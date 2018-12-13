Try 1 month for 99¢

Boys Basketball

Scores

Beaver Dam 82, Milwaukee Juneau 54

Benton 60, Belmont 51

Coleman 78, Lena 39

Drummond 44, Butternut 42

East Troy 93, Clinton 29

Fennimore 63, Cuba City 60

Flambeau 74, Cornell 45

Grayslake North, Ill. 89, Wilmot Union 67

Jackson Christian, Mich. 70, Goodman 52

Kenosha Reuther 74, Tenor/Veritas 30

Lodi 54, Baraboo 44

Lomira 62, St. Marys Springs 61

Madison Memorial 80, Madison West 44

Menasha 80, Green Bay East 64

Mineral Point 80, Boscobel 44

Northwestern 68, Spooner 47

Riverdale 55, Weston 24

Seymour 65, West De Pere 41

Stratford 59, Prentice 39

Watertown Maranatha Baptist 44, Union Grove 30

Box Scores

Bloomer 55, Ladysmith 17

Ladysmith9817
Bloomer332255

Ladysmith: Spencer Draghi 5, Caden Dupee 6, Jacob Palumbo 2, Tru Dupee 2, Peyton Rogers 2. (7 2-6 9 17).

Bloomer: Caleb Ruf 6, John Bleskacek 17, Zach Ruf 6, Bradley Sarauer 10, Carter Rubenzer 2, Charlie Herrick 2, Loren Stolt 8, Jayzson Thompson 4. (23 3-6 12 55).

3-Pointers—Ladysmith (1): Draghi. Bloomer (6): C.Ruf 2, Bleskacek 4.

Fouled Out—Ladysmith: none. Bloomer: none.

Flambeau 74, Cornell 45

Cornell172845
Flambeau353974

Cornell: Luke Thompson 13, Chayse Turchen 2, Caleb Balow 12, Ryan Larson 7, Kyle Glaus 7, Riley Gingras 4. (13 13-24 13 45).

Flambeau: Blayne Celske 13, Ethan Martin 28, Tyler Smith 4, Payton Wiemer 14, Chase Hillman 7, #24 2, Don Nelson 2, Dakota Miller 4. (25 6-17 19 74).

3-Pointers—Cornell (6): Thompson 3, Balow 2, Gingras 1. Flambeau (4): Martin 1, Wiemer 2, Hillman 1.

Fouled Out—Cornell: none. Flambeau: none.

Girls Basketball

Scores

Aquinas 61, Onalaska 47

Columbus Catholic 38, Gilman 34

Crandon 62, Florence 16

Cuba City 49, Riverdale 38

Durand 72, Spring Valley 28

Elk Mound 75, Elmwood/Plum City 33

Fox Valley Lutheran 53, Denmark 24

Freedom 64, Waupaca 24

Greenwood 51, Granton 32

Kewaunee 43, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 29

Lake Country Lutheran 50, Messmer 33

Luxemburg-Casco 61, Clintonville 39

Manitowoc Lutheran 73, Reedsville 26

Milwaukee Madison 68, Milwaukee North 50

Osseo-Fairchild 62, McDonell Central 47

Pius XI Catholic 66, West Allis Central 11

Poynette 60, Watertown Luther Prep 58

Racine Lutheran 75, Racine Horlick 56

Random Lake 61, Sheboygan Area Luth. 42

Superior 48, Ashland 32

Union Grove 53, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 46

Wrightstown 79, Marinette 38

Box Scores

Osseo-Fairchild 62, McDonell 47

McDonell202747
Osseo-Fairchild303262

McDonell: Maggie Craker 18, Hannah Sykora 14, Lauryn Dietz 5, Jessica Eisenreich 8, Lexi Johnson 2. (18 6-7 9 47).

Osseo-Fairchild: Sophiah Filla 10, Makayla Steinke 15, Autumn Volbrecht 6, Keila Kittleson 9, Madison Hugdahl 8, Alyssa Hagberg 7, Maddie Mulcahy 5, Korynn Metzler 2. (27 3-6 8 62).

3-Pointers—McDonell (5): Craker 2, Sykora 3. Osseo-Fairchild (5): Filla 2, Steinke 1, Volbrecht 1, Mulcahy 1.

Fouled Out—McDonell: none. Osseo-Fairchild: none.

Cadott 36, Thorp 28

Cadott142236
Thorp62228

Cadott: Jenna Sedlacek 6, Mary Jo Prokupek 7, Abby Eiler 6, Jen Sonnentag 4, Hailey Wellner 5, Jada Kowalczyk 1, Paisley Kane 7 (12 10-19 15 36).

Thorp: Cassidy Stroinski 6, Kaytlyn Stunkel 8, Ellie Windl 3, Madison Wicks 9, Brittany Rosemeyer 2. (8 10-14 16 28).

3-Pointers—Cadott (2): Sedlacek 1, Eiler 1. Thorp (2): Wicks 2.

Fouled Out—Cadott: none. Thorp: none.

Altoona 56, Stanley-Boyd 41

Stanley-Boyd162541
Altoona272956

Stanley-Boyd: Aaliyah Moore 2, Leslie Derks 2, Hannah Hause 8, Lily Hoel 13, Arianna Mason 5, Marissa Gustafson 6, Brooke Noonan 2, Bailey Straskowski 3. (15 9-16 21 41).

Altoona: Averie Varsho 15, Daydrean Henrichs 8, Kate Harris 5, Emma Mickelson 6, Kaelyn Marlaire 10, Brianna Lima 4, Kayla Wiggins 8. (18 17-32 16 56).

3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (2): Mason 1, Straskowski 1. Altoona (3): Varsho 2, Mickelson 1.

Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: none. Altoona: none.

Flambeau 38, Cornell 33

Cornell151833
Flambeau142438

Cornell: Izzy Clark 2, Alyssa Helland 5, Kaylie Walters 3, Erin Crowell 14, Cheyenne Peloquin 9. (12 7-12 19 33).

Flambeau: K. VanDoorn 2, Hailey Opachan 12, Rachel Lawton 7, C.Riel 4, K.Lawton 5, A. Bratanich 1, Grace Amidon 2. (14 10-20 15 38).

3-Pointers—Cornell (2): Helland 1, Peloquin 1. Flambeau (0): None.

Fouled Out—Cornell: Bryanna Bonander. Flambeau: none.

Boys Hockey

Scores

Baldwin-Woodville 3, Somerset 1

Eau Claire Memorial 4, Chippewa Falls 2

Eau Claire North 7, Menomonie 2

Kettle Moraine/Mukwonago/Oconomowoc 3, Arrowhead 1

Madison Memorial 8, Janesville 2

New Richmond 6, Regis/Altoona/McDonell 2

Northland Pines 3, Stevens Point 2

River Falls 5, Rice Lake 0

Superior 7, North Shore Storm, Minn. 1

Box Scores

Eau Claire Memorial 4, Chi-Hi 2

Eau Claire Memorial1034
Chi-Hi0112

First Period—ECM: Joe Kelly, 7:45, SH.

Second Period—CH: Isaac Frenette (Tyler Bohland, AJ Schemenauer), 10:38, PP.

Third Period—ECM: Andrew Roberts (Max Savoloja, Carter Ottum), 1:12, PP.

ECM: Kaden Kohlhepp (Gunner Leary, Ottum), 3:09.

CH: Cole Koxlien, 9:55.

ECM: Savaloja, 16:17.

Shots on Goal—Eau Claire Memorial: 9-5-13-27. Chi-Hi: 6-6-7-19. Saves—Eau Claire Memorial: Joe Berg 6-5-6-17. Chi-Hi: Jaden Hoople 8-5-10-23.  Penalties—Eau Claire Memorial: 9-18:00. Chi-Hi: 8-16:00.

Girls Hockey

Scores

Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 7, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2

Box Scores

Eau Claire Area 7, Chi-Hi/Menomonie 2

Chi-Hi/Menomonie2002
Eau Claire Area1337

First Period—ECA: Kathryn Miller (Kami Krumenauer), 5:45.

CH/M: Sidney Polzin, 7:13, SH.

CH/M: Alexa Wickland, 13:56.

Second Period—ECA: Lauren Carmody (Ava Kison), 1:06.

ECA: Charlotte Akervik, 8:20.

ECA: Carmody (Cameron Carmody), 8:40.

Third Period—ECA: Akervik (Kison), 4:16.

ECA: Lauren Carmody, 9:37.

ECA: Kison (Paige Ruppert), 13:31.

Shots on Goal—Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 5-2-2-9. Eau Claire Area: 12-10-16-38. Saves—Chi-Hi/Menomonie: Haley Frank 11-7-13-31. Eau Claire Area: Alesha Smith 3-2-2-7.  Penalties—Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 3-6:00. Eau Claire Area: 2-4:00.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.