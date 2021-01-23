Local Scoreboard: Saturday, January 23

Scores
Boys Basketball
Appleton East 74, Oshkosh North 72
Appleton North 62, Manitowoc Lincoln 60
Aquinas 62, Westby 38
Arrowhead 62, Oconomowoc 53
Beaver Dam 70, Portage 39
Brookfield Central 79, Nicolet 56
Brookfield East 84, Menomonee Falls 76
Brookwood 88, Bangor 29
Brown Deer 63, Grafton 56
Cambria-Friesland 65, Markesan 58
Cameron 70, Spooner 35
Central Wisconsin Christian 62, Princeton/Green Lake 54
Chippewa Falls 71, Eau Claire North 70
Columbus 74, Big Foot 67
Columbus Catholic 90, Fall Creek 87
Cuba City 81, Riverdale 41
Cumberland 62, Northwestern 60
De Pere 79, Bay Port 60
Elkhorn Area 63, Union Grove 54
Germantown 75, West Bend West 62
Gresham Community 55, Pittsville 50
Homestead 51, Port Washington 33
Horicon 75, Montello 46
Hustisford 74, Oakfield 42
Janesville Craig 69, Verona Area 64
Kaukauna 99, Appleton West 62
Kimberly 84, Hamilton 45
Lake Country Lutheran 82, St. John's NW Military Academy 77
Lourdes Academy 83, Omro 58
Marshall 61, New Glarus 60
Mayville 79, North Fond du Lac 51
Milton 50, Edgewood 47
Monona Grove 54, East Troy 50
Monroe 63, Watertown 44
Mosinee 69, Merrill 43
Mukwonago 72, Waukesha North 58
Neenah 62, Fond du Lac 53
New Berlin Eisenhower 63, Oak Creek 45
Oneida Nation 57, Saint Thomas Aquinas 52
Peshtigo 66, Algoma 37
Pewaukee 78, Notre Dame 70
Racine St. Catherine's 57, Westosha Central 43
Rio 69, Fall River 49
River Falls 80, Rice Lake 36
River Ridge 65, Wauzeka-Steuben 59, OT
Seneca 80, Cassville 37
Sheboygan Area Luth. 88, Mishicot 44
Sheboygan North 69, Plymouth 47
Southern Door 51, Sevastopol 28
St. Croix Falls 76, Hayward 40
St. Marys Springs 77, Laconia 69
Stevens Point 60, Marshfield 43
The Prairie School 52, Oregon 50
Three Lakes 88, Gillett 40
University School of Milwaukee 74, Kenosha Christian Life 44
Watertown Luther Prep 62, Lodi 57
Waukesha West 73, Catholic Memorial 67
Wausau East 77, Elcho 38
Wauwatosa West 64, Milwaukee Lutheran 61
Whitefish Bay 69, Martin Luther 46
Whitnall 73, Cedarburg 56
Williams Bay 49, Delavan-Darien 46
Wilmot Union 62, Fort Atkinson 47
Girls Basketball
Albany 48, Belleville 46
Appleton East 69, Sun Prairie 44
Arrowhead 41, Oconomowoc 39
Badger 55, Burlington 34
Bangor 67, Brookwood 21
Barneveld 60, Juda 21
Beaver Dam 70, Sauk Prairie 39
Black Hawk 62, Waunakee 47
Blair-Taylor 57, Eleva-Strum 32
D.C. Everest 56, Wausau East 51
Durand 56, Cochrane-Fountain City 30
Edgerton 70, Evansville 31
Edgewood 67, Waterloo 29
Elmwood/Plum City 74, Spring Valley 43
Fox Valley Lutheran 70, Seymour 30
Franklin 59, Verona Area 45
Germantown 73, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 52
Hartford Union 64, DeForest 57
Janesville Craig 82, Milton 56
Janesville Parker 57, Stoughton 52
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 45, Catholic Central 28
Kimberly 1, Appleton West 0
Lakeside Lutheran 72, Shullsburg 46
Lancaster 54, Wisconsin Heights 41
Living Word Lutheran 63, Saint Francis 25
Markesan 62, Cambria-Friesland 24
Marshfield 49, Eau Claire Memorial 42
Menomonie 65, Onalaska 59
Mercer 46, Chequamegon 16
Mineral Point 59, Darlington 39
Monticello 49, Belmont 48
Mount Horeb 52, Potosi/Cassville 44
New Glarus 61, Fall River 28
New London 43, Shawano 39
Northwood 49, South Shore 35
Oak Creek 48, Milwaukee DSHA 29
Oakfield 57, Stockbridge 42
Oostburg 43, Manitowoc Lutheran 41
Peshtigo 78, Sturgeon Bay 37
Platteville 62, Monona Grove 48
Prairie du Chien 66, Dodgeville 41
Pulaski 44, Oshkosh West 32
Racine Lutheran 73, Saint Thomas More 54
Randolph 73, Princeton/Green Lake 41
Reedsburg Area 71, Lodi 60
Rio 49, Pardeeville 46
Royall 50, Cashton 47
Sheboygan Falls 59, Kohler 49
Southern Door 47, Crivitz 31
Suring 54, Lourdes Academy 41
Three Lakes 60, Rhinelander 48
Turtle Lake 60, Frederic 34
Union Grove 50, Elkhorn Area 33
University School of Milwaukee 47, Racine St. Catherine's 32
Watertown Luther Prep 70, Lake Country Lutheran 58
Waukesha North 55, Mukwonago 43
Waukesha West 61, Catholic Memorial 53
West De Pere 87, Kaukauna 72
Westosha Central 52, The Prairie School 34
Whitewater 50, Cambridge 42
Xavier 74, Laconia 68
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Chi-Hi 71, Eau Claire North 70
|Eau Claire North
|37
|33
|70
|Chi-Hi
|38
|33
|71
Eau Claire North: Chad Kron 26, Kyle Greenlund 15, Matthew Johnson 6, Eli Persons 3, Roscoe Rennock 10, Jonah Hanson 3, Henry Wilkinson 7. (25 6-8 13 70).
Chi-Hi: Joe Reuter 27, Jake Spaeth 3, Keion Twyman 20, Jacob Walczak 9, Mason Monarski 2, Christian Crumbaker 3, Kansas Smith 7. (30 3-10 13 71).
3-Pointers—Eau Claire North (14): Kron 4, Greenlund 5, Johnson 2, Persons 1, Rennock 1, Hanson 1. Chi-Hi (8): Reuter 3, Twyman 2, Walczak 1, Crumbaker 1, Smith 1.
Fouled Out—Eau Claire North: none. Chi-Hi: none.
Bloomer 59, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 32
|Bloomer
|29
|30
|59
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|10
|22
|32
Bloomer: Dalton Cook 8, Evan Rogge 5, Domanyck Schwarzenberger 3, Marcus Harelstad 3, Connor Crane 7, Gavin Meinen 2, Charlie Herrick 24, Zach Steinmetz 4, Loren Stolt 3. (23 1-2 8 59).
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: Isaac Bohl 2, Tyler Razim 8, Benson Paulson 6, Dylan Razim 12, Brett Bartels 3, Joseph Jensen 1. (9 5-8 3 32).
3-Pointers—Bloomer (12): Cook 2, Rogge 1, Schwarzenberger 1, Harelstad 1, Crane 1, Herrick 5, Stolt 1. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (7): T. Razim 2, Paulson 2 D. Razim 2, Bartles 1.
Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: none.
Girls Basketball
Eau Claire North 66, Chi-Hi 56
|Chi-Hi
|26
|30
|56
|Eau Claire North
|35
|31
|66
Chi-Hi: Savannah Hinke 15, Maddie Bauer 2, Hanna Salter 4, Emily Hakes 4, Abbi Nelson 2, Shannon Lindner 16, Brooklyn Sandvig 13. (22 8-12 16 56).
Eau Claire North: Evie Dreger 14, Addison Bohman 21, Nadia Horn 10, Reanna Hutchinson 4, Lizzy Cervenka 4, Tayah Christopher 2, Alyssa Polus 6, Brya Smith 7. (28 10-17 18 56).
3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (4): Hinke 2, Salter 1, Lindner 1. Eau Claire North (X): name.
Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. Eau Claire North: none.