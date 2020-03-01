Local Scoreboard: Saturday, February 29
Scores

Boys Basketball

Butternut 50, Elcho 46

Neillsville 85, Altoona 80

Thorp 64, Spencer 51

Girls Basketball Regionals

Division 2

Pewaukee 51, South Milwaukee 29

Boys Hockey Sectionals

Division 1

Chippewa Falls 2, Hudson 1

Verona Area 5, Edgewood 2

University School of Milwaukee 5, Arrowhead 2

Division 2

Northland Pines 4, Mosinee 3

Rice Lake 7, Hayward 2

Somerset 3, Menomonie 2

Girls Hockey Sectionals

Hudson 2, Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 1

Box Scores

Girls Basketball

Northwestern 44, Bloomer 27

Bloomer22527
Northwestern152944

Bloomer: Samantha Buchholtz 2, Abby Zeman 6, Emma Seibel 4, Leah Score 5, Larissa Fossum 5, Cayce Grambo 4, Abby Iverson 1. (8 10-21 21 27).

Northwestern: Tieryn Plasch 4, Jayda Klobucher 8, Karsyn Jones 12, Brooke Ogren 12, Allison Luoma 2, Kendall Sletten 6. (16 12-19 17 44).

3-Pointers—Bloomer (1): Seibel 1. Northwestern (0): none.

Fouled Out—Bloomer: Seibel. Northwestern: none.

2-22 Prep Wrestling Sectional Roundup: Chi-Hi's Kaz finishes second at 160 pounds, advances to Division 1 individual state tournament
2-22 Prep Wrestling Sectional Roundup: Chi-Hi's Kaz finishes second at 160 pounds, advances to Division 1 individual state tournament

Chi-Hi senior wrestler Ross Kaz battled through the consolation bracket to take second place on Saturday at 160 pounds and advance to next week's Division 1 state individual wrestling championships. Bloomer/Colfax's Sawyer Best and Bowen Rothbauer, Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee's Blaine Brenner and Cadott's Brayden Sonnentag, Nelson Wahl and Brady Spaeth also took home sectional championships on the way to state.

