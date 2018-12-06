Boys Basketball
Scores
Altoona 70, Fall Creek 55
Barron 43, Ladysmith 40
Bloomer 52, Cumberland 48
Central Wisconsin Christian 70, Wayland Academy 41
Clear Lake 84, Turtle Lake 49
Columbus 88, Waterloo 63
Columbus Catholic 82, Granton 32
Cornell 54, Winter 50
Gibraltar 73, Algoma 42
Greendale 89, Heritage Christian 58
Howards Grove 81, St. Mary Catholic 56
Hustisford 68, Horicon 43
Kohler 52, Hilbert 45
Luxemburg-Casco 70, Clintonville 55
Manitowoc Lutheran 81, Sheboygan Christian 64
Marshall 59, Poynette 42
Mercer 56, Bayfield 54
Milwaukee Juneau 66, Cristo Rey Jesuit 28
Milwaukee King 75, Milwaukee Golda Meir 49
New Berlin West 55, Pius XI Catholic 40
Oostburg 66, Ozaukee 36
Osseo-Fairchild 75, Regis 57
Owen-Withee 160, Spencer 38
Pacelli 79, Tri-County 43
Peshtigo 51, Bonduel 26
Racine Horlick 95, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 56
Reedsville 88, Mishicot 64
Sheboygan Area Luth. 82, Cedar Grove-Belgium 44
Southern Door 73, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 57
Sparta 75, Viroqua 48
Spring Valley 53, Colfax 46
Sturgeon Bay 68, Kewaunee 45
Superior 93, Duluth Denfeld, Minn. 68
Thorp 48, McDonell Central 32
Waupun 68, Ripon 41
Wauzeka-Steuben 67, Seneca 53
Westfield Area 54, Montello 32
Wrightstown 83, Marinette 44
Young Coggs Prep 96, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 55
Box Scores
Thorp 48, McDonell 32
|McDonell
|11
|21
|32
|Thorp
|21
|27
|48
McDonell: Cory Hoglund 15, JD Bohaty 9, Eion Kressin 3, Caleb Thornton 3, Efe Selvitopu 2. (11 4-6 18 32).
Thorp: Ethan Reis 13, Ryan Stunkel 10, Isaac Soumis 8, Anthony Hunt 6, Ryan Jacque 7, Alex Tyznik 3, Thomas Stewart 1. (18 6-10 11 48).
3-Pointers—McDonell (6): Hoglund 2, Bohaty 3, Thornton 1. Thorp (6): Jacque 1, Tyznik 1, Stunkel 1, Reis 3.
Fouled Out—McDonell: none. Thorp: none.
Stanley-Boyd 61, Cadott 48
|Stanley-Boyd
|30
|31
|61
|Cadott
|19
|29
|48
Stanley-Boyd: LJ Schmelzer 22, Noah Gillingham 21, Willis Reynolds 6, Tristan Harris 6, Jake Schneider 4, Clayton Carlson 2. (20 17-25 17 61).
Cadott: Mason Poehls 11, Coy Bowe 11, Brad Irwin 8, Noah Kahl, Cole Sopiarz 4, Ben Steffes. (17 7-19 14 48).
3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (4): Schmelzer 4. Cadott (7): Poehls 2, Bowe 1, Kahl 1, Irwin 1, Steffes 1, Sopiarz 1.
Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: Carlson. Cadott: none.
Bloomer 52, Cumberland 48
|Cumberland
|26
|22
|48
|Bloomer
|24
|28
|52
Cumberland: Jack Martens 17, Noah Schradle 14, Riley Bodsberg 11, Ethan Sandman 4, Greg Tetner 2. (15 8-11 15 48).
Bloomer: Bradley Sarauer 16, John Bleskacek 13, Zach Ruf 13, Caleb Ruf 4, Austin Thur 2, Carter Rubenzer 2, Loren Stolt 2. (22 2-11 16 52).
3-Pointers—Cumberland (10): Martens 5, Bodsberg 3, Schradle 2. Bloomer (6): Z. Ruf 3, Bleskacek 2, C. Ruf 1.
Fouled Out—Cumberland: none. Bloomer: none.
Cornell 54, Winter 50
|Winter
|22
|28
|50
|Cornell
|26
|28
|54
Winter: Jordan Pasanen 10, Mason Parker 5, Austin Suzan 8, Nick Heath 14, Jason Knuckey 3, Tyler Bishop 10. (19 8-18 17 50).
Cornell: Luke Thompson 14, Austin Bowe 2, Caleb Balow 5, Ryan Larson 14, Kyle Glaus 7, Riley Gingras 12. (20 7-13 16 54).
3-Pointers—Winter (4): Pasanen 1, Heath 3. Cornell (7): Thompson 3, Balow 1, Glaus 1, Gingras 2.
Fouled Out—Winter: Bishop. Cornell: none.
Flambeau 76, Lake Holcombe 68
|Flambeau
|35
|41
|76
|Lake Holcombe
|25
|43
|68
Flambeau: Blayne Celeske 17, Ethan Martin 12, Payton Wiemer 37, Chase Hillman 2, Zach Kopacz 6, Jonathan Nelson 2. (30 13-25 19 76).
Lake Holcombe: Brock Flater 19, Josh Jones 17, Kaden Kinney 21, Tristin Jones 5, Kaden Crank 6. (24 13-21 18 68).
3-Pointers—Flambeau (3): Wiemer 1, Martin 2. Lake Holcombe (7): Flater 4, J. Jones 1, Kinney 2.
Fouled Out—Flambeau: Kopacz. Lake Holcombe: Kinney.
Girls Basketball
Scores
Albany 57, Highland 39
Bay Port 74, Manitowoc Lincoln 31
Bayfield 60, Mercer 38
Big Foot 57, Turner 40
Black Hawk 72, Argyle 30
Central Wisconsin Christian 52, Wayland Academy 19
Cornell 79, Winter 47
Cuba City 64, Southwestern 39
Darlington 67, Riverdale 43
East Troy 69, Whitewater 62
Elkhorn Area 54, Westosha Central 31
Evansville 50, Edgerton 29
Fall River 56, Princeton/Green Lake 35
Jefferson 51, Clinton 44
Kenosha Christian Life 56, Saint Francis 32
Kiel 49, Chilton 33
Laconia 64, St. Marys Springs 40
Manawa 53, Tigerton 37
Markesan 72, Montello 42
McFarland 55, Brodhead 42
Medford Area 60, Wausau East 32
Middleton 67, Madison Memorial 46
Mineral Point 67, Iowa-Grant 42
Necedah 32, Bangor 24
Norway, Mich. 50, Niagara 44
Palmyra-Eagle 46, Johnson Creek 21
Potosi/Cassville 68, Shullsburg 54
Prairie Farm 58, Grantsburg 29
Prairie du Chien 51, Dodgeville 27
Prentice 78, Flambeau 45
Racine Lutheran 79, Living Word Lutheran 28
River Ridge 92, Benton 34
Sun Prairie 61, Janesville Craig 57, OT
Two Rivers 52, New Holstein 40
Valders 69, Brillion 36
Verona Area 69, Madison West 17
Waterford 51, Wilmot Union 41
Wisconsin Dells 63, Belleville 44
Box Scores
Cornell 79, Winter 47
|Winter
|26
|21
|47
|Cornell
|35
|44
|79
Winter: Jasmine Goebel 16, Rheanna Brad 13, Amelia Bodo 8, Janessa Petit 6, Emma Petit 2, Shahala White 2. (14 10-19 18 47).
Cornell: Erin Crowell 21, Bryanna Bonander 20, Cheyenne Peloquin 10, Michaiah Galster 8, Braya Duffy 8, Isabelle Clark 6, Chianna Graves 3, Charity Hessler 2, Kaylie Walters 1. (33, 11-19 16 79).
3-Pointers—Winter (3): Goebel 3. Cornell (2): Crowell 1, Graves 1.
Fouled Out—Winter: Goebel. Cornell: none.
Boys Hockey
Scores
Baldwin-Woodville 5, Amery 4
Bay Port 3, Ashwaubenon 1
Beloit Memorial 4, Madison La Follette 1
Chippewa Falls 6, Menomonie 3
D.C. Everest 7, East Merrill 1
Eau Claire Memorial 3, Rice Lake 1
Edgewood 5, Madison Memorial 3
Hudson 5, River Falls 0
Madison West 7, Janesville 1
Marquette University 3, Arrowhead 0
Onalaska/La Crosse 10, West Salem/Bangor 2
Oregon 2, Monroe 1
Stevens Point 7, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 6
Superior 10, Proctor, Minn. 1
Verona Area 3, Sun Prairie 2
Waupaca 6, Appleton United 2
Wausau West 4, Mosinee 1
Box Scores
Chi-Hi 6, Menomonie 3
|Chi-Hi
|3
|3
|0
|6
|Menomonie
|1
|0
|2
|3
First Period—C: Issac Lindstrom (Jack Schimmel), 8:31, PP.
C: Brady Fixmer (Blake Trippler, Sawyer Bowe), 10:18.
C: Isaac Frenette (Lindstrom), 15:15.
M: Carter Davidson (Kaleb Miller), 16:57, SH.
Second Period—C: Frenette (Lindstrom), 0:3, PP.
C: Schimmel (Frenette, Lindstrom), 6:07.
C: Tyler Bohland (Frenette, Schimmel), 16:51, PP.
Third Period—M: Adam Wilson, 12:23.
M: Kaleb Miller (Davidson, Ryan Sisko), 15:49, PP.
Shots on Goal—Chi-Hi: 11-12-5-28. Menomonie: 8-5-10-23. Saves—Chi-Hi: Jaden Hoople 7-5-6-18, Bridger Fixmer 0-0-2-2. Menomonie: Jackson Skutt 8-9-5-22. Penalties—Chi-Hi: 7-14:00. Menomonie: 8-16:00.
Girls Hockey
Scores
North Shore Storm, Minn. 5, Superior 3
Onalaska 6, Viroqua 2
