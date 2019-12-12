{{featured_button_text}}

Scores

Boys Basketball

Bay Port 60, Manitowoc Lincoln 45

Black River Falls 64, Sparta 62

Blair-Taylor 76, Gilmanton 26

Chilton 65, Kiel 55

Colfax 42, Elk Mound 33

Darlington 75, Southwestern 52

Edgerton 61, Jefferson 42

Fennimore 59, Boscobel 40

Janesville Craig 65, Janesville Parker 42

McDonell Central 40, Thorp 33

Melrose-Mindoro 80, Augusta 52

Pacelli 78, Pittsville 56

Roncalli 73, New Holstein 47

Saint Croix Central 74, Osceola 48

Sheboygan Falls 95, Two Rivers 38

Somerset 71, Baldwin-Woodville 60

Sun Prairie 69, Beloit Memorial 48

Turner 72, Whitewater 54

Wisconsin Lutheran 98, New Berlin West 55

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

McDonell 40, Thorp 33

McDonell211940
Thorp201333

McDonell: Jake Siegenthaler 7, JD Bohaty 19, Trent Witkowski 4, Tanner Opsal 4, Eion Kressin 5, Caleb Thornton 1. (15 4-6 11 40).

Thorp: Jack Syryczak 6, Zander Rockow 2, Ethan Reis 6, Jon Slagoski 4, Aidan Reis 9, Isaac Soumis 6. (15 3-5 13 33).

3-Pointers—McDonell (4): Bohaty 3, Kressin 1. Thorp (0): none.

Fouled Out—McDonell: none. Thorp: none.

Stanley-Boyd 56, Cadott 54

Stanley-Boyd391756
Cadott272754

Stanley-Boyd: Carsen Hause 7, Bo Chwala 4, Cooper Nichols 2, Mike Karlen 2, Brady Potaczek 4, Lucas Smith 22, Jake Schneider 7, Brady Ingersoll 8. (17 16-22 11 56).

Cadott: Tegan Ritter 5, Eddie Mittermeyer 3, Brad Irwin 6, Cole Sopiarz 2, Mason Poehls 30, Mitchell Drilling 8. (21 9-14 13 54).

3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (6): Ingersoll 1, Smith 4, Hause 1. Cadott (3): Poehls 2, Mittermeyer 1.

Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: none. Cadott: Mittermeyer.

Bloomer 50, Barron 28

Barron131528
Bloomer193150

Barron: Aaron Williams 1, Andrew WIlliams 5, Aden Jerome 2, Gabe Amundson 7, Drew Nevin 2, Carter LaLiberty 7, Garet Lettner 4. (10 5-10 14 28).

Bloomer: Dalton Cook 11, Austin Thur 4, Connor Crane 6, Carter Rubenzer 10, Charlie Herrick 14, Leif Iverson 5. (21 3-8 14 50).

3-Pointers—Barron (3): Andrew Williams 1, Amundson 1, LaLiberty 1. Bloomer (5): Cook 2, Crane 1, Herrick 2.

Fouled Out—Barron: none. Bloomer: none.

Boys Hockey

Chi-Hi 7, Rice Lake 3

Chi-Hi2327

Rice Lake

0213

First Period—Chi-Hi: Ben Carlson (Trevor Bowe, Owen Krista), 7:09.

Chi-Hi: Ben Steinmetz, 14:26, SH.

Second Period—Chi-Hi: Isaac Frenette (Nick Carlson), 0:29.

Chi-Hi: Sawyer Bowe (Aiden McCauley, Carsten Reeg), 3:52, PP.

Chi-Hi: Sawyer Bowe (Aiden McCauley, Carsten Reeg), 4:22.

Rice Lake: Riley Strahm (Tyson Tomesh, Cole Fenske), 9:20.

Rice Lake: Tristan Scheurer (Riley Strahm), 13:42.

Third Period—Chi-Hi: Isaac Frenettte, 8:05.

Rice Lake: Teagan Scheurer (Ben Kemp, Keegan Gunderson), 10:55.

Chi-Hi: Nick Carlson (Isaac Lindstrom), 11:15.

Shots on Goal—Chi-Hi: 14-17-12-43. Rice Lake: 7-9-13-29. Saves—Chi-Hi: Bridger Fixmer 7-7-12-26. Rice Lake: Griffin Van Gilder 12-15-5-32, Ian Krance 0-0-6-6. Penalties—Rice Lake: 2-4:00. Chi-Hi: 3-6:00.

Girls Hockey

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2, Wisconsin Valley Union 0

Wisconsin Valley Union0000

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie

1102

First Period—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Abigail Martin, 2:23.

Second Period—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Sidney Polzin (Ella Ausman, Emme Bergh), 13:39, PP.

Shots on Goal—Wisconsin Valley Union: 8-4-8-20. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 14-8-3-25. Saves—Wisconsin Valley Union: Pisol Cowden 13-7-3-23. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Caroline O'Dell 8-4-8-20. Penalties—Wisconsin Valley Union: 4-8:00. Chippewa Falls—4-8:00.

