Boys Basketball
Scores
Bay Port 58, Eau Claire North 56
Denmark 65, Freedom 52
Hudson 84, Superior 74
Marshfield 63, Eau Claire Memorial 58
Mellen 77, Birchwood 76
Milwaukee Academy of Science 83, Young Coggs Prep 71
New London 68, Shawano Community 50
Westby 66, Royall 56
Westosha Central 66, Elkhorn Area 52
Wrightstown 80, Marinette 69
Box Scores
Bloomer 54, McDonell 41
|McDonell
|11
|30
|41
|Bloomer
|25
|29
|54
McDonell: Cory Hoglund 11, JD Bohaty 10, Jaebin Bourget 9, Eion Kressin 8, Charlie Bleskachek 3. (14 11-21 20 41).
Bloomer: Caleb Ruf 20, John Bleskacek 6, Zach Ruf 16, Bradley Sarauer 7, Charlie Herrick 4, Jayzson Thompson 1. (17 12-22 17 54).
3-Pointers—McDonell (2): Bohaty 1, Bourget 1. Bloomer (8): C. Ruf 1, Bleskacek 2, Z. Ruf 4, Herrick 1.
Fouled Out—McDonell: Hoglund. Bloomer: none.
Eau Claire Regis 81, Stanley-Boyd 74
|Stanley-Boyd
|33
|41
|74
|Eau Claire Regis
|40
|41
|81
Stanley-Boyd: LJ Schmelzer 25, Jordan McKnight 9, Clayton Carlson 12, Tristan Harris 6, Noah Gillingham 22. (28 11-13 17 74).
Eau Claire Regis: Ben Rooney 1, David Haselwander 3, Joe Edge 4, Branton Paulsrud 6, Cade Osborn 24, Aaron Haselwander 2, LJ Wolterstorff 20, Will Jordahl 2, JP Koestler 19. (33 6-11 17 81)
3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (7): Schmelzer 5, McKnight 1, Gillingham 1. Eau Claire Regis (9): D. Haselwander 1, Osborn 2, Wolterstorff 1, Koestler 5.
Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: Harris. Eau Claire Regis: none.
Thorp 53, Fall Creek 40
|Fall Creek
|22
|18
|40
|Thorp
|24
|29
|53
Thorp: Caleb Chirhart 2, Thomas Stewart 3, Anthony Hunt 7, Ryan Stunkel 10, Ethan Reis 19, Jon Slagoski 1, Isaac Soumis 11. (18 11-21 18 53)
Fall Creek: Joey Kinderman 14, Sean Bochman 2, Travis Laube 2, David Anderson 6, Brady Nicks 7, Taylor Anders 9. (13 12-17 20 40)
3-Pointers—Fall Creek (2): Anderson 1, Nicks 1. Thorp (6): Reis 5, Stunkel 1.
Fouled Out—Fall Creek: none. Thorp: Chirhard, Stewart, Soumis.
Girls Basketball
Scores
Birchwood 60, Mellen 34
Manitowoc Lutheran 45, Sheboygan Area Luth. 34
Potosi/Cassville 60, Belmont 37
Southern Door 47, Peshtigo 28
Superior 52, Chisago Lakes, Minn. 50, OT
The Prairie School 62, Saint Thomas More 36
