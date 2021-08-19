 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local Scoreboard: Thursday, August 19
agate

Local Scoreboard: Thursday, August 19

{{featured_button_text}}

The Chi-Hi football team opened the season with a 40-0 victory over Holmen on Thursday evening at Dorais Field.

Scores and Standings

Big Rivers Conference Football Standings

Big Rivers Conference W L W L
Chippewa Falls 0 0 1 0
Eau Claire Memorial 0 0 0 0
Superior 0 0 0 0
Hudson 0 0 0 0
Menomonie 0 0 0 0
New Richmond 0 0 0 0
Rice Lake 0 0 0 0
Eau Claire North 0 0 0 1

Thursday's Games

Chippewa Falls 40, Holmen 0

La Crosse Central 46, Eau Claire North 0

Friday's Games

Sun Prairie at Hudson

River Falls at Menomonie

Medford at Rice Lake

New Richmond at St. Croix Central

Superior at Ellsworth

Eau Claire Memorial at La Crosse Logan

Central Wisconsin West Conference 8-Man Football Standings

CWWC W L W L
Gilman 0 0 0 0
McDonell 0 0 0 0
Phillips 0 0 0 0
New Auburn 0 0 0 0
Alma Center Lincoln 0 0 0 0
Bruce 0 0 0 0

No Games This Week

Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings

Cloverbelt W L W L
Durand 0 0 0 0
Elk Mound 0 0 0 0
Fall Creek 0 0 0 0
Mondovi 0 0 0 0
Neillsville/Granton 0 0 0 0
Osseo-Fairchild 0 0 0 0
Eau Claire Regis 0 0 0 0
Stanley-Boyd 0 0 0 0

Friday's Games

Stanley-Boyd at Cadott

Eau Claire Regis at Kenosha Bradford

Fall Creek at Altoona

Colby at Neillsville/Granton

Osseo-Fairchild at Cumberland

Durand at Spring Valley

Elk Mound at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

Eleva-Strum at Mondovi

Dunn-St. Croix Conference Football Standings

Dunn-St. Croix W L W L
Boyceville 0 0 0 0
Cadott 0 0 0 0
Clear Lake 0 0 0 0
Colfax 0 0 0 0
Elmwood/Plum City 0 0 0 0
Turtle Lake 0 0 0 0
Spring Valley 0 0 0 0
Glenwood City 0 0 0 1

Thursday's Game

Spencer/Marshfield Columbus 51, Glenwood City 28

Friday's Games

Stanley-Boyd at Cadott

Durand at Spring Valley

Independence/Gilmanton at Boyceville

Pepin/Alma at Elmwood/Plum City

Cameron at Clear Lake

Webster at Turtle Lake

Colfax at Whitehall

Heart O'North Conference Football Standings

Heart O'North W L W L
Barron 0 0 0 0
Bloomer 0 0 0 0
Cameron 0 0 0 0
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0 0 0 0
Cumberland 0 0 0 0
Northwestern 0 0 0 0
Saint Croix Falls 0 0 0 0
Spooner 0 0 0 0

Friday's Games

Somerset at Bloomer

Osseo-Fairchild at Cumberland

Elm Mound at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

St. Croix Falls at Amherst

Cameron at Clear Lake

Barron at Ladysmith

Northwestern at Ashland

Spooner at Prescott

Rogue Independent Conference 8-Man Football Standings

Rogue Independent 8-Man W L W L
Almond-Bancroft 0 0 0 0
Athens 0 0 0 0
Cornell 0 0 0 0
Lake Holcombe 0 0 0 0
Owen-Withee 0 0 0 0
Thorp 0 0 0 0

No games this week

Statewide Scores

Appleton West 14, Manitowoc Lincoln 12

Auburndale 48, Menominee Indian 0

Augusta 28, Pittsville 0

Bangor 30, Melrose-Mindoro 7

Bay Port 26, Middleton 14

Cashton 19, Ithaca 14

Chippewa Falls 40, Holmen 0

Coleman 38, Peshtigo 12

D.C. Everest 42, Green Bay Preble 20

Greendale 17, Badger 14

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 44, Shoreland Lutheran 14

Kewaskum 38, West Bend West 16

La Crosse Central 46, Eau Claire North 0

Lourdes Academy 52, North Fond du Lac 18

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 24, Milw. Bay View 8

Muskego 21, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 7

New Berlin Eisenhower 21, Wisconsin Lutheran 0

Saint Francis 27, Pius XI Catholic 20

Union Grove 35, Racine Lutheran 14

Box Scores

Chi-Hi 40, Holmen 0

Holmen00000
Chi-Hi7    13    20    0    40

First Quarter—Chi-Hi: Zachary LeMay blocked punt recovery in end zone (Esubalew Mason kick), 9:53.

Second Quarter—Chi-Hi: Karson Bowe 14 pass from Brayden Warwick (Mason kick), 7:54.

Chi-Hi: Karson Bowe 12 run (Kick failed), 6:05.

Third Quarter—Chi-Hi: Mason Howard 88 kickoff return (Mason kick), 11:45.

Chi-Hi: Colin Beaudette 13 run (Run failed), 8:29.

Chi-Hi: Mason Howard 19 pass from Brayden Warwick (Mason kick), 2:41.

Rushing—Holmen: Luke LeClaire 19-69, Braedon Graw 8-32, Andrew Weiss 4-29, Tyler Kane 2-16, Breken Turner 5-12, Carson Westcott 1-12, Matt McBride 8-11, Troy Knutson 1-4, Team 1-(-5). Chi-Hi: Karson Bowe 9-56, Owen Krista 2-34, Collin Beaudette 2-24, Judah Dunham 4-16, Brayden Warwick 5-8, Xander Neal 1-6, Ryan Gaudet 2-1, Devan Bush 2(-1), Mayson Tester 1-(-1), Mason Von Haden 2(-2). Passing—Holmen: Luke LeClaire 1-3-3-0-0. Chi-Hi: Brayden Warwick 7-9-125-2-0. Receiving—Holmen: Drew Stoeckly 1-3. Chi-Hi: Mason Howard 3-54, Collin Beaudette 1-31, Judah Dunham 2-26, Karson Bowe 1-14. Total Yards—Holmen: 185-3-188. Chi-Hi: 141-125-266.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Can the Patriots contend for an AFC title?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News