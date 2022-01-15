Local Scoreboard: Saturday, January 15

Scores
Boys Basketball
Altoona 58, Arcadia 56
Assumption 67, Shullsburg 37
Bangor 55, Aquinas 54, OT
Blair-Taylor 72, Brookwood 39
Brodhead 78, Black Hawk 66
Brookfield Central 57, Racine Horlick 47
Burlington 41, Germantown 39
Caledonia, Minn. 74, Waunakee 52
Cameron 67, Spooner 62
Darlington 73, Highland 56
DeForest 57, Fox Valley Lutheran 49
Delavan-Darien 57, Edgerton 43
East Troy 45, Fennimore 35
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 69, Lake Holcombe 32
Eau Claire Memorial 84, West Salem 63
Elmwood/Plum City 57, Alma 45
Fox Valley Lutheran 74, DeForest 52
Franklin 58, West Allis Nathan Hale 48
Glenwood City 55, Houston, Minn. 42
Greendale 56, West Bend East 55
Hamilton 57, Oak Creek 42
Hermantown, Minn. 102, Superior 98
Hope Christian 60, Kenosha Tremper 53
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 86, Dominican 77
Kenosha Tremper 65, Hope Academy, Ill. 63
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 86, Lakeside Lutheran 78, OT
Kohler 67, Oneida Nation 38
La Crosse Central 74, Medford Area 68
Lake Country Lutheran 79, Waukesha South 71
Lodi 78, Reedsburg Area 68
Luther 73, Durand 63
Madison East 60, Janesville Parker 51
Marshfield 65, Hudson 63
Menasha 68, Plymouth 66
Middleton 60, Madison La Follette 53
Milwaukee Academy of Science 57, Kiel 51
Minneapolis North, Minn. 100, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 65
Neenah 47, Brookfield East 43
New Berlin West 88, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 41
Northwestern 88, St. Croix Falls 75
Onalaska 77, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 48
Oshkosh West 59, St. John's NW Military Academy 30
Peshtigo 60, Coleman 32
Pewaukee 79, Westosha Central 35
Pius XI Catholic 92, Racine Park 62
Saint Francis 79, Williams Bay 73
Sauk Prairie 58, Lake Mills 36
Sheboygan Area Luth. 87, Sheboygan Falls 39
Solon Springs 78, Birchwood 46
Southwestern 56, Lancaster 47
Stoughton 78, Wilmot Union 55
Sun Prairie 58, Madison West 53
Union Grove 56, Racine Lutheran 52
Verona Area 67, Madison Memorial 58
Waterford 63, Greenfield 61
Wauzeka-Steuben 74, Potosi 58
West Allis Central 76, Muskego 63
West De Pere 72, Bay Port 67
Girls Basketball
Algoma 48, Gibraltar 27
Aquinas 49, Minnehaha Academy, Minn. 46
Assumption 62, Shullsburg 30
Beaver Dam 68, Oregon 48
Blair-Taylor 68, Brookwood 10
De Pere 70, West De Pere 43
Deerfield 48, Lourdes Academy 47
Fall River 45, Parkview 39
Fennimore 39, River Ridge 36
Horicon 49, Madison Country Day 38
Houston, Minn. 56, Glenwood City 23
Kenosha Christian Life 46, Saint Francis 41
La Crosse Central 47, Medford Area 32
Lomira 34, Sheboygan Falls 27
Madison East 68, Janesville Parker 36
Markesan 51, Dodgeland 33
Middleton 60, Madison La Follette 53
Milton 64, Baraboo 53
Montello 46, Madison Abundant Life 27
Oconto 38, Sevastopol 35
Palmyra-Eagle 68, Cambria-Friesland 66
Saint Thomas More 73, Milwaukee Golda Meir 18
Sauk Prairie 73, Stoughton 46
Shawano 59, Merrill 48
Somerset 51, Saint Croix Central 33
Southern Door 58, GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 53
Sun Prairie 52, Madison Memorial 44
The Prairie School 50, Martin Luther 42
Union Grove 55, Racine Lutheran 48
University School of Milwaukee 43, Brookfield Academy 41
Verona Area 39, Madison Memorial 27
Watertown 53, Mount Horeb 39
Waunakee 58, Edgewood 42
Wausau West 63, Eau Claire North 46
Box Scores
Boys Hockey
Chi-Hi 1, University School of Milwaukee 1
|University School of Milwaukee
|1
|0
|0 0
|1
|Chi-Hi
|0
|0
|1 0
|1
First Period—USOM: Sam Anderson (Jack McGregor, Ben Melusee), 15:21, PP.
Third Period—Chi-Hi: Owen Krista (Ben Carlson), 6:38.
Shots on Goal—University School of Milwaukee: 7-3-9-12-31. Chi-Hi: 16-7-17-10-50. Saves—University School of Milwaukee: Michael Polston: 16-7-16-10-49. Chi-Hi: Bridger Fixmer: 6-3-9-12-30. Penalties—University School of Milwaukee: 5-10:00. Chi-Hi: 4-8:00.
Girls Hockey
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 3, Wisconsin Valley Union 2 (2 OT)
|Wisconsin Valley Union
|2
|0
|0 0 0
|2
|Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
|1
|0
|1 0 1
|3
First Period—WVU: Hailey Cashmer (Ella Beilke, Leah Pavelski), 10:01, PP.
WVU: Sonia Deissanayake (Leah Pavelski, Taylor Furgason), 11:26, PP.
CF/M: Paige Steinmetz (Addie Frenette, Emma-lyn Stephenson), 13:11.
Third Period—CF/M: Tessa Leisses (Addisyn Buesgen, Emma-lyn Stephenson), 6:22.
Double Overtime—Addie Frenette (Joey SChemenauer), 4:57.
Shots on Goal—Wisconsin Valley Union: 3-4-6-4-17. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 13-19-6-13-51. Saves—Wisconsin Valley Union: Madison Wagner-Durr: 12-19-5-12-48. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Kasandra Herr: 1-4-6-4-15. Penalties—Wisconsin Valley Union: 4-8:00. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 6-12:00.