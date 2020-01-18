Scores
Boys Basketball
Aquinas 61, West Salem 56
Bloomington South, Ind. 78, Catholic Memorial 24
Brookfield Central 76, Wisconsin Lutheran 69
Burlington 52, Fort Atkinson 45
Central Wisconsin Christian 65, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 39
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 90, West Allis Nathan Hale 72
Laconia 60, Markesan 40
Martin Luther 71, Pius XI Catholic 44
Milwaukee South 53, Messmer 30
Milwaukee Vincent 45, Greenfield 43
New Berlin Eisenhower 78, West Bend East 65
Phillips 63, Prentice 50
Platteville 48, Poynette 47
Racine Case 72, Menomonee Falls 66
River Valley 66, Edgewood 59
Watertown Luther Prep 79, Omro 73
Wauwatosa East 64, Racine Horlick 50
Williams Bay 74, Juda 39
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 85, New Holstein 63
Girls Basketball
Horicon 65, Wayland Academy 22
Lake Country Lutheran 64, Port Washington 21
McDonell Central 76, Flambeau 24
Reedsburg Area 58, Edgewood 55
Sauk Prairie 76, Milton 74
Boys Hockey
Edgewood 8, Monona Grove 0
Fond du Lac 4, Brookfield STARS 3, OT
Middleton 4, Madison Memorial 3
Northland Pines 10, Waupaca 2
Notre Dame 3, Verona Area 2
Onalaska/La Crosse 6, Waunakee 5
Sauk Prairie 11, Avalanche 0
Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 3, West Salem 1
Girls Hockey
Cap City Cougars 8, Brookfield 2
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
McDonell 49, Alma Center Lincoln 48
|Alma Center Lincoln
|23
|25
|48
|McDonell
|23
|26
|49
Alma Center Lincoln: Ryder Wyss 3, Blake Hansen 11, Austin Calkins 6, Ethan Breheim 12, Justin Rowekamp 12, Dylan Cooper 2, Jaxsen Comstock 2. (20 5-8 11 48).
McDonell: Logan Hughes 8, Jake Siegenthaler 16, JD Bohaty 5, Trent Witkowski 7, Max Hauser 3, Eion Kressin 10. (18 5-7 12 49).
3-Pointers—Alma Center Lincoln (3): Hansen 1, Rowekamp 2. McDonell (8): Hughes 2, Siegenthaler 3, Bohaty 1, Witkowski 1, Hauser 1.
Fouled Out—Alma Center Lincoln: none. McDonell: none.
Girls Basketball
McDonell 76, Flambeau 24
|Flambeau
|7
|17
|24
|McDonell
|52
|24
|76
Flambeau: Kimberly VanDoorn 2, Hailey Opachan 3, Sophie Hauser 2, Courtney Riel 2, Kristen Lawton 13, Abby Bratanich 4. (12 2-4 8 24).
McDonell: Destiny Baughman 6, Maggie Craker 15, Marley Hughes 8, Anna Geissler 19, Emma Stelter 1, Lauryn Deetz 21, Lexi Johnson 4, Abigail Petranovich 2. (30 8-9 10 76).
3-Pointers—Flambeau (0): none. McDonell (8): Craker 2, Geissler 5, Deetz 1.
Fouled Out—Flambeau: none. McDonell: none.