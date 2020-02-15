{{featured_button_text}}

Scores

Boys Basketball

Cuba City 85, Milw. Washington 73

Hudson 80, D.C. Everest 51

Kohler 67, Luther 46

Marquette, Mich. 65, Green Bay East 46

Martin Luther 70, Saint Thomas More 54

Merrill 66, Columbus 59

Middleton 61, Janesville Parker 55

Palmyra-Eagle 73, Montello 23

Pewaukee 71, New Berlin Eisenhower 66

Saint Croix Central 87, Stanley-Boyd 67

Waterford 77, Richmond-Burton, Ill. 59

Girls Basketball

New Berlin Eisenhower 55, Pewaukee 48

Shullsburg 43, Kickapoo 40

Siren def. Bayfield, forfeit

Watertown 48, Monroe 39

Westosha Central 66, East Troy 58

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 57, D.C. Everest 44

Boys Hockey

Antigo 1, Medford Area 0

Beaver Dam 10, Avalanche 2

Fond du Lac 5, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 1

Lakeland 3, Waupaca 2, OT

Middleton 3, Sauk Prairie 2

Notre Dame 5, Calumet, Mich. 3

University School of Milwaukee 4, Onalaska/La Crosse 3, OT

West Salem/Bangor 5, Monona Grove 4

Girls Hockey

Central Wisconsin 6, Fox Cities 5, OT

Metro Lynx 4, Warbirds 1

USM 2, Black River Falls 1

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

Saint Croix Central 87, Stanley-Boyd 67

St. Croix Central414687
Stanley-Boyd283967

St. Croix Central: Joel McGrane 5, Trevor Kopacz 5, Colin Hackbarth 14, Spencer Trainor 10, Cayden Laventure 2, Scott Mousel 3, Gabe Siler 7, Kelson Klin 17, Trae Widiker 1, Conner Nilssen 10, Carson Kinsman 13. (34 12-19 25 87).

Stanley-Boyd: Carsen Hause 16, Cooper Nichols 9, Brady Potaczek 18, Lucas Smith 6, Jake Schneider 4, Brady Ingersoll 9, Spencer Booth 5. (20 22-28 19 67).

3-Pointers—St. Croix Central (7): McGrane 1, Kopacz 1, Hackbarth 2, Trainor 2, Mousel 1. Stanley-Boyd (5): Hause 2, Nichols 2, Ingersoll 1.

Fouled Out—St. Croix Central: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.

