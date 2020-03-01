Local Scoreboard: Saturday, February 29

Scores
Boys Basketball
Butternut 50, Elcho 46
Neillsville 85, Altoona 80
Thorp 64, Spencer 51
Girls Basketball Regionals
Division 2
Pewaukee 51, South Milwaukee 29
Boys Hockey Sectionals
Division 1
Chippewa Falls 2, Hudson 1
Verona Area 5, Edgewood 2
University School of Milwaukee 5, Arrowhead 2
You have free articles remaining.
Division 2
Northland Pines 4, Mosinee 3
Rice Lake 7, Hayward 2
Somerset 3, Menomonie 2
Girls Hockey Sectionals
Hudson 2, Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 1
Box Scores
Girls Basketball
Northwestern 44, Bloomer 27
|Bloomer
|22
|5
|27
|Northwestern
|15
|29
|44
Bloomer: Samantha Buchholtz 2, Abby Zeman 6, Emma Seibel 4, Leah Score 5, Larissa Fossum 5, Cayce Grambo 4, Abby Iverson 1. (8 10-21 21 27).
Northwestern: Tieryn Plasch 4, Jayda Klobucher 8, Karsyn Jones 12, Brooke Ogren 12, Allison Luoma 2, Kendall Sletten 6. (16 12-19 17 44).
3-Pointers—Bloomer (1): Seibel 1. Northwestern (0): none.
Fouled Out—Bloomer: Seibel. Northwestern: none.