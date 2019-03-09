Boys Basketball
Sectional Scores
Division 1 Sectional II
Brookfield Central 69, Hamilton 62
Division 1 Sectional III
Sun Prairie 66, Madison La Follette 53
Division 1 Sectional IV
West Allis Central 78, Waukesha West 72, 2OT
Division 2 Sectional I
La Crosse Central 81, Merrill 55
Division 2 Sectional II
Nicolet 57, Kaukauna 44
Division 3 Sectional I
Northwestern 75, Wisconsin Dells 68, OT
Division 3 Sectional II
Denmark 46, Freedom 41
Division 4 Sectional II
Lourdes Academy 72, Marathon 71
Division 4 Sectional IV
Roncalli 81, Milwaukee Academy of Science 53
Division 5 Sectional I
McDonell Central 65, Luck 56
Division 5 Sectional IV
Sheboygan Area Luth. 83, Rio 69
Box Scores
McDonell 65, Luck 56
|Luck
|31
|25
|56
|McDonell
|26
|39
|65
Luck: Carsen Eley 5, Gage Johansen 31, Wyatt Jensen 5, Levi Jensen 13, Riley Runnells 2. (16 16-22 N/A 56).
McDonell: Efe Selvitopu 4, Cory Hoglund 19, JD Bohaty 13, Jaebin Bourget 12, Eion Kressin 15, Charlie Bleskachek 2. (24 10-16 N/A 65).
3-Pointers—Luck (8): Eley 1, Johansen 6, L. Jensen 1. McDonell (7): Hoglund 2, Bohaty 3, Bourget 2.
Fouled Out—Luck: none. McDonell: none.
Girls Basketball
State Championship Scores
Bay Port 50, Middleton 49
Beaver Dam 65, Monroe 46
Marshall 64, Laconia 56
La Crosse Aquinas 65, Melrose-Mindoro 39
Black Hawk 51, Clayton 36
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.