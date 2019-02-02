Boys Basketball
Scores
Benton 66, Belmont 45
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 57, Independence 46
Eau Claire North 49, Hudson 32
Lake Country Lutheran 70, Sturgeon Bay 51
Lomira 79, Wautoma 70
Milwaukee Golda Meir 76, Turner 67
Racine Park 84, Milwaukee Vincent 56
Wisconsin Dells 67, Richland Center 42
Box Scores
Chi-Hi 67, Rice Lake 49
|Chi-Hi
|34
|33
|67
|Rice Lake
|24
|25
|49
Chi-Hi: Alex Nelson 12, Nolan Hutzler 7, Joe Reuter 11, Peyton Rogers-Schmidt 24, Tyler Robarge 13. (25 11-17 17 67).
Rice Lake: Peyton Buckley 15, Collin Hanson 9, Logan Severson 7, Zach Widdes 2, Cole Halvorson 16. (16 12-18 15 49).
3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (6): Hutzler 2, Reuter 3, Rogers-Schmidt 1. Rice Lake (5): Buckley 1, Hanson 1, Halvorson 3.
Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: Robarge. Rice Lake: none.
Girls Basketball
Scores
Baraboo 48, Mount Horeb 31
Beaver Dam 74, DeForest 29
Belleville 64, Potosi/Cassville 61
Green Bay West 48, Green Bay East 34
Lodi 63, Lake Mills 50
Mineral Point 71, New Glarus 60
Sheboygan Falls 49, Brillion 36
Box Scores
Wausau West 69, Chi-Hi 57
|Wausau West
|35
|34
|69
|Chi-Hi
|23
|34
|57
Wausau West: Malena Tonelli 6, Kadie Deaton 29, Kiley Deaton 6, Anna Cunningham 5, Maddie Schires 5, Tess Heuer 15, Grace Michalske 3. (22 20-30 21 69).
Chi-Hi: Maria Friedel 5, Alexis Zenner 7, Caelan Givens 22, Alisia Palms 3, Ashley Hanley 8, Aaliyah McMillan 12. (17 18-27 23 57).
3-Pointers—Wausau West (5): Tonelli 2, Ka. Deaton 2, Michalske 1. Chi-Hi (5): Zenner 1, Hanley 1, McMillan 3.
Fouled Out—Wausau West: Schires. Chi-Hi: Givens.
Boys Hockey
Scores
Amery 11, Black River Falls 4
Antigo 5, Rhinelander 1
Appleton United 5, Oshkosh 1
Ashland 7, WSFLG Blizzard 2
Avalanche 4, West Salem/Bangor 1
Baldwin-Woodville 3, Henry Sibley, Minn. 1
Chippewa Falls 6, Bay Port 2
DeForest 3, Monona Grove 1
Detroit Catholic Central, Mich. 4, Notre Dame 1
Dodge County Wildcats, Minn. 4, Somerset 2
Eau Claire Memorial 4, Rochester Lourdes/Dover-Eyota, Minn. 1
Hayward 4, New Richmond 0
Kettle Moraine/Mukwonago/Oconomowoc 4, Sun Prairie 3, OT
Lakeland 3, Tomahawk 2
Madison Memorial 5, Waukesha 4
Madison West 7, Verona Area 2
Mosinee 4, Medford Area 3
Neenah/Hortonville 4, Fond du Lac Springs 3
Northland Pines 9, Waupaca 2
Onalaska/La Crosse 9, D.C. Everest 1
Sauk Prairie 14, Viroqua 1
Tomah/Sparta 8, Monroe 0
University School of Milwaukee 10, Homestead 1
Waunakee 8, Oregon 2
Wausau West 4, Hudson 0
Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 2, Middleton 1, OT
Box Scores
Chi-Hi 6, Bay Port 2
|Chi-Hi
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Bay Port
|0
|1
|1
|2
First Period—CH: Jack Schimmel, 2:46.
CH: Isaac Frenette (Schimmel, Isaac Lindstrom), 10:54.
Second Period—CH: Frenette (Schimmel), 9:15.
CH: Aiden McCauley, 16:00.
BP: Carl Cano (Sam Komeroske), 16:40.
Third Period—CH: Schimmel (Lindstrom), 3:06.
CH: Schimmel (Lindstrom), 9:46.
BP: Nick Messerschmidt (Sean Samels), 16:54, SH.
Shots on Goal—Chi-Hi: 6-14-6-26. Bay Port 4-12-7-23. Saves—Chi-Hi: Bridger Fixmer 4-11-6-21. Bay Port: Riley Baye 4-12-4-20. Penalties—Chi-Hi: 2-4:00. Bay Port: 1-5:00.
Girls Hockey
Scores
Arrowhead 6, Lakeshore Lightning 2
Bay Area 3, Brookfield 1
Cap City Cougars 4, Onalaska 1
Central Wisconsin 3, St. Croix Valley Fusion 2, OT
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 3, Superior 1
Hudson 3, Mahtomedi, Minn. 0
Rock County 6, Viroqua 1
Warbirds 1, Fox Cities 0
Western Wisconsin 3, Hayward/Ashland 2, OT
Box Scores
Chi-Hi/Menomonie 3, Superior 1
|Chi-Hi/Menomonie
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Superior
|0
|1
|0
|1
First Period—CH/M: Megan Klass (Kaitlyn Buckli), 9:56.
Second Period—S: Rose Ion (Brooklyn Burger, Arika Trentor), 9:47, PP.
CH/M: Emelia Bergh (Buckli, Sidney Polzin), 10:32.
Third Period—CH/M: Claire Walter (Klass), 1:26.
Shots on Goal—Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 9-8-5-22. Superior 4-9-16-29. Saves—Chi-Hi/Menomonie: Haley Frank 4-8-16-28. Superior: Presley Baron 8-7-4-19. Penalties—Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 3-6:00. Superior: 3-6:00.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.