Milwaukee: Molly Jex 5-12-8-25. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Caroline O'Dell 0-5-6-4-15. Penalties—University School of Milwaukee: 3-6:00. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 5-10:00.