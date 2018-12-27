Girls Basketball
Scores
Amherst 72, Wautoma 24
Aquinas 65, Marshall 56
Bay Port 59, Arrowhead 55
Black Hawk 65, Dodgeville 27
Cashton 71, Blair-Taylor 60
Evansville 61, Milton 53
Fennimore 52, Wonewoc-Center 36
Freedom 67, New London 36
Janesville Craig 65, Kenosha Tremper 41
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 41, Greendale 27
Ladysmith 36, Mondovi 33
Lakeside Lutheran 54, Baraboo 51
Loyal 50, Auburndale 42
Neillsville 70, Augusta 40
Oneida Nation 49, Living Word Lutheran 29
Oostburg 50, Southern Door 32
Oshkosh North 84, Wausau West 73
Osseo-Fairchild 48, Saint Croix Central 35
Pius XI Catholic 71, South Milwaukee 58
Racine Lutheran 82, Wilmot Union 70
St. Mary Catholic 51, Pacelli 36
Stevens Point 66, Watertown 62
The Prairie School 59, Kenosha Indian Trail 42
Verona Area 72, Waunakee 64
Waukesha West 53, Franklin 51
Waunakee 78, Hartford Union 25
West Bend West 66, Kewaskum 44
Xavier 67, Sheboygan South 24
Cuba City 51, Shullsburg 37
River Ridge/Scales Mound, Ill. 66, New Glarus 51
Menominee, Mich. 64, Marion 26
Box Scores
Chi-Hi 71, Monroe 65
|Chi-Hi
|27
|44
|71
|Monroe
|32
|33
|65
Chi-Hi: Caelan Givens 30, Aaliyah McMillan 22, Brystal Roshell 8, Alexis Zenner 4, Ashley Hanley 4, Alisia Palms 1. (24 18-24 17 71).
Monroe: Sydney Hilliard 23, Megan Benzchawel 17, Emily Benzchawel 15, Grace Mathiason 7, Grace Tostrud 3. (27 10-14 18 65).
3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (5): McMillan 4, Hanley 1. Monroe (3): E. Benzschawel 1, Mathiason 1, Tostrud 1.
Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. Monroe: none.
Stanley-Boyd 67, Glenwood City 47
|Stanley-Boyd
|36
|31
|67
|Glenwood City
|22
|25
|47
Stanley-Boyd: Arianna Mason 24, Hannah Hause 12, Lily Hoel 12, Marissa Gustafson 8, Brooke Noonan 4, Aaliyah Moore 4, Leslie Derks 3. (24 14-28 16 67).
Glenwood City: Delaney Quinn 13, Hanna Strehlo 11, Makiah Schultz 11, Delanie Fayerweather 10, Maddie Oelkhe 2. (17 8-18 20 47).
3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (5): Mason 4, Gustafson 1. Glenwood City (5): Quinn 3, Fayerweather 2.
Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: none. Glenwood City: none.
Gilmanton 50, Cornell 40
|Gilmanton
|23
|27
|50
|Cornell
|24
|16
|40
Gilmanton: Marli Evans 15, Kaitlyn Johnson 12, Liz Meier 12, Emily Olson 7, Taylor Hovey 4. (15 18-29 15 50).
Cornell: Cheyenne Peolquin 11, Erin Crowell 11, Bryanna Bonander 8, Alyssa Helland 4, Braya Duffy 4, Michaiah Galster 2. (17 3-10 20 40).
3-Pointers—Gilmanton (2): Meier 2. Cornell (2): Bonander 2.
Fouled Out—Gilmanton: none. Cornell: Bonander, Galster.
Boys Basketball
Scores
Almond-Bancroft 75, Amherst 44
Bangor 72, De Soto 47
Blair-Taylor 76, Cashton 40
Boscobel 62, North Crawford 48
Brookfield Central 78, Martin Luther 65
Cassville 80, Coulee Region Christian 45
Clintonville 69, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 54
Darlington 52, Lancaster 36
Elkhorn Area 72, Fort Atkinson 37
Ellsworth 49, Glenwood City 45
Fall River 71, Marion 38
Fennimore 71, Wonewoc-Center 28
Green Bay Southwest 75, Wisconsin Lutheran 64
Hilbert 69, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 59
Kenosha Tremper 78, Burlington 62
Kettle Moraine 75, New Berlin West 45
Lakeside Lutheran 86, Milwaukee North 60
Madison East 84, Janesville Craig 59
Milwaukee Academy of Science 78, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 74
Milwaukee Riverside University 60, Lake Mills 47
Mondovi 69, Lake Holcombe 43
New Lisbon 75, Ithaca 39
New London 80, Waupaca 62
Oshkosh West 87, Brown Deer 70
Parkview 84, Albany 71
Peshtigo 69, Crivitz 50
Racine Case 67, Verona Area 41
Regis 58, Manitowoc Lutheran 52
Roncalli 64, Catholic Memorial 32
Sevastopol 64, Valley Christian 44
Seymour 50, Beaver Dam 44
Sheboygan Area Luth. 78, St. Marys Springs 67
Southwestern 54, Benton 45
Tigerton 50, Niagara 33
Waupun 66, Merrill 51
West Bend East 93, Waukesha South 51
Wilmot Union 93, Racine Lutheran 83
Stillwater, Minn. 62, Prescott 55
Coronado, Nev. 81, Dominican 69
Wauwatosa West 46, Champaign Centennial, Ill. 45
Robbinsdale Cooper, Minn. 63, Holmen 56
Superior 71, Chisago Lakes, Minn. 53
Prairie du Chien 50, Lewiston-Altura, Minn. 41
Winona Cotter, Minn. 68, Cochrane-Fountain City 62
Box Scores
Mondovi 69, Lake Holcombe 43
|Mondovi
|31
|38
|69
|Lake Holcombe
|14
|26
|43
Mondovi: Avery Hoepner 19, Brennan Christopherson 15, JT Parr 10, Ryan Fath 8, John Schmidtkneckt 6, Evan Gray 6, Wyatt Falkner 2, Kurtis Johnston 2, Drew Everson 1. (28 8-12 12 69).
Lake Holcombe: Kaden Crank 20, Brock Flater 10, Josh Jones 5, Kaden Kinney 4, Tristin Jones 2, Colton Minnick 2. (17 2 3-6 10 43).
3-Pointers—Mondovi (5): Christopherson 3, Fath 2. Lake Holcombe (2): Crank 2.
Fouled Out—Mondovi: none. Lake Holcombe: none.
Boys Hockey
Scores
Amery 6, Northwest Icemen 1
Baldwin-Woodville 4, Lakeland 2
Bay Port 4, Antigo 2
Beaver Dam 6, De Pere/West De Pere 5
De Pere/West De Pere 6, Waupun 0
Edgewood 3, Notre Dame 1
Madison West 5, West Salem/Bangor 3
Marquette University 8, Evanston Township, Ill. 0
Marquette University 5, Waunakee 1
Milton 7, WSFLG Blizzard 3
Neenah/Hortonville 3, Wausau West 3, OT (tie)
Regis/Altoona/McDonell 5, Cedarburg 3
Tomah 4, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 3
Verona Area 5, Eau Claire Memorial 3
Waukesha 3, Janesville 1
Waukesha 3, Fond du Lac 1
Waupaca 9, Pacelli 0
West Bend 5, Whitefish Bay 2
Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 4, Stoughton 0
Mankato West, Minn. 3, Fox Cities 1
Chippewa Falls 6, Rochester Lourdes/Dover-Eyota, Minn. 0
Hayward 5, Dodge County Wildcats, Minn. 1
Warroad, Minn. 3, Eau Claire North 1
Box Scores
Chi Hi 6, Rochester (Minn.) Lourdes 0
|Rochester Loures
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chi-Hi
|1
|1
|4
|6
First Period—CF: Isaac Frenette (Isaac Lindstrom), 16:51.
Second Period—CF: Jack Schimmel (Frenette), 6:13.
Third Period—CF: Brady Fixmer (Sawyer Bowe), 1:12.
CF: Frenette (Lindstrom), 1:23, PP.
CF: Ben Carlson (Lindstrom, Tyler Bohland), 1:57, PP.
CF: Nick Carlson (Ben Steinmentz), 10:16, PP.
Shots on Goal—Rochester Lourdes: 6-8-2-16. Chi-Hi: 8-8-16-32. Saves—Rochester Lourdes: Samuel Jocker 7-7-12-26. Chi-Hi: Jaden Hoople 6-8-2-16. Penalties—Rochester Lourdes: 9-40:00. Chi-Hi: 6-23:00.
Girls Hockey
Scores
Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 4, Warbirds 3
Fox Cities 5, Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 2
Fox Cities 4, Black River Falls 0
Lakeshore Lightning 4, Northern Edge 0
Metro Lynx 8, Northland Pines 1
Onalaska 3, Wisconsin Valley Union 1
Rock County 3, Black River Falls 1
Rock County 5, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 1
Superior 6, Brookfield 3
Warbirds 4, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2
Central Wisconsin 1, Hopkins/St. Louis Park, Minn. 0
Park (Cottage Grove), Minn. 5, Hudson 2
USM 4, Northern Lakes Lightning, Minn. 3
Bay Area 3, Marshall Tigers, Minn. 2, OT
Chisago Lakes, Minn. 5, Cap City Cougars 0
Western Wisconsin 4, Eveleth-Gilbert Area, Minn. 0
Box Scores
Fond du Lac/Beaver Dam 4, Chi-Hi/Menomonie 2
|Fond du Lac/Beaver Dam
|3
|0
|1
|4
|Chi-Hi/Menomonie
|2
|0
|0
|2
First Period—CF/M: Chloe Beaudette (Sidney Polzin), 4:47.
CF/M: Beaudette, 9:06.
FDL: Alyssa Heim (Drew Deanovich, Dayna Jones), 9:52.
FDL: Maike Zipp (Morgan Brown, Hattie Verstegen), 11:39.
FDL: Verstegen, 11:51.
Third Period—Verstegen, 12:32.
Shots on Goal—Fond du Lac/Beaver Dam: 10-19-17-46. Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 12-7-6-25. Saves—Fond du Lac/Beaver Dam: Megan Okon 10-7-6-23. Chi-Hi/Menomonie: Haley Frank 7-19-16-42. Penalties—Fond du Lac/Beaver Dam: 4-8:00. Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 2-4:00.
Rock County 5, Chi-Hi/Menomonie 1
|Rock County
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Chi-Hi/Menomonie
|0
|0
|1
|1
First Period—RC: Anika Einbeck (Alyssa Knauf), 2:27.
Second Period—RC: Haley Knauf (Einbeck), 10:18.
Third Period—RC: Sara Nerad (Sam Wells), 7:13, PP.
RC: Einbeck (Wells, H. Knauf), 13:00, PP.
CF/M: Sidney Polzin (Megan Klass, Chloe Beaudette), 13:38.
RC: Nerad (H. Knauf), 15:49, SH.
Shots on Goal—Rock County: 8-7-13-28. Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 3-6-8-17. Saves—Rock County: Olivia Cronin 3-6-7-16. Chi-Hi/Menomonie: Caroline O'Dell 7-6-10-23. Penalties—Team: 3-6:00. Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 2-4:00.
