agate

Local Scoreboard: Thursday, December 2

Scores

Boys Basketball

Aquinas 46, Prairie du Chien 35

Badger 67, South Milwaukee 66

Benton 74, Black Hawk/Warren IL 47

Blair-Taylor 81, Greenwood 34

Brillion 68, Sheboygan Falls 31

Brookfield Academy 83, Messmer 56

Chequamegon 54, Spencer 42

Cuba City 85, Black Hawk 48

Darlington 69, Platteville 58

Dodgeville 70, Wisconsin Heights 55

Edgar 63, Rib Lake 39

Elk Mound 79, Arcadia 53

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran/Oneida/Providence Academy 67, Sturgeon Bay 57

Janesville Craig 66, Madison West 61

Janesville Parker 60, Madison Memorial 57

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 63, Plymouth 44

Kewaskum 72, North Fond du Lac 48

Kewaunee 78, Algoma 60

Kiel 72, New Holstein 36

Laona-Wabeno 62, Three Lakes 41

Mauston 67, Westby 58

Middleton 66, Beloit Memorial 48

Mineral Point 86, Belleville 85

Mondovi 66, Gilmanton 58

Monticello 48, Belmont 42

New Glarus 74, Poynette 51

Newman Catholic 77, Athens 55

Oconto 67, Southern Door 60

Oregon 82, Big Foot 62

Peshtigo 83, Sevastopol 46

Pewaukee 84, Menomonee Falls 56

Regis 63, Cadott 29

Ripon 82, Waupun 70

River Ridge 74, Southwestern 50

Royall 50, Riverdale 39

Spooner 63, St. Croix Falls 47

Spring Valley 72, Alma/Pepin 59

Stanley-Boyd 68, McDonell 53

Watertown Luther Prep 60, Bangor 47

Wauzeka-Steuben 53, Iowa-Grant 35

West De Pere 70, Green Bay Southwest 62

Weyauwega-Fremont 58, Pacelli 50

Wild Rose 47, Marion 31

Williams Bay 76, Albany 50

Winneconne 67, Berlin 60

Woodbury, Minn. 57, Hudson 54

Xavier 73, Green Bay Preble 71

Girls Basketball

Altoona 64, Saint Croix Central 35

Baldwin-Woodville 39, Amery 36

Brodhead 64, Clinton 50

Clintonville 55, Waupaca 20

D.C. Everest 77, Eau Claire North 74

Dodgeland 43, Hustisford 32

Drummond 61, Winter 14

Durand 73, Spring Valley 19

Elk Mound 54, Plum City 30

Florence 53, North Dickinson, Mich. 49

Green Bay Southwest 63, Menasha 53

Howards Grove 43, Manitowoc Lutheran 23

Hurley 81, Wakefield-Marenisco, Mich. 5

Jefferson 57, Big Foot 22

Johnson Creek 51, Juda 37

Kiel 55, Lomira 32

Ladysmith 63, Northwestern 49

Loyal 51, Greenwood 37

Luxemburg-Casco 52, Denmark 39

Manitowoc Lutheran 57, Reedsville 50

Marinette 29, Little Chute 25

Markesan 47, Montello 31

Medford Area 46, Merrill 33

Neillsville 61, Gilman 17

Oakfield 56, Wayland Academy 23

Oostburg 71, Sheboygan Christian 20

Owen-Withee 59, Colby 54

Pardeeville 55, Fall River 37

Pewaukee 75, Germantown 72

Portage 67, Nekoosa 46

Princeton/Green Lake 43, Rio 42

Randolph 64, Cambria-Friesland 40

Random Lake 60, Cedar Grove-Belgium 34

Reedsburg Area 65, Wisconsin Dells 35

Spencer 44, Columbus Catholic 35

Superior 38, Princeton, Minn. 37

Tigerton 37, Tri-County 28

Turtle Lake 52, Cumberland 41

Waterloo 57, Rio 43

Whitewater 42, East Troy 41, OT

Winneconne 50, Wautoma 42

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

Stanley-Boyd 68, McDonell 53

Stanley-Boyd    23     45     68
McDonell     153853

Stanley-Boyd: Lucas Smith 20, Carsen Hause 19, Cooper Nichols 1, Landon Karlen 4, Brady Potaczek 9, Logan Burzynski 2, Henry Hoel 13. (23 11-15 13 68).

McDonell: Aidan Misfeldt 2, Eddie Mittermeyer 14, Keagan Galvez 10, Canon Huss 11, Joe Janus 16. (21 6-9 16 53).

3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (9): Smith 3, Hause 3, Potaczek 1, Hoel 2. McDonell (5): Mittermeyer 2, Galvez 2, Huss 1.

Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: none. McDonell: none.

Bloomer 81, Colfax 35

Colfax   17     18     35
Bloomer     453681

Colfax: Bryce Sikora 8, Elijah Entzminger 8, Tristan Lenz 5, Jack Scharlau 13, Ryan Albricht 1. (12 10-15 10 35).

Bloomer: Jonah Bleskacek 3, Evan Rogge 17, Domanyck Schwarzenberger 12, Marcus Harelstad 12, Connor Crane 20, Jack Strand 13, Anders MIchaelsen 2, Cael Iverson 2. (35 4-7 13 81).

3-Pointers—Colfax (1): Entzminger 1. Bloomer (7): Bleskacek 1, Rogge 1, Schwarzenberger 1, Harelstad 1, Crane 2, Strand 1.

Fouled Out—Colfax: none. Bloomer: none.

Boys Hockey

Chi-Hi 5, Rice Lake 4

Chi-Hi2     1     2     5
Rice Lake    2114

First Period—Rice Lake: Adam Timm (Kellen Marsh), 2:23.

Chi-Hi: Drake Bowe (Carsten Reeg, Reid Post), 5:19, PP.

Chi-Hi: Bryer Niblett (Mason Johnson, Ezra Lindstrom), 7:34.

Rice Lake: Adam Timm (Teagan Scheurer), 12:09.

Second Period—Rice Lake: Adam Timm (Jake Kunz), 3:16, PP.

Chi-Hi: Jackson Bohland (Owen Krista), 6:01.

Third Period—Chi-Hi: Jackson Bohland (Carsten Reeg, Jack Bowe), 9:04. PP.

Rice Lake: Keegan Gunderson, 11:31, PP.

Chi-Hi: Jack Bowe (Ben Carlson), 16:36, PP.

Shots on Goal—Chi-Hi: 14-10-9-35. Rice Lake: 13-7-11-31. Saves—Chi-Hi: Zach LeMay: 11-6-10-27. Rice Lake: Ian Krance: 14-9-7-30. Penalties—Chi-Hi: 8-16:00. Rice Lake: 7-14:00.

Girls Hockey

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 11, Medford 0

Medford0     0     0     0
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie    73111

First Period—CF/M: Joey Schemaneuer (Brianna Buonincontro), 1:33.

CF/M: Joey Schemenauer (Brianna Buonincontro), 4:51.

CF/M: Madlyn Hebert (Addie Frenette, Paige Steinmetz), 5:47, PP.

CF/M: Ashley Slupe (Tessa Leisses), 10:31, SH.

CF/M: Rhy Fuerstenberg (Tessa Leisses), 12:12, SH.

CF/M: Madelyn Hebert (Rhy Fuerstenberg), 12:53.

CF/M: Brianna Buonincontro, 13:02.

Second Period—CF/M: Emme Bergh (Rhy Fuerstenberg, Tessa Leisses), 3:24.

CF/M: Emma-lyn Stephenson (Kelsie Clark), 4:59.

CF/M: Alexis Fenner (Brianna Buonincontro), 13:03.

Third Period—CF/M: Tssa Leisses, 2:54.

Shots on Goal—Medford: 4-6-2. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 16-23-3-42. Saves—Medford: Alyssa Brandner: 9-20-2. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Kasandra Herr: 4-6-2. Penalties—Medford: 2-4:00. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 3-6:00.

