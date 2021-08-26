Local Scoreboard: Thursday, August 26

Scores and Standings
Big Rivers Conference Football Standings
|Big Rivers Conference
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Chippewa Falls
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Menomonie
|0
|0
|1
|0
|New Richmond
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Rice Lake
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Eau Claire Memorial
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Eau Claire North
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hudson
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Superior
|0
|0
|0
|1
Thursday's Games
Chippewa Falls 10, D.C. Everest 9
Eau Claire North 20, La Crosse Logan 14
Friday's Games
Menomonie at Holmen
Superior at Stevens Point
La Crosse Central at Eau Claire Memorial
Hudson at River Falls
Rice Lake at Northwestern
New Richmond at Somerset
Central Wisconsin West Conference 8-Man Football Standings
|CWWC
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Gilman
|0
|0
|1
|0
|McDonell
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Phillips
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alma Center Lincoln
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bruce
|0
|0
|0
|0
Thursday's Game
McDonell 54, Bowler/Gresham 14
Gilman 41, Tri-County 0
Friday's Games
Greenwood at New Auburn
Bruce at Wausau Newman
Phillips at Port Edwards
Marion/Tigerton at Alma Center Lincoln
Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings
|Cloverbelt
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Durand
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Eau Claire Regis
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Elk Mound
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Mondovi
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Stanley-Boyd
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Fall Creek
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Neillsville/Granton
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Osseo-Fairchild
|0
|0
|0
|1
Friday's Games
Marathon at Stanley-Boyd
Saint Croix Central at Elk Mound
Altoona at Osseo-Fairchild
Neillsville/Granton at Loyal
Prescott at Durand
Mondovi at Osceola
Augusta at Fall Creek
Saturday's Game
Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis
Dunn-St. Croix Conference Football Standings
|Dunn-St. Croix
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Boyceville
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Clear Lake
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Turtle Lake
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Cadott
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Colfax
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Elmwood/Plum City
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Glenwood City
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Spring Valley
|0
|0
|0
|1
Friday's Games
Cadott at Pittsville
Boyceville at Cameron
Colfax at Eleva-Strum
Turtle Lake at Stevens Point Pacelli
Elmwood/Plum City at Blair-Taylor
Glenwood City at Barron
Clear Lake at Webster
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Spring Valley
Heart O'North Conference Football Standings
|Heart O'North
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Barron
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Cumberland
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bloomer
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cameron
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Saint Croix Falls
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Spooner
|0
|0
|0
|1
Friday's Games
Rice Lake at Northwestern
Glenwood City at Barron
Boyceville at Cameron
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Spring Valley
Ladysmith at Cumberland
Hayward at Spooner
Saint Croix Falls at Grantsburg
Saturday's Game
Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis
Rogue Independent Conference 8-Man Football Standings
|Rogue Independent 8-Man
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Almond-Bancroft
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Athens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thorp
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lake Holcombe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Owen-Withee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|1
Thursday's Game
Prairie Farm 24, Cornell 0
Friday's Games
Lake Holcombe at Thorp
Athens at Owen-Withee
Almond-Bancroft at Flambeau
Statewide Scores
Box Scores
Chi-Hi 10, D.C. Everest 9
|Chi-Hi
|0
|0
|0
|10
|10
|D.C. Everest
|0
|0
|3
|6
|9
Third Quarter—D.C. Everest: Alec Schuster 30 FG, 5:03
Fourth Quarter—Chi-Hi: Esubalew Mason 35 FG, 9:57
Chi-Hi: Judah Dunham 28 pass from Brayden Warwick (Mason kick), 4:44.
D.C. Everest: Beau Svoke 1 run (Pass failed), 0:10.
Rushing—Chi-Hi: Karson Bowe 20-72, Collin Beaudette 6-10, Judah Dunham 2-8, Mason Tester 1-4, Brayden Warwick 8-(-6). D.C. Everest: Brock Babiash 15-44, Beau Svoke 11-33, Simon Witt 2-14, Logan Bentz 2-12, Ty Strehlow 4-10. Passing—Chi-Hi: Brayden Warwick 8-12-109-1-1. D.C. Everest: Beau Svoke 8-15-65-0-1, Ty Strehlow 0-1-0-0-0. Receiving—Chi-Hi: Judah Dunham 4-85, Mason Howard 2-18, Owen Krista 1-9, Karson Bowe 1-(-3). D.C. Everest: Eli Irwin 2-16, Blake Nichols 2-15, Ty Strehlow 2-12, Adam Brost 1-19, Preston Miller 1-3. Total Yards—Chi-Hi: 88-109-197. D.C. Everest: 113-65-178.
Prairie Farm 24, Cornell 0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Prairie Farm
|16
|8
|0
|0
|24
First Quarter—Prairie Farm: Tucker Clemetson 9 Kick Off return (Austin Harmon run) 11:43.
Prairie Farm: Tucker Clemetson 9 pass from Rassbach (Tyler Rassbach run) 7:06
Second Quarter—Prairie Farm: Tyler Rassbach 84 run (Tyler Rassbach run), 9:11.
Rushing—Cornell: Daniel Person 7-31, Avery Turany 9-15, Dylan Bowe 3-7. Prairie Farm: Tyler Rassbach 7-40, Austin Harmon 6-34, Tucker Clemetson 3-20. Passing—Cornell: Daniel Person 2-4-49-0-0. Prairie Farm: Tyler Rassbach 2-7-32-1-0. Receiving—Cornell: Blake Anders 1-42, Avery Turany 1-7. Prairie Farm: Elec Klefstad 1-25, Tucker Clemetson 2-7. Total Yards—Cornell: 53-49-102. Prairie Farm: 94-32-126.