Scores

Boys Basketball

Bangor 83, Melrose-Mindoro 54

Cuba City 94, Lomira 64

Milwaukee Academy of Science 73, Minneapolis North, Minn. 64

Milwaukee Collegiate Academy 59, Two Rivers 57

Monona Grove 49, Fort Atkinson 31

Reedsburg Area 71, Mount Horeb 52

Sheboygan Christian 65, Reedsville 57

Shorewood 100, Messmer 63

Stockbridge 75, Madison Country Day 32

Girls Basketball

Belmont 71, Juda 33

Bloomer 57, Regis 26

Iola-Scandinavia 64, Marion 12

West De Pere 70, Brookfield Central 62

Boys Hockey

Amery 4, Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 1

Arrowhead 3, Bay Port 2, OT

Baldwin-Woodville 5, West Salem/Bangor 1

Brookfield STARS 8, Rhinelander/Three Lakes 3

LaFollette / East 4, Greendale 2

Neenah/Hortonville 8, Appleton United 2

Northland Pines 8, Marshfield 0

Northwest Icemen 3, Painesdale Jeffers, Mich. 2

Somerset 6, Avalanche 1

University School of Milwaukee 4, Fond du Lac Springs 3

Girls Hockey

C-E-C Lumberjacks, Minn. 4, Hayward 1

Cap City Cougars 3, Viroqua 0

Metro Lynx 5, Lakeshore Lightning 1

Onalaska 11, Brookfield 3

Rock County 3, Warbirds 1

St. Croix Valley Fusion 8, Superior 1

Wisconsin Valley Union 4, Western Wisconsin 3, OT

Box Scores

Girls Basketball

Bloomer 57, Eau Claire Regis 26

Eau Claire Regis161026
Bloomer381957

Eau Claire Regis: Caitlin Klink 11, Makenna Rohrscheib 8, Adrienne Morning 6, Isabel Skwierczynski 1. (26 8 10-24 18 26).

Bloomer: Samantha Buchholtz 6, Abby Zeman 2, Mikayla Rufledt 2, Rylie Jarr 3, Vanessa Jenneman 7, Emma Seibel 6, Leah Score 3, Larissa Fossum 12, Cayce Grambo 8, Abby Iverson 8. (22 7-16 22 57).

3-Pointers—Eau Claire Regis (0): none. Bloomer (6): Buchholtz 2, Jenneman 1, Seibel 2, Score 1.

Fouled Out—Eau Claire Regis: none. Bloomer: Grambo.

