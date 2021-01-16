Local Scoreboard: Saturday, January 16

Scores
Boys Basketball
Arrowhead 70, Waukesha North 56
Bangor 66, Somerset 60
Belleville 74, Cambridge 68
Brookfield East 49, Pewaukee 44
Catholic Memorial 54, Oconomowoc 51
De Pere 91, Green Bay Southwest 62
DeForest 71, Edgerton 64
Dodgeville 69, Richland Center 57
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 59, Lake Holcombe 48
Eau Claire Memorial 78, D.C. Everest 72
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 55, Howards Grove 51
Evansville 52, Marshall 38
Fox Valley Lutheran 53, Little Chute 45
Gillett 48, Crandon 46
Greenfield 62, Lakeside Lutheran 56
Hamilton 67, Manitowoc Lincoln 47
Janesville Parker 67, Monroe 62
Lake Mills 72, Mount Horeb 38
Lodi 68, Reedsburg Area 46
Lourdes Academy 63, Darlington 62
Luther 41, Aquinas 33
Marquette University 86, New Berlin Eisenhower 76
Martin Luther 68, Lake Country Lutheran 64
Menasha 77, Hilbert 47
Milton 65, Whitewater 56
Mineral Point 70, River Valley 60
Neenah 70, Nicolet 46
New Berlin West 73, West Bend East 72
New Holstein 63, Kewaskum 54
Oshkosh West 68, Germantown 52
Ozaukee 63, North Fond du Lac 35
Pacelli 67, Assumption 48
Pius XI Catholic 116, Waterford 115, OT
Saint Croix Central 75, Ashland 62
Saint Francis 85, Cudahy 71
Saint Thomas More 61, Williams Bay Faith Christian 52
Seymour 64, Freedom 61
Sheboygan Area Luth. 66, Valders 47
Southwestern 58, Platteville 33
Stockbridge 53, Mishicot 37
Sturgeon Bay 63, Peshtigo 58
The Prairie School 77, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 67
University School of Milwaukee 70, Kenosha Christian Life 36
Valley Christian 61, Montello 57
Waukesha South 78, Greendale 26
Waunakee 74, Oak Creek 57
Wausau West 49, Marshfield 43
Wilmot Union 93, Big Foot 87
Wisconsin Lutheran 63, Brookfield Central 59
Girls Basketball
Amherst 74, Marathon 27
Aquinas 50, Prairie du Chien 48
Arrowhead 71, Waukesha North 26
Blair-Taylor 91, Brookwood 56
Catholic Memorial 69, Oconomowoc 50
Crandon 48, Gillett 41
De Pere 86, Green Bay Southwest 45
Dodgeland 52, Williams Bay 19
Eau Claire North 62, Marshfield 53
Edgar 56, Coleman 39
Edgewood 62, Sauk Prairie 35
Fort Atkinson 63, Baraboo 62
Franklin 89, Kenosha Tremper 39
Germantown 67, New Berlin Eisenhower 41
Hartford Union 67, Wisconsin Lutheran 48
Hudson 65, Superior 43
Jefferson 62, Deerfield 46
Kewaunee 57, Southern Door 33
La Crosse Central 71, Tomah 56
Milwaukee Academy of Science 57, Wauwatosa East 34
Monroe 65, Milton 47
Neenah 72, Appleton West 51
Neillsville 56, Stratford 37
North Fond du Lac 46, Roncalli 27
Oak Creek 60, Homestead 51
Phillips 73, Newman Catholic 19
Randolph 80, Montello 30
Reedsburg Area 89, Portage 32
Rio 68, Pardeeville 48
Saint Thomas More 58, The Prairie School 52
South Milwaukee 66, Union Grove 50
St. Croix Falls 71, Bloomer 20
University School of Milwaukee 36, Brown Deer 27
Waterford 52, Burlington 34
Waterloo 46, Wisconsin Heights 41
Watertown 55, Lodi 48
Waukesha South 66, New Berlin West 64
Waukesha West 53, Mukwonago 44
Wausau West 73, D.C. Everest 55
Wauwatosa West 65, Wilmot Union 22
Westfield Area 57, Berlin 38
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Eau Claire Immanuel 59, Lake Holcombe 48
Lake Holcombe: Brock Flater 11, Colton Minnick 9, Dylan Bowen 4, Riley Gingras 14, Kaden Crank 4, Will Kliegle 6. (19 7-16 7-17 48).
Eau Claire Immanuel: Andrew Lau 3, Ryan Zimmerman 23, Tyler Radichel 5, Kevin Kern 7, Daniel Hein 14, Britten Rutz 7. (21 14-23 N/A 59).
3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (3): Gingras 2, Bowen 1. Eau Claire Immanuel (3): Lau 1, Zimmerman 2.
Girls Basketball
Saint Croix Falls 71, Bloomer 20
|Saint Croix Falls
|48
|23
|71
|Bloomer
|6
|14
|20
Saint Croix Falls: Kaylee Miron 5, Lucia Neuman 5, Sidrah Edwards 3, Jordan Lee 2, Emily McCurdy 14, Brianna McCurdy 13, Olivia Miron 16, Lucy Belisle 4, Kelsey Cooper 4, Emma Cooper 5. (31 7-10 7 71).
Bloomer: Danielle Latz 7, Karissa Petska 3, Leah Score 3, Madison Faschingbauer 3, Alana Helland 2, Abby Iverson 2. (8 2-4 6 20).
3-Pointers—Saint Croix Falls (2): Neuman 1, B. McCurdy 1. Bloomer (2): Score 1, Faschingbauer.
Fouled Out—Saint Croix Falls: none. Bloomer: none.
Boys Hockey
Eau Claire Memorial 7, Chi-Hi 5
|Chi-Hi
|3
|1
|1
|5
|Eau Claire Memorial
|3
|3
|1
|7
First Period—Chi-Hi: Isaac Frenette, 0:33.
Eau Claire Memorial: Peyton Platter (Trevin Kison), 3:23.
Eau Claire Memorial: Peyton Platter, 5:42.
Chi-Hi: Jack Bowe (Trevor Bowe, Owen Krista), 8:51.
Chi-Hi: Isaac Frenette, 9:33, PP.
Eau Claire Memorial: Carter Olson (Luke Lindsay, Peyton Platter), 12:48.
Second Period—Eau Claire Memorial: Joe Kelly (Easton Tok, Luke Lindsay), 3:13.
Eau Claire Memorial: Trevin Kison (Sam Brennan, Brady Moore), 4:33.
Eau Claire Memorial: Joe Kelly, 14:59.
Chi-Hi: Jack Bowe (Isaac Frenette, AJ Schemenauer), 16:33.
Third Period—Chi-Hi: Owen Krista (Carsten Reeg), 15:00.
Eau Claire Memorial: Christian Tavare (Trevin Kison, Sam Brennan), 16:22.
Shots on Goal—Chi-Hi: 12-6-7-25. Eau Claire Memorial: 14-9-10-33. Saves—Chi-Hi: Zach LeMay 11-6-9-26. Eau Claire Memorial: Kyler Strenke 9-5-6-20. Penalties—Chi-Hi: 3-6:00. Eau Claire Memorial: 6-12:00.