Local Scoreboard: Saturday, January 15

Scores

Boys Basketball

Altoona 58, Arcadia 56

Assumption 67, Shullsburg 37

Bangor 55, Aquinas 54, OT

Blair-Taylor 72, Brookwood 39

Brodhead 78, Black Hawk 66

Brookfield Central 57, Racine Horlick 47

Burlington 41, Germantown 39

Caledonia, Minn. 74, Waunakee 52

Cameron 67, Spooner 62

Darlington 73, Highland 56

DeForest 57, Fox Valley Lutheran 49

Delavan-Darien 57, Edgerton 43

East Troy 45, Fennimore 35

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 69, Lake Holcombe 32

Eau Claire Memorial 84, West Salem 63

Elmwood/Plum City 57, Alma 45

Fox Valley Lutheran 74, DeForest 52

Franklin 58, West Allis Nathan Hale 48

Glenwood City 55, Houston, Minn. 42

Greendale 56, West Bend East 55

Hamilton 57, Oak Creek 42

Hermantown, Minn. 102, Superior 98

Hope Christian 60, Kenosha Tremper 53

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 86, Dominican 77

Kenosha Tremper 65, Hope Academy, Ill. 63

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 86, Lakeside Lutheran 78, OT

Kohler 67, Oneida Nation 38

La Crosse Central 74, Medford Area 68

Lake Country Lutheran 79, Waukesha South 71

Lodi 78, Reedsburg Area 68

Luther 73, Durand 63

Madison East 60, Janesville Parker 51

Marshfield 65, Hudson 63

Menasha 68, Plymouth 66

Middleton 60, Madison La Follette 53

Milwaukee Academy of Science 57, Kiel 51

Minneapolis North, Minn. 100, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 65

Neenah 47, Brookfield East 43

New Berlin West 88, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 41

Northwestern 88, St. Croix Falls 75

Onalaska 77, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 48

Oshkosh West 59, St. John's NW Military Academy 30

Peshtigo 60, Coleman 32

Pewaukee 79, Westosha Central 35

Pius XI Catholic 92, Racine Park 62

Saint Francis 79, Williams Bay 73

Sauk Prairie 58, Lake Mills 36

Sheboygan Area Luth. 87, Sheboygan Falls 39

Solon Springs 78, Birchwood 46

Southwestern 56, Lancaster 47

Stoughton 78, Wilmot Union 55

Sun Prairie 58, Madison West 53

Union Grove 56, Racine Lutheran 52

Verona Area 67, Madison Memorial 58

Waterford 63, Greenfield 61

Wauzeka-Steuben 74, Potosi 58

West Allis Central 76, Muskego 63

West De Pere 72, Bay Port 67

Girls Basketball

Algoma 48, Gibraltar 27

Aquinas 49, Minnehaha Academy, Minn. 46

Assumption 62, Shullsburg 30

Beaver Dam 68, Oregon 48

Blair-Taylor 68, Brookwood 10

De Pere 70, West De Pere 43

Deerfield 48, Lourdes Academy 47

Fall River 45, Parkview 39

Fennimore 39, River Ridge 36

Horicon 49, Madison Country Day 38

Houston, Minn. 56, Glenwood City 23

Kenosha Christian Life 46, Saint Francis 41

La Crosse Central 47, Medford Area 32

Lomira 34, Sheboygan Falls 27

Madison East 68, Janesville Parker 36

Markesan 51, Dodgeland 33

Middleton 60, Madison La Follette 53

Milton 64, Baraboo 53

Montello 46, Madison Abundant Life 27

Oconto 38, Sevastopol 35

Palmyra-Eagle 68, Cambria-Friesland 66

Saint Thomas More 73, Milwaukee Golda Meir 18

Sauk Prairie 73, Stoughton 46

Shawano 59, Merrill 48

Somerset 51, Saint Croix Central 33

Southern Door 58, GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 53

Sun Prairie 52, Madison Memorial 44

The Prairie School 50, Martin Luther 42

Union Grove 55, Racine Lutheran 48

University School of Milwaukee 43, Brookfield Academy 41

Verona Area 39, Madison Memorial 27

Watertown 53, Mount Horeb 39

Waunakee 58, Edgewood 42

Wausau West 63, Eau Claire North 46

Boys Hockey

Chi-Hi 1, University School of Milwaukee 1

University School of Milwaukee    1     0     0     0     1
Chi-Hi    001     01

First Period—USOM: Sam Anderson (Jack McGregor, Ben Melusee), 15:21, PP.

Third Period—Chi-Hi: Owen Krista (Ben Carlson), 6:38.

Shots on Goal—University School of Milwaukee: 7-3-9-12-31. Chi-Hi: 16-7-17-10-50. Saves—University School of Milwaukee: Michael Polston: 16-7-16-10-49. Chi-Hi: Bridger Fixmer: 6-3-9-12-30. Penalties—University School of Milwaukee: 5-10:00. Chi-Hi: 4-8:00.

Girls Hockey

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 3, Wisconsin Valley Union 2 (2 OT)

Wisconsin Valley Union2     0      0     0     0     2
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie    101     0     13

First Period—WVU: Hailey Cashmer (Ella Beilke, Leah Pavelski), 10:01, PP.

WVU: Sonia Deissanayake (Leah Pavelski, Taylor Furgason), 11:26, PP.

CF/M: Paige Steinmetz (Addie Frenette, Emma-lyn Stephenson), 13:11.

Third Period—CF/M: Tessa Leisses (Addisyn Buesgen, Emma-lyn Stephenson), 6:22.

Double Overtime—Addie Frenette (Joey SChemenauer), 4:57.

Shots on Goal—Wisconsin Valley Union: 3-4-6-4-17. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 13-19-6-13-51. Saves—Wisconsin Valley Union: Madison Wagner-Durr: 12-19-5-12-48. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Kasandra Herr: 1-4-6-4-15. Penalties—Wisconsin Valley Union: 4-8:00. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 6-12:00.

