Local Scores

Boys Basketball

Appleton North 57, Appleton East 50

Coulee Christian-Providence 68, Granton 43

Coulee Region Christian 68, Granton 43

Elk Mound 57, Glenwood City 35

Kettle Moraine 56, Pewaukee 50, OT

Kewaunee 67, Peshtigo 52

Lake Country Lutheran 93, Hope Christian 54

North Scott, Eldridge, Iowa 62, Medford Area 38

Notre Dame 66, Sturgeon Bay 46

Omro 72, Menominee, Mich. 64

Port Edwards 78, Tri-County 23

Southern Door 71, Algoma 45

Westosha Central 69, Bayfield 48

Wild Rose 68, Pacelli 51

Wrightstown 72, Denmark 55

Highland Tournament

Hamilton 70, Chaminade, Mo. 57

Girls Basketball

Appleton East 75, Appleton North 62

Brillion 44, Hilbert 35

Eau Claire North 52, Rice Lake 49

Howards Grove 64, Sheboygan Area Luth. 17

Kenosha Tremper 54, Racine Horlick 53

Kewaskum 39, Cedar Grove-Belgium 27

Martin Luther 62, Saint Thomas More 59

Potosi/Cassville 60, La Farge 42

Boys Hockey

Baraboo/Portage 2, Black River Falls 0

Dodge County Wildcats, Minn. 3, Amery 1

Onalaska/La Crosse 7, River Falls 2

Waupun 5, Antigo 1

Girls Hockey

Hayward/Ashland 4, Northland Pines 0

Box Scores

Girls Basketball

Stanley-Boyd 63, Spring Valley 29

Stanley-Boyd382563
Spring Valley131629

Stanley-Boyd: Aaliyah Moore 2, Leslie Derks 4, Mallory Gustafson 3, Kayte Licht 5, Mallory Eslinger 2, Lily Hoel 17, Teagen Becker 7, Marissa Gustafson 18, Tina Benson 1, Jessica Hazuga 4. (25 8-23 23 63).

Spring Valley: Jasmine Ortner 2, Katherine Dieckman 5, Kylee Flanders 1, Maddy Olsen 7, Andrew Hinzman 4, Morgan Rustard 5, Larissa Stark 5. (9 10-27 17 29).

3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (5): Becker 1, Gustafson 4. Spring Valley (1): Hinzman.

Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: none. Spring Valley: Stark.

