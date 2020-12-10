Local Scoreboard: Thursday, Dec. 10

Scores
Boys Basketball
Brodhead 74, Albany 30
Clear Lake 42, Turtle Lake 41
Clintonville 53, Fox Valley Lutheran 46
Columbus Catholic 79, Pacelli 64
Cornell 54, Birchwood 52
East Troy 89, Lake Mills 67
Eau Claire North 63, Eau Claire Memorial 53
Fall Creek 70, Regis 62
Frederic 62, Winter 43
Greenwood 36, Loyal 30
Hayward 82, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 48
Hilbert 31, Reedsville 0
Janesville Parker 72, Turner 46
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 73, Waupun 67
Lancaster 50, Belleville 48
Little Chute 41, Denmark 37
Luxemburg-Casco 89, Marinette 70
Marathon 63, Rib Lake 38
Mauston 69, Hillsboro 65
Menomonie 53, Hudson 49
North Crawford 64, La Farge 42
Oostburg 62, Cedar Grove-Belgium 46
Owen-Withee 69, Spencer 46
Racine Lutheran 70, Shoreland Lutheran 54
Random Lake 58, Howards Grove 50
Ripon 67, Campbellsport 53
Sauk Prairie 37, Edgewood 36
Seneca 42, Kickapoo 26
Sheboygan Area Luth. 77, Ozaukee 35
St. Mary Catholic 75, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 64
St. Marys Springs 82, Mayville 72
Stanley-Boyd 61, Cadott 34
Valley Christian 74, Saint Thomas Aquinas 33
Wauzeka-Steuben 71, Ithaca 51
Winneconne 65, Kewaskum 28
Wisconsin Dells 58, Columbus 53
Wrightstown 67, Oconto Falls 53
Girls Basketball
Adams-Friendship 59, Portage 28
Albany 54, Argyle 39
Beaver Dam 89, Xavier 31
Big Foot 46, Williams Bay 35
Brillion 58, Valders 38
Catholic Memorial 71, Martin Luther 59
Coleman 57, Saint Thomas Aquinas 18
Crandon 65, Elcho 21
Crivitz 43, Wausaukee 35
Cuba City 45, Darlington 35
Dominican 63, The Prairie School 35
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 61, Gilmanton 31
Gibraltar 46, Sturgeon Bay 42
Gillett 45, Suring 37
Janesville Craig 70, Evansville 54
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 59, Shoreland Lutheran 46
Kettle Moraine 76, Brookfield East 48
Kiel 51, Chilton 14
Lake Country Lutheran 56, Saint Thomas More 27
Lancaster 61, Belleville 43
Lourdes Academy 65, Heritage Christian 32
Manawa 59, Tigerton 18
Markesan 64, Horicon 13
Marshall 62, Randolph 42
Menomonie 55, Rice Lake 47
Mineral Point 60, Boscobel 26
Monticello 59, Johnson Creek 43
Neenah 70, Oshkosh West 46
Notre Dame 74, West De Pere 43
Oak Creek 64, Oconomowoc 43
Pacelli 54, Tri-County 17
Peshtigo 0, Southern Door 0
Pius XI Catholic 69, Greendale 40
Prentice 45, Northland Pines 39
Pulaski 36, Ashwaubenon 24
Shullsburg 51, Belmont 39
Southwestern 65, Iowa-Grant 37
Two Rivers 47, New Holstein 25
Union Grove 79, Burlington 22
Unity 49, Altoona 46
Waterloo 62, Dodgeland 46
Whitehall 57, Augusta 48
Winter 49, Frederic 25
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Stanley-Boyd 61, Cadott 34
|Cadott
|10
|24
|34
|Stanley-Boyd
|29
|32
|61
Cadott: Tegan Ritter 9, Brad Irwin 5, Ryan Sonnentag 6, Cole Sopiarz 8, Dylan Drehmel 6. (12 7-13 16 34).
Stanley-Boyd: Lucas Smith 9, Carsen Hause 16, Cooper Nichols 11, Michael Karlen 10, Landon Karlen 7, Logan Burzynski 1, Anthony Candella 7. (23 10-16 14 61).
3-Pointers—Cadott (3): Irwin 1, Sonnentag 2. Stanley-Boyd (5): Smith 1, Hause 2, M. Karlen 1, L. Karlen 1.
Fouled Out—Cadott: Irwin. Stanley-Boyd: none.
Cornell 54, Birchwood 52
|Birchwood
|26
|26
|52
|Cornell
|18
|36
|54
Birchwood: Trey Johnson 29, Logen Gindt 8, Ryan Kupper 3, Landen Gindt 4, Austin Smith 4, Sam Jerry 4. (20 8-13 22 52).
Cornell: Austin Bowe 5, Dylan Bowe 14, Davis Harshman 10, Jack Blaisdell 4, Logan Shemick 2, Blake Anders 14, Jason Krupka 3. (19 12-25 15 54).
3-Pointers—Birchwood (4): Johnson 1, Lo. Gindt 1, La. Gindt 1, Smith 1. Cornell (2): D. Bowe 1, Krupka 1.
Fouled Out—Birchwood: Kupper. Cornell: A. Bowe.
Menomonie 53, Hudson 49
|Hudson
|31
|18
|49
|Menomonie
|25
|28
|53
Hudson: Branden Noeri 9, Luke Healy 28, Carter Herink 6, Cash McConnell 2, John Witcher 4. (20 5-8 16 49).
Menomonie: Noah Fedderson 13, Davauntaye Parker 10, Zach Etzbach 7, Brock Thornton 8, Logan Hollinger 9, Trevin Kressin 6. (21 6-15 15 53).
3-Pointers—Hudson (4): Noeri 2, Healy 2. Menomonie (5): Parker 1, Etzbach 1, Hollinger 3.
Fouled Out—Hudson: none. Menomonie: C. Graff.
Girls Basketball
Cadott 72, Glenwood City 36
|Glenwood City
|20
|16
|36
|Cadott
|42
|30
|72
Glenwood City: Isabella Rassbach 8, Maddie Oehlke 9, Yasmin Mendez 2, Kendall Schutz 6, Ryeah Ohelke 2, Delanie Fayerweather 9. (15 6-7 9 36).
Cadott: Olivia Goodman 2, Elly Eiler 13, Lauryn Goettl 8, Hailey Wellner 8, Meadow Barone 6, Jada Kowalczyk 27, Laken Ryan 8. (29 7-11 12 72)
3-Pointers—Glenwood City (0): none. Cadott (7): Eiler 1, Goettl 2, Wellner 2, Ryan 2.
Fouled Out—Glenwood City: none. Cadott: none.
