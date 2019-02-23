Try 1 month for 99¢

Boys Basketball

Scores

Almond-Bancroft 69, Pittsville 59

Bloomer 47, Elk Mound 40

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 83, Kewaunee 72

Madison La Follette 75, Verona Area 65

McDonell Central 56, Neillsville 49

Palmyra-Eagle 86, Madison Country Day 42

River Falls 62, Hudson 57

Tartan, Minn. 77, Superior 73

Box Scores

McDonell 56, Neillsville 49

Neillsville242549
McDonell292756

Neillsville: Hunter Hand 16, Isaac Weiers 4, Braden Trunkel 10, Santana Subke 2, Alex King 13, Monte Diestler 4. (18 6-13 13 49)

McDonell: Cory Hoglund 12, JD Bohaty 9, Jaebin Bourget 2, Eion Kressin 8, Caleb Thornton 6, Charlie Bleskachek 19. (19 8-10 14 56)

3-Pointers—Neillsville (6): Hand 2, Trunkel 2, King 2. McDonell (5): Bleskachek 5.

Fouled Out—Neillsville: none. McDonell: Kressin.

Bloomer 47, Elk Mound 40

Elk Mound231740
Bloomer232447

Elk Mound: Ryan Bohl 9, Rian Flynn 6, Nate Lew 4, Colton Ward 1, Brett Lew 7, Jacob Mentzel 9, Marcus Kinblom 4. (13 5-12 12 40).

Bloomer: Caleb Ruf 2, John Bleskacek 3, Zach Ruf 12, Bradley Sarauer 5, Loren Stolt 25. (16 12-15 10 47).

3-Pointers—Elk Mound (9): Bohl 3, Flynn 2, B. Lew 1, Mentzel 3. Bloomer (3): Bleskacek 1, Z. Ruf 2.

Fouled Out—Elk Mound: none. Bloomer: none.

Girls Basketball

Regional Final Scores

Division 1 Sectional I

Kimberly 78, Hudson 55

Division 2 Sectional I

Hortonville 68, Lakeland 42

New London 53, Rhinelander 22

River Falls 56, Menomonie 37

Division 4 Sectional I

Colfax 84, Cameron 59

Division 4 Sectional II

Colby 57, Pacelli 48

Division 5 Sectional I

Northwood 63, Hurley 23

Division 5 Sectional II

Gillett 58, Oneida Nation 46

Box Scores

Prescott 62, Bloomer 57

Bloomer312657
Prescott313162

Bloomer: Chloee Swartz 15, Samantha Buchholtz 5, Elle Kramschuster 6, Emma Seibel 5, Isabella Jenneman 8, Sierra Raine 18. (23 3-5 18 57).

Prescott: Allie Murphy 3, Haylee Yaeger 17, Mackenzie Carey 5, Isabella Lenz 25, McKenna Johnson 7, Kaelyn Lewis 5. (19 16-19 9 62).

3-Pointers—Bloomer (8): Swartz 4, Buchholtz 1, Kramschuster 2, Seibel 1. Prescott: 8): Murphy 1, Yaeger 1, Carey 1, Lenz 3, Johnson 1, Lewis 1.

Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. Elk Mound: none.

Boys Hockey

Sectional Final Scores

Section 1

Hudson 2, Superior 1

Section 2

Eau Claire North 3, Hayward 2, OT

Section 3

Wausau West 8, Stevens Point 6

Section 4

Onalaska/La Crosse 6, Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 0

Section 6

Verona Area 5, Sun Prairie 3

