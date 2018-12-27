Try 1 month for 99¢
Stock Basketball Photo
Girls Basketball

Scores

Amherst 72, Wautoma 24

Aquinas 65, Marshall 56

Bay Port 59, Arrowhead 55

Black Hawk 65, Dodgeville 27

Cashton 71, Blair-Taylor 60

Evansville 61, Milton 53

Fennimore 52, Wonewoc-Center 36

Freedom 67, New London 36

Janesville Craig 65, Kenosha Tremper 41

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 41, Greendale 27

Ladysmith 36, Mondovi 33

Lakeside Lutheran 54, Baraboo 51

Loyal 50, Auburndale 42

Neillsville 70, Augusta 40

Oneida Nation 49, Living Word Lutheran 29

Oostburg 50, Southern Door 32

Oshkosh North 84, Wausau West 73

Osseo-Fairchild 48, Saint Croix Central 35

Pius XI Catholic 71, South Milwaukee 58

Racine Lutheran 82, Wilmot Union 70

St. Mary Catholic 51, Pacelli 36

Stevens Point 66, Watertown 62

The Prairie School 59, Kenosha Indian Trail 42

Verona Area 72, Waunakee 64

Waukesha West 53, Franklin 51

Waunakee 78, Hartford Union 25

West Bend West 66, Kewaskum 44

Xavier 67, Sheboygan South 24

Cuba City 51, Shullsburg 37

River Ridge/Scales Mound, Ill. 66, New Glarus 51

Menominee, Mich. 64, Marion 26

Box Scores

Chi-Hi 71, Monroe 65

Chi-Hi274471
Monroe323365

Chi-Hi: Caelan Givens 30, Aaliyah McMillan 22, Brystal Roshell 8, Alexis Zenner 4, Ashley Hanley 4, Alisia Palms 1. (24 18-24 17 71).

Monroe: Sydney Hilliard 23, Megan Benzchawel 17, Emily Benzchawel 15, Grace Mathiason 7, Grace Tostrud 3. (27 10-14 18 65).

3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (5): McMillan 4, Hanley 1. Monroe (3): E. Benzschawel 1, Mathiason 1, Tostrud 1.

Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. Monroe: none.

Stanley-Boyd 67, Glenwood City 47

Stanley-Boyd363167
Glenwood City222547

Stanley-Boyd: Arianna Mason 24, Hannah Hause 12, Lily Hoel 12, Marissa Gustafson 8, Brooke Noonan 4, Aaliyah Moore 4, Leslie Derks 3. (24 14-28 16 67).

Glenwood City: Delaney Quinn 13, Hanna Strehlo 11, Makiah Schultz 11, Delanie Fayerweather 10, Maddie Oelkhe 2. (17 8-18 20 47).

3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (5): Mason 4, Gustafson 1. Glenwood City (5): Quinn 3, Fayerweather 2.

Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: none. Glenwood City: none.

Gilmanton 50, Cornell 40

Gilmanton232750
Cornell241640

Gilmanton: Marli Evans 15, Kaitlyn Johnson 12, Liz Meier 12, Emily Olson 7, Taylor Hovey 4. (15 18-29 15 50).

Cornell: Cheyenne Peolquin 11, Erin Crowell 11, Bryanna Bonander 8, Alyssa Helland 4, Braya Duffy 4, Michaiah Galster 2. (17 3-10 20 40).

3-Pointers—Gilmanton (2): Meier 2. Cornell (2): Bonander 2.

Fouled Out—Gilmanton: none. Cornell: Bonander, Galster.

Boys Basketball

Scores

Almond-Bancroft 75, Amherst 44

Bangor 72, De Soto 47

Blair-Taylor 76, Cashton 40

Boscobel 62, North Crawford 48

Brookfield Central 78, Martin Luther 65

Cassville 80, Coulee Region Christian 45

Clintonville 69, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 54

Darlington 52, Lancaster 36

Elkhorn Area 72, Fort Atkinson 37

Ellsworth 49, Glenwood City 45

Fall River 71, Marion 38

Fennimore 71, Wonewoc-Center 28

Green Bay Southwest 75, Wisconsin Lutheran 64

Hilbert 69, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 59

Kenosha Tremper 78, Burlington 62

Kettle Moraine 75, New Berlin West 45

Lakeside Lutheran 86, Milwaukee North 60

Madison East 84, Janesville Craig 59

Milwaukee Academy of Science 78, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 74

Milwaukee Riverside University 60, Lake Mills 47

Mondovi 69, Lake Holcombe 43

New Lisbon 75, Ithaca 39

New London 80, Waupaca 62

Oshkosh West 87, Brown Deer 70

Parkview 84, Albany 71

Peshtigo 69, Crivitz 50

Racine Case 67, Verona Area 41

Regis 58, Manitowoc Lutheran 52

Roncalli 64, Catholic Memorial 32

Sevastopol 64, Valley Christian 44

Seymour 50, Beaver Dam 44

Sheboygan Area Luth. 78, St. Marys Springs 67

Southwestern 54, Benton 45

Tigerton 50, Niagara 33

Waupun 66, Merrill 51

West Bend East 93, Waukesha South 51

Wilmot Union 93, Racine Lutheran 83

Stillwater, Minn. 62, Prescott 55

Coronado, Nev. 81, Dominican 69

Wauwatosa West 46, Champaign Centennial, Ill. 45

Robbinsdale Cooper, Minn. 63, Holmen 56

Superior 71, Chisago Lakes, Minn. 53

Prairie du Chien 50, Lewiston-Altura, Minn. 41

Winona Cotter, Minn. 68, Cochrane-Fountain City 62

Box Scores

Mondovi 69, Lake Holcombe 43

Mondovi313869
Lake Holcombe142643

Mondovi: Avery Hoepner 19, Brennan Christopherson 15, JT Parr 10, Ryan Fath 8, John Schmidtkneckt 6, Evan Gray 6, Wyatt Falkner 2, Kurtis Johnston 2, Drew Everson 1. (28 8-12 12 69).

Lake Holcombe: Kaden Crank 20, Brock Flater 10, Josh Jones 5, Kaden Kinney 4, Tristin Jones 2, Colton Minnick 2. (17 2 3-6 10 43).

3-Pointers—Mondovi (5): Christopherson 3, Fath 2. Lake Holcombe (2): Crank 2.

Fouled Out—Mondovi: none. Lake Holcombe: none.

Boys Hockey

Scores

Amery 6, Northwest Icemen 1

Baldwin-Woodville 4, Lakeland 2

Bay Port 4, Antigo 2

Beaver Dam 6, De Pere/West De Pere 5

De Pere/West De Pere 6, Waupun 0

Edgewood 3, Notre Dame 1

Madison West 5, West Salem/Bangor 3

Marquette University 8, Evanston Township, Ill. 0

Marquette University 5, Waunakee 1

Milton 7, WSFLG Blizzard 3

Neenah/Hortonville 3, Wausau West 3, OT (tie)

Regis/Altoona/McDonell 5, Cedarburg 3

Tomah 4, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 3

Verona Area 5, Eau Claire Memorial 3

Waukesha 3, Janesville 1

Waukesha 3, Fond du Lac 1

Waupaca 9, Pacelli 0

West Bend 5, Whitefish Bay 2

Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 4, Stoughton 0

Mankato West, Minn. 3, Fox Cities 1

Chippewa Falls 6, Rochester Lourdes/Dover-Eyota, Minn. 0

Hayward 5, Dodge County Wildcats, Minn. 1

Warroad, Minn. 3, Eau Claire North 1

Box Scores

Chi Hi 6, Rochester (Minn.) Lourdes 0

Rochester Loures0000
Chi-Hi1146

First Period—CF: Isaac Frenette (Isaac Lindstrom), 16:51.

Second Period—CF: Jack Schimmel (Frenette), 6:13.

Third Period—CF: Brady Fixmer (Sawyer Bowe), 1:12.

CF: Frenette (Lindstrom), 1:23, PP.

CF: Ben Carlson (Lindstrom, Tyler Bohland), 1:57, PP.

CF: Nick Carlson (Ben Steinmentz), 10:16, PP.

Shots on Goal—Rochester Lourdes: 6-8-2-16. Chi-Hi: 8-8-16-32. Saves—Rochester Lourdes: Samuel Jocker 7-7-12-26. Chi-Hi: Jaden Hoople 6-8-2-16. Penalties—Rochester Lourdes: 9-40:00. Chi-Hi: 6-23:00.

Girls Hockey

Scores

Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 4, Warbirds 3

Fox Cities 5, Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 2

Fox Cities 4, Black River Falls 0

Lakeshore Lightning 4, Northern Edge 0

Metro Lynx 8, Northland Pines 1

Onalaska 3, Wisconsin Valley Union 1

Rock County 3, Black River Falls 1

Rock County 5, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 1

Superior 6, Brookfield 3

Warbirds 4, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2

Central Wisconsin 1, Hopkins/St. Louis Park, Minn. 0

Park (Cottage Grove), Minn. 5, Hudson 2

USM 4, Northern Lakes Lightning, Minn. 3

Bay Area 3, Marshall Tigers, Minn. 2, OT

Chisago Lakes, Minn. 5, Cap City Cougars 0

Western Wisconsin 4, Eveleth-Gilbert Area, Minn. 0

Box Scores

Fond du Lac/Beaver Dam 4, Chi-Hi/Menomonie 2

Fond du Lac/Beaver Dam3014
Chi-Hi/Menomonie2002

First Period—CF/M: Chloe Beaudette (Sidney Polzin), 4:47.

CF/M: Beaudette, 9:06.

FDL: Alyssa Heim (Drew Deanovich, Dayna Jones), 9:52.

FDL: Maike Zipp (Morgan Brown, Hattie Verstegen), 11:39.

FDL: Verstegen, 11:51.

Third Period—Verstegen, 12:32.

Shots on Goal—Fond du Lac/Beaver Dam: 10-19-17-46. Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 12-7-6-25. Saves—Fond du Lac/Beaver Dam: Megan Okon 10-7-6-23. Chi-Hi/Menomonie: Haley Frank 7-19-16-42. Penalties—Fond du Lac/Beaver Dam: 4-8:00. Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 2-4:00.

Rock County 5, Chi-Hi/Menomonie 1

Rock County1135
Chi-Hi/Menomonie0011

First Period—RC: Anika Einbeck (Alyssa Knauf), 2:27.

Second Period—RC: Haley Knauf (Einbeck), 10:18.

Third Period—RC: Sara Nerad (Sam Wells), 7:13, PP.

RC: Einbeck (Wells, H. Knauf), 13:00, PP.

CF/M: Sidney Polzin (Megan Klass, Chloe Beaudette), 13:38.

RC: Nerad (H. Knauf), 15:49, SH.

Shots on Goal—Rock County: 8-7-13-28. Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 3-6-8-17. Saves—Rock County: Olivia Cronin 3-6-7-16. Chi-Hi/Menomonie: Caroline O'Dell 7-6-10-23. Penalties—Team: 3-6:00. Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 2-4:00.

