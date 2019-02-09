Boys Basketball
Scores
Birchwood 93, Solon Springs 76
Cassville 47, Monticello 44
Eau Claire North 72, Holmen 58
Little Chute 61, Oconto Falls 52
Madison Memorial 55, DeKalb, Ill. 52
Racine Lutheran 65, Catholic Central 46
Waupun 85, Providence 73
Wisconsin Heights 70, Darlington 63
Box Scores
Colfax 47, Bloomer 44
|Bloomer
|28
|16
|44
|Colfax
|24
|23
|47
Bloomer: Caleb Ruf 5, John Bleskacek 17, Zach Ruf 9, Austin Thur 2, Bradley Sarauer 5, Carter Rubenzer 2, Loren Stolt 2, Jayzson Thompson 2. (18 1-2 13 44).
Colfax: Ben Thompson 15, George Scharlau 10, Ed Hydukovich 12, Zach Rindy 3, Luke Heidorn 7. (15 10-15 5 47).
3-Pointers—Bloomer (7): C. Ruf 1, Bleskacek 5, Z. Ruf 1. Colfax (7): Thompson 2, Scharlau 2, Rindy 1, Heidorn 2.
Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. Colfax: none.
Thorp 57, Stanley-Boyd 38
|Thorp
|36
|21
|57
|Stanley-Boyd
|17
|21
|38
Thorp: Caleb Chirhart 3, Thomas Stewart 2, Anthony Hunt 6, Ryan Stnkel 15, Ethan Reis 11, Jon Slagoski 1, Isaac Soumis 19. (24 2-6 13 57).
Stanley-Boyd: LJ Schmelzer 15, Jordan McKnight 5, Clayton Carlson 5, Willy Reynolds 2, Tristan Harris 4, Noah Gillingham 6, Brady Potaczek 1. (16 5-10 9 38)
3-Pointers—Thorp (5): Chirhart 1, Stunkel 1, Reis 3. Stanley-Boyd (1): Schmelzer 1.
Fouled Out—Thorp: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.
Eau Claire Immanuel 74, Lake Holcombe 49
|Lake Holcombe
|18
|31
|49
|Eau Claire Immanuel
|33
|41
|74
Lake Holcombe: Brock Flater 19, Josh Jones 11, Colton Minnick 2, Tristin Jones 2, Kaden Crank 5, Dylan Bowen 2, Kaden Kinney 8. (18 9-16 23 49).
Eau Claire Immanuel: Levi Wittorp 4, Ryan Zimmerman 17, Isaiah Plath 4, Ethan Sydow 10, Gabe Plath 4, Toby Czysz 5, Paul Schierenbeck 8, Britten Rutz 16, Noah Sydow 4, Daniel Mayhew 2. (30 10-19 14 74).
3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (4): Flater 2, J. Jones 1, Crank 1. Eau Claire Immanauel (4): Zimmerman 2, E. Sydow 1, Schierenbeck 1.
Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: J. Jones, Crank. Eau Claire Immanuel: none.
Girls Basketball
Scores
Birchwood 62, Solon Springs 48
Hopkins, Minn. 82, Aquinas 61
Box Scores
Chi-Hi 87, Stevens Point 64
|Stevens Point
|35
|29
|64
|Chi-Hi
|36
|51
|87
Stevens Point: Kelsie Kostachowski 2, Joleece Pecore 4, Kaylee Hintz 3, Hailey Carlson 6, Madisyn Rogan 19, Zoe Fink 5, Leah Earnest 25. (27 5-7 12 64).
Chi-Hi: Maria Friedel 1, Alexis Zenner 17, Caelan Givens 26, Alisia Palms 4, Ashley Hanley 6, Aaliyah McMillan 26, Brystal Roshell 4, Savannah Hinke 3. (36 8-9 12 87).
3-Pointers—Stevens Point (5): Hintz 1, Rogan 2, Fink 1, Earnest 1. Chi-Hi (7): Zenner 2, Givens 2, McMillan 2, Hinke 1.
Fouled Out—Stevens Point: none. Chi-Hi: none.
Neillsville 53, McDonell 35
|McDonell
|16
|19
|35
|Neillsville
|23
|30
|53
McDonell: Maggie Craker 9, Abby Wampler 5, Hannah Sykora 10, Lauren Deetz 6, Lexi Johnson 5. (14 4-6 10 35).
Neillsville: Bella Opelt 12, Alli Schoengarth 5, Jaden Barth 5, Emma Mosely 7, Kelly Barth 2, J. Zickert 2, Maggie McDonald 4, Samantha Cappodora 11, Terren Stockheimer 3, Kayla Oldham 2. (21 7-11 7 53).
3-Pointers—McDonell (5): Craker 1, Wampler 1, Sykora 2, Johnson 1. Neillsville (4): Schoengarth 1, J. Barth 1, Cappodora 1, Oldham 1.
Fouled Out—McDonell: none. Neillsville: none.
Durand 67, Bloomer 52
|Durand
|40
|27
|67
|Bloomer
|26
|26
|52
Durand: Julia Hayden 6, Emma Hansen 8, Hannah Prissel 4, Leah Sabelko 1, Emily Annis 19, Sarah Dunbar 18, McKenna Hurlburt 11. (19 20-29 17 67).
Bloomer: Chloee Swartz 8, Samantha Buchholtz 7, Elle Kramschuster 4, Vanessa Jenneman 5, Larissa Fossum 2, Emma Seibel 2, Isabella Jenneman 9, Sierra Raine 15. (21 8-18 21 52).
3-Pointers—Durand (9): Hayden 2, Annis 3, Dunbar 4. Bloomer (2): Buchholtz 1, Jenneman 1.
Fouled Out—Durand: none. Bloomer: none.
Osseo-Fairchild 67, Stanley-Boyd 50
|Osseo-Fairchild
|42
|25
|67
|Stanley-Boyd
|22
|28
|50
Osseo-Fairchild: Colby Gunderson 2, Sophiah Filla 12, Makayla Steinke 8, Kari Herman 2, Autumn Volbrecht 6, Keila Kittelson 4, Madison Hugdahl 12, Brooke McCune 6, Maddy Mulcahy 12, Korynn Metzler 3. (27 8-13 11 67).
Stanley-Boyd: Aaliyah Moore 1, Leslie Derks 5, McKenzie Vircks 9, Hannah Hause 6, Lily Hoel 12, Arianna Mason 10, Marissa Gustafson 7. (17 9-14 15 50).
3-Pointers—Osseo-Fairchild (5): Volbrecht 2, Mulcahy 3. Stanley-Boyd (7): Derks 1, Vircks 3, Mason 2, Gustafson 1.
Fouled Out—Osseo-Fairchild: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.
Boys Hockey
Scores
Amery 10, Regis/Altoona/McDonell 2
Ashwaubenon 2, Waupaca 1, OT
Chippewa Falls 4, River Falls 1
Kettle Moraine/Mukwonago/Oconomowoc 6, Antigo 1
Madison Memorial 10, Brookfield STARS 5
Marquette University 3, West Bend 2
McFarland 5, Monroe 1
Middleton 4, Waupun 3
Northland Pines 8, Appleton United 3
Notre Dame 4, Eau Claire North 1
Sheboygan 5, Sauk Prairie 4, OT
Stevens Point 7, D.C. Everest 1
Superior 5, Eau Claire Memorial 1
University School of Milwaukee 4, Hudson 0
Wausau West 7, Edgewood 3
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 9, New Richmond 2
Box Scores
Chi-Hi 4, River Falls 1
|Chi-Hi
|0
|3
|1
|4
|Chi-Hi
|1
|0
|0
|1
First Period—RF: Tye Kusilek (Nick Longsdorf), 8:38.
Second Period—CH: Jack Schimmel, 0:45.
CH: Cole Koxlien (AJ Schmenauer), 5:49.
CH: Sawyer Bowe (Aiden McCauley), 13:15, PP.
Third Period—Isaac Frenette, 3:05, SH.
Shots on Goal—River Falls: 17-8-12-37. Chi-Hi: 7-20-5-32. Saves—River Falls: Jake Miller: 7-17-4-28. Chi-Hi: Jaden Hoople: 16-8-12-36. Penalties—River Falls: 6-15:00. Chi-Hi: 4-8:00.
Girls Hockey
Scores
Hayward/Ashland 6, Black River Falls 0
Hudson 3, Warbirds 0
Lakeshore Lightning 4, Northern Edge 2
Metro Lynx 3, Bay Area 2, OT
USM 4, Brookfield 1
