{{featured_button_text}}

Scores

Boys Basketball

Aquinas 61, West Salem 56

Bloomington South, Ind. 78, Catholic Memorial 24

Brookfield Central 76, Wisconsin Lutheran 69

Burlington 52, Fort Atkinson 45

Central Wisconsin Christian 65, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 39

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 90, West Allis Nathan Hale 72

Laconia 60, Markesan 40

Martin Luther 71, Pius XI Catholic 44

Milwaukee South 53, Messmer 30

Milwaukee Vincent 45, Greenfield 43

New Berlin Eisenhower 78, West Bend East 65

Phillips 63, Prentice 50

Platteville 48, Poynette 47

Racine Case 72, Menomonee Falls 66

River Valley 66, Edgewood 59

Watertown Luther Prep 79, Omro 73

Wauwatosa East 64, Racine Horlick 50

Williams Bay 74, Juda 39

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 85, New Holstein 63

Girls Basketball

Horicon 65, Wayland Academy 22

Lake Country Lutheran 64, Port Washington 21

McDonell Central 76, Flambeau 24

Reedsburg Area 58, Edgewood 55

Sauk Prairie 76, Milton 74

Boys Hockey

Edgewood 8, Monona Grove 0

Fond du Lac 4, Brookfield STARS 3, OT

Middleton 4, Madison Memorial 3

Northland Pines 10, Waupaca 2

Notre Dame 3, Verona Area 2

Onalaska/La Crosse 6, Waunakee 5

Sauk Prairie 11, Avalanche 0

Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 3, West Salem 1

Girls Hockey

Cap City Cougars 8, Brookfield 2

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

McDonell 49, Alma Center Lincoln 48

Alma Center Lincoln232548
McDonell232649

Alma Center Lincoln: Ryder Wyss 3, Blake Hansen 11, Austin Calkins 6, Ethan Breheim 12, Justin Rowekamp 12, Dylan Cooper 2, Jaxsen Comstock 2. (20 5-8 11 48).

McDonell: Logan Hughes 8, Jake Siegenthaler 16, JD Bohaty 5, Trent Witkowski 7, Max Hauser 3, Eion Kressin 10. (18 5-7 12 49).

3-Pointers—Alma Center Lincoln (3): Hansen 1, Rowekamp 2. McDonell (8): Hughes 2, Siegenthaler 3, Bohaty 1, Witkowski 1, Hauser 1.

Fouled Out—Alma Center Lincoln: none. McDonell: none.

Girls Basketball

McDonell 76, Flambeau 24

Flambeau71724
McDonell522476

Flambeau: Kimberly VanDoorn 2, Hailey Opachan 3, Sophie Hauser 2, Courtney Riel 2, Kristen Lawton 13, Abby Bratanich 4. (12 2-4 8 24).

McDonell: Destiny Baughman 6, Maggie Craker 15, Marley Hughes 8, Anna Geissler 19, Emma Stelter 1, Lauryn Deetz 21, Lexi Johnson 4, Abigail Petranovich 2. (30 8-9 10 76).

3-Pointers—Flambeau (0): none. McDonell (8): Craker 2, Geissler 5, Deetz 1.

Fouled Out—Flambeau: none. McDonell: none.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0