Boys Basketball
Scores
Edgewood 75, Portage 51
Kaukauna 75, La Crosse Logan 62
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 53, Milwaukee South 45
La Crescent, Minn. 70, Aquinas 58
Box Scores
Clear Lake 45, McDonell 44
|McDonell
|19
|23
|44
|Clear Lake
|23
|22
|45
McDonell: Efe Selvitopu 3, Cory Hoglund 12, JD Bohaty 3, Jaebin Bourget 6, Kendren Gullo 2, Eion Kressin 9, Charlie Bleskachek 9. (15 7-10 12 44).
Clear Lake: Riley Peterson 5, Bryce Hacker 12, Marshall Cain 4, Croix Hughes 2, Kincaid Hughes 3, Bailey Blanchard 6, Tyson Blanchard 10. (17 7-15 10 45).
3-Pointers—McDonell (7): Hoglund 2, Bourget 2, Bleskachek 3. Clear Lake (2): T.Blanchard 2.
Fouled Out—McDonell: none. Clear Lake: none.
Girls Basketball
Scores
Dodgeville 78, Wisconsin Heights 67
Milwaukee DSHA 66, Franklin 43
Box Scores
Boys Hockey
Scores
Antigo 4, De Pere/West De Pere 1
Arrowhead 7, Greendale 2
Fond du Lac 8, Monona Grove 0
Milton 3, LaFollette / East 1
New Richmond 4, River Falls 2
Onalaska/La Crosse 3, Waunakee 0
Sauk Prairie 5, Avalanche 4
Sheboygan 5, Appleton United 1
Stevens Point 8, Lakeland 1
Sun Prairie 4, Chippewa Falls 2
Superior 3, Hudson 2
Wausau West 7, Fond du Lac Springs 1
West Bend 7, Oshkosh 2
West Salem/Bangor 7, Baraboo/Portage 0
Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 3, McFarland 2
Box Scores
Sun Prairie 4, Chi-Hi 2
|Sun Prairie
|1
|3
|0
|4
|Chi-Hi
|1
|1
|0
|2
First Period—CH: Blake Trippler (Aiden McCauley, Isaac Lindstrom), 10:36.
SP: Benett Halbleib (Travis Kernen), 16:41.
Second Period—SP: Kaden Brunson (Kernen, Kyle Hagerman), 2:00, PP.
SP: Hagerman (Brunson, Kernen), 9:39, PP.
SP: Halbleib, 13:00.
CH: Jack Schimmel (Isaac Frenette), 15:23.
Shots on Goal—Sun Prairie: 15-8-9-32. Chi-Hi: 9-5-8-22. Saves—Sun Prairie: Owen Leatherberry 8-4-8-20. Chi-Hi: Bridger Fixmer 14-5-9-28. Penalties—Sun Prairie: 3-16:00. Chi-Hi: 6-15:00.
Girls Hockey
Scores
Fox Cities 8, Onalaska 3
St. Paul United, Minn. 3, Hudson 0
Wisconsin Valley Union 3, Hayward/Ashland 1
