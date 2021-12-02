Local Scoreboard: Thursday, December 2

Scores
Boys Basketball
Aquinas 46, Prairie du Chien 35
Badger 67, South Milwaukee 66
Benton 74, Black Hawk/Warren IL 47
Blair-Taylor 81, Greenwood 34
Brillion 68, Sheboygan Falls 31
Brookfield Academy 83, Messmer 56
Chequamegon 54, Spencer 42
Cuba City 85, Black Hawk 48
Darlington 69, Platteville 58
Dodgeville 70, Wisconsin Heights 55
Edgar 63, Rib Lake 39
Elk Mound 79, Arcadia 53
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran/Oneida/Providence Academy 67, Sturgeon Bay 57
Janesville Craig 66, Madison West 61
Janesville Parker 60, Madison Memorial 57
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 63, Plymouth 44
Kewaskum 72, North Fond du Lac 48
Kewaunee 78, Algoma 60
People are also reading…
Kiel 72, New Holstein 36
Laona-Wabeno 62, Three Lakes 41
Mauston 67, Westby 58
Middleton 66, Beloit Memorial 48
Mineral Point 86, Belleville 85
Mondovi 66, Gilmanton 58
Monticello 48, Belmont 42
New Glarus 74, Poynette 51
Newman Catholic 77, Athens 55
Oconto 67, Southern Door 60
Oregon 82, Big Foot 62
Peshtigo 83, Sevastopol 46
Pewaukee 84, Menomonee Falls 56
Regis 63, Cadott 29
Ripon 82, Waupun 70
River Ridge 74, Southwestern 50
Royall 50, Riverdale 39
Spooner 63, St. Croix Falls 47
Spring Valley 72, Alma/Pepin 59
Stanley-Boyd 68, McDonell 53
Watertown Luther Prep 60, Bangor 47
Wauzeka-Steuben 53, Iowa-Grant 35
West De Pere 70, Green Bay Southwest 62
Weyauwega-Fremont 58, Pacelli 50
Wild Rose 47, Marion 31
Williams Bay 76, Albany 50
Winneconne 67, Berlin 60
Woodbury, Minn. 57, Hudson 54
Xavier 73, Green Bay Preble 71
Girls Basketball
Altoona 64, Saint Croix Central 35
Baldwin-Woodville 39, Amery 36
Brodhead 64, Clinton 50
Clintonville 55, Waupaca 20
D.C. Everest 77, Eau Claire North 74
Dodgeland 43, Hustisford 32
Drummond 61, Winter 14
Durand 73, Spring Valley 19
Elk Mound 54, Plum City 30
Florence 53, North Dickinson, Mich. 49
Green Bay Southwest 63, Menasha 53
Howards Grove 43, Manitowoc Lutheran 23
Hurley 81, Wakefield-Marenisco, Mich. 5
Jefferson 57, Big Foot 22
Johnson Creek 51, Juda 37
Kiel 55, Lomira 32
Ladysmith 63, Northwestern 49
Loyal 51, Greenwood 37
Luxemburg-Casco 52, Denmark 39
Manitowoc Lutheran 57, Reedsville 50
Marinette 29, Little Chute 25
Markesan 47, Montello 31
Medford Area 46, Merrill 33
Neillsville 61, Gilman 17
Oakfield 56, Wayland Academy 23
Oostburg 71, Sheboygan Christian 20
Owen-Withee 59, Colby 54
Pardeeville 55, Fall River 37
Pewaukee 75, Germantown 72
Portage 67, Nekoosa 46
Princeton/Green Lake 43, Rio 42
Randolph 64, Cambria-Friesland 40
Random Lake 60, Cedar Grove-Belgium 34
Reedsburg Area 65, Wisconsin Dells 35
Spencer 44, Columbus Catholic 35
Superior 38, Princeton, Minn. 37
Tigerton 37, Tri-County 28
Turtle Lake 52, Cumberland 41
Waterloo 57, Rio 43
Whitewater 42, East Troy 41, OT
Winneconne 50, Wautoma 42
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Stanley-Boyd 68, McDonell 53
|Stanley-Boyd
|23
|45
|68
|McDonell
|15
|38
|53
Stanley-Boyd: Lucas Smith 20, Carsen Hause 19, Cooper Nichols 1, Landon Karlen 4, Brady Potaczek 9, Logan Burzynski 2, Henry Hoel 13. (23 11-15 13 68).
McDonell: Aidan Misfeldt 2, Eddie Mittermeyer 14, Keagan Galvez 10, Canon Huss 11, Joe Janus 16. (21 6-9 16 53).
3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (9): Smith 3, Hause 3, Potaczek 1, Hoel 2. McDonell (5): Mittermeyer 2, Galvez 2, Huss 1.
Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: none. McDonell: none.
Bloomer 81, Colfax 35
|Colfax
|17
|18
|35
|Bloomer
|45
|36
|81
Colfax: Bryce Sikora 8, Elijah Entzminger 8, Tristan Lenz 5, Jack Scharlau 13, Ryan Albricht 1. (12 10-15 10 35).
Bloomer: Jonah Bleskacek 3, Evan Rogge 17, Domanyck Schwarzenberger 12, Marcus Harelstad 12, Connor Crane 20, Jack Strand 13, Anders MIchaelsen 2, Cael Iverson 2. (35 4-7 13 81).
3-Pointers—Colfax (1): Entzminger 1. Bloomer (7): Bleskacek 1, Rogge 1, Schwarzenberger 1, Harelstad 1, Crane 2, Strand 1.
Fouled Out—Colfax: none. Bloomer: none.
Boys Hockey
Chi-Hi 5, Rice Lake 4
|Chi-Hi
|2
|1
|2
|5
|Rice Lake
|2
|1
|1
|4
First Period—Rice Lake: Adam Timm (Kellen Marsh), 2:23.
Chi-Hi: Drake Bowe (Carsten Reeg, Reid Post), 5:19, PP.
Chi-Hi: Bryer Niblett (Mason Johnson, Ezra Lindstrom), 7:34.
Rice Lake: Adam Timm (Teagan Scheurer), 12:09.
Second Period—Rice Lake: Adam Timm (Jake Kunz), 3:16, PP.
Chi-Hi: Jackson Bohland (Owen Krista), 6:01.
Third Period—Chi-Hi: Jackson Bohland (Carsten Reeg, Jack Bowe), 9:04. PP.
Rice Lake: Keegan Gunderson, 11:31, PP.
Chi-Hi: Jack Bowe (Ben Carlson), 16:36, PP.
Shots on Goal—Chi-Hi: 14-10-9-35. Rice Lake: 13-7-11-31. Saves—Chi-Hi: Zach LeMay: 11-6-10-27. Rice Lake: Ian Krance: 14-9-7-30. Penalties—Chi-Hi: 8-16:00. Rice Lake: 7-14:00.
Girls Hockey
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 11, Medford 0
|Medford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
|7
|3
|1
|11
First Period—CF/M: Joey Schemaneuer (Brianna Buonincontro), 1:33.
CF/M: Joey Schemenauer (Brianna Buonincontro), 4:51.
CF/M: Madlyn Hebert (Addie Frenette, Paige Steinmetz), 5:47, PP.
CF/M: Ashley Slupe (Tessa Leisses), 10:31, SH.
CF/M: Rhy Fuerstenberg (Tessa Leisses), 12:12, SH.
CF/M: Madelyn Hebert (Rhy Fuerstenberg), 12:53.
CF/M: Brianna Buonincontro, 13:02.
Second Period—CF/M: Emme Bergh (Rhy Fuerstenberg, Tessa Leisses), 3:24.
CF/M: Emma-lyn Stephenson (Kelsie Clark), 4:59.
CF/M: Alexis Fenner (Brianna Buonincontro), 13:03.
Third Period—CF/M: Tssa Leisses, 2:54.
Shots on Goal—Medford: 4-6-2. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 16-23-3-42. Saves—Medford: Alyssa Brandner: 9-20-2. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Kasandra Herr: 4-6-2. Penalties—Medford: 2-4:00. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 3-6:00.