Try 3 months for $3

Boys Basketball

Sectional Scores

Division 1 Sectional II

Brookfield Central 69, Hamilton 62

Division 1 Sectional III

Sun Prairie 66, Madison La Follette 53

Division 1 Sectional IV

West Allis Central 78, Waukesha West 72, 2OT

Division 2 Sectional I

La Crosse Central 81, Merrill 55

Division 2 Sectional II

Nicolet 57, Kaukauna 44

Division 3 Sectional I

Northwestern 75, Wisconsin Dells 68, OT

Division 3 Sectional II

Denmark 46, Freedom 41

Division 4 Sectional II

Lourdes Academy 72, Marathon 71

Division 4 Sectional IV

Roncalli 81, Milwaukee Academy of Science 53

Division 5 Sectional I

McDonell Central 65, Luck 56

Division 5 Sectional IV

Sheboygan Area Luth. 83, Rio 69

Box Scores

McDonell 65, Luck 56

Luck312556
McDonell263965

Luck: Carsen Eley 5, Gage Johansen 31, Wyatt Jensen 5, Levi Jensen 13, Riley Runnells 2. (16 16-22 N/A 56).

McDonell: Efe Selvitopu 4, Cory Hoglund 19, JD Bohaty 13, Jaebin Bourget 12, Eion Kressin 15, Charlie Bleskachek 2. (24 10-16 N/A 65).

3-Pointers—Luck (8): Eley 1, Johansen 6, L. Jensen 1. McDonell (7): Hoglund 2, Bohaty 3, Bourget 2.

Fouled Out—Luck: none. McDonell: none.

Girls Basketball

State Championship Scores

Bay Port 50, Middleton 49

Beaver Dam 65, Monroe 46

Marshall 64, Laconia 56

La Crosse Aquinas 65, Melrose-Mindoro 39

Black Hawk 51, Clayton 36

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.