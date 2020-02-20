Local Scoreboard: Thursday, February 20

Scores

Boys Basketball

Oostburg 72, Manitowoc Lutheran 52

Peshtigo 73, Gibraltar 57

Girls Basketball

Frederic 50, Clayton 29

Independence def. Pepin/Alma, forfeit

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 52, The Prairie School 27

Kewaunee 62, Southern Door 44

Kickapoo 55, North Crawford 24

Luck 33, Northwood 30

Luck 49, Birchwood 19

Milwaukee Madison 52, Milwaukee South 49

Boys Hockey

Chippewa Falls 3, Eau Claire North 1

Hudson 5, Stevens Point 2

Onalaska/La Crosse 5, Eau Claire Memorial 4

Wausau West 6, D.C. Everest 1

Bay Port 4, De Pere/West De Pere 3

Beaver Dam 6, Fond du Lac 3

Neenah/Hortonville 3, Ashwaubenon 2

Notre Dame 10, Sheboygan 0

Edgewood 2, Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 1

Sauk Prairie 5, Madison West 1

Sun Prairie 8, Tomah/Sparta 1

Division 2

Amery 15, WSFLG Blizzard 0

Hayward 12, Chequamegon/Phillips /Butternut 0

Superior 8, Medford Area 0

Mosinee 8, Antigo 2

Northland Pines 14, Tomahawk 0

Rhinelander/Three Lakes 3, Lakeland 1

Waupaca 5, Marshfield 1

Baldwin-Woodville 9, Regis/Altoona/McDonell 0

Menomonie 7, West Salem/Bangor 2

Somerset 6, Black River Falls 0

Oregon 6, McFarland 3

St. Marys Springs 10, Monona Grove 0

Waunakee 9, Cedarburg 2

Waupun 10, Stoughton 0

Girls Hockey

Hayward/Ashland 2, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 1, OT

Hudson 4, Western Wisconsin 1

St. Croix Valley Fusion 3, Superior 1

Bay Area 4, Northern Edge 1

Northland Pines 2, Wisconsin Valley Union 1

Cap City Cougars 9, Badger Lightning 0

Icebergs 2, Onalaska 1

Arrowhead 6, Brookfield 1

Warbirds 6, Fond Du Lac 0

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

Chi-Hi 59, Medford 51

Medford242751
Chi-Hi243559

Medford: Peyton Kuhn 7, Mason Rudolph 15, Ty Baker 9, Logan Baumgartner 18, Dog Way 2. (18 9-15 18 51).

Chi-Hi: Peyton Rogers-Schmidt 23, Joe Reuter 10, Jake Spaeth 4, Nick Bruder 15, Jacob Walczak 7. (20 14-21 16 59).

3-Pointers—Medford (6): Kuhn 1, Rudolph 3, Baumgartner 2. Chi-Hi (5): Rogers-Schmidt 1, Bruder 3, Walczak 1.

Fouled Out—Medford: Baker. Chi-Hi: none.

Bloomer 56, Ladysmith 54

Ladysmith183654
Bloomer322456

Ladysmith: Spencer Draghi 14, Carter Closs 12, Peyton Rogers 19, Aiden Hoyt 3, Braden Evjen 6. (20 7-10 14 54).

Bloomer: Dalton Cook 5, Austin Thur 6, Connor Crane 11, Carter Rubenzer 4, Trent Tozer 2, Charlie Herrick 16, Leif Iverson 12. (20 11-18 11 56).

3-Pointers—Ladysmith (7): Draghi 4, Rogers 3. Bloomer (5): Thur 2, Crane 1, Herrick 1, Iverson 1.

Fouled Out—Ladysmith: none. Bloomer: none.

New Auburn 66, Independence 53

Independence252853
New Auburn333366

Independence: John Halama 4, Creed Brenner 4, Christian Killian 11, Ben Pyka 4, Dylan Marsolek 5, John Roskis 4, Tyler Kinsbury 21. (21 4-14 21 53).

New Auburn: Caleb Edinger 6, Triton Robey 18, Michael Pederson 8, Nick Walker 6, Ethan Lotts 2, Tristen Harder 9, Ethan Patz 17. (21 20-36 11 66).

3-Pointers—Independence (7): Marsolek 1, Kingsbury 6. New Auburn (4): Robey 3, Pederson 1.

Fouled Out—Independence: Halama, Pyka. New Auburn: none.

Girls Basketball

McDonell 65, Colby 51

Colby292251
McDonell273865

Colby: Brett Schmitt 2, Hailey Voelker 26, Olivia Vollrath 4, Lexi Underwood 2, Emma Peavey 6, Lexi Krebsbach 9. (18 11-14 12 51).

McDonell: Destiny Baughman 8, Maggie Craker 26, Marley Hughes 7, Anna Geissler 13, Laneyse Baughman 6, Lexi Johnson 3, Abigail Petranovich 2.

3-Pointers—Colby (5): Voelker 2, Pevaey 1, Krebsbach 2. McDonell (9): Craker 6, Hughes 1, Geissler 2.

Fouled Out—Colby: none. McDonell: none.

Stanley-Boyd 48, Gilman 46

Gilman222446
Stanley-Boyd252348

Gilman: Aubrey Syryczuk 3, Emma Warner 18, Tatum Weir 14, Emma Grunseth 3, Grace Grunseth 8. (17 11-19 13 46).

Stanley-Boyd: Aaliyah Moore 6, Leslie Derks 2, Kayte Licht 2, Lily Hoel 9, Teagen Becker 8, Marissa Gustafson 15, Emily Brenner 4, Jessica Hazuga 2. (18 7-11 21 48).

3-Pointers—Gilman (1): Warner 1. Stanley-Boyd (5): Becker 2, Gustafson 3.

Fouled Out—Gilman: none. Stanley-Boyd: Hoel, Becker.

Marshfield Columbus 51, Cadott 48

Marshfield Columbus232851
Cadott242448

Marshfield Columbus: Annika Brown 17, Emmalee Jicinski 6, Meghan Kibbel 8, Kelsey Moore 6, Holly Dean 2, Erynn Meece 4, Jenna Kibbel 8. (21 7-11 10 51).

Cadott: Elly Eiler 6, Lauryn Goettl 3, Abby Eiler 3, Autumn Bremness 4, Meadow Barone 2, Jada Kowalczyk 30. (20 3-8 13 48).

3-Pointers—Marshfield Columbus (2): Moore 2. Cadott (5): E. Eiler 2, Goettl 1, A. Eiler 1, Bremness 1.

Fouled Out—Marshfield Columbus: none. Cadott: none.

Boys Hockey

Chi-Hi 3, Eau Claire North 1

Eau Claire North0011
Chi-Hi0033

Third Period—Chi-Hi: Isaac Lindstrom, 1:17, PP.

Eau Claire North: Brayton Thillman (Tyler Geroux, Jaxon Vance), 3:51.

Chi-Hi: Isaac Lindstrom, 5:11.

Chi-Hi: Sawyer Bowe (Isaac Frenette, Isaac Lindstrom), 15:41.

Shots on Goal—Eau Claire North: 7-10-7-24. Chi-Hi: 9-6-11-26. Saves—Eau Claire North: Colten Pace 9-6-7-22. Chi-Hi: Bridger Fixmer 7-10-6-23. Penalties—Eau Claire North: 7-14:00. Chi-Hi: 3-6:00.

Girls Hockey

Hayward 2, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 1 (OT)

Hayward00112
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie01001

Second Period—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Ella Ausman (Sidney Polzin), 2:42.

Third Period—Hayward: Jerzy Petit, 12:22.

Overtime—Kennedy Sprenger (Soile Doyle), 2:55, PP.

Shots on Goal—Hayward: 5-17-11-2-35. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 9-4-4-0-17. Saves—Hayward: Emma Quimby 9-3-4-16. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Haley Frank 5-17-10-1-33 Penalties—Hayward: 0-0:00. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 2-4:00.

