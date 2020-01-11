Local Scores
Boys Basketball
Appleton North 57, Appleton East 50
Coulee Christian-Providence 68, Granton 43
Coulee Region Christian 68, Granton 43
Elk Mound 57, Glenwood City 35
Kettle Moraine 56, Pewaukee 50, OT
Kewaunee 67, Peshtigo 52
Lake Country Lutheran 93, Hope Christian 54
North Scott, Eldridge, Iowa 62, Medford Area 38
Notre Dame 66, Sturgeon Bay 46
Omro 72, Menominee, Mich. 64
Port Edwards 78, Tri-County 23
Southern Door 71, Algoma 45
Westosha Central 69, Bayfield 48
Wild Rose 68, Pacelli 51
Wrightstown 72, Denmark 55
Highland Tournament
Hamilton 70, Chaminade, Mo. 57
Girls Basketball
Appleton East 75, Appleton North 62
Brillion 44, Hilbert 35
Eau Claire North 52, Rice Lake 49
Howards Grove 64, Sheboygan Area Luth. 17
Kenosha Tremper 54, Racine Horlick 53
Kewaskum 39, Cedar Grove-Belgium 27
Martin Luther 62, Saint Thomas More 59
Potosi/Cassville 60, La Farge 42
Boys Hockey
Baraboo/Portage 2, Black River Falls 0
Dodge County Wildcats, Minn. 3, Amery 1
Onalaska/La Crosse 7, River Falls 2
Waupun 5, Antigo 1
Girls Hockey
Hayward/Ashland 4, Northland Pines 0
Box Scores
Girls Basketball
Stanley-Boyd 63, Spring Valley 29
|Stanley-Boyd
|38
|25
|63
|Spring Valley
|13
|16
|29
Stanley-Boyd: Aaliyah Moore 2, Leslie Derks 4, Mallory Gustafson 3, Kayte Licht 5, Mallory Eslinger 2, Lily Hoel 17, Teagen Becker 7, Marissa Gustafson 18, Tina Benson 1, Jessica Hazuga 4. (25 8-23 23 63).
Spring Valley: Jasmine Ortner 2, Katherine Dieckman 5, Kylee Flanders 1, Maddy Olsen 7, Andrew Hinzman 4, Morgan Rustard 5, Larissa Stark 5. (9 10-27 17 29).
3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (5): Becker 1, Gustafson 4. Spring Valley (1): Hinzman.
Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: none. Spring Valley: Stark.
