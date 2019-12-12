Scores
Boys Basketball
Bay Port 60, Manitowoc Lincoln 45
Black River Falls 64, Sparta 62
Blair-Taylor 76, Gilmanton 26
Chilton 65, Kiel 55
Colfax 42, Elk Mound 33
Darlington 75, Southwestern 52
Edgerton 61, Jefferson 42
Fennimore 59, Boscobel 40
Janesville Craig 65, Janesville Parker 42
McDonell Central 40, Thorp 33
Melrose-Mindoro 80, Augusta 52
Pacelli 78, Pittsville 56
Roncalli 73, New Holstein 47
Saint Croix Central 74, Osceola 48
Sheboygan Falls 95, Two Rivers 38
Somerset 71, Baldwin-Woodville 60
Sun Prairie 69, Beloit Memorial 48
Turner 72, Whitewater 54
Wisconsin Lutheran 98, New Berlin West 55
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
McDonell 40, Thorp 33
|McDonell
|21
|19
|40
|Thorp
|20
|13
|33
McDonell: Jake Siegenthaler 7, JD Bohaty 19, Trent Witkowski 4, Tanner Opsal 4, Eion Kressin 5, Caleb Thornton 1. (15 4-6 11 40).
Thorp: Jack Syryczak 6, Zander Rockow 2, Ethan Reis 6, Jon Slagoski 4, Aidan Reis 9, Isaac Soumis 6. (15 3-5 13 33).
3-Pointers—McDonell (4): Bohaty 3, Kressin 1. Thorp (0): none.
Fouled Out—McDonell: none. Thorp: none.
Stanley-Boyd 56, Cadott 54
|Stanley-Boyd
|39
|17
|56
|Cadott
|27
|27
|54
Stanley-Boyd: Carsen Hause 7, Bo Chwala 4, Cooper Nichols 2, Mike Karlen 2, Brady Potaczek 4, Lucas Smith 22, Jake Schneider 7, Brady Ingersoll 8. (17 16-22 11 56).
Cadott: Tegan Ritter 5, Eddie Mittermeyer 3, Brad Irwin 6, Cole Sopiarz 2, Mason Poehls 30, Mitchell Drilling 8. (21 9-14 13 54).
3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (6): Ingersoll 1, Smith 4, Hause 1. Cadott (3): Poehls 2, Mittermeyer 1.
Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: none. Cadott: Mittermeyer.
Bloomer 50, Barron 28
|Barron
|13
|15
|28
|Bloomer
|19
|31
|50
Barron: Aaron Williams 1, Andrew WIlliams 5, Aden Jerome 2, Gabe Amundson 7, Drew Nevin 2, Carter LaLiberty 7, Garet Lettner 4. (10 5-10 14 28).
Bloomer: Dalton Cook 11, Austin Thur 4, Connor Crane 6, Carter Rubenzer 10, Charlie Herrick 14, Leif Iverson 5. (21 3-8 14 50).
3-Pointers—Barron (3): Andrew Williams 1, Amundson 1, LaLiberty 1. Bloomer (5): Cook 2, Crane 1, Herrick 2.
Fouled Out—Barron: none. Bloomer: none.
Boys Hockey
Chi-Hi 7, Rice Lake 3
|Chi-Hi
|2
|3
|2
|7
Rice Lake
|0
|2
|1
|3
First Period—Chi-Hi: Ben Carlson (Trevor Bowe, Owen Krista), 7:09.
Chi-Hi: Ben Steinmetz, 14:26, SH.
Second Period—Chi-Hi: Isaac Frenette (Nick Carlson), 0:29.
Chi-Hi: Sawyer Bowe (Aiden McCauley, Carsten Reeg), 3:52, PP.
Chi-Hi: Sawyer Bowe (Aiden McCauley, Carsten Reeg), 4:22.
Rice Lake: Riley Strahm (Tyson Tomesh, Cole Fenske), 9:20.
Rice Lake: Tristan Scheurer (Riley Strahm), 13:42.
Third Period—Chi-Hi: Isaac Frenettte, 8:05.
Rice Lake: Teagan Scheurer (Ben Kemp, Keegan Gunderson), 10:55.
Chi-Hi: Nick Carlson (Isaac Lindstrom), 11:15.
Shots on Goal—Chi-Hi: 14-17-12-43. Rice Lake: 7-9-13-29. Saves—Chi-Hi: Bridger Fixmer 7-7-12-26. Rice Lake: Griffin Van Gilder 12-15-5-32, Ian Krance 0-0-6-6. Penalties—Rice Lake: 2-4:00. Chi-Hi: 3-6:00.
Girls Hockey
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2, Wisconsin Valley Union 0
|Wisconsin Valley Union
|0
|0
|0
|0
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
|1
|1
|0
|2
First Period—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Abigail Martin, 2:23.
Second Period—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Sidney Polzin (Ella Ausman, Emme Bergh), 13:39, PP.
Shots on Goal—Wisconsin Valley Union: 8-4-8-20. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 14-8-3-25. Saves—Wisconsin Valley Union: Pisol Cowden 13-7-3-23. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Caroline O'Dell 8-4-8-20. Penalties—Wisconsin Valley Union: 4-8:00. Chippewa Falls—4-8:00.