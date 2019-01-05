Boys Basketball
Scores
Bangor 65, Melrose-Mindoro 63
Brookfield Academy 68, Waukesha North 58
Chilton 58, North Fond du Lac 22
Florence 75, Elcho 57
Hermantown, Minn. 77, Superior 72
Milw. Bay View 77, Cedarburg 62
Milwaukee Juneau 43, Baraboo 41
Monroe 64, Watertown 51
Mount Horeb 75, DeForest 62
Peshtigo 62, Richland Center 38
Pewaukee 68, West Bend East 57
Reedsburg Area 62, Beaver Dam 59
East Dubuque, Ill. 42, Platteville 25
Monona Grove 70, Epworth, Western Dubuque, Iowa 60
Wahlert, Dubuque, Iowa 61, Prairie du Chien 49
Girls Basketball
Scores
Black Hawk 70, Wisconsin Heights 50
Cudahy 82, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 2
Germantown 61, Oconomowoc 48
Janesville Craig 64, Madison West 26
McDonell 64, Flambeau 46
Tigerton 58, Lena 55
Verona Area 77, Beloit Memorial 38
Evanston Township, Ill. 56, Madison Memorial 43
Box Scores
Stanley-Boyd 67, Spring Valley 32
|Spring Valley
|11
|21
|32
|Stanley-Boyd
|34
|33
|67
Spring Valley: Katherine Dieckemann 2, Sandy Bure 6, Erin Stans 1, Maddy Olson 5, Brenna Schreiber 4, Lydia Wittmer 2, Lexi Johansen 6, Larissa Stark 6. (11 8-17 24 32).
Stanley-Boyd: Leslie Derks 3, McKenzie Vircks 3, Hannah Hause 8, Lily Hoel 7, Arianna Mason 31, Marissa Gustafson 15. (21 18-29 12 67).
3-Pointers—Spring Valley (2): Olson 1, Johansen 1. Stanley-Boyd (7): Vircks 1, Mason 3, Gustafson 3.
Fouled Out—Spring Valley: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.
Boys Hockey
Scores
Avalanche 5, Rice Lake 3
Black River Falls 6, DeForest 5
Edgewood 5, Middleton 4, OT
Fox Cities 3, Monroe 0
Hayward 3, River Falls 0
Northland Pines 4, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 1
Pacelli 3, Oshkosh 2
Sauk Prairie 6, Beaver Dam 1
Waukesha 3, Onalaska/La Crosse 2
West Salem/Bangor 2, Antigo 1, OT
Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 6, Amery 2
Girls Hockey
Scores
Bay Area 7, Northland Pines 1
C-E-C Lumberjacks, Minn. 6, Hayward/Spooner 1
Central Wisconsin 2, Rock County 1
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 5, Viroqua 4
Fox Cities 7, Cap City Cougars 0
Hudson 6, Lakeshore Lightning 1
Onalaska 6, Brookfield 4
St. Croix Valley Fusion 4, Superior 1
USM 4, Wisconsin Valley Union 0
Warbirds 5, Metro Lynx 2
Box Scores
Chi-Hi/Menomonie 5, Viroqua 4 (OT)
|Chi-Hi/Menomonie
|2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Viroqua
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
First Period—CH/M: Kendall Rudiger, 7:12.
CH/M: Megan Klass (Rudiger, Ella Ausman), 9:24, PP.
V: Erin Simonson, 13:07.
V: Simonson.
Second Period—V: Maia Barendregt, 2:48, SH.
CH/M: Samantha Kukuk, 10:07.
Third Period—V: Kelsey Shaner (Barendregt), PP.
CH/M: Abigail Martin, 11:02.
Overtime—Ausman (Olivia Klass), 0:46.
Shots on Goal—Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 17-15-14-6-52. Viroqua: 13-7-11-0-31. Saves—Chi-Hi/Menomonie: Haley Frank 11-6-10-0-27. Viroqua: Abigail Severson 15-14-13-5-47. Penalties—Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 4-8:00. Viroqua: 4-8:00.
