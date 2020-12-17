 Skip to main content
Local Scoreboard: Thursday, December 17
agate

Local Scoreboard: Thursday, December 17

Scores

Boys Basketball

Almond-Bancroft 69, White Lake 31

Arcadia 32, Viroqua 30

Bangor 66, Hillsboro 45

Blair-Taylor 68, Cochrane-Fountain City 61

Brillion 53, Chilton 33

Cameron 65, Hayward 60

Cedarburg 73, Slinger 43

Clear Lake 47, Plum City 39

Coleman 57, Saint Thomas Aquinas 22

Crivitz 80, Wausaukee 46

Cuba City 75, Boscobel 46

Darlington 69, Fennimore 64

Ellsworth 64, Baldwin-Woodville 41

Gibraltar 64, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 55

Grantsburg 62, Frederic 27

Lake Mills 62, Marshall 47

Manitowoc Lutheran 55, Cedar Grove-Belgium 52

Markesan 59, Fall River 49

Mellen 71, Lac Courte Oreilles 51

Mondovi 74, Colfax 63

New Auburn 64, Prairie Farm 49

New Holstein def. Sheboygan Falls, forfeit

Oconto 74, Algoma 30

Ozaukee 56, Kohler 46

Pewaukee 97, Pius XI Catholic 67

Phillips 52, Colby 37

Potosi 68, Benton 58

Racine St. Catherine's 48, The Prairie School 41

Randolph 64, Pardeeville 56

Random Lake 43, Sheboygan Christian 31

Reedsville 49, Howards Grove 47

Richland Center 66, Prairie du Chien 46

Rio 73, Montello 49

River Ridge 51, Belmont 39

Roncalli 70, Two Rivers 30

Royall 39, Kickapoo 35

Sheboygan Area Luth. 80, Oostburg 42

Shullsburg 72, Black Hawk 56

St. Mary Catholic 78, Hilbert 49

Valders 49, Kiel 40

Whitehall 72, Augusta 33

Wild Rose 62, Rosholt 47

Xavier 93, Wautoma 74

Girls Basketball

Amery 52, Saint Croix Central 49

Brodhead 66, Whitewater 39

Central Wisconsin Christian 57, Horicon 26

Colby 56, Spencer 51

Cuba City 56, Fennimore 38

De Pere 58, Oshkosh West 41

Edgar 48, Newman Catholic 26

Edgewood 54, New Glarus 39

Florence 48, Tomahawk 41

Freedom 49, Fox Valley Lutheran 29

Jefferson 58, Big Foot 23

Kaukauna 65, Oshkosh North 15

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 37, Kewaskum 34

La Farge 63, Ithaca 35

Lodi 51, Columbus 46

Luxemburg-Casco 64, Clintonville 47

Manitowoc Lutheran 41, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 35

Marshall 74, Cambridge 32

Medford Area 57, Lakeland 44

Milwaukee Lutheran 74, Cudahy 63

Oconto Falls 51, Little Chute 14

Prentice 49, Flambeau 48

Prescott 51, Somerset 49

Racine St. Catherine's 48, The Prairie School 41

Ripon 55, Berlin 40

Siren 52, Turtle Lake 37

Slinger 56, Cedarburg 49

Sparta 63, Cashton 52

Turner 56, Clinton 40

Waupaca 61, Denmark 38

Waupun 70, Winneconne 26

Wauzeka-Steuben 60, De Soto 49

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 75, Oakfield 51

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

New Auburn 64, Prairie Farm 49

Prairie Farm163349
New Auburn214364

Prairie Farm: Tyler Rassbach 4, E. Klefstad 3, E. Klefstad 10, Caleb Briel 6, Jacob Rassbach 14, Q. Larson 2, Tyler Kahl 8, R. Law 2. (20 5-7 22 49).

New Auburn: Braden Johnson 1, Matt Elmhorst 12, Triton Robey 13, Ethan Lotts 9, Tristen Harder 29. (22 16-27 12 64).

3-Pointers—Prairie Farm (4): E. Klefstad 2, Kahl 2. New Auburn (4): Robey 3, Lotts 1.

Fouled Out—Prairie Farm: Tyler Rassbach, Briel. New Auburn: none.

Girls Basketball

River Falls 42, Chi-Hi 33

River Falls251742
Chi-Hi132033

River Falls: Olivia Pizzi 7, Keyah Strop 9, Ella Peters 5, Jordan Schwantz 5, Rachel Randleman 6, Dorothy Wiatr 4, Taylor Kasten 6. (15 4-14 12 42).

Chi-Hi: Savannah Hinke 2, Emily Hakes 2, Abbi Nelson 2, Shannon Lindner 4, Brooklyn Sandvig 20, Ava Reuter 2. (15 1-11 9 33).

3-Pointers—River Falls (3): Pizzi 1, Peters 1, Schwantz 1. Chi-Hi (2): Sandvig 2.

Fouled Out—River Falls: none. Chi-Hi: none.

McDonell 54, Stanley-Boyd 50

Stanley-Boyd  50
McDonell  54

Stanley-Boyd: Leslie Derks 9, Emily Brenner 9, Kayte Licht 2, Jade Frederickson 2, Hannah Hause 6, Lily Hoel 10, Teagen Becker 12. (19 11-18 20 50).

McDonell: Destiny Baughman 12, Marley Hughes 5, Sydney Flanagan 3, Anna Geissler 7, Emma Stelter 2, Lauryn Deetz 14, Emily Cooper 6, Laneyse Baughman 3, Abagail Petranovich 2. (17 13-19 17 54).

3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (3): Derks 1, Becker 2. McDonell (7): Hughes 1, Flanagan 1, Geissler 1, Deetz 2, Cooper 2.

Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: none. McDonell: Petranovich.

Prairie Farm 78, New Auburn 12

Prairie Farm483078
New Auburn3912

Prairie Farm: Avery Hansen 8, Makaylin Christenson 16, Addie Christopherson 5, Marnie Kahl 19, Eryn Bates 14, Justyne Frisle 6, Sydney Junkans 10. (36 1-3 8 78).

New Auburn: Autumn Palmer 3, Katie Reimer 6, Madee Trowbridge 1, Morgan Berg 2. (5 2-4 5 12).

3-Pointers—Prairie Farm (5): Christopherson 1, Kahl 1, Bates 2, Junkans 1. New Auburn (0): none.

Fouled Out—Prairie Farm: none. New Auburn: none.

