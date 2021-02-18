 Skip to main content
Local Scoreboard: Thursday, February 18
agate

Scores

Girls Basketball

Racine Horlick 53, Racine Park 36

Division I Section 2

Sectional Semifinal

Germantown 74, Beaver Dam 54

Kimberly 82, Sheboygan North 43

Division I Section 3

Sectional Semifinal

Arrowhead 54, Sun Prairie 35

Verona Area 55, Kettle Moraine 54

Division I Section 4

Sectional Semifinal

Franklin 70, Kenosha Indian Trail 40

Milwaukee DSHA 65, Waterford 29

Division I Section I

Sectional Semifinal

Hortonville 45, De Pere 43

Hudson 61, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 37

Division II Section 2

Sectional Semifinal

Freedom 74, Xavier 57

Notre Dame 87, Shawano 21

Division II Section 3

Sectional Semifinal

McFarland 45, Jefferson 33

Reedsburg Area 76, Wilmot Union 49

Division II Section 4

Sectional Semifinal

New Berlin Eisenhower 48, Kewaskum 20

Pius XI Catholic 52, Martin Luther 47

Division II Section I

Sectional Semifinal

Onalaska 56, Medford Area 48

Rice Lake 58, Somerset 38

Division III Section 2

Sectional Semifinal

Amherst 63, Wrightstown 56

Westfield Area 55, Bonduel 39

Division III Section 3

Sectional Semifinal

Lake Mills 57, Prairie du Chien 56

Marshall 62, Lodi 35

Division III Section 4

Sectional Semifinal

Howards Grove 51, Dominican 39

Oostburg 60, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 55

Division III Section I

Sectional Semifinal

Aquinas 63, Northwestern 38

St. Croix Falls 47, Neillsville 41

Division IV Section 2

Sectional Semifinal

Mishicot 63, St. Mary Catholic 47

Randolph 52, Crandon 47

Division IV Section 3

Sectional Semifinal

Auburndale def. Cochrane-Fountain City, forfeit

Bangor def. Hillsboro, forfeit

Division IV Section 4

Sectional Semifinal

Fennimore 48, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 44

Mineral Point 63, Waterloo 60

Division IV Section I

Sectional Semifinal

Fall Creek 45, Edgar 28

Phillips 69, Clear Lake 54

Division V Section 2

Sectional Semifinal

Athens 62, Suring 52

Three Lakes 76, Gresham Community 45

Division V Section 3

Sectional Semifinal

Assumption 63, Independence 49

Wauzeka-Steuben 59, Highland 50

Division V Section 4

Sectional Semifinal

Albany 56, Rio 48

Black Hawk 68, Almond-Bancroft 30

Division V Section I

Sectional Semifinal

McDonell Central 50, Northwood 35

Prairie Farm 51, South Shore 43

Box Scores

Girls Basketball

McDonell 50, Northwood 35

McDonell  262450
Northwood   152035

McDonell: Anna Geissler 15, Lauryn Deetz 21, Emily Cooper 3, Marley Hughes 9, Laneyse Baughman 2. (17 4-6 13 50).

Northwood: Emme Golembiewski 16, Annika Patrick 5, Emily Berg 11, Kayla Schultz 2, Peyton Downs 1. (15 5-11 10 35).

3-Pointers—McDonell (12): Hughes 3, Geissler 5, Deetz 3, Cooper 1. Northwood (0): none.

Fouled Out—McDonell: none. Northwood: none.

