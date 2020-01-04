Scores
Boys Basketball
Bangor 83, Melrose-Mindoro 54
Cuba City 94, Lomira 64
Milwaukee Academy of Science 73, Minneapolis North, Minn. 64
Milwaukee Collegiate Academy 59, Two Rivers 57
Monona Grove 49, Fort Atkinson 31
Reedsburg Area 71, Mount Horeb 52
Sheboygan Christian 65, Reedsville 57
Shorewood 100, Messmer 63
Stockbridge 75, Madison Country Day 32
Girls Basketball
Belmont 71, Juda 33
Bloomer 57, Regis 26
Iola-Scandinavia 64, Marion 12
West De Pere 70, Brookfield Central 62
Boys Hockey
Amery 4, Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 1
Arrowhead 3, Bay Port 2, OT
Baldwin-Woodville 5, West Salem/Bangor 1
Brookfield STARS 8, Rhinelander/Three Lakes 3
LaFollette / East 4, Greendale 2
Neenah/Hortonville 8, Appleton United 2
Northland Pines 8, Marshfield 0
Northwest Icemen 3, Painesdale Jeffers, Mich. 2
Somerset 6, Avalanche 1
University School of Milwaukee 4, Fond du Lac Springs 3
Girls Hockey
C-E-C Lumberjacks, Minn. 4, Hayward 1
Cap City Cougars 3, Viroqua 0
Metro Lynx 5, Lakeshore Lightning 1
Onalaska 11, Brookfield 3
Rock County 3, Warbirds 1
St. Croix Valley Fusion 8, Superior 1
Wisconsin Valley Union 4, Western Wisconsin 3, OT
Box Scores
Girls Basketball
Bloomer 57, Eau Claire Regis 26
|Eau Claire Regis
|16
|10
|26
|Bloomer
|38
|19
|57
Eau Claire Regis: Caitlin Klink 11, Makenna Rohrscheib 8, Adrienne Morning 6, Isabel Skwierczynski 1. (26 8 10-24 18 26).
Bloomer: Samantha Buchholtz 6, Abby Zeman 2, Mikayla Rufledt 2, Rylie Jarr 3, Vanessa Jenneman 7, Emma Seibel 6, Leah Score 3, Larissa Fossum 12, Cayce Grambo 8, Abby Iverson 8. (22 7-16 22 57).
3-Pointers—Eau Claire Regis (0): none. Bloomer (6): Buchholtz 2, Jenneman 1, Seibel 2, Score 1.
Fouled Out—Eau Claire Regis: none. Bloomer: Grambo.