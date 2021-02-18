Local Scoreboard: Thursday, February 18

Scores
Girls Basketball
Racine Horlick 53, Racine Park 36
Division I Section 2
Sectional Semifinal
Germantown 74, Beaver Dam 54
Kimberly 82, Sheboygan North 43
Division I Section 3
Sectional Semifinal
Arrowhead 54, Sun Prairie 35
Verona Area 55, Kettle Moraine 54
Division I Section 4
Sectional Semifinal
Franklin 70, Kenosha Indian Trail 40
Milwaukee DSHA 65, Waterford 29
Division I Section I
Sectional Semifinal
Hortonville 45, De Pere 43
Hudson 61, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 37
Division II Section 2
Sectional Semifinal
Freedom 74, Xavier 57
Notre Dame 87, Shawano 21
Division II Section 3
Sectional Semifinal
McFarland 45, Jefferson 33
Reedsburg Area 76, Wilmot Union 49
Division II Section 4
Sectional Semifinal
New Berlin Eisenhower 48, Kewaskum 20
Pius XI Catholic 52, Martin Luther 47
Division II Section I
Sectional Semifinal
Onalaska 56, Medford Area 48
Rice Lake 58, Somerset 38
Division III Section 2
Sectional Semifinal
Amherst 63, Wrightstown 56
Westfield Area 55, Bonduel 39
Division III Section 3
Sectional Semifinal
Lake Mills 57, Prairie du Chien 56
Marshall 62, Lodi 35
Division III Section 4
Sectional Semifinal
Howards Grove 51, Dominican 39
Oostburg 60, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 55
Division III Section I
Sectional Semifinal
Aquinas 63, Northwestern 38
St. Croix Falls 47, Neillsville 41
Division IV Section 2
Sectional Semifinal
Mishicot 63, St. Mary Catholic 47
Randolph 52, Crandon 47
Division IV Section 3
Sectional Semifinal
Auburndale def. Cochrane-Fountain City, forfeit
Bangor def. Hillsboro, forfeit
Division IV Section 4
Sectional Semifinal
Fennimore 48, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 44
Mineral Point 63, Waterloo 60
Division IV Section I
Sectional Semifinal
Fall Creek 45, Edgar 28
Phillips 69, Clear Lake 54
Division V Section 2
Sectional Semifinal
Athens 62, Suring 52
Three Lakes 76, Gresham Community 45
Division V Section 3
Sectional Semifinal
Assumption 63, Independence 49
Wauzeka-Steuben 59, Highland 50
Division V Section 4
Sectional Semifinal
Albany 56, Rio 48
Black Hawk 68, Almond-Bancroft 30
Division V Section I
Sectional Semifinal
McDonell Central 50, Northwood 35
Prairie Farm 51, South Shore 43
Box Scores
Girls Basketball
McDonell 50, Northwood 35
|McDonell
|26
|24
|50
|Northwood
|15
|20
|35
McDonell: Anna Geissler 15, Lauryn Deetz 21, Emily Cooper 3, Marley Hughes 9, Laneyse Baughman 2. (17 4-6 13 50).
Northwood: Emme Golembiewski 16, Annika Patrick 5, Emily Berg 11, Kayla Schultz 2, Peyton Downs 1. (15 5-11 10 35).
3-Pointers—McDonell (12): Hughes 3, Geissler 5, Deetz 3, Cooper 1. Northwood (0): none.
Fouled Out—McDonell: none. Northwood: none.