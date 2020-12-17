Local Scoreboard: Thursday, December 17

Scores
Boys Basketball
Almond-Bancroft 69, White Lake 31
Arcadia 32, Viroqua 30
Bangor 66, Hillsboro 45
Blair-Taylor 68, Cochrane-Fountain City 61
Brillion 53, Chilton 33
Cameron 65, Hayward 60
Cedarburg 73, Slinger 43
Clear Lake 47, Plum City 39
Coleman 57, Saint Thomas Aquinas 22
Crivitz 80, Wausaukee 46
Cuba City 75, Boscobel 46
Darlington 69, Fennimore 64
Ellsworth 64, Baldwin-Woodville 41
Gibraltar 64, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 55
Grantsburg 62, Frederic 27
Lake Mills 62, Marshall 47
Manitowoc Lutheran 55, Cedar Grove-Belgium 52
Markesan 59, Fall River 49
Mellen 71, Lac Courte Oreilles 51
Mondovi 74, Colfax 63
New Auburn 64, Prairie Farm 49
New Holstein def. Sheboygan Falls, forfeit
Oconto 74, Algoma 30
Ozaukee 56, Kohler 46
Pewaukee 97, Pius XI Catholic 67
Phillips 52, Colby 37
Potosi 68, Benton 58
Racine St. Catherine's 48, The Prairie School 41
Randolph 64, Pardeeville 56
Random Lake 43, Sheboygan Christian 31
Reedsville 49, Howards Grove 47
Richland Center 66, Prairie du Chien 46
Rio 73, Montello 49
River Ridge 51, Belmont 39
Roncalli 70, Two Rivers 30
Royall 39, Kickapoo 35
Sheboygan Area Luth. 80, Oostburg 42
Shullsburg 72, Black Hawk 56
St. Mary Catholic 78, Hilbert 49
Valders 49, Kiel 40
Whitehall 72, Augusta 33
Wild Rose 62, Rosholt 47
Xavier 93, Wautoma 74
Girls Basketball
Amery 52, Saint Croix Central 49
Brodhead 66, Whitewater 39
Central Wisconsin Christian 57, Horicon 26
Colby 56, Spencer 51
Cuba City 56, Fennimore 38
De Pere 58, Oshkosh West 41
Edgar 48, Newman Catholic 26
Edgewood 54, New Glarus 39
Florence 48, Tomahawk 41
Freedom 49, Fox Valley Lutheran 29
Jefferson 58, Big Foot 23
Kaukauna 65, Oshkosh North 15
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 37, Kewaskum 34
La Farge 63, Ithaca 35
Lodi 51, Columbus 46
Luxemburg-Casco 64, Clintonville 47
Manitowoc Lutheran 41, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 35
Marshall 74, Cambridge 32
Medford Area 57, Lakeland 44
Milwaukee Lutheran 74, Cudahy 63
Oconto Falls 51, Little Chute 14
Prentice 49, Flambeau 48
Prescott 51, Somerset 49
Racine St. Catherine's 48, The Prairie School 41
Ripon 55, Berlin 40
Siren 52, Turtle Lake 37
Slinger 56, Cedarburg 49
Sparta 63, Cashton 52
Turner 56, Clinton 40
Waupaca 61, Denmark 38
Waupun 70, Winneconne 26
Wauzeka-Steuben 60, De Soto 49
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 75, Oakfield 51
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
New Auburn 64, Prairie Farm 49
|Prairie Farm
|16
|33
|49
|New Auburn
|21
|43
|64
Prairie Farm: Tyler Rassbach 4, E. Klefstad 3, E. Klefstad 10, Caleb Briel 6, Jacob Rassbach 14, Q. Larson 2, Tyler Kahl 8, R. Law 2. (20 5-7 22 49).
New Auburn: Braden Johnson 1, Matt Elmhorst 12, Triton Robey 13, Ethan Lotts 9, Tristen Harder 29. (22 16-27 12 64).
3-Pointers—Prairie Farm (4): E. Klefstad 2, Kahl 2. New Auburn (4): Robey 3, Lotts 1.
Fouled Out—Prairie Farm: Tyler Rassbach, Briel. New Auburn: none.
Girls Basketball
River Falls 42, Chi-Hi 33
|River Falls
|25
|17
|42
|Chi-Hi
|13
|20
|33
River Falls: Olivia Pizzi 7, Keyah Strop 9, Ella Peters 5, Jordan Schwantz 5, Rachel Randleman 6, Dorothy Wiatr 4, Taylor Kasten 6. (15 4-14 12 42).
Chi-Hi: Savannah Hinke 2, Emily Hakes 2, Abbi Nelson 2, Shannon Lindner 4, Brooklyn Sandvig 20, Ava Reuter 2. (15 1-11 9 33).
3-Pointers—River Falls (3): Pizzi 1, Peters 1, Schwantz 1. Chi-Hi (2): Sandvig 2.
Fouled Out—River Falls: none. Chi-Hi: none.
McDonell 54, Stanley-Boyd 50
|Stanley-Boyd
|50
|McDonell
|54
Stanley-Boyd: Leslie Derks 9, Emily Brenner 9, Kayte Licht 2, Jade Frederickson 2, Hannah Hause 6, Lily Hoel 10, Teagen Becker 12. (19 11-18 20 50).
McDonell: Destiny Baughman 12, Marley Hughes 5, Sydney Flanagan 3, Anna Geissler 7, Emma Stelter 2, Lauryn Deetz 14, Emily Cooper 6, Laneyse Baughman 3, Abagail Petranovich 2. (17 13-19 17 54).
3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (3): Derks 1, Becker 2. McDonell (7): Hughes 1, Flanagan 1, Geissler 1, Deetz 2, Cooper 2.
Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: none. McDonell: Petranovich.
Prairie Farm 78, New Auburn 12
|Prairie Farm
|48
|30
|78
|New Auburn
|3
|9
|12
Prairie Farm: Avery Hansen 8, Makaylin Christenson 16, Addie Christopherson 5, Marnie Kahl 19, Eryn Bates 14, Justyne Frisle 6, Sydney Junkans 10. (36 1-3 8 78).
New Auburn: Autumn Palmer 3, Katie Reimer 6, Madee Trowbridge 1, Morgan Berg 2. (5 2-4 5 12).
3-Pointers—Prairie Farm (5): Christopherson 1, Kahl 1, Bates 2, Junkans 1. New Auburn (0): none.
Fouled Out—Prairie Farm: none. New Auburn: none.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!