Boys Basketball

Scores

Bay Port 58, Eau Claire North 56

Denmark 65, Freedom 52

Hudson 84, Superior 74

Marshfield 63, Eau Claire Memorial 58

Mellen 77, Birchwood 76

Milwaukee Academy of Science 83, Young Coggs Prep 71

New London 68, Shawano Community 50

Westby 66, Royall 56

Westosha Central 66, Elkhorn Area 52

Wrightstown 80, Marinette 69

Box Scores

Bloomer 54, McDonell 41

McDonell113041
Bloomer252954

McDonell: Cory Hoglund 11, JD Bohaty 10, Jaebin Bourget 9, Eion Kressin 8, Charlie Bleskachek 3. (14 11-21 20 41).

Bloomer: Caleb Ruf 20, John Bleskacek 6, Zach Ruf 16, Bradley Sarauer 7, Charlie Herrick 4, Jayzson Thompson 1. (17 12-22 17 54).

3-Pointers—McDonell (2): Bohaty 1, Bourget 1. Bloomer (8): C. Ruf 1, Bleskacek 2, Z. Ruf 4, Herrick 1.

Fouled Out—McDonell: Hoglund. Bloomer: none.

Eau Claire Regis 81, Stanley-Boyd 74

Stanley-Boyd334174
Eau Claire Regis404181

Stanley-Boyd: LJ Schmelzer 25, Jordan McKnight 9, Clayton Carlson 12, Tristan Harris 6, Noah Gillingham 22. (28 11-13 17 74).

Eau Claire Regis: Ben Rooney 1, David Haselwander 3, Joe Edge 4, Branton Paulsrud 6, Cade Osborn 24, Aaron Haselwander 2, LJ Wolterstorff 20, Will Jordahl 2, JP Koestler 19. (33 6-11 17 81)

3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (7): Schmelzer 5, McKnight 1, Gillingham 1. Eau Claire Regis (9): D. Haselwander 1, Osborn 2, Wolterstorff 1, Koestler 5.

Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: Harris. Eau Claire Regis: none.

Thorp 53, Fall Creek 40

Fall Creek221840
Thorp242953

Thorp: Caleb Chirhart 2, Thomas Stewart 3, Anthony Hunt 7, Ryan Stunkel 10, Ethan Reis 19, Jon Slagoski 1, Isaac Soumis 11. (18 11-21 18 53)

Fall Creek: Joey Kinderman 14, Sean Bochman 2, Travis Laube 2, David Anderson 6, Brady Nicks 7, Taylor Anders 9. (13 12-17 20 40)

3-Pointers—Fall Creek (2): Anderson 1, Nicks 1. Thorp (6): Reis 5, Stunkel 1.

Fouled Out—Fall Creek: none. Thorp: Chirhard, Stewart, Soumis.

Girls Basketball

Scores

Birchwood 60, Mellen 34

Manitowoc Lutheran 45, Sheboygan Area Luth. 34

Potosi/Cassville 60, Belmont 37

Southern Door 47, Peshtigo 28

Superior 52, Chisago Lakes, Minn. 50, OT

The Prairie School 62, Saint Thomas More 36

