 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local Scoreboard: Saturday, September 4
0 Comments

Local Scoreboard: Saturday, September 4

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Scores and Standings

Big Rivers Conference Football Standings

Big Rivers Conference W L W L
Menomonie 1 0 3 0
New Richmond 1 0 3 0
Rice Lake 1 0 2 1
Superior 1 0 1 2
Chippewa Falls 0 1 2 1
Eau Claire Memoiral 0 1 0 3
Eau Claire North 0 1 1 2
Hudson 0 1 1 2

Friday's Games

Menomonie 21, Chippewa Falls 14

New Richmond 42, Eau Claire Memorial 16

Superior 2, Eau Claire North 0 (canceled, forfeit)

Rice Lake 33, Hudson 12

Central Wisconsin West Conference 8-Man Football Standings

CWWC W L W L
Gilman 0 0 2 0
Phillips 0 0 2 0
McDonell 0 0 2 0
Alma Center Lincoln 0 0 1 1
New Auburn 0 0 0 1
Bruce 0 0 0 2

Friday's Games

Gilman 58, Port Edwards 24

Phillips 58, Bowler/Gresham 0

Marion/Tigerton 48, Bruce 28

Tri-County 22, Alma Center Lincoln 12

Saturday's Games

McDonell 32, Greenwood 28

Wausau Newman 56, New Auburn 0

Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings

Cloverbelt W L W L
Durand 1 0 3 0
Eau Claire Regis 1 0 3 0
Mondovi 1 0 2 1
Neillsville/Granton 1 0 1 2
Elk Mound 0 1 1 2
Fall Creek 0 1 0 3
Osseo-Fairchild 0 1 0 3
Stanley-Boyd 0 1 2 1

Thursday's Games

Neillsville/Granton 15, Elk Mound 14

Eau Claire Regis 42, Osseo-Fairchild 0

Friday's Games

Durand 47, Stanley-Boyd 20

Mondovi 47, Fall Creek 13

Dunn-St. Croix Conference Football Standings

Dunn-St. Croix W L W L
Boyceville 1 0 3 0
Glenwood City 1 0 2 1
Spring Valley 1 0 2 1
Clear Lake 0 0 1 1
Colfax 0 0 1 1
Cadott 0 1 1 2
Elmwood/Plum City 0 1 0 3
Turtle Lake 0 1 1 1

Friday's Games

Boyceville 50, Cadott 22

Clear Lake at Colfax (canceled)

Spring Valley 34, Elmwood/Plum City 0

Glenwood City 24, Turtle Lake 12

Heart O'North Conference Football Standings

Heart O'North W L W L
Bloomer 1 0 1 2
Cameron 1 0 1 2
Cumberland 1 0 3 0
Northwestern 1 0 3 0
Barron 0 1 1 2
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0 1 0 3
Saint Croix Falls 0 1 0 3
Spooner 0 1 1 2

Friday's Games

Bloomer 30, Barron 26

Cameron 14, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 12

Cumberland 46, Saint Croix Falls 6

Northwestern 21, Spooner 6

Rogue Independent Conference 8-Man Football Standings

Rogue Independent 8-Man W L W L
Thorp 2 0 2 0
Athens 1 0 2 0
Owen-Withee 1 1 1 1
Cornell 0 0 0 2
Almond-Bancroft 0 1 0 2
Lake Holcombe 0 2 0 2

Thursday's Game

Siren 49, Cornell 21

Friday's Games

Owen-Withee 26, Lake Holcombe 6

Thorp 50, Almond-Bancroft 20

Athens 46, Flambeau 8

Statewide Scores

X

Box Scores

McDonell 32, Greenwood 28

Greenwood    06    148    28
McDonell6    68    1232

First Quarter—McDonell: Dale Tetrault 62 run (Run failed), 11:44.

Second Quarter—Greenwood: Xander Hinker 5 run (run failed), 6:12.

McDonell: Dale Tetrault 51 pass from Grant Smiskey (run failed), 6:02.

Third Quarter—Greenwood: Xander Hinker 10 run (Run failed), 9:09.

Greenwood: Xander Hinker 38 run (Xander Hinker run), 5:32.

McDonell: Xayvion Matthews 1 run (Xayvion Matthews run), 2:23.

Fourth Quarter—Greenwood: Rogan Travis 32 pass from Christian Thomas (Xander Hinker run), 10:36.

McDonell: Dale Tetrault 2 run (run failed), 7:03.

McDonell: Ben Biskupski 2 pass from Grant Smiskey, :00.

Rushing—Greenwood: Xander Hinker 30-214, Fletcher Bredlau 5-31, Christian Thomas 12-27. McDonell: Dale Tetrault 6-68, Xayvion Matthews 14-33, Grant Smiskey 3-(-8). Passing—Greenwood: Christian Thomas 5-6-71-1-0, Xander Hinker 0-1-0-0-0. McDonell: Grant Smiskey 23-30-283-2-0. Receiving—Greenwood: Rogan Travis 1-32, Gage Ludovic 1-20, Xander Hinker 3-19. McDonell: Dale Tetrault 10-158, Ben Biskupski 9-97, David Anderson 1-23, Landon Moulton 1-7, Xayvion Matthews 1-(-2). Total Yards—Greenwood: 272-71-343. McDonell: 93-283-376.

Wausau Newman X, New Auburn X

New Auburn00000
Wausau Newman00000

First Quarter—

Second Quarter—

Third Quarter—

Fourth Quarter—

Rushing—New Auburn: name. Wausau Newman: name. Passing—New Auburn: name. Wausau Newman: name. Receiving—New Auburn: name. Wausau Newman: name. Total Yards—New Auburn: name. Wausau Newman: name.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: UW's Joe Tippmann talks about Graham Mertz's play in opening loss

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News