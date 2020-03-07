Local Scoreboard: Saturday, March 7

Scores
Boys Basketball Regional
Kohler 60, Southern Door 59
Division 1 Section 4
West Allis Central 63, Marquette University 54
Division 3 Section 4
Brown Deer 103, Dominican 102
Division 4 Section 4
Girls Basketball Sectional
Beaver Dam 55, Pulaski 41
Division 1 Section 1
Bay Port 56, Kimberly 34
Division 1 Section 2
Milwaukee DSHA 63, West Bend West 44
Division 1 Section 3
Middleton 61, Madison Memorial 58
Division 1 Section 4
Oconomowoc 58, Kettle Moraine 33
Division 2 Section 1
Hortonville 72, Onalaska 68
Division 2 Section 2
Beaver Dam 55, Milwaukee Pulaski 41
Division 2 Section 3
Oregon 51, Waukesha West 46
Division 2 Section 4
Pewaukee 73, Pius XI Catholic 42
Division 3 Section 1
Arcadia 52, St. Croix Falls 49
Division 3 Section 2
Wrightstown 54, Sheboygan Falls 39
Division 3 Section 3
Platteville 50, Marshall 34
Division 3 Section 4
Lake Mills 70, Martin Luther 65
Division 4 Section 1
Melrose-Mindoro 82, Unity 40
Division 4 Section 2
Crandon 63, Marathon 58
Division 4 Section 3
Aquinas 73, Cambridge 34
Division 4 Section 4
Mishicot 65, Brookfield Academy 45
Division 5 Section 1
Clear Lake 59, Northwood 33
Division 5 Section 2
Newman Catholic 57, Oneida Nation 48
Division 5 Section 3
Bangor 62, River Ridge 54
Boys Hockey State Championship
Verona 2, Green Bay Notre Dame 1 (OT)
Girls Hockey State Championship
Fox Cities 5, Middleton 3
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Chi-Hi 69, D.C. Everest 67
|D.C. Everest
|34
|33
|67
|Chi-Hi
|36
|33
|69
D.C. Everest: Cade Sivertson 10, Alec Stuedeman 12, Bryan Halambeck 21, Ethan Ostrowski 2, Colton Hall 5, Keaton Edwards 14, Logan Ebersold. (27 8-9 20 67).
Chi-Hi: Peyton Rogers-Schmidt 12, Joe Reuter 16, Jake Spaeth 1, Nick Bruder 10, Jacob Walczak 23, Mason Monarski 7. (24 14-26 13 69).
3-Pointers—D.C. Everest (5): Sivertson 2, Edwards 2, Ebersold 1. Chi-Hi (7): Reuter 1, Bruder 2, Walczak 3, Monarski 1.
Fouled Out—D.C. Everest: none. Chi-Hi: none.
McDonell 44, Clear Lake 37
|Clear Lake
|19
|19
|37
|McDonell
|19
|25
|44
Clear Lake: Brett Benson 4, Riley Peterson 7, Alex St. John 2, Will Fitzer 6, Ethan Kirk 5, Tyson Blanchard 13. (12 8-10 13 37).
McDonell: Logan Hughes 14, Jake Siegenthaler 5, JD Bohaty 5, Trent Witkowski 3, Dan Anderson 3, Tanner Opsal 3, Eion Kressin 11. (17 7-14 9 44).
3-Pointers—Clear Lake (5): Fitzer 2, Kirk 1, Blanchard 2. McDonell (5): Hughes 2, Anderson 3.
Fouled Out—Clear Lake: none. McDonell: none.
St. Croix Central 55, Bloomer 41
|Bloomer
|26
|15
|41
|St. Croix Central
|32
|23
|55
Bloomer: Dalton Cook 7, Austin Thur 16, Carter Rubenzer 8, Trent Tozer 3, Charlie Herrick 5, Leif Iverson 2. (14 8-9 14 41).
St. Croix Central: Jackson Pettit 17, Colin Hackbarth 15, Gabe Siler 6, Kelson Klin 16, Carson Hinzman 1. (19 7-10 11 55).
3-Pointers—Bloomer (5): Cook 1, Thur 1, Rubenzer 1, Tozer 1, Herrick 1. St. Croix Central (10): Pettit 5, Hackbarth 3, Siler 2.
Fouled Out—Bloomer: Iverson. St. Croix Central: none.
Thorp 56, Eau Claire Immanuel 49
|Eau Claire Immanuel
|20
|29
|49
|Thorp
|23
|33
|56
Eau Claire Immanuel: Ryan Zimmerman 17, Paul Schierenbeck 6, Isaiah Plath 6, Ethan Sydow 3, Ben Oster 13, Britten Rutz 4. (19 4-9 17 49).
Thorp: Zander Rockow 5, Jaxon Hurst 1, Jack Syryczuk 6, Ethan Reis 7, Jon Slagoski 13, Aidan Reis 14, Isaac Soumis 10. (22 7-13 10 56).
3-Pointers—Eau Claire Immanuel (7): Zimmerman 3, Schierenbeck 2, Plath 1, Sydow 1. Thorp (5): A. Reis 3, E. Reis 1, Rockow 1.
Fouled Out—Eau Claire Immanuel: Oster. Thorp: none.