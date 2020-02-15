Scores
Boys Basketball
Cuba City 85, Milw. Washington 73
Hudson 80, D.C. Everest 51
Kohler 67, Luther 46
Marquette, Mich. 65, Green Bay East 46
Martin Luther 70, Saint Thomas More 54
Merrill 66, Columbus 59
Middleton 61, Janesville Parker 55
Palmyra-Eagle 73, Montello 23
Pewaukee 71, New Berlin Eisenhower 66
Saint Croix Central 87, Stanley-Boyd 67
Waterford 77, Richmond-Burton, Ill. 59
Girls Basketball
New Berlin Eisenhower 55, Pewaukee 48
Shullsburg 43, Kickapoo 40
Siren def. Bayfield, forfeit
Watertown 48, Monroe 39
Westosha Central 66, East Troy 58
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 57, D.C. Everest 44
Boys Hockey
Antigo 1, Medford Area 0
Beaver Dam 10, Avalanche 2
Fond du Lac 5, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 1
Lakeland 3, Waupaca 2, OT
Middleton 3, Sauk Prairie 2
Notre Dame 5, Calumet, Mich. 3
University School of Milwaukee 4, Onalaska/La Crosse 3, OT
West Salem/Bangor 5, Monona Grove 4
Girls Hockey
Central Wisconsin 6, Fox Cities 5, OT
Metro Lynx 4, Warbirds 1
USM 2, Black River Falls 1
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Saint Croix Central 87, Stanley-Boyd 67
|St. Croix Central
|41
|46
|87
|Stanley-Boyd
|28
|39
|67
St. Croix Central: Joel McGrane 5, Trevor Kopacz 5, Colin Hackbarth 14, Spencer Trainor 10, Cayden Laventure 2, Scott Mousel 3, Gabe Siler 7, Kelson Klin 17, Trae Widiker 1, Conner Nilssen 10, Carson Kinsman 13. (34 12-19 25 87).
Stanley-Boyd: Carsen Hause 16, Cooper Nichols 9, Brady Potaczek 18, Lucas Smith 6, Jake Schneider 4, Brady Ingersoll 9, Spencer Booth 5. (20 22-28 19 67).
3-Pointers—St. Croix Central (7): McGrane 1, Kopacz 1, Hackbarth 2, Trainor 2, Mousel 1. Stanley-Boyd (5): Hause 2, Nichols 2, Ingersoll 1.
Fouled Out—St. Croix Central: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.