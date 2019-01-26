Try 1 month for 99¢
Stock Basketball Photo

Boys Basketball

Scores

Burlington 67, Fort Atkinson 47

Catholic Central 63, Saint Thomas More 39

Eau Claire North 63, River Falls 61, OT

Fennimore 77, Iowa-Grant 64

Lake City, Minn. 73, Clear Lake 54

Lakeside Lutheran 64, Lodi 45

Madison East 62, Beloit Memorial 33

Madison La Follette 73, Janesville Parker 32

Minnesota Valley Lutheran, Minn. 58, Thorp 45

Prairie du Chien 66, Barneveld 57

Reedsburg Area 71, Wisconsin Dells 37

St. Croix Lutheran, Minn. 82, Whitefish Bay 74

Box Scores

Hudson 73, Chi-Hi 65

Chi-Hi254065
Hudson363773

Chi-Hi: Alex Nelson 6, Luke Franz 2, Nolan Hutzler 14, Joe Reuter 12, Peyton Rogers-Schmidt 13, Tyler Robarge 18. (25 10-16 15 65).

Hudson: Peyton Reece 15, Luke Healy 12, Landon Bilse 9, Keyser Helterbrand 14, Jacob Daulton 15, Charlie Neuenschwander 8. (39 9-14 15 73).

3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (5): Hutzler 4, Reuter 1. Hudson (6): Reece 1, Healy 1, Helterbrand 2, Daulton 2.

Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: Nelson, Rogers-Schmidt. Hudson: none.

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 58, Thorp 45

Thorp281745
Minnesota Valley Lutheran382058

Thorp: Alex Tyznik 2, Anthony Hunt 6, Ethan Reis 15, Isaac Soumis 22. (15 11-13 11 45)

Minnesota Valley Lutheran: Dunwa Omot 13, Jake Kettner 33, Jace Marotz 5, Mason Cox 2, Kyreis Harrison 5. (20 13-16 12 58)

3-Pointers—Thorp (4): Hunt 1, Reis 3. Minnesota Valley Lutheran (5): Omot 1, Kettner 4.

Fouled Out—Thorp: none. Minnesota Valley Lutheran: none.

Girls Basketball

Scores

Arrowhead 51, Germantown 30

Bangor 51, Shullsburg 46

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 55, Sheboygan Christian 44

Lincoln 52, Port Edwards 46

Martin Luther 74, Racine St. Catherine's 49

New London 71, Northland Pines 26

Potosi/Cassville 51, Fennimore 41

Prairie du Chien 76, Barneveld 29

Stoughton 68, Milton 42

Sun Prairie 67, Edgewood 38

Suring 46, Saint Thomas Aquinas 40

Wauzeka-Steuben 89, Argyle 84

Boys Hockey

Scores

Antigo 4, Fox Cities 3

Arrowhead 3, Fond du Lac 2

Bay Port 6, Ashwaubenon 1

Brookfield STARS 4, Rhinelander 0

Cedarburg 3, Waupun 2

Greendale 5, LaFollette / East 4

Homestead 5, Whitefish Bay 3

Kenosha 2, Oshkosh 2, OT, Tie

Kingsford, Mich. 2, Ashland 1

Madison West 7, Oregon 2

Marquette University 2, Waukesha 1

Menomonie 8, Black River Falls 2

Neenah/Hortonville 6, Sheboygan 0

Northland Pines 4, University School of Milwaukee 0

Notre Dame 4, De Pere/West De Pere 2

Stevens Point 5, Verona Area 3

Sun Prairie 9, Fond du Lac Springs 6

Girls Hockey

Scores

Arrowhead 4, Lakeshore Lightning 1

Cap City Cougars 2, Viroqua 1

Central Wisconsin 5, Metro Lynx 0

Hayward/Ashland 1, Duluth Marshall, Minn. 0

Marquette, Mich. 4, Medford Area 1

North/Tartan, Minn. 5, St. Croix Valley Fusion 1

Onalaska 5, Rock County 3

USM 2, Hudson 0

Warbirds 3, Western Wisconsin 2

Warbirds 6, Lakeland/Tomahawk 1

Wisconsin Valley Union 3, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2, OT

Box Scores

Wisconsin Valley Union 3, Chi-Hi/Menomonie 2 (OT)

Chi-Hi/Menomonie02002
Wisconsin Valley Union10113

First Period—WVU: Emily Nolan, 8:58.

Second Period—CH/M: Sidney Polzin, 2:47, PP.

CH/M: Claire Walter (Alexa Wickland, Kendall Rudiger), 3:42.

Third Period—WVU: Cadie Ash, 1:35.

Overtime—WVU: Alayna Bruneau (Shelby Tryba), 0:45.

Penalties—Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 0-0:00. Wisconsin Valley Union: 2-4:00.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.