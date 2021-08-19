Local Scoreboard: Thursday, August 19

Scores and Standings
Big Rivers Conference Football Standings
|Big Rivers Conference
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Chippewa Falls
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Eau Claire Memorial
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Superior
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hudson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Menomonie
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Richmond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rice Lake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eau Claire North
|0
|0
|0
|1
Thursday's Games
Chippewa Falls 40, Holmen 0
La Crosse Central 46, Eau Claire North 0
Friday's Games
Sun Prairie at Hudson
River Falls at Menomonie
Medford at Rice Lake
New Richmond at St. Croix Central
Superior at Ellsworth
Eau Claire Memorial at La Crosse Logan
Central Wisconsin West Conference 8-Man Football Standings
|CWWC
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Gilman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McDonell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Phillips
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alma Center Lincoln
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bruce
|0
|0
|0
|0
No Games This Week
Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings
|Cloverbelt
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Durand
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Elk Mound
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fall Creek
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mondovi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Neillsville/Granton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Osseo-Fairchild
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eau Claire Regis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stanley-Boyd
|0
|0
|0
|0
Friday's Games
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott
Eau Claire Regis at Kenosha Bradford
Fall Creek at Altoona
Colby at Neillsville/Granton
Osseo-Fairchild at Cumberland
Durand at Spring Valley
Elk Mound at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
Eleva-Strum at Mondovi
Dunn-St. Croix Conference Football Standings
|Dunn-St. Croix
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Boyceville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cadott
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clear Lake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colfax
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Elmwood/Plum City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Turtle Lake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Spring Valley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Glenwood City
|0
|0
|0
|1
Thursday's Game
Spencer/Marshfield Columbus 51, Glenwood City 28
Friday's Games
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott
Durand at Spring Valley
Independence/Gilmanton at Boyceville
Pepin/Alma at Elmwood/Plum City
Cameron at Clear Lake
Webster at Turtle Lake
Colfax at Whitehall
Heart O'North Conference Football Standings
|Heart O'North
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Barron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bloomer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cameron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cumberland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Saint Croix Falls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Spooner
|0
|0
|0
|0
Friday's Games
Somerset at Bloomer
Osseo-Fairchild at Cumberland
Elm Mound at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
St. Croix Falls at Amherst
Cameron at Clear Lake
Barron at Ladysmith
Northwestern at Ashland
Spooner at Prescott
Rogue Independent Conference 8-Man Football Standings
|Rogue Independent 8-Man
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Almond-Bancroft
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Athens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lake Holcombe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Owen-Withee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thorp
|0
|0
|0
|0
No games this week
Statewide Scores
Appleton West 14, Manitowoc Lincoln 12
Auburndale 48, Menominee Indian 0
Augusta 28, Pittsville 0
Bangor 30, Melrose-Mindoro 7
Bay Port 26, Middleton 14
Cashton 19, Ithaca 14
Chippewa Falls 40, Holmen 0
Coleman 38, Peshtigo 12
D.C. Everest 42, Green Bay Preble 20
Greendale 17, Badger 14
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 44, Shoreland Lutheran 14
Kewaskum 38, West Bend West 16
La Crosse Central 46, Eau Claire North 0
Lourdes Academy 52, North Fond du Lac 18
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 24, Milw. Bay View 8
Muskego 21, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 7
New Berlin Eisenhower 21, Wisconsin Lutheran 0
Saint Francis 27, Pius XI Catholic 20
Union Grove 35, Racine Lutheran 14
Box Scores
Chi-Hi 40, Holmen 0
|Holmen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chi-Hi
|7
|13
|20
|0
|40
First Quarter—Chi-Hi: Zachary LeMay blocked punt recovery in end zone (Esubalew Mason kick), 9:53.
Second Quarter—Chi-Hi: Karson Bowe 14 pass from Brayden Warwick (Mason kick), 7:54.
Chi-Hi: Karson Bowe 12 run (Kick failed), 6:05.
Third Quarter—Chi-Hi: Mason Howard 88 kickoff return (Mason kick), 11:45.
Chi-Hi: Colin Beaudette 13 run (Run failed), 8:29.
Chi-Hi: Mason Howard 19 pass from Brayden Warwick (Mason kick), 2:41.
Rushing—Holmen: Luke LeClaire 19-69, Braedon Graw 8-32, Andrew Weiss 4-29, Tyler Kane 2-16, Breken Turner 5-12, Carson Westcott 1-12, Matt McBride 8-11, Troy Knutson 1-4, Team 1-(-5). Chi-Hi: Karson Bowe 9-56, Owen Krista 2-34, Collin Beaudette 2-24, Judah Dunham 4-16, Brayden Warwick 5-8, Xander Neal 1-6, Ryan Gaudet 2-1, Devan Bush 2(-1), Mayson Tester 1-(-1), Mason Von Haden 2(-2). Passing—Holmen: Luke LeClaire 1-3-3-0-0. Chi-Hi: Brayden Warwick 7-9-125-2-0. Receiving—Holmen: Drew Stoeckly 1-3. Chi-Hi: Mason Howard 3-54, Collin Beaudette 1-31, Judah Dunham 2-26, Karson Bowe 1-14. Total Yards—Holmen: 185-3-188. Chi-Hi: 141-125-266.