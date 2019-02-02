Try 1 month for 99¢
Stock Hockey Photo

Boys Basketball

Scores

Benton 66, Belmont 45

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 57, Independence 46

Eau Claire North 49, Hudson 32

Lake Country Lutheran 70, Sturgeon Bay 51

Lomira 79, Wautoma 70

Milwaukee Golda Meir 76, Turner 67

Racine Park 84, Milwaukee Vincent 56

Wisconsin Dells 67, Richland Center 42

Box Scores

Chi-Hi 67, Rice Lake 49

Chi-Hi343367
Rice Lake242549

Chi-Hi: Alex Nelson 12, Nolan Hutzler 7, Joe Reuter 11, Peyton Rogers-Schmidt 24, Tyler Robarge 13. (25 11-17 17 67).

Rice Lake: Peyton Buckley 15, Collin Hanson 9, Logan Severson 7, Zach Widdes 2, Cole Halvorson 16. (16 12-18 15 49).

3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (6): Hutzler 2, Reuter 3, Rogers-Schmidt 1. Rice Lake (5): Buckley 1, Hanson 1, Halvorson 3.

Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: Robarge. Rice Lake: none.

Girls Basketball

Scores

Baraboo 48, Mount Horeb 31

Beaver Dam 74, DeForest 29

Belleville 64, Potosi/Cassville 61

Green Bay West 48, Green Bay East 34

Lodi 63, Lake Mills 50

Mineral Point 71, New Glarus 60

Sheboygan Falls 49, Brillion 36

Box Scores

Wausau West 69, Chi-Hi 57

Wausau West353469
Chi-Hi233457

Wausau West: Malena Tonelli 6, Kadie Deaton 29, Kiley Deaton 6, Anna Cunningham 5, Maddie Schires 5, Tess Heuer 15, Grace Michalske 3. (22 20-30 21 69).

Chi-Hi: Maria Friedel 5, Alexis Zenner 7, Caelan Givens 22, Alisia Palms 3, Ashley Hanley 8, Aaliyah McMillan 12. (17 18-27 23 57).

3-Pointers—Wausau West (5): Tonelli 2, Ka. Deaton 2, Michalske 1. Chi-Hi (5): Zenner 1, Hanley 1, McMillan 3.

Fouled Out—Wausau West: Schires. Chi-Hi: Givens.

Boys Hockey

Scores

Amery 11, Black River Falls 4

Antigo 5, Rhinelander 1

Appleton United 5, Oshkosh 1

Ashland 7, WSFLG Blizzard 2

Avalanche 4, West Salem/Bangor 1

Baldwin-Woodville 3, Henry Sibley, Minn. 1

Chippewa Falls 6, Bay Port 2

DeForest 3, Monona Grove 1

Detroit Catholic Central, Mich. 4, Notre Dame 1

Dodge County Wildcats, Minn. 4, Somerset 2

Eau Claire Memorial 4, Rochester Lourdes/Dover-Eyota, Minn. 1

Hayward 4, New Richmond 0

Kettle Moraine/Mukwonago/Oconomowoc 4, Sun Prairie 3, OT

Lakeland 3, Tomahawk 2

Madison Memorial 5, Waukesha 4

Madison West 7, Verona Area 2

Mosinee 4, Medford Area 3

Neenah/Hortonville 4, Fond du Lac Springs 3

Northland Pines 9, Waupaca 2

Onalaska/La Crosse 9, D.C. Everest 1

Sauk Prairie 14, Viroqua 1

Tomah/Sparta 8, Monroe 0

University School of Milwaukee 10, Homestead 1

Waunakee 8, Oregon 2

Wausau West 4, Hudson 0

Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 2, Middleton 1, OT

Box Scores

Chi-Hi 6, Bay Port 2

Chi-Hi2226
Bay Port0112

First Period—CH: Jack Schimmel, 2:46.

CH: Isaac Frenette (Schimmel, Isaac Lindstrom), 10:54.

Second Period—CH: Frenette (Schimmel), 9:15.

CH: Aiden McCauley, 16:00.

BP: Carl Cano (Sam Komeroske), 16:40.

Third Period—CH: Schimmel (Lindstrom), 3:06.

CH: Schimmel (Lindstrom), 9:46.

BP: Nick Messerschmidt (Sean Samels), 16:54, SH.

Shots on Goal—Chi-Hi: 6-14-6-26. Bay Port 4-12-7-23. Saves—Chi-Hi: Bridger Fixmer 4-11-6-21. Bay Port: Riley Baye 4-12-4-20. Penalties—Chi-Hi: 2-4:00. Bay Port: 1-5:00.

Girls Hockey

Scores

Arrowhead 6, Lakeshore Lightning 2

Bay Area 3, Brookfield 1

Cap City Cougars 4, Onalaska 1

Central Wisconsin 3, St. Croix Valley Fusion 2, OT

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 3, Superior 1

Hudson 3, Mahtomedi, Minn. 0

Rock County 6, Viroqua 1

Warbirds 1, Fox Cities 0

Western Wisconsin 3, Hayward/Ashland 2, OT

Box Scores

Chi-Hi/Menomonie 3, Superior 1

Chi-Hi/Menomonie1113
Superior0101

First Period—CH/M: Megan Klass (Kaitlyn Buckli), 9:56.

Second Period—S: Rose Ion (Brooklyn Burger, Arika Trentor), 9:47, PP.

CH/M: Emelia Bergh (Buckli, Sidney Polzin), 10:32.

Third Period—CH/M: Claire Walter (Klass), 1:26.

Shots on Goal—Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 9-8-5-22. Superior 4-9-16-29. Saves—Chi-Hi/Menomonie: Haley Frank 4-8-16-28. Superior: Presley Baron 8-7-4-19. Penalties—Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 3-6:00. Superior: 3-6:00.

