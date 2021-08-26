 Skip to main content
Local Scoreboard: Thursday, August 26
Local Scoreboard: Thursday, August 26

Scores and Standings

Big Rivers Conference Football Standings

Big Rivers Conference W L W L
Chippewa Falls 0 0 2 0
Menomonie 0 0 1 0
New Richmond 0 0 1 0
Rice Lake 0 0 1 0
Eau Claire Memorial 0 0 0 1
Eau Claire North 0 0 1 1
Hudson 0 0 0 1
Superior 0 0 0 1

Thursday's Games

Chippewa Falls 10, D.C. Everest 9

Eau Claire North 20, La Crosse Logan 14

Friday's Games

Menomonie at Holmen

Superior at Stevens Point

La Crosse Central at Eau Claire Memorial

Hudson at River Falls

Rice Lake at Northwestern

New Richmond at Somerset

Central Wisconsin West Conference 8-Man Football Standings

CWWC W L W L
Gilman 0 0 1 0
McDonell 0 0 1 0
Phillips 0 0 0 0
New Auburn 0 0 0 0
Alma Center Lincoln 0 0 0 0
Bruce 0 0 0 0

Thursday's Game

McDonell 54, Bowler/Gresham 14

Gilman 41, Tri-County 0

Friday's Games

Greenwood at New Auburn

Bruce at Wausau Newman

Phillips at Port Edwards

Marion/Tigerton at Alma Center Lincoln

Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings

Cloverbelt W L W L
Durand 0 0 1 0
Eau Claire Regis 0 0 1 0
Elk Mound 0 0 1 0
Mondovi 0 0 1 0
Stanley-Boyd 0 0 1 0
Fall Creek 0 0 0 1
Neillsville/Granton 0 0 0 1
Osseo-Fairchild 0 0 0 1

Friday's Games

Marathon at Stanley-Boyd

Saint Croix Central at Elk Mound

Altoona at Osseo-Fairchild

Neillsville/Granton at Loyal

Prescott at Durand

Mondovi at Osceola

Augusta at Fall Creek

Saturday's Game

Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis

Dunn-St. Croix Conference Football Standings

Dunn-St. Croix W L W L
Boyceville 0 0 1 0
Clear Lake 0 0 1 0
Turtle Lake 0 0 1 0
Cadott 0 0 0 1
Colfax 0 0 0 1
Elmwood/Plum City 0 0 0 1
Glenwood City 0 0 0 1
Spring Valley 0 0 0 1

Friday's Games

Cadott at Pittsville

Boyceville at Cameron

Colfax at Eleva-Strum

Turtle Lake at Stevens Point Pacelli

Elmwood/Plum City at Blair-Taylor

Glenwood City at Barron

Clear Lake at Webster

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Spring Valley

Heart O'North Conference Football Standings

Heart O'North W L W L
Barron 0 0 1 0
Cumberland 0 0 1 0
Northwestern 0 0 1 0
Bloomer 0 0 0 1
Cameron 0 0 0 1
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0 0 0 1
Saint Croix Falls 0 0 0 1
Spooner 0 0 0 1

Friday's Games

Rice Lake at Northwestern

Glenwood City at Barron

Boyceville at Cameron

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Spring Valley

Ladysmith at Cumberland

Hayward at Spooner

Saint Croix Falls at Grantsburg

Saturday's Game

Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis

Rogue Independent Conference 8-Man Football Standings

Rogue Independent 8-Man W L W L
Almond-Bancroft 0 0 0 0
Athens 0 0 0 0
Thorp 0 0 0 0
Lake Holcombe 0 0 0 0
Owen-Withee 0 0 0 0
Cornell 0 0 0 1

Thursday's Game

Prairie Farm 24, Cornell 0

Friday's Games

Lake Holcombe at Thorp

Athens at Owen-Withee

Almond-Bancroft at Flambeau

Statewide Scores

Box Scores

Chi-Hi 10, D.C. Everest 9

Chi-Hi000    10    10
D.C. Everest    0    0     369

Third Quarter—D.C. Everest: Alec Schuster 30 FG, 5:03

Fourth Quarter—Chi-Hi: Esubalew Mason 35 FG, 9:57

Chi-Hi: Judah Dunham 28 pass from Brayden Warwick (Mason kick), 4:44.

D.C. Everest: Beau Svoke 1 run (Pass failed), 0:10.

Rushing—Chi-Hi: Karson Bowe 20-72, Collin Beaudette 6-10, Judah Dunham 2-8, Mason Tester 1-4, Brayden Warwick 8-(-6). D.C. Everest: Brock Babiash 15-44, Beau Svoke 11-33, Simon Witt 2-14, Logan Bentz 2-12, Ty Strehlow 4-10. Passing—Chi-Hi: Brayden Warwick 8-12-109-1-1. D.C. Everest: Beau Svoke 8-15-65-0-1, Ty Strehlow 0-1-0-0-0. Receiving—Chi-Hi: Judah Dunham 4-85, Mason Howard 2-18, Owen Krista 1-9, Karson Bowe 1-(-3). D.C. Everest: Eli Irwin 2-16, Blake Nichols 2-15, Ty Strehlow 2-12, Adam Brost 1-19, Preston Miller 1-3. Total Yards—Chi-Hi: 88-109-197. D.C. Everest: 113-65-178.

Prairie Farm 24, Cornell 0

Cornell00000
Prairie Farm    16    8    0    0    24

First Quarter—Prairie Farm: Tucker Clemetson 9 Kick Off return (Austin Harmon run) 11:43.

Prairie Farm: Tucker Clemetson 9 pass from Rassbach (Tyler Rassbach run) 7:06

Second Quarter—Prairie Farm: Tyler Rassbach 84 run (Tyler Rassbach run), 9:11.

Rushing—Cornell: Daniel Person 7-31, Avery Turany 9-15, Dylan Bowe 3-7. Prairie Farm: Tyler Rassbach 7-40, Austin Harmon 6-34, Tucker Clemetson 3-20. Passing—Cornell: Daniel Person 2-4-49-0-0. Prairie Farm: Tyler Rassbach 2-7-32-1-0. Receiving—Cornell: Blake Anders 1-42, Avery Turany 1-7. Prairie Farm: Elec Klefstad 1-25, Tucker Clemetson 2-7. Total Yards—Cornell: 53-49-102. Prairie Farm: 94-32-126.

