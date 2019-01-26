Boys Basketball
Scores
Burlington 67, Fort Atkinson 47
Catholic Central 63, Saint Thomas More 39
Eau Claire North 63, River Falls 61, OT
Fennimore 77, Iowa-Grant 64
Lake City, Minn. 73, Clear Lake 54
Lakeside Lutheran 64, Lodi 45
Madison East 62, Beloit Memorial 33
Madison La Follette 73, Janesville Parker 32
Minnesota Valley Lutheran, Minn. 58, Thorp 45
Prairie du Chien 66, Barneveld 57
Reedsburg Area 71, Wisconsin Dells 37
St. Croix Lutheran, Minn. 82, Whitefish Bay 74
Box Scores
Hudson 73, Chi-Hi 65
|Chi-Hi
|25
|40
|65
|Hudson
|36
|37
|73
Chi-Hi: Alex Nelson 6, Luke Franz 2, Nolan Hutzler 14, Joe Reuter 12, Peyton Rogers-Schmidt 13, Tyler Robarge 18. (25 10-16 15 65).
Hudson: Peyton Reece 15, Luke Healy 12, Landon Bilse 9, Keyser Helterbrand 14, Jacob Daulton 15, Charlie Neuenschwander 8. (39 9-14 15 73).
3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (5): Hutzler 4, Reuter 1. Hudson (6): Reece 1, Healy 1, Helterbrand 2, Daulton 2.
Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: Nelson, Rogers-Schmidt. Hudson: none.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 58, Thorp 45
|Thorp
|28
|17
|45
|Minnesota Valley Lutheran
|38
|20
|58
Thorp: Alex Tyznik 2, Anthony Hunt 6, Ethan Reis 15, Isaac Soumis 22. (15 11-13 11 45)
Minnesota Valley Lutheran: Dunwa Omot 13, Jake Kettner 33, Jace Marotz 5, Mason Cox 2, Kyreis Harrison 5. (20 13-16 12 58)
3-Pointers—Thorp (4): Hunt 1, Reis 3. Minnesota Valley Lutheran (5): Omot 1, Kettner 4.
Fouled Out—Thorp: none. Minnesota Valley Lutheran: none.
Girls Basketball
Scores
Arrowhead 51, Germantown 30
Bangor 51, Shullsburg 46
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 55, Sheboygan Christian 44
Lincoln 52, Port Edwards 46
Martin Luther 74, Racine St. Catherine's 49
New London 71, Northland Pines 26
Potosi/Cassville 51, Fennimore 41
Prairie du Chien 76, Barneveld 29
Stoughton 68, Milton 42
Sun Prairie 67, Edgewood 38
Suring 46, Saint Thomas Aquinas 40
Wauzeka-Steuben 89, Argyle 84
Boys Hockey
Scores
Antigo 4, Fox Cities 3
Arrowhead 3, Fond du Lac 2
Bay Port 6, Ashwaubenon 1
Brookfield STARS 4, Rhinelander 0
Cedarburg 3, Waupun 2
Greendale 5, LaFollette / East 4
Homestead 5, Whitefish Bay 3
Kenosha 2, Oshkosh 2, OT, Tie
Kingsford, Mich. 2, Ashland 1
Madison West 7, Oregon 2
Marquette University 2, Waukesha 1
Menomonie 8, Black River Falls 2
Neenah/Hortonville 6, Sheboygan 0
Northland Pines 4, University School of Milwaukee 0
Notre Dame 4, De Pere/West De Pere 2
Stevens Point 5, Verona Area 3
Sun Prairie 9, Fond du Lac Springs 6
Girls Hockey
Scores
Arrowhead 4, Lakeshore Lightning 1
Cap City Cougars 2, Viroqua 1
Central Wisconsin 5, Metro Lynx 0
Hayward/Ashland 1, Duluth Marshall, Minn. 0
Marquette, Mich. 4, Medford Area 1
North/Tartan, Minn. 5, St. Croix Valley Fusion 1
Onalaska 5, Rock County 3
USM 2, Hudson 0
Warbirds 3, Western Wisconsin 2
Warbirds 6, Lakeland/Tomahawk 1
Wisconsin Valley Union 3, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2, OT
Box Scores
Wisconsin Valley Union 3, Chi-Hi/Menomonie 2 (OT)
|Chi-Hi/Menomonie
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Wisconsin Valley Union
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
First Period—WVU: Emily Nolan, 8:58.
Second Period—CH/M: Sidney Polzin, 2:47, PP.
CH/M: Claire Walter (Alexa Wickland, Kendall Rudiger), 3:42.
Third Period—WVU: Cadie Ash, 1:35.
Overtime—WVU: Alayna Bruneau (Shelby Tryba), 0:45.
Penalties—Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 0-0:00. Wisconsin Valley Union: 2-4:00.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.