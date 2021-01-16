 Skip to main content
Local Scoreboard: Saturday, January 16
Local Scoreboard: Saturday, January 16

Scores

Boys Basketball

Arrowhead 70, Waukesha North 56

Bangor 66, Somerset 60

Belleville 74, Cambridge 68

Brookfield East 49, Pewaukee 44

Catholic Memorial 54, Oconomowoc 51

De Pere 91, Green Bay Southwest 62

DeForest 71, Edgerton 64

Dodgeville 69, Richland Center 57

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 59, Lake Holcombe 48

Eau Claire Memorial 78, D.C. Everest 72

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 55, Howards Grove 51

Evansville 52, Marshall 38

Fox Valley Lutheran 53, Little Chute 45

Gillett 48, Crandon 46

Greenfield 62, Lakeside Lutheran 56

Hamilton 67, Manitowoc Lincoln 47

Janesville Parker 67, Monroe 62

Lake Mills 72, Mount Horeb 38

Lodi 68, Reedsburg Area 46

Lourdes Academy 63, Darlington 62

Luther 41, Aquinas 33

Marquette University 86, New Berlin Eisenhower 76

Martin Luther 68, Lake Country Lutheran 64

Menasha 77, Hilbert 47

Milton 65, Whitewater 56

Mineral Point 70, River Valley 60

Neenah 70, Nicolet 46

New Berlin West 73, West Bend East 72

New Holstein 63, Kewaskum 54

Oshkosh West 68, Germantown 52

Ozaukee 63, North Fond du Lac 35

Pacelli 67, Assumption 48

Pius XI Catholic 116, Waterford 115, OT

Saint Croix Central 75, Ashland 62

Saint Francis 85, Cudahy 71

Saint Thomas More 61, Williams Bay Faith Christian 52

Seymour 64, Freedom 61

Sheboygan Area Luth. 66, Valders 47

Southwestern 58, Platteville 33

Stockbridge 53, Mishicot 37

Sturgeon Bay 63, Peshtigo 58

The Prairie School 77, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 67

University School of Milwaukee 70, Kenosha Christian Life 36

Valley Christian 61, Montello 57

Waukesha South 78, Greendale 26

Waunakee 74, Oak Creek 57

Wausau West 49, Marshfield 43

Wilmot Union 93, Big Foot 87

Wisconsin Lutheran 63, Brookfield Central 59

Girls Basketball

Amherst 74, Marathon 27

Aquinas 50, Prairie du Chien 48

Arrowhead 71, Waukesha North 26

Blair-Taylor 91, Brookwood 56

Catholic Memorial 69, Oconomowoc 50

Crandon 48, Gillett 41

De Pere 86, Green Bay Southwest 45

Dodgeland 52, Williams Bay 19

Eau Claire North 62, Marshfield 53

Edgar 56, Coleman 39

Edgewood 62, Sauk Prairie 35

Fort Atkinson 63, Baraboo 62

Franklin 89, Kenosha Tremper 39

Germantown 67, New Berlin Eisenhower 41

Hartford Union 67, Wisconsin Lutheran 48

Hudson 65, Superior 43

Jefferson 62, Deerfield 46

Kewaunee 57, Southern Door 33

La Crosse Central 71, Tomah 56

Milwaukee Academy of Science 57, Wauwatosa East 34

Monroe 65, Milton 47

Neenah 72, Appleton West 51

Neillsville 56, Stratford 37

North Fond du Lac 46, Roncalli 27

Oak Creek 60, Homestead 51

Phillips 73, Newman Catholic 19

Randolph 80, Montello 30

Reedsburg Area 89, Portage 32

Rio 68, Pardeeville 48

Saint Thomas More 58, The Prairie School 52

South Milwaukee 66, Union Grove 50

St. Croix Falls 71, Bloomer 20

University School of Milwaukee 36, Brown Deer 27

Waterford 52, Burlington 34

Waterloo 46, Wisconsin Heights 41

Watertown 55, Lodi 48

Waukesha South 66, New Berlin West 64

Waukesha West 53, Mukwonago 44

Wausau West 73, D.C. Everest 55

Wauwatosa West 65, Wilmot Union 22

Westfield Area 57, Berlin 38

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

Eau Claire Immanuel 59, Lake Holcombe 48

Lake Holcombe: Brock Flater 11, Colton Minnick 9, Dylan Bowen 4, Riley Gingras 14, Kaden Crank 4, Will Kliegle 6. (19 7-16 7-17 48).

Eau Claire Immanuel: Andrew Lau 3, Ryan Zimmerman 23, Tyler Radichel 5, Kevin Kern 7, Daniel Hein 14, Britten Rutz 7. (21 14-23 N/A 59).

3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (3): Gingras 2, Bowen 1. Eau Claire Immanuel (3): Lau 1, Zimmerman 2.

Girls Basketball

Saint Croix Falls 71, Bloomer 20

Saint Croix Falls  482371
Bloomer61420

Saint Croix Falls: Kaylee Miron 5, Lucia Neuman 5, Sidrah Edwards 3, Jordan Lee 2, Emily McCurdy 14, Brianna McCurdy 13, Olivia Miron 16, Lucy Belisle 4, Kelsey Cooper 4, Emma Cooper 5. (31 7-10 7 71).

Bloomer: Danielle Latz 7, Karissa Petska 3, Leah Score 3, Madison Faschingbauer 3, Alana Helland 2, Abby Iverson 2. (8 2-4 6 20).

3-Pointers—Saint Croix Falls (2): Neuman 1, B. McCurdy 1. Bloomer (2): Score 1, Faschingbauer.

Fouled Out—Saint Croix Falls: none. Bloomer: none.

Boys Hockey

Eau Claire Memorial 7, Chi-Hi 5

Chi-Hi3115
Eau Claire Memorial3317

First Period—Chi-Hi: Isaac Frenette, 0:33.

Eau Claire Memorial: Peyton Platter (Trevin Kison), 3:23.

Eau Claire Memorial: Peyton Platter, 5:42.

Chi-Hi: Jack Bowe (Trevor Bowe, Owen Krista), 8:51.

Chi-Hi: Isaac Frenette, 9:33, PP.

Eau Claire Memorial: Carter Olson (Luke Lindsay, Peyton Platter), 12:48.

Second Period—Eau Claire Memorial: Joe Kelly (Easton Tok, Luke Lindsay), 3:13.

Eau Claire Memorial: Trevin Kison (Sam Brennan, Brady Moore), 4:33.

Eau Claire Memorial: Joe Kelly, 14:59.

Chi-Hi: Jack Bowe (Isaac Frenette, AJ Schemenauer), 16:33.

Third Period—Chi-Hi: Owen Krista (Carsten Reeg), 15:00.

Eau Claire Memorial: Christian Tavare (Trevin Kison, Sam Brennan), 16:22.

Shots on Goal—Chi-Hi: 12-6-7-25. Eau Claire Memorial: 14-9-10-33. Saves—Chi-Hi: Zach LeMay 11-6-9-26. Eau Claire Memorial: Kyler Strenke 9-5-6-20. Penalties—Chi-Hi: 3-6:00. Eau Claire Memorial: 6-12:00.

