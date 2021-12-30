Local Scoreboard: Thursday, December 30

Scores
Boys Basketball
Beloit Memorial 57, Milwaukee Vincent 55
Benton 66, Shullsburg 52
Birchwood 53, Gilman 44
Butternut 78, Winter 58
Cambridge 76, Hustisford 50
Cashton 70, Blair-Taylor 59
Dodgeland 56, Juda 41
Durand 65, McDonell Central 37
Eau Claire North 57, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 27
Elkhorn Area 83, Whitewater 65
Fall Creek 63, Elk Mound 62
Gilmanton 56, Cornell 40
Homestead 78, Germantown 54
Hortonville 71, New London 42
Hurley 71, Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, Mich. 40
Hustisford 57, Clinton 33
Kenosha Bradford 63, Greenfield 60
Kiel 71, Random Lake 54
Little Chute 55, Seymour 39
Luther 59, Aquinas 51
Madison Memorial 58, Manitowoc Lincoln 45
Medford Area 79, Plymouth 63
Middleton 81, Watertown 46
Mineral Point 74, Black Hawk 27
Mosinee 75, Green Bay Preble 69
Mount Horeb 65, Lake Mills 38
Newman Catholic 60, Brookfield Academy 49
Oshkosh North 79, Sheboygan North 77
Pacelli 65, Amherst 57
Platteville 53, Fennimore 51
Racine Case 69, Westosha Central 57
Scales Mound, Ill. 89, Southwestern 68
Seneca 82, Kickapoo 38
Shawano 79, Crivitz 52
South Shore 76, Frederic 49
St. Marys Springs 55, Columbus Catholic 50
Stanley-Boyd 68, Lakeland 59
Verona Area 78, Milwaukee Lutheran 50
West Salem 87, Northwestern 50
Xavier 70, The Prairie School 59
Capital City Classic
La Crosse Central 63, Wayzata, Minn. 54
Hastings Shootout
Third Place
Prescott 74, Hastings, Minn. 46
Lewiston Holiday Classic
Lewiston-Altura, Minn. 72, Alma/Pepin 22
Girls Basketball
Amherst 65, Pacelli 21
Ashwaubenon 59, Marinette 33
Black Hawk 53, Warren, Ill. 28
Blair-Taylor 83, Cashton 54
Catholic Memorial 74, Cedarburg 65
Columbus 84, Berlin 34
Crandon 40, Iola-Scandinavia 30
DeForest 69, Hartford Union 46
Fond du Lac 63, D.C. Everest 52
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 60, Holmen 58, OT
Galena, Ill. 48, Belmont 34
Gilmanton 41, Cornell 35
Hustisford 66, Cambria-Friesland 36
Janesville Craig 87, Oconomowoc 53
Laconia 61, Shiocton 40
Lourdes Academy 52, Fall River 43
Loyal 60, Rosholt 26
Marshall 64, Dodgeland 35
McDonell Central 57, Medford Area 42
Mellen 70, Chequamegon 10
Milwaukee DSHA 48, Madison Memorial 35
Mineral Point 47, Brodhead 44
Northwestern 61, Saint Croix Central 48
Oconto 69, Weyauwega-Fremont 33
Oconto Falls 62, Peshtigo 58
Oostburg 63, Xavier 54
Osceola 60, Cameron 40
Oshkosh West 72, Hamilton 50
Osseo-Fairchild 62, Altoona 46
Prescott 59, St. Croix Falls 57
Rice Lake 54, Hayward 38
Roncalli 51, Reedsville 50
Sevastopol 53, Wausaukee 24
South Shore 53, Frederic 11
Stanley-Boyd 58, Flambeau 29
West Allis Central 60, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 40
West Salem 57, La Crosse Logan 38
Winter 62, Butternut 57
Lewiston Holiday Classic
Luther 64, Alma/Pepin 27
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Stanley-Boyd 68, Lakeland 59
|Lakeland
|24
|35
|59
|Stanley-Boyd
|29
|39
|68
Lakeland: Nolan St. Germaine 4, Carter Quade 12, Will Fortier 19, Ashton Anderson 3, Brayden Wiczek 13, Chandler Savel 1, Gary Timm 2, Ryan Carlson 5. (23 4-9 13 59).
Stanley-Boyd: Lucas Smith 29, Carsen Hause 17, Cooper Nichols 3, Landon Karlen 2, Brady Potaczek 9, Logan Burzynski 2, Henry Hoel 6. (25 8-10 10 68).
3-Pointers—Lakeland (9): Quade 4, Fortier 2, Anderson 1, Wiczek 1, Carlson 1. Stanley-Boyd (10): Smith 7, Hause 2, Nichols 1.
Fouled Out—Lakeland: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.
Gilmanton 56, Cornell 40
|Cornell
|22
|18
|40
|Gilmanton
|27
|29
|56
Cornell: Avery Turany 6, Bentley Spangler 6, Dawson Munson 2, Dylan Bowe 12, Blake Anders 12, Joe McChesney 2. (14 8-15 15 40).
Gilmanton: Devon Werlein 4, Alexander Montrevil 2, Chase Jesse 12, Hunter Guenther 18, Tyler Parr 5, Carson Rieck 15. (22 8-12 19 56).
3-Pointers—Cornell (2): Bowe 2. Gilmanton (2): Guenther 1, Parr 1.
Fouled Out—Cornell: Turany. Gilmanton: none.
Girls Basketball
McDonell 57, Medford 42
|McDonell
|25
|32
|57
|Medford
|14
|28
|42
McDonell: Destiny Baughman 4, Marley Hughes 10, Maddie Geissler 3, Amber Adams 19, Emma Stelter 2, Emily Cooper 13, Abigail Petranovich 6. (20 12-14 20 57).
Medford: Bryn Fronk 7, Brooke Rudolph 5, Rynn Ruesch 11, Sophie Brost 2, Autumn Krause 6, Lydia Pernsteiner 2, Rissa Klapatauskas 3, Katie Brehm 6. (15 8-20 15 42).
3-Pointers—McDonell (5): Hughes 1, Geissler 1, Cooper 3. Medford (4): Fronk 1, Ruesch 1, Krause 2.
Fouled Out—McDonell: none. Medford: none.
Shell Lake 61, Lake Holcombe 58 (OT)
|Lake Holcombe
|24
|28 6
|58
|Shell Lake
|23
|29 9
|61
Lake Holcombe: Karly Kirkman 11, Emma Lechleitner 4, Brooke Lechleitner 26, Abby Jones 9, Carly Vavra 8. (15 17-33 28 58).
Shell Lake: Mia Bohl 2, Madelen Melton 9, Caitlyn Skattebo 8, Sara Bronberg 3, Kianna Kidder 10, Candace Skattebo 19, Mary Clark 10. (20 19-32 24 61).
3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (3): Kirkman 2, Jones 1. Shell Lake (2): Brunberg 1, C. Skattebo 1.
Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: Kirkman, E. Lechleither, B. Lechleitner. Shell Lake: Kidder.
Boys Hockey
Chi-Hi 3, Verona 2
|Verona
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Chi-Hi
|1
|2
|0
|3
First Period—Chippewa: Jackson Hoem (Jack Bowe, Mason Johnson), 4:25.
Verona: David Dina, 14:58.
Second Period—Verona: David Dina (Tre Grignon, Caden Wedderspoom), 4:02.
Chi-Hi: Trevor Bowe (Drake Bowe, Ben Carlson), 10:48.
Chi-Hi: Jackson Hoem (Mason Johnson, Jack Bowe), 16:29.
Shots on Goal—Verona: 11-9-9-29. Chi-Hi: 9-6-4-19. Saves—Verona: Blake Craven: 8-4-4-16. Chi-Hi: Bridger Fixmer: 10-8-9-27. Penalties—Verona: 3-14:00. Chi-Hi: 3-6:00.