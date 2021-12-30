 Skip to main content
Local Scoreboard: Thursday, December 30

Scores

Boys Basketball

Beloit Memorial 57, Milwaukee Vincent 55

Benton 66, Shullsburg 52

Birchwood 53, Gilman 44

Butternut 78, Winter 58

Cambridge 76, Hustisford 50

Cashton 70, Blair-Taylor 59

Dodgeland 56, Juda 41

Durand 65, McDonell Central 37

Eau Claire North 57, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 27

Elkhorn Area 83, Whitewater 65

Fall Creek 63, Elk Mound 62

Gilmanton 56, Cornell 40

Homestead 78, Germantown 54

Hortonville 71, New London 42

Hurley 71, Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, Mich. 40

Hustisford 57, Clinton 33

Kenosha Bradford 63, Greenfield 60

Kiel 71, Random Lake 54

Little Chute 55, Seymour 39

Luther 59, Aquinas 51

Madison Memorial 58, Manitowoc Lincoln 45

Medford Area 79, Plymouth 63

Middleton 81, Watertown 46

Mineral Point 74, Black Hawk 27

Mosinee 75, Green Bay Preble 69

Mount Horeb 65, Lake Mills 38

Newman Catholic 60, Brookfield Academy 49

Oshkosh North 79, Sheboygan North 77

Pacelli 65, Amherst 57

Platteville 53, Fennimore 51

Racine Case 69, Westosha Central 57

Scales Mound, Ill. 89, Southwestern 68

Seneca 82, Kickapoo 38

Shawano 79, Crivitz 52

South Shore 76, Frederic 49

St. Marys Springs 55, Columbus Catholic 50

Stanley-Boyd 68, Lakeland 59

Verona Area 78, Milwaukee Lutheran 50

West Salem 87, Northwestern 50

Xavier 70, The Prairie School 59

Capital City Classic

La Crosse Central 63, Wayzata, Minn. 54

Hastings Shootout

Third Place

Prescott 74, Hastings, Minn. 46

Lewiston Holiday Classic

Lewiston-Altura, Minn. 72, Alma/Pepin 22

Girls Basketball

Amherst 65, Pacelli 21

Ashwaubenon 59, Marinette 33

Black Hawk 53, Warren, Ill. 28

Blair-Taylor 83, Cashton 54

Catholic Memorial 74, Cedarburg 65

Columbus 84, Berlin 34

Crandon 40, Iola-Scandinavia 30

DeForest 69, Hartford Union 46

Fond du Lac 63, D.C. Everest 52

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 60, Holmen 58, OT

Galena, Ill. 48, Belmont 34

Gilmanton 41, Cornell 35

Hustisford 66, Cambria-Friesland 36

Janesville Craig 87, Oconomowoc 53

Laconia 61, Shiocton 40

Lourdes Academy 52, Fall River 43

Loyal 60, Rosholt 26

Marshall 64, Dodgeland 35

McDonell Central 57, Medford Area 42

Mellen 70, Chequamegon 10

Milwaukee DSHA 48, Madison Memorial 35

Mineral Point 47, Brodhead 44

Northwestern 61, Saint Croix Central 48

Oconto 69, Weyauwega-Fremont 33

Oconto Falls 62, Peshtigo 58

Oostburg 63, Xavier 54

Osceola 60, Cameron 40

Oshkosh West 72, Hamilton 50

Osseo-Fairchild 62, Altoona 46

Prescott 59, St. Croix Falls 57

Rice Lake 54, Hayward 38

Roncalli 51, Reedsville 50

Sevastopol 53, Wausaukee 24

South Shore 53, Frederic 11

Stanley-Boyd 58, Flambeau 29

West Allis Central 60, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 40

West Salem 57, La Crosse Logan 38

Winter 62, Butternut 57

Lewiston Holiday Classic

Luther 64, Alma/Pepin 27

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

Stanley-Boyd 68, Lakeland 59

Lakeland24   35   59
Stanley-Boyd     29     39     68

Lakeland: Nolan St. Germaine 4, Carter Quade 12, Will Fortier 19, Ashton Anderson 3, Brayden Wiczek 13, Chandler Savel 1, Gary Timm 2, Ryan Carlson 5. (23 4-9 13 59).

Stanley-Boyd: Lucas Smith 29, Carsen Hause 17, Cooper Nichols 3, Landon Karlen 2, Brady Potaczek 9, Logan Burzynski 2, Henry Hoel 6. (25 8-10 10 68).

3-Pointers—Lakeland (9): Quade 4, Fortier 2, Anderson 1, Wiczek 1, Carlson 1. Stanley-Boyd (10): Smith 7, Hause 2, Nichols 1.

Fouled Out—Lakeland: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.

Gilmanton 56, Cornell 40

Cornell   22     18     40
Gilmanton     272956

Cornell: Avery Turany 6, Bentley Spangler 6, Dawson Munson 2, Dylan Bowe 12, Blake Anders 12, Joe McChesney 2. (14 8-15 15 40).

Gilmanton: Devon Werlein 4, Alexander Montrevil 2, Chase Jesse 12, Hunter Guenther 18, Tyler Parr 5, Carson Rieck 15. (22 8-12 19 56).

3-Pointers—Cornell (2): Bowe 2. Gilmanton (2): Guenther 1, Parr 1.

Fouled Out—Cornell: Turany. Gilmanton: none.

Girls Basketball

McDonell 57, Medford 42

McDonell      25      32     57
Medford     142842

McDonell: Destiny Baughman 4, Marley Hughes 10, Maddie Geissler 3, Amber Adams 19, Emma Stelter 2, Emily Cooper 13, Abigail Petranovich 6. (20 12-14 20 57).

Medford: Bryn Fronk 7, Brooke Rudolph 5, Rynn Ruesch 11, Sophie Brost 2, Autumn Krause 6, Lydia Pernsteiner 2, Rissa Klapatauskas 3, Katie Brehm 6. (15 8-20 15 42).

3-Pointers—McDonell (5): Hughes 1, Geissler 1, Cooper 3. Medford (4): Fronk 1, Ruesch 1, Krause 2.

Fouled Out—McDonell: none. Medford: none.

Shell Lake 61, Lake Holcombe 58 (OT)

Lake Holcombe     24     28     6     58
Shell Lake     2329     961

Lake Holcombe: Karly Kirkman 11, Emma Lechleitner 4, Brooke Lechleitner 26, Abby Jones 9, Carly Vavra 8. (15 17-33 28 58).

Shell Lake: Mia Bohl 2, Madelen Melton 9, Caitlyn Skattebo 8, Sara Bronberg 3, Kianna Kidder 10, Candace Skattebo 19, Mary Clark 10. (20 19-32 24 61).

3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (3): Kirkman 2, Jones 1. Shell Lake (2): Brunberg 1, C. Skattebo 1.

Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: Kirkman, E. Lechleither, B. Lechleitner. Shell Lake: Kidder.

Boys Hockey

Chi-Hi 3, Verona 2

Verona    1     1      0     2
Chi-Hi1203

First Period—Chippewa: Jackson Hoem (Jack Bowe, Mason Johnson), 4:25.

Verona: David Dina, 14:58.

Second Period—Verona: David Dina (Tre Grignon, Caden Wedderspoom), 4:02.

Chi-Hi: Trevor Bowe (Drake Bowe, Ben Carlson), 10:48.

Chi-Hi: Jackson Hoem (Mason Johnson, Jack Bowe), 16:29.

Shots on Goal—Verona: 11-9-9-29. Chi-Hi: 9-6-4-19. Saves—Verona: Blake Craven: 8-4-4-16. Chi-Hi: Bridger Fixmer: 10-8-9-27. Penalties—Verona: 3-14:00. Chi-Hi: 3-6:00.

