Stock Hockey Photo

Boys Basketball

Scores

Bangor 65, Melrose-Mindoro 63

Brookfield Academy 68, Waukesha North 58

Chilton 58, North Fond du Lac 22

Florence 75, Elcho 57

Hermantown, Minn. 77, Superior 72

Milw. Bay View 77, Cedarburg 62

Milwaukee Juneau 43, Baraboo 41

Monroe 64, Watertown 51

Mount Horeb 75, DeForest 62

Peshtigo 62, Richland Center 38

Pewaukee 68, West Bend East 57

Reedsburg Area 62, Beaver Dam 59

East Dubuque, Ill. 42, Platteville 25

Monona Grove 70, Epworth, Western Dubuque, Iowa 60

Wahlert, Dubuque, Iowa 61, Prairie du Chien 49

Girls Basketball

Scores

Black Hawk 70, Wisconsin Heights 50

Cudahy 82, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 2

Germantown 61, Oconomowoc 48

Janesville Craig 64, Madison West 26

McDonell 64, Flambeau 46

Tigerton 58, Lena 55

Verona Area 77, Beloit Memorial 38

Evanston Township, Ill. 56, Madison Memorial 43

Box Scores

Stanley-Boyd 67, Spring Valley 32

Spring Valley112132
Stanley-Boyd343367

Spring Valley: Katherine Dieckemann 2, Sandy Bure 6, Erin Stans 1, Maddy Olson 5, Brenna Schreiber 4, Lydia Wittmer 2, Lexi Johansen 6, Larissa Stark 6. (11 8-17 24 32).

Stanley-Boyd: Leslie Derks 3, McKenzie Vircks 3, Hannah Hause 8, Lily Hoel 7, Arianna Mason 31, Marissa Gustafson 15. (21 18-29 12 67).

3-Pointers—Spring Valley (2): Olson 1, Johansen 1. Stanley-Boyd (7): Vircks 1, Mason 3, Gustafson 3.

Fouled Out—Spring Valley: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.

Boys Hockey

Scores

Avalanche 5, Rice Lake 3

Black River Falls 6, DeForest 5

Edgewood 5, Middleton 4, OT

Fox Cities 3, Monroe 0

Hayward 3, River Falls 0

Northland Pines 4, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 1

Pacelli 3, Oshkosh 2

Sauk Prairie 6, Beaver Dam 1

Waukesha 3, Onalaska/La Crosse 2

West Salem/Bangor 2, Antigo 1, OT

Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 6, Amery 2

Girls Hockey

Scores

Bay Area 7, Northland Pines 1

C-E-C Lumberjacks, Minn. 6, Hayward/Spooner 1

Central Wisconsin 2, Rock County 1

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 5, Viroqua 4

Fox Cities 7, Cap City Cougars 0

Hudson 6, Lakeshore Lightning 1

Onalaska 6, Brookfield 4

St. Croix Valley Fusion 4, Superior 1

USM 4, Wisconsin Valley Union 0

Warbirds 5, Metro Lynx 2

Box Scores

Chi-Hi/Menomonie 5, Viroqua 4 (OT)

Chi-Hi/Menomonie21115
Viroqua21104

First Period—CH/M: Kendall Rudiger, 7:12.

CH/M: Megan Klass (Rudiger, Ella Ausman), 9:24, PP.

V: Erin Simonson, 13:07.

V: Simonson.

Second Period—V: Maia Barendregt, 2:48, SH.

CH/M: Samantha Kukuk, 10:07.

Third Period—V: Kelsey Shaner (Barendregt), PP.

CH/M: Abigail Martin, 11:02.

Overtime—Ausman (Olivia Klass), 0:46.

Shots on Goal—Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 17-15-14-6-52. Viroqua: 13-7-11-0-31. Saves—Chi-Hi/Menomonie: Haley Frank 11-6-10-0-27. Viroqua: Abigail Severson 15-14-13-5-47. Penalties—Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 4-8:00. Viroqua: 4-8:00.

