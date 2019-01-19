Try 1 month for 99¢
Stock Basketball Photo

Boys Basketball

Scores

Edgewood 75, Portage 51

Kaukauna 75, La Crosse Logan 62

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 53, Milwaukee South 45

La Crescent, Minn. 70, Aquinas 58

Box Scores

Clear Lake 45, McDonell 44

McDonell192344
Clear Lake232245

McDonell: Efe Selvitopu 3, Cory Hoglund 12, JD Bohaty 3, Jaebin Bourget 6, Kendren Gullo 2, Eion Kressin 9, Charlie Bleskachek 9. (15 7-10 12 44).

Clear Lake: Riley Peterson 5, Bryce Hacker 12, Marshall Cain 4, Croix Hughes 2, Kincaid Hughes 3, Bailey Blanchard 6, Tyson Blanchard 10. (17 7-15 10 45).

3-Pointers—McDonell (7): Hoglund 2, Bourget 2, Bleskachek 3. Clear Lake (2): T.Blanchard 2.

Fouled Out—McDonell: none. Clear Lake: none.

Girls Basketball

Scores

Dodgeville 78, Wisconsin Heights 67

Milwaukee DSHA 66, Franklin 43

Box Scores

Boys Hockey

Scores

Antigo 4, De Pere/West De Pere 1

Arrowhead 7, Greendale 2

Fond du Lac 8, Monona Grove 0

Milton 3, LaFollette / East 1

New Richmond 4, River Falls 2

Onalaska/La Crosse 3, Waunakee 0

Sauk Prairie 5, Avalanche 4

Sheboygan 5, Appleton United 1

Stevens Point 8, Lakeland 1

Sun Prairie 4, Chippewa Falls 2

Superior 3, Hudson 2

Wausau West 7, Fond du Lac Springs 1

West Bend 7, Oshkosh 2

West Salem/Bangor 7, Baraboo/Portage 0

Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 3, McFarland 2

Box Scores

Sun Prairie 4, Chi-Hi 2

Sun Prairie1304
Chi-Hi1102

First Period—CH: Blake Trippler (Aiden McCauley, Isaac Lindstrom), 10:36.

SP: Benett Halbleib (Travis Kernen), 16:41.

Second Period—SP: Kaden Brunson (Kernen, Kyle Hagerman), 2:00, PP.

SP: Hagerman (Brunson, Kernen), 9:39, PP.

SP: Halbleib, 13:00.

CH: Jack Schimmel (Isaac Frenette), 15:23.

Shots on Goal—Sun Prairie: 15-8-9-32. Chi-Hi: 9-5-8-22. Saves—Sun Prairie: Owen Leatherberry 8-4-8-20. Chi-Hi: Bridger Fixmer 14-5-9-28. Penalties—Sun Prairie: 3-16:00. Chi-Hi: 6-15:00.

Girls Hockey

Scores

Fox Cities 8, Onalaska 3

St. Paul United, Minn. 3, Hudson 0

Wisconsin Valley Union 3, Hayward/Ashland 1

