Local Scoreboard: Saturday, February 6

Local Scoreboard: Saturday, February 6

Scores

Boys Basketball

Algoma 75, Sevastopol 67

Bay Port 81, Manitowoc Lincoln 77

Beaver Dam 68, West Bend West 61

Birchwood 57, Winter 48

Blair-Taylor 62, Royall 34

Chippewa Falls 68, Menomonie 61

Coleman 82, Lena 40

Columbus Catholic 62, Greenwood 39

Cumberland 51, Barron 27

Denmark 71, Fox Valley Lutheran 69

Elkhorn Area 76, Burlington 73

Hamilton 92, Nicolet 87

Holmen 43, Marshfield 42

Hurley 51, Mercer 14

Ladysmith 66, Hayward 47

Lake Country Lutheran 80, Milwaukee Academy of Science 76

Little Chute 54, Freedom 50

Lourdes Academy 63, Hustisford 51

Marquette University 75, Arrowhead 58

Marshall 70, Belleville 56

Mayville 80, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 74

Middleton 58, Fort Atkinson 57, 2OT

Mosinee 71, Athens 46

Oneida Nation 65, Suring 39

Osseo-Fairchild 90, Augusta 80

Pewaukee 76, Westosha Central 65

Randolph 71, Roncalli 68

River Falls 70, Rice Lake 49

Saint Thomas More 79, Living Word Lutheran 64

Seymour 81, New London 74

Shawano 54, Green Bay West 50

South Shore 72, Ashland 53

Spooner 77, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 48

St. Croix Falls 65, Bloomer 42

University School of Milwaukee 76, Heritage Christian 62

Wausau West 43, Appleton West 37

West Allis Central 73, Verona Area 60

West Salem 75, Black River Falls 54

Wrightstown 83, Green Bay East 73

Girls Basketball

Albany 54, Barneveld 32

Auburndale 75, Newman Catholic 35

Cambridge 56, Wisconsin Heights 41

Campbellsport 46, Stockbridge 38

Colfax 46, Durand 36

Columbus 67, Deerfield 45

Crivitz 57, Saint Thomas Aquinas 35

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 60, Alma/Pepin 35

Eau Claire Memorial 57, Superior 49

Fall River 45, Parkview 37

Freedom 51, Verona Area 39

Heritage Christian 64, Milwaukee Lutheran 58

Hurley 64, Mercer 11

Hustisford 54, Lourdes Academy 52

Iola-Scandinavia 59, Weyauwega-Fremont 21

Jefferson 74, Waterloo 43

Kenosha Bradford 57, Racine Park 50

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 66, The Prairie School 38

Kewaunee 73, Gibraltar 40

Manitowoc Lincoln 67, Ashwaubenon 58

Martin Luther 71, Saint Thomas More 45

New Glarus 51, Belleville 49

Northland Lutheran 59, Manawa 53

Oak Creek 45, Pius XI Catholic 44

Oconto 56, Coleman 26

Phillips 84, Rib Lake 29

Potosi/Cassville 59, Benton 23

Prescott 59, Baldwin-Woodville 29

Regis 60, Cadott 58

Rio 69, Montello 40

River Valley 52, Pecatonica 49

Royall 69, Blair-Taylor 55

Stratford 75, Lakeland 63

Watertown 64, Monroe 39

Watertown Luther Prep 61, Randolph 53

Waupun 60, Plymouth 42

Wauwatosa West 54, Nicolet 41

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

Chi-Hi 68, Menomonie 61

Menomonie   332861
Chi-Hi   313768

Menomonie: Noah Feddersen 7, DeVauntaye Parker 11, Brock Thornton 19, Logan Hollinger 23, Trevin Kressin 1. (23 6-12 15 61).

Chi-Hi: Joe Reuter 19, Jake Spaeth 9, Keion Twyman 3, Jacob Walczak 14, Mason Monarski 20, Christian Crumbaker 3. (23 10-13 16 68).

3-Pointers—Menomonie (9): Parker 3, Hollinger 6. Chi-Hi (12): Reuter 1, Spaeth 2, Twyman 1, Walczak 3, Monarski 4, Crumbaker 1.

Fouled Out—Menomonie: none. Chi-Hi: none.

Saint Croix Falls 65, Bloomer 42

Saint Croix Falls   372865
Bloomer   222042

Saint Croix Falls: Matthew Oye 23, Oliver Schmidt 8, Connor Olson 7 Hayden Schill 2, Brady Belisle 14, Jared Lessman 11. (24 7-12 6 65).

Bloomer: Dalton Cook 11, Domanyck Schwarzenberger 3, Marcus Harelstad 3, Connor Crane 11, Gavin Meinen 2, Charlie Herrick 3, Zach Steinmetz 3, Cael Iverson 6. (17 2-3 9 42).

3-Pointers—Saint Croix Falls (10): Oye 4, Schmidt 2, Olson 1, Belisle 2, Lessman 1. Bloomer (6): Cook 2, Schwarzenberger 1, Crane 1, Herrick 1, Steinmetz 1.

Fouled Out—Saint Croix Falls: none. Bloomer: none.

