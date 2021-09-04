Local Scoreboard: Saturday, September 4

Scores and Standings
Big Rivers Conference Football Standings
|Big Rivers Conference
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Menomonie
|1
|0
|3
|0
|New Richmond
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Rice Lake
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Superior
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Chippewa Falls
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Eau Claire Memoiral
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Eau Claire North
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Hudson
|0
|1
|1
|2
Friday's Games
Menomonie 21, Chippewa Falls 14
New Richmond 42, Eau Claire Memorial 16
Superior 2, Eau Claire North 0 (canceled, forfeit)
Rice Lake 33, Hudson 12
Central Wisconsin West Conference 8-Man Football Standings
|CWWC
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Gilman
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Phillips
|0
|0
|2
|0
|McDonell
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Alma Center Lincoln
|0
|0
|1
|1
|New Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bruce
|0
|0
|0
|2
Friday's Games
Gilman 58, Port Edwards 24
Phillips 58, Bowler/Gresham 0
Marion/Tigerton 48, Bruce 28
Tri-County 22, Alma Center Lincoln 12
Saturday's Games
McDonell 32, Greenwood 28
Wausau Newman 56, New Auburn 0
Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings
|Cloverbelt
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Durand
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Eau Claire Regis
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Mondovi
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Neillsville/Granton
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Elk Mound
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Fall Creek
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Osseo-Fairchild
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Stanley-Boyd
|0
|1
|2
|1
Thursday's Games
Neillsville/Granton 15, Elk Mound 14
Eau Claire Regis 42, Osseo-Fairchild 0
Friday's Games
Durand 47, Stanley-Boyd 20
Mondovi 47, Fall Creek 13
Dunn-St. Croix Conference Football Standings
|Dunn-St. Croix
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Boyceville
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Glenwood City
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Spring Valley
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Clear Lake
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Colfax
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cadott
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Elmwood/Plum City
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Turtle Lake
|0
|1
|1
|1
Friday's Games
Boyceville 50, Cadott 22
Clear Lake at Colfax (canceled)
Spring Valley 34, Elmwood/Plum City 0
Glenwood City 24, Turtle Lake 12
Heart O'North Conference Football Standings
|Heart O'North
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Bloomer
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Cameron
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Cumberland
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Barron
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Saint Croix Falls
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Spooner
|0
|1
|1
|2
Friday's Games
Bloomer 30, Barron 26
Cameron 14, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 12
Cumberland 46, Saint Croix Falls 6
Northwestern 21, Spooner 6
Rogue Independent Conference 8-Man Football Standings
|Rogue Independent 8-Man
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Thorp
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Athens
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Owen-Withee
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Almond-Bancroft
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Lake Holcombe
|0
|2
|0
|2
Thursday's Game
Siren 49, Cornell 21
Friday's Games
Owen-Withee 26, Lake Holcombe 6
Thorp 50, Almond-Bancroft 20
Athens 46, Flambeau 8
Statewide Scores
Box Scores
McDonell 32, Greenwood 28
|Greenwood
|0
|6
|14
|8
|28
|McDonell
|6
|6
|8
|12
|32
First Quarter—McDonell: Dale Tetrault 62 run (Run failed), 11:44.
Second Quarter—Greenwood: Xander Hinker 5 run (run failed), 6:12.
McDonell: Dale Tetrault 51 pass from Grant Smiskey (run failed), 6:02.
Third Quarter—Greenwood: Xander Hinker 10 run (Run failed), 9:09.
Greenwood: Xander Hinker 38 run (Xander Hinker run), 5:32.
McDonell: Xayvion Matthews 1 run (Xayvion Matthews run), 2:23.
Fourth Quarter—Greenwood: Rogan Travis 32 pass from Christian Thomas (Xander Hinker run), 10:36.
McDonell: Dale Tetrault 2 run (run failed), 7:03.
McDonell: Ben Biskupski 2 pass from Grant Smiskey, :00.
Rushing—Greenwood: Xander Hinker 30-214, Fletcher Bredlau 5-31, Christian Thomas 12-27. McDonell: Dale Tetrault 6-68, Xayvion Matthews 14-33, Grant Smiskey 3-(-8). Passing—Greenwood: Christian Thomas 5-6-71-1-0, Xander Hinker 0-1-0-0-0. McDonell: Grant Smiskey 23-30-283-2-0. Receiving—Greenwood: Rogan Travis 1-32, Gage Ludovic 1-20, Xander Hinker 3-19. McDonell: Dale Tetrault 10-158, Ben Biskupski 9-97, David Anderson 1-23, Landon Moulton 1-7, Xayvion Matthews 1-(-2). Total Yards—Greenwood: 272-71-343. McDonell: 93-283-376.
Wausau Newman X, New Auburn X
|New Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wausau Newman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
First Quarter—
Second Quarter—
Third Quarter—
Fourth Quarter—
Rushing—New Auburn: name. Wausau Newman: name. Passing—New Auburn: name. Wausau Newman: name. Receiving—New Auburn: name. Wausau Newman: name. Total Yards—New Auburn: name. Wausau Newman: name.