Boys Basketball

Scores

Altoona 70, Fall Creek 55

Barron 43, Ladysmith 40

Bloomer 52, Cumberland 48

Central Wisconsin Christian 70, Wayland Academy 41

Clear Lake 84, Turtle Lake 49

Columbus 88, Waterloo 63

Columbus Catholic 82, Granton 32

Cornell 54, Winter 50

Gibraltar 73, Algoma 42

Greendale 89, Heritage Christian 58

Howards Grove 81, St. Mary Catholic 56

Hustisford 68, Horicon 43

Kohler 52, Hilbert 45

Luxemburg-Casco 70, Clintonville 55

Manitowoc Lutheran 81, Sheboygan Christian 64

Marshall 59, Poynette 42

Mercer 56, Bayfield 54

Milwaukee Juneau 66, Cristo Rey Jesuit 28

Milwaukee King 75, Milwaukee Golda Meir 49

New Berlin West 55, Pius XI Catholic 40

Oostburg 66, Ozaukee 36

Osseo-Fairchild 75, Regis 57

Owen-Withee 160, Spencer 38

Pacelli 79, Tri-County 43

Peshtigo 51, Bonduel 26

Racine Horlick 95, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 56

Reedsville 88, Mishicot 64

Sheboygan Area Luth. 82, Cedar Grove-Belgium 44

Southern Door 73, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 57

Sparta 75, Viroqua 48

Spring Valley 53, Colfax 46

Sturgeon Bay 68, Kewaunee 45

Superior 93, Duluth Denfeld, Minn. 68

Thorp 48, McDonell Central 32

Waupun 68, Ripon 41

Wauzeka-Steuben 67, Seneca 53

Westfield Area 54, Montello 32

Wrightstown 83, Marinette 44

Young Coggs Prep 96, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 55

Thorp 48, McDonell 32

McDonell112132
Thorp212748

McDonell: Cory Hoglund 15, JD Bohaty 9, Eion Kressin 3, Caleb Thornton 3, Efe Selvitopu 2. (11 4-6 18 32).

Thorp: Ethan Reis 13, Ryan Stunkel 10, Isaac Soumis 8, Anthony Hunt 6, Ryan Jacque 7, Alex Tyznik 3, Thomas Stewart 1. (18 6-10 11 48).

3-Pointers—McDonell (6): Hoglund 2, Bohaty 3, Thornton 1. Thorp (6): Jacque 1, Tyznik 1, Stunkel 1, Reis 3.

Fouled Out—McDonell: none. Thorp: none.

Stanley-Boyd 61, Cadott 48

Stanley-Boyd30 3161
Cadott19 2948

Stanley-Boyd: LJ Schmelzer 22, Noah Gillingham 21, Willis Reynolds 6, Tristan Harris 6, Jake Schneider 4, Clayton Carlson 2. (20 17-25 17 61).

Cadott: Mason Poehls 11, Coy Bowe 11, Brad Irwin 8, Noah Kahl, Cole Sopiarz 4, Ben Steffes. (17 7-19 14 48).

3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (4): Schmelzer 4. Cadott (7): Poehls 2, Bowe 1, Kahl 1, Irwin 1, Steffes 1, Sopiarz 1.

Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: Carlson. Cadott: none.

Bloomer 52, Cumberland 48

Cumberland26 2248
Bloomer24 2852

Cumberland: Jack Martens 17, Noah Schradle 14, Riley Bodsberg 11, Ethan Sandman 4, Greg Tetner 2. (15 8-11 15 48).

Bloomer: Bradley Sarauer 16, John Bleskacek 13, Zach Ruf 13, Caleb Ruf 4, Austin Thur 2, Carter Rubenzer 2, Loren Stolt 2. (22 2-11 16 52).

3-Pointers—Cumberland (10): Martens 5, Bodsberg 3, Schradle 2. Bloomer (6): Z. Ruf 3, Bleskacek 2, C. Ruf 1.

Fouled Out—Cumberland: none. Bloomer: none.

Cornell 54, Winter 50

Winter222850
Cornell262854

Winter: Jordan Pasanen 10, Mason Parker 5, Austin Suzan 8, Nick Heath 14, Jason Knuckey 3, Tyler Bishop 10. (19 8-18 17 50).

Cornell: Luke Thompson 14, Austin Bowe 2, Caleb Balow 5, Ryan Larson 14, Kyle Glaus 7, Riley Gingras 12. (20 7-13 16 54).

3-Pointers—Winter (4): Pasanen 1, Heath 3. Cornell (7): Thompson 3, Balow 1, Glaus 1, Gingras 2.

Fouled Out—Winter: Bishop. Cornell: none.

Flambeau 76, Lake Holcombe 68

Flambeau354176
Lake Holcombe254368

Flambeau: Blayne Celeske 17, Ethan Martin 12, Payton Wiemer 37, Chase Hillman 2, Zach Kopacz 6, Jonathan Nelson 2. (30 13-25 19 76).

Lake Holcombe: Brock Flater 19, Josh Jones 17, Kaden Kinney 21, Tristin Jones 5, Kaden Crank 6. (24 13-21 18 68).

3-Pointers—Flambeau (3): Wiemer 1, Martin 2. Lake Holcombe (7): Flater 4, J. Jones 1, Kinney 2.

Fouled Out—Flambeau: Kopacz. Lake Holcombe: Kinney.

Albany 57, Highland 39

Bay Port 74, Manitowoc Lincoln 31

Bayfield 60, Mercer 38

Big Foot 57, Turner 40

Black Hawk 72, Argyle 30

Central Wisconsin Christian 52, Wayland Academy 19

Cornell 79, Winter 47

Cuba City 64, Southwestern 39

Darlington 67, Riverdale 43

East Troy 69, Whitewater 62

Elkhorn Area 54, Westosha Central 31

Evansville 50, Edgerton 29

Fall River 56, Princeton/Green Lake 35

Jefferson 51, Clinton 44

Kenosha Christian Life 56, Saint Francis 32

Kiel 49, Chilton 33

Laconia 64, St. Marys Springs 40

Manawa 53, Tigerton 37

Markesan 72, Montello 42

McFarland 55, Brodhead 42

Medford Area 60, Wausau East 32

Middleton 67, Madison Memorial 46

Mineral Point 67, Iowa-Grant 42

Necedah 32, Bangor 24

Norway, Mich. 50, Niagara 44

Palmyra-Eagle 46, Johnson Creek 21

Potosi/Cassville 68, Shullsburg 54

Prairie Farm 58, Grantsburg 29

Prairie du Chien 51, Dodgeville 27

Prentice 78, Flambeau 45

Racine Lutheran 79, Living Word Lutheran 28

River Ridge 92, Benton 34

Sun Prairie 61, Janesville Craig 57, OT

Two Rivers 52, New Holstein 40

Valders 69, Brillion 36

Verona Area 69, Madison West 17

Waterford 51, Wilmot Union 41

Wisconsin Dells 63, Belleville 44

Cornell 79, Winter 47

Winter26 2147
Cornell35 4479

Winter: Jasmine Goebel 16, Rheanna Brad 13, Amelia Bodo 8, Janessa Petit 6, Emma Petit 2, Shahala White 2. (14 10-19 18 47).

Cornell: Erin Crowell 21, Bryanna Bonander 20, Cheyenne Peloquin 10, Michaiah Galster 8, Braya Duffy 8, Isabelle Clark 6, Chianna Graves 3, Charity Hessler 2, Kaylie Walters 1. (33, 11-19 16 79).

3-Pointers—Winter (3): Goebel 3. Cornell (2): Crowell 1, Graves 1.

Fouled Out—Winter: Goebel. Cornell: none.

Baldwin-Woodville 5, Amery 4

Bay Port 3, Ashwaubenon 1

Beloit Memorial 4, Madison La Follette 1

Chippewa Falls 6, Menomonie 3

D.C. Everest 7, East Merrill 1

Eau Claire Memorial 3, Rice Lake 1

Edgewood 5, Madison Memorial 3

Hudson 5, River Falls 0

Madison West 7, Janesville 1

Marquette University 3, Arrowhead 0

Onalaska/La Crosse 10, West Salem/Bangor 2

Oregon 2, Monroe 1

Stevens Point 7, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 6

Superior 10, Proctor, Minn. 1

Verona Area 3, Sun Prairie 2

Waupaca 6, Appleton United 2

Wausau West 4, Mosinee 1

Chi-Hi 6, Menomonie 3

Chi-Hi3306
Menomonie1023

First Period—C: Issac Lindstrom (Jack Schimmel), 8:31, PP.

C: Brady Fixmer (Blake Trippler, Sawyer Bowe), 10:18.

C: Isaac Frenette (Lindstrom), 15:15.

M: Carter Davidson (Kaleb Miller), 16:57, SH.

Second Period—C: Frenette (Lindstrom), 0:3, PP.

C: Schimmel (Frenette, Lindstrom), 6:07.

C: Tyler Bohland (Frenette, Schimmel), 16:51, PP.

Third Period—M: Adam Wilson, 12:23.

M: Kaleb Miller (Davidson, Ryan Sisko), 15:49, PP.

Shots on Goal—Chi-Hi: 11-12-5-28. Menomonie: 8-5-10-23. Saves—Chi-Hi: Jaden Hoople 7-5-6-18, Bridger Fixmer 0-0-2-2. Menomonie: Jackson Skutt 8-9-5-22. Penalties—Chi-Hi: 7-14:00. Menomonie: 8-16:00.

North Shore Storm, Minn. 5, Superior 3

Onalaska 6, Viroqua 2

