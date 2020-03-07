Local Scoreboard: Saturday, March 7
agate

Local Scoreboard: Saturday, March 7

Scores

Boys Basketball Regional

Kohler 60, Southern Door 59

Division 1 Section 4

West Allis Central 63, Marquette University 54

Division 3 Section 4

Brown Deer 103, Dominican 102

Division 4 Section 4

Girls Basketball Sectional

Beaver Dam 55, Pulaski 41

Division 1 Section 1

Bay Port 56, Kimberly 34

Division 1 Section 2

Milwaukee DSHA 63, West Bend West 44

Division 1 Section 3

Middleton 61, Madison Memorial 58

Division 1 Section 4

Oconomowoc 58, Kettle Moraine 33

Division 2 Section 1

Hortonville 72, Onalaska 68

Division 2 Section 2

Division 2 Section 3

Oregon 51, Waukesha West 46

Division 2 Section 4

Pewaukee 73, Pius XI Catholic 42

Division 3 Section 1

Arcadia 52, St. Croix Falls 49

Division 3 Section 2

Wrightstown 54, Sheboygan Falls 39

Division 3 Section 3

Platteville 50, Marshall 34

Division 3 Section 4

Lake Mills 70, Martin Luther 65

Division 4 Section 1

Melrose-Mindoro 82, Unity 40

Division 4 Section 2

Crandon 63, Marathon 58

Division 4 Section 3

Aquinas 73, Cambridge 34

Division 4 Section 4

Mishicot 65, Brookfield Academy 45

Division 5 Section 1

Clear Lake 59, Northwood 33

Division 5 Section 2

Newman Catholic 57, Oneida Nation 48

Division 5 Section 3

Bangor 62, River Ridge 54

Boys Hockey State Championship

Verona 2, Green Bay Notre Dame 1 (OT)

Girls Hockey State Championship

Fox Cities 5, Middleton 3

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

Chi-Hi 69, D.C. Everest 67

D.C. Everest343367
Chi-Hi363369

D.C. Everest: Cade Sivertson 10, Alec Stuedeman 12, Bryan Halambeck 21, Ethan Ostrowski 2, Colton Hall 5, Keaton Edwards 14, Logan Ebersold. (27 8-9 20 67).

Chi-Hi: Peyton Rogers-Schmidt 12, Joe Reuter 16, Jake Spaeth 1, Nick Bruder 10, Jacob Walczak 23, Mason Monarski 7. (24 14-26 13 69).

3-Pointers—D.C. Everest (5): Sivertson 2, Edwards 2, Ebersold 1. Chi-Hi (7): Reuter 1, Bruder 2, Walczak 3, Monarski 1.

Fouled Out—D.C. Everest: none. Chi-Hi: none.

McDonell 44, Clear Lake 37

Clear Lake191937
McDonell192544

Clear Lake: Brett Benson 4, Riley Peterson 7, Alex St. John 2, Will Fitzer 6, Ethan Kirk 5, Tyson Blanchard 13. (12 8-10 13 37).

McDonell: Logan Hughes 14, Jake Siegenthaler 5, JD Bohaty 5, Trent Witkowski 3, Dan Anderson 3, Tanner Opsal 3, Eion Kressin 11. (17 7-14 9 44).

3-Pointers—Clear Lake (5): Fitzer 2, Kirk 1, Blanchard 2. McDonell (5): Hughes 2, Anderson 3.

Fouled Out—Clear Lake: none. McDonell: none.

St. Croix Central 55, Bloomer 41

Bloomer261541
St. Croix Central322355

Bloomer: Dalton Cook 7, Austin Thur 16, Carter Rubenzer 8, Trent Tozer 3, Charlie Herrick 5, Leif Iverson 2. (14 8-9 14 41).

St. Croix Central: Jackson Pettit 17, Colin Hackbarth 15, Gabe Siler 6, Kelson Klin 16, Carson Hinzman 1. (19 7-10 11 55).

3-Pointers—Bloomer (5): Cook 1, Thur 1, Rubenzer 1, Tozer 1, Herrick 1. St. Croix Central (10): Pettit 5, Hackbarth 3, Siler 2.

Fouled Out—Bloomer: Iverson. St. Croix Central: none.

Thorp 56, Eau Claire Immanuel 49

Eau Claire Immanuel202949
Thorp233356

Eau Claire Immanuel: Ryan Zimmerman 17, Paul Schierenbeck 6, Isaiah Plath 6, Ethan Sydow 3, Ben Oster 13, Britten Rutz 4. (19 4-9 17 49).

Thorp: Zander Rockow 5, Jaxon Hurst 1, Jack Syryczuk 6, Ethan Reis 7, Jon Slagoski 13, Aidan Reis 14, Isaac Soumis 10. (22 7-13 10 56).

3-Pointers—Eau Claire Immanuel (7): Zimmerman 3, Schierenbeck 2, Plath 1, Sydow 1. Thorp (5): A. Reis 3, E. Reis 1, Rockow 1.

Fouled Out—Eau Claire Immanuel: Oster. Thorp: none.

