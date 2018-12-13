Boys Basketball
Scores
Beaver Dam 82, Milwaukee Juneau 54
Benton 60, Belmont 51
Coleman 78, Lena 39
Drummond 44, Butternut 42
East Troy 93, Clinton 29
Fennimore 63, Cuba City 60
Flambeau 74, Cornell 45
Grayslake North, Ill. 89, Wilmot Union 67
Jackson Christian, Mich. 70, Goodman 52
Kenosha Reuther 74, Tenor/Veritas 30
Lodi 54, Baraboo 44
Lomira 62, St. Marys Springs 61
Madison Memorial 80, Madison West 44
Menasha 80, Green Bay East 64
Mineral Point 80, Boscobel 44
Northwestern 68, Spooner 47
Riverdale 55, Weston 24
Seymour 65, West De Pere 41
Stratford 59, Prentice 39
Watertown Maranatha Baptist 44, Union Grove 30
Box Scores
Bloomer 55, Ladysmith 17
|Ladysmith
|9
|8
|17
|Bloomer
|33
|22
|55
Ladysmith: Spencer Draghi 5, Caden Dupee 6, Jacob Palumbo 2, Tru Dupee 2, Peyton Rogers 2. (7 2-6 9 17).
Bloomer: Caleb Ruf 6, John Bleskacek 17, Zach Ruf 6, Bradley Sarauer 10, Carter Rubenzer 2, Charlie Herrick 2, Loren Stolt 8, Jayzson Thompson 4. (23 3-6 12 55).
3-Pointers—Ladysmith (1): Draghi. Bloomer (6): C.Ruf 2, Bleskacek 4.
Fouled Out—Ladysmith: none. Bloomer: none.
Flambeau 74, Cornell 45
|Cornell
|17
|28
|45
|Flambeau
|35
|39
|74
Cornell: Luke Thompson 13, Chayse Turchen 2, Caleb Balow 12, Ryan Larson 7, Kyle Glaus 7, Riley Gingras 4. (13 13-24 13 45).
Flambeau: Blayne Celske 13, Ethan Martin 28, Tyler Smith 4, Payton Wiemer 14, Chase Hillman 7, #24 2, Don Nelson 2, Dakota Miller 4. (25 6-17 19 74).
3-Pointers—Cornell (6): Thompson 3, Balow 2, Gingras 1. Flambeau (4): Martin 1, Wiemer 2, Hillman 1.
Fouled Out—Cornell: none. Flambeau: none.
Girls Basketball
Scores
Aquinas 61, Onalaska 47
Columbus Catholic 38, Gilman 34
Crandon 62, Florence 16
Cuba City 49, Riverdale 38
Durand 72, Spring Valley 28
Elk Mound 75, Elmwood/Plum City 33
Fox Valley Lutheran 53, Denmark 24
Freedom 64, Waupaca 24
Greenwood 51, Granton 32
Kewaunee 43, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 29
Lake Country Lutheran 50, Messmer 33
Luxemburg-Casco 61, Clintonville 39
Manitowoc Lutheran 73, Reedsville 26
Milwaukee Madison 68, Milwaukee North 50
Osseo-Fairchild 62, McDonell Central 47
Pius XI Catholic 66, West Allis Central 11
Poynette 60, Watertown Luther Prep 58
Racine Lutheran 75, Racine Horlick 56
Random Lake 61, Sheboygan Area Luth. 42
Superior 48, Ashland 32
Union Grove 53, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 46
Wrightstown 79, Marinette 38
Box Scores
Osseo-Fairchild 62, McDonell 47
|McDonell
|20
|27
|47
|Osseo-Fairchild
|30
|32
|62
McDonell: Maggie Craker 18, Hannah Sykora 14, Lauryn Dietz 5, Jessica Eisenreich 8, Lexi Johnson 2. (18 6-7 9 47).
Osseo-Fairchild: Sophiah Filla 10, Makayla Steinke 15, Autumn Volbrecht 6, Keila Kittleson 9, Madison Hugdahl 8, Alyssa Hagberg 7, Maddie Mulcahy 5, Korynn Metzler 2. (27 3-6 8 62).
3-Pointers—McDonell (5): Craker 2, Sykora 3. Osseo-Fairchild (5): Filla 2, Steinke 1, Volbrecht 1, Mulcahy 1.
Fouled Out—McDonell: none. Osseo-Fairchild: none.
Cadott 36, Thorp 28
|Cadott
|14
|22
|36
|Thorp
|6
|22
|28
Cadott: Jenna Sedlacek 6, Mary Jo Prokupek 7, Abby Eiler 6, Jen Sonnentag 4, Hailey Wellner 5, Jada Kowalczyk 1, Paisley Kane 7 (12 10-19 15 36).
Thorp: Cassidy Stroinski 6, Kaytlyn Stunkel 8, Ellie Windl 3, Madison Wicks 9, Brittany Rosemeyer 2. (8 10-14 16 28).
3-Pointers—Cadott (2): Sedlacek 1, Eiler 1. Thorp (2): Wicks 2.
Fouled Out—Cadott: none. Thorp: none.
Altoona 56, Stanley-Boyd 41
|Stanley-Boyd
|16
|25
|41
|Altoona
|27
|29
|56
Stanley-Boyd: Aaliyah Moore 2, Leslie Derks 2, Hannah Hause 8, Lily Hoel 13, Arianna Mason 5, Marissa Gustafson 6, Brooke Noonan 2, Bailey Straskowski 3. (15 9-16 21 41).
Altoona: Averie Varsho 15, Daydrean Henrichs 8, Kate Harris 5, Emma Mickelson 6, Kaelyn Marlaire 10, Brianna Lima 4, Kayla Wiggins 8. (18 17-32 16 56).
3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (2): Mason 1, Straskowski 1. Altoona (3): Varsho 2, Mickelson 1.
Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: none. Altoona: none.
Flambeau 38, Cornell 33
|Cornell
|15
|18
|33
|Flambeau
|14
|24
|38
Cornell: Izzy Clark 2, Alyssa Helland 5, Kaylie Walters 3, Erin Crowell 14, Cheyenne Peloquin 9. (12 7-12 19 33).
Flambeau: K. VanDoorn 2, Hailey Opachan 12, Rachel Lawton 7, C.Riel 4, K.Lawton 5, A. Bratanich 1, Grace Amidon 2. (14 10-20 15 38).
3-Pointers—Cornell (2): Helland 1, Peloquin 1. Flambeau (0): None.
Fouled Out—Cornell: Bryanna Bonander. Flambeau: none.
Boys Hockey
Scores
Baldwin-Woodville 3, Somerset 1
Eau Claire Memorial 4, Chippewa Falls 2
Eau Claire North 7, Menomonie 2
Kettle Moraine/Mukwonago/Oconomowoc 3, Arrowhead 1
Madison Memorial 8, Janesville 2
New Richmond 6, Regis/Altoona/McDonell 2
Northland Pines 3, Stevens Point 2
River Falls 5, Rice Lake 0
Superior 7, North Shore Storm, Minn. 1
Box Scores
Eau Claire Memorial 4, Chi-Hi 2
|Eau Claire Memorial
|1
|0
|3
|4
|Chi-Hi
|0
|1
|1
|2
First Period—ECM: Joe Kelly, 7:45, SH.
Second Period—CH: Isaac Frenette (Tyler Bohland, AJ Schemenauer), 10:38, PP.
Third Period—ECM: Andrew Roberts (Max Savoloja, Carter Ottum), 1:12, PP.
ECM: Kaden Kohlhepp (Gunner Leary, Ottum), 3:09.
CH: Cole Koxlien, 9:55.
ECM: Savaloja, 16:17.
Shots on Goal—Eau Claire Memorial: 9-5-13-27. Chi-Hi: 6-6-7-19. Saves—Eau Claire Memorial: Joe Berg 6-5-6-17. Chi-Hi: Jaden Hoople 8-5-10-23. Penalties—Eau Claire Memorial: 9-18:00. Chi-Hi: 8-16:00.
Girls Hockey
Scores
Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 7, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2
Box Scores
Eau Claire Area 7, Chi-Hi/Menomonie 2
|Chi-Hi/Menomonie
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Eau Claire Area
|1
|3
|3
|7
First Period—ECA: Kathryn Miller (Kami Krumenauer), 5:45.
CH/M: Sidney Polzin, 7:13, SH.
CH/M: Alexa Wickland, 13:56.
Second Period—ECA: Lauren Carmody (Ava Kison), 1:06.
ECA: Charlotte Akervik, 8:20.
ECA: Carmody (Cameron Carmody), 8:40.
Third Period—ECA: Akervik (Kison), 4:16.
ECA: Lauren Carmody, 9:37.
ECA: Kison (Paige Ruppert), 13:31.
Shots on Goal—Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 5-2-2-9. Eau Claire Area: 12-10-16-38. Saves—Chi-Hi/Menomonie: Haley Frank 11-7-13-31. Eau Claire Area: Alesha Smith 3-2-2-7. Penalties—Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 3-6:00. Eau Claire Area: 2-4:00.
