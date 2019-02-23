Boys Basketball
Scores
Almond-Bancroft 69, Pittsville 59
Bloomer 47, Elk Mound 40
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 83, Kewaunee 72
Madison La Follette 75, Verona Area 65
McDonell Central 56, Neillsville 49
Palmyra-Eagle 86, Madison Country Day 42
River Falls 62, Hudson 57
Tartan, Minn. 77, Superior 73
Box Scores
McDonell 56, Neillsville 49
|Neillsville
|24
|25
|49
|McDonell
|29
|27
|56
Neillsville: Hunter Hand 16, Isaac Weiers 4, Braden Trunkel 10, Santana Subke 2, Alex King 13, Monte Diestler 4. (18 6-13 13 49)
McDonell: Cory Hoglund 12, JD Bohaty 9, Jaebin Bourget 2, Eion Kressin 8, Caleb Thornton 6, Charlie Bleskachek 19. (19 8-10 14 56)
3-Pointers—Neillsville (6): Hand 2, Trunkel 2, King 2. McDonell (5): Bleskachek 5.
Fouled Out—Neillsville: none. McDonell: Kressin.
Bloomer 47, Elk Mound 40
|Elk Mound
|23
|17
|40
|Bloomer
|23
|24
|47
Elk Mound: Ryan Bohl 9, Rian Flynn 6, Nate Lew 4, Colton Ward 1, Brett Lew 7, Jacob Mentzel 9, Marcus Kinblom 4. (13 5-12 12 40).
Bloomer: Caleb Ruf 2, John Bleskacek 3, Zach Ruf 12, Bradley Sarauer 5, Loren Stolt 25. (16 12-15 10 47).
3-Pointers—Elk Mound (9): Bohl 3, Flynn 2, B. Lew 1, Mentzel 3. Bloomer (3): Bleskacek 1, Z. Ruf 2.
Fouled Out—Elk Mound: none. Bloomer: none.
Girls Basketball
Regional Final Scores
Division 1 Sectional I
Kimberly 78, Hudson 55
Division 2 Sectional I
Hortonville 68, Lakeland 42
New London 53, Rhinelander 22
River Falls 56, Menomonie 37
Division 4 Sectional I
Colfax 84, Cameron 59
Division 4 Sectional II
Colby 57, Pacelli 48
Division 5 Sectional I
Northwood 63, Hurley 23
Division 5 Sectional II
Gillett 58, Oneida Nation 46
Box Scores
Prescott 62, Bloomer 57
|Bloomer
|31
|26
|57
|Prescott
|31
|31
|62
Bloomer: Chloee Swartz 15, Samantha Buchholtz 5, Elle Kramschuster 6, Emma Seibel 5, Isabella Jenneman 8, Sierra Raine 18. (23 3-5 18 57).
Prescott: Allie Murphy 3, Haylee Yaeger 17, Mackenzie Carey 5, Isabella Lenz 25, McKenna Johnson 7, Kaelyn Lewis 5. (19 16-19 9 62).
3-Pointers—Bloomer (8): Swartz 4, Buchholtz 1, Kramschuster 2, Seibel 1. Prescott: 8): Murphy 1, Yaeger 1, Carey 1, Lenz 3, Johnson 1, Lewis 1.
Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. Elk Mound: none.
Boys Hockey
Sectional Final Scores
Section 1
Hudson 2, Superior 1
Section 2
Eau Claire North 3, Hayward 2, OT
Section 3
Wausau West 8, Stevens Point 6
Section 4
Onalaska/La Crosse 6, Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 0
Section 6
Verona Area 5, Sun Prairie 3
