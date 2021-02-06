Local Scoreboard: Saturday, February 6

Scores
Boys Basketball
Algoma 75, Sevastopol 67
Bay Port 81, Manitowoc Lincoln 77
Beaver Dam 68, West Bend West 61
Birchwood 57, Winter 48
Blair-Taylor 62, Royall 34
Chippewa Falls 68, Menomonie 61
Coleman 82, Lena 40
Columbus Catholic 62, Greenwood 39
Cumberland 51, Barron 27
Denmark 71, Fox Valley Lutheran 69
Elkhorn Area 76, Burlington 73
Hamilton 92, Nicolet 87
Holmen 43, Marshfield 42
Hurley 51, Mercer 14
Ladysmith 66, Hayward 47
Lake Country Lutheran 80, Milwaukee Academy of Science 76
Little Chute 54, Freedom 50
Lourdes Academy 63, Hustisford 51
Marquette University 75, Arrowhead 58
Marshall 70, Belleville 56
Mayville 80, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 74
Middleton 58, Fort Atkinson 57, 2OT
Mosinee 71, Athens 46
Oneida Nation 65, Suring 39
Osseo-Fairchild 90, Augusta 80
Pewaukee 76, Westosha Central 65
Randolph 71, Roncalli 68
River Falls 70, Rice Lake 49
Saint Thomas More 79, Living Word Lutheran 64
Seymour 81, New London 74
Shawano 54, Green Bay West 50
South Shore 72, Ashland 53
Spooner 77, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 48
St. Croix Falls 65, Bloomer 42
University School of Milwaukee 76, Heritage Christian 62
Wausau West 43, Appleton West 37
West Allis Central 73, Verona Area 60
West Salem 75, Black River Falls 54
Wrightstown 83, Green Bay East 73
Girls Basketball
Albany 54, Barneveld 32
Auburndale 75, Newman Catholic 35
Cambridge 56, Wisconsin Heights 41
Campbellsport 46, Stockbridge 38
Colfax 46, Durand 36
Columbus 67, Deerfield 45
Crivitz 57, Saint Thomas Aquinas 35
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 60, Alma/Pepin 35
Eau Claire Memorial 57, Superior 49
Fall River 45, Parkview 37
Freedom 51, Verona Area 39
Heritage Christian 64, Milwaukee Lutheran 58
Hurley 64, Mercer 11
Hustisford 54, Lourdes Academy 52
Iola-Scandinavia 59, Weyauwega-Fremont 21
Jefferson 74, Waterloo 43
Kenosha Bradford 57, Racine Park 50
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 66, The Prairie School 38
Kewaunee 73, Gibraltar 40
Manitowoc Lincoln 67, Ashwaubenon 58
Martin Luther 71, Saint Thomas More 45
New Glarus 51, Belleville 49
Northland Lutheran 59, Manawa 53
Oak Creek 45, Pius XI Catholic 44
Oconto 56, Coleman 26
Phillips 84, Rib Lake 29
Potosi/Cassville 59, Benton 23
Prescott 59, Baldwin-Woodville 29
Regis 60, Cadott 58
Rio 69, Montello 40
River Valley 52, Pecatonica 49
Royall 69, Blair-Taylor 55
Stratford 75, Lakeland 63
Watertown 64, Monroe 39
Watertown Luther Prep 61, Randolph 53
Waupun 60, Plymouth 42
Wauwatosa West 54, Nicolet 41
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Chi-Hi 68, Menomonie 61
|Menomonie
|33
|28
|61
|Chi-Hi
|31
|37
|68
Menomonie: Noah Feddersen 7, DeVauntaye Parker 11, Brock Thornton 19, Logan Hollinger 23, Trevin Kressin 1. (23 6-12 15 61).
Chi-Hi: Joe Reuter 19, Jake Spaeth 9, Keion Twyman 3, Jacob Walczak 14, Mason Monarski 20, Christian Crumbaker 3. (23 10-13 16 68).
3-Pointers—Menomonie (9): Parker 3, Hollinger 6. Chi-Hi (12): Reuter 1, Spaeth 2, Twyman 1, Walczak 3, Monarski 4, Crumbaker 1.
Fouled Out—Menomonie: none. Chi-Hi: none.
Saint Croix Falls 65, Bloomer 42
|Saint Croix Falls
|37
|28
|65
|Bloomer
|22
|20
|42
Saint Croix Falls: Matthew Oye 23, Oliver Schmidt 8, Connor Olson 7 Hayden Schill 2, Brady Belisle 14, Jared Lessman 11. (24 7-12 6 65).
Bloomer: Dalton Cook 11, Domanyck Schwarzenberger 3, Marcus Harelstad 3, Connor Crane 11, Gavin Meinen 2, Charlie Herrick 3, Zach Steinmetz 3, Cael Iverson 6. (17 2-3 9 42).
3-Pointers—Saint Croix Falls (10): Oye 4, Schmidt 2, Olson 1, Belisle 2, Lessman 1. Bloomer (6): Cook 2, Schwarzenberger 1, Crane 1, Herrick 1, Steinmetz 1.
Fouled Out—Saint Croix Falls: none. Bloomer: none.