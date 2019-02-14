Boys Basketball
Scores
Altoona 66, Cadott 53
Arrowhead 65, Waukesha North 28
Benton 62, River Ridge 51
Boscobel 82, Riverdale 37
Brillion 64, Amherst 34
Central Wisconsin Christian 53, Saint Lawrence Seminary 32
Chippewa Falls 64, Wausau West 44
Clear Lake 86, Prairie Farm 49
Coleman 56, Oneida Nation 49
Cumberland 65, Northwestern 47
DeForest 74, Portage 51
Denmark 69, Marinette 65
Durand 73, Mondovi 59
Edgar 54, Assumption 34
Flambeau 59, Birchwood 54
Freedom 66, Luxemburg-Casco 47
Green Bay Preble 63, Sheboygan South 57
Hamilton 79, Germantown 62
Hudson 74, Menomonie 47
Iowa-Grant 60, Highland 48
Lake Holcombe 67, New Auburn 49
Little Chute 62, Clintonville 59, OT
Madison Memorial 86, Milwaukee North 49
Melrose-Mindoro 80, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 49
Monona Grove 74, Milton 62
Montello 72, Tri-County 65
Oconto 70, Algoma 48
Owen-Withee 61, Cornell 40
Potosi 58, Cassville 30
Prairie du Chien 60, River Valley 34
Prescott 70, Osceola 52
River Falls 67, Eau Claire Memorial 52
Sheboygan Area Luth. 44, Oostburg 39
Sheboygan North 65, Bay Port 58, OT
Shullsburg 57, Belmont 43
Silver Bay, Minn. 74, Solon Springs 66
Spring Valley 49, Elmwood/Plum City 22
Superior 69, Proctor, Minn. 48
Waukesha West 80, Catholic Memorial 55
Waupaca 73, Fox Valley Lutheran 66
Westby 63, West Salem 44
Whitewater 71, Brodhead 49
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 75, Laconia 52
Wrightstown 64, Oconto Falls 54
Box Scores
Chi-Hi 64, Wausau West 44
|Chi-Hi
|23
|41
|64
|Wausau West
|19
|25
|44
Chi-Hi: Alex Nelson 7, Luke Franz 3, Nolan Hutzler 5, Nick Bruder 2, Joe Reuter 15, Peyton Rogers-Schmidt 12, Tyler Robarge 21. (26 9-14 11 64)
Wausau West: Antonio Williams 3, Mitchell Zahurones 9, Tim Deloye 2, Ryan Hartman 9, Peter Ruchs 13, Garrett Richardt 2, Isaac McColley 12. (18 3-5 15 44)
3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (4): Hutzler 1, Reuter 3. Wausau West (11): Williams 1, Zahurones 1, Hartman 3, Fuchs 2, McColley 4.
Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. Wausau West: none.
Bloomer 72, Barron 26
|Barron
|15
|11
|26
|Bloomer
|38
|34
|72
Barron: Sam Baumgard 1, Warren Williams 7, Taten Mullikin 12, Aden Jerome 2, Carter LaLiberty 2, Seth Hurt 2. (7 11-17 14 26)
Bloomer: Caleb Ruf 7, John Bleskacek 14, Zach Ruf 5, Austin Thur 8, Bradley Sarauer 13, Carter Rubenzer 2, Charles Herrick 8, Loren Stolt 11, Leif Iverson 2, Jayzson Thompson 2. (29 8-11 14 72)
3-Pointers—Barron (1): Mullikin 1. Bloomer (6): Bleskacek 3, Z. Ruf 1, Thur 2
Fouled Out—Barron: none. Bloomer: none.
Osseo-Fairchild 77, Stanley-Boyd 59
|Osseo-Fairchild
|40
|37
|77
|Stanley-Boyd
|33
|26
|59
Osseo-Fairchild: Ryan Myhers 19, Alex Watenphul 9, Garrett Koxlien 4, Logan Mulhern 16, Caden Boettcher 6, Sawyer Frieberg 2, Keelan Chumas 2, Cory Myhers 19. (31 11-15 10 77)
Stanley-Boyd: LJ Schmelzer 8, Jordan McKnight 10, Tristan Harris 5, Jake Schneider 4, Carsen Hause 2, Noah Gillingham 24, Cooper Nichols 24. (23 6-8 11 59)
3-Pointers—Osseo-Fairchild (4): R.Myhers 1, Mulhern 1, Boettcher 2. Stanley-Boyd (7): Schmelzer 2, McKnight 10, Gillingham 2.
Fouled Out—Osseo-Fairchild: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.
Owen-Withee 61, Cornell 40
|Cornell
|21
|19
|40
|Owen-Withee
|33
|28
|61
Cornell: Kyle Glaus 11, Ryan Larson 9, Caleb Balow 8, Riley Gingras 7, Raislin Spangler 3, Austin Bowe 2. (17 3-8 21 40)
Owen-Withee: Marcus Ackerman 13, Aaron Ovyn 11, Kevin Kitlica 9, Alex Dunnivant 8, PJ Heggemeier 6, Jeffrey Kalepp 6, Dylan Tomczak 5, Tyler Weaver 2, Justin Hubbard 1. (23 12-29 15 61)
3-Pointers—Cornell (3): Spangler 1, Glaus 1, Gingras 1. Owen-Withee (3): Ackerman 2, Kitlica 1.
Fouled Out—Cornell: none. Owen-Withee: none.
Lake Holcombe 67, New Auburn 49
|Lake Holcombe
|27
|40
|67
|New Auburn
|19
|30
|49
Lake Holcombe: Brock Flater 15, Josh Jones 10, Kaden Kinney 26, Tristin Jones 4, Kaden Crank 12. (28 7-11 15 67)
New Auburn: Caleb Edinger 4, Michael Pederson 2, Nick Walker 11, Tristan Harder 18, Ethan Patz 14. (21 7-15 10)
3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (4): Flater 1, J. Jones 2, Crank 1. New Auburn (0): none.
Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: none. New Auburn: Harder.
Gilman 78, Colby 66
|Gilman
|41
|37
|78
|Colby
|27
|39
|66
Gilman: Aaron Nagel 10, Dallas Skabroud 17, Trevor Schmitt 9, Torger Crick 35, Ethan Grunseth 3, Joe Olson 4. (26 20-34 12 78)
Colby: Alex Schmitt 3, Matthew Roth 19, Sawyer Stuttgen 10, Reece Kellnhofer 3, Roman Schmitt 11, Harley Schmelzer 10, Matthew Stewart 6, Connor Jeske 4. (26 3-12 19 66)
3-Pointers—Gilman (6): Skabroud 2, Schmitt 1, Crick 3. Colby (11): Roth 5, Kellnhofer 1, R. Schmitt 1, Schmelzer 2, Stewart 2.
Fouled Out—Gilman: none. Colby: Schmelzer.
Girls Basketball
Scores
Bay Port 55, Sheboygan North 48
Belleville 72, Pecatonica 15
Bonduel 69, Menominee Indian 37
Cameron 94, Turtle Lake 15
Catholic Memorial 57, Waukesha West 56
Chippewa Falls 62, Menomonie 55
Clayton 49, Frederic 16
Delavan-Darien 41, Burlington 32
Durand 66, Elk Mound 27
Franklin 64, Kenosha Tremper 51
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 55, West Salem 48
Germantown 66, Hamilton 50
Green Bay Preble 49, De Pere 48
Greendale 59, Shorewood 15
Independence 74, Pepin/Alma 44
Janesville Craig 65, Madison West 37
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 46, Ripon 28
Kickapoo 48, La Farge 27
Kiel 59, Brillion 43
Lake Holcombe 52, New Auburn 46
Laona-Wabeno 47, Manawa 42
Madison Memorial 68, Janesville Parker 38
Markesan 53, Rio 35
Mayville 49, Lomira 42
Middleton 53, Sun Prairie 45
Milwaukee Golda Meir 65, Milwaukee South 34
Milwaukee King 67, Milw. Washington 37
Mineral Point 63, Cuba City 35
Mondovi 65, Elmwood/Plum City 47
Monona Grove 88, Edgewood 54
Monroe 68, Milton 45
Mukwonago 67, Oconomowoc 36
Muskego 53, Kettle Moraine 49
Nekoosa 44, Mauston 23
New London 42, Shawano Community 24
New Richmond 40, Saint Croix Central 30
Northwood 58, Webster 24
Onalaska 44, La Crosse Central 37
Portage 71, Sauk Prairie 51
Prairie du Chien 73, Richland Center 47
Racine Case 60, Kenosha Bradford 27
Racine Horlick 70, Kenosha Indian Trail 51
Racine Lutheran 64, Martin Luther 46
Random Lake 65, Horicon 38
Rosholt 42, Pittsville 28
Seneca 53, North Crawford 27
Sheboygan Area Luth. 55, Sheboygan Christian 51
Shoreland Lutheran 74, Saint Thomas More 33
Spring Valley 49, Glenwood City 22
Stanley-Boyd 42, Spencer 28
Stratford 51, Auburndale 26
The Prairie School 68, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 43
Verona Area 54, Beloit Memorial 41
Waterford 69, Westosha Central 32
Waunakee 61, Reedsburg Area 38
Wausau West 86, Stevens Point 78
Wauzeka-Steuben 78, De Soto 52
West De Pere 52, Green Bay East 25
Winneconne 36, Berlin 35
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 60, Wausau East 41
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 40, Shiocton 24
Wrightstown 74, Marinette 30
Box Scores
Chi-Hi 62, Menomonie 55
|Chi-Hi
|30
|32
|62
|Menomonie
|19
|36
|55
Chi-Hi: Maria Friedel 2, Aliexis Zenner 18, Caelan Givens 18, Alisia Palms 2, Ashley Hanley 6, Aaliyah McMillan 11, Brystal Roshell 5. (20 21-24 15 62)
Menomonie: Olivia Steinmetz 1, Lindsey Johnson 11, Lexi Hastings 11, Kylie Mogen 19, Destiny Haldeman 13. (22 8-13 18 55)
3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (1): Hanley 1. Menomonie (5): Johnson 1, Hastings 2, Mogen 2.
Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. Menomonie: none.
McDonell 72, Gilman 60
|McDonell
|37
|35
|72
|Gilman
|29
|31
|60
McDonell: Maggie Craker 13, Anna Geissler 11, Abby Wampler 21, Hannah Sykora 16, Lauryn Deetz 4, Jessica Eisenreich 2, Lexi Johnson 4. (26 9-13 16 72)
Gilman: Emma Warner 31, Lydia Syryczuk 3, Aubrey Syryczuk 2, Emma Grunseth 5, Grace Grunseth 12, Amanda Wisocky 7. (25 9-16 13 60)
3-Pointers—McDonell (11): Craker 3, Geissler 3, Wampler 2, Sykora 3. Gilman (1): L. Syryczuk 1.
Fouled Out—McDonell: none. Gilman: none.
Eau Claire Regis 63, Bloomer 51
|Bloomer
|26
|25
|51
|Eau Claire Regis
|29
|34
|63
Bloomer: Samantha Buchholtz 2, Elle Kramschuster 15, Larissa Fossum 2, Emma Seibel 8, Isabella Jenneman 7, Sierra Raine 17. (21 2-3 20 51)
Eau Claire Regis: Morgan Rohrscheib 15, Adrienne Morning 1, Teryn Karlstad 27, Mandi Van Brunt 6, Marne Milanowski 14. (19 20-32 8 63)
3-Pointers—Bloomer (7): Kramschuster 3, Seibel 2, Jenneman 1, Raine 1. Eau Claire Regis (5): Rohrscheib 3, Van Brunt 1, Milanowski 1.
Fouled Out—Bloomer: Kramschuster. Eau Claire Regis: none.
Marshfield Columbus 56, Cadott 43
|Cadott
|21
|22
|43
|Marshfield Columbus
|36
|20
|56
Cadott: Jenna Sedlacek 5, Mary Jo Prokupek 11, Abby Eiler 6, Autumn Bremness 3, Kaitlyn Tice 8, Jada Kowalczyk 8, Paisley Kane 2. (17 0-4 17 43)
Marshfield Columbus: Annika Brown 6, Hailey Roehl 30, Maren Seefluth 3, Emmalee Jicinsky 4, Meghan Kibbel 1, Addison Baierl 8, Katie Hall 1. (16 17-27 10 56)
3-Pointers—Cadott (9): Sedlacek 1, Prokupek 3, Eiler 2, Bremness 1, Tice 2. Marshfield Columbus (6): Roehl 6.
Fouled Out—Cadott: none. Marshfield Columbus: none.
Stanley-Boyd 42, Spencer 28
|Stanley-Boyd
|23
|19
|42
|Spencer
|11
|17
|28
Stanley-Boyd: Hannah Hause 14, Lily Hoel 10, Arianna Mason 15, Marissa Gustafson 3. (16 7-12 13 42)
Spencer: Leah Zastrow 4, Heavyn Kind 4, Aryiah 7, Hannah Zastrow 11, Jorie 2. (10 6-12 13 28)
3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (3): Hause 1, Mason 1, Gustafson 1. Spencer (2): Schuh 2.
Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: Hoel. Spencer: none.
Lake Holcombe 52, New Auburn 46
|Lake Holcombe
|23
|29
|52
|New Auburn
|14
|32
|46
Lake Holcombe: Orianna Lebal 5, Megan Lechleitner 18, Allison Golat-Hattamer 13, Ashley Burns 2, Brooke Lechleitner 9, Emma Elmberg 5. (21 7-15 12 52)
New Auburn: Nadia Rada 21, Emily Elmhorst 1, Savannah Harshman 2, Anna Koteras 4, Faith Baker 3, Zoey Rada 9, Violet Hike 2, Emily Bischel 4. (19 7-12 13 46)
3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (3): M. Lechleitner 2, Elmberg 1. New Auburn (1): Baker.
Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: none. New Auburn: Z. Rada, N. Rada.
Boys Hockey
Scores
Baldwin-Woodville 5, Amery 2
Hudson 9, Somerset 0
Superior 7, Northwest Icemen 0
Chippewa Falls 3, Marshfield 1
Eau Claire North 11, Regis/Altoona/McDonell 0
Hayward 4, Ashland 0
D.C. Everest 3, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 2
Northland Pines 5, Lakeland 1
Stevens Point 7, Rhinelander 1
Wausau West 6, Tomahawk 0
Onalaska/La Crosse 10, DeForest 0
Sauk Prairie 6, Avalanche 5, OT
Tomah/Sparta 6, West Salem 5
Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 2, Baraboo/Portage 1
De Pere/West De Pere 5, Waupaca 3
Neenah/Hortonville 5, Fox Cities 0
Madison West 6, Madison Memorial 2
Sun Prairie 9, Waunakee 4
Verona Area 7, McFarland 2
Janesville 4, Whitefish Bay 0
Waukesha 9, Greendale 0
Arrowhead 3, Fond du Lac 0
Hayward/Ashland 1, Western Wisconsin 0
Northern Edge 1, Lakeland/Tomahawk 0
Rock County 6, Badger Lightning 0
Bay Area 7, Brookfield 3
Box Scores
Chi-Hi 3, Marshfield 1
|Marshfield
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Chi-Hi
|3
|3
|0
|3
Second Period—CH: Isaac Lindstrom (Jack Schimmel, Isaac Frenette), 7:09.
CH: Schimmel (Frenette), 10:54.
CH: Kyler Holmlund (Tyler Bohland), 15:49.
Third Period—M: Ryan Krueger (Nate Boson, Isaiah Baierl), 0:40, PP.
Shots on Goal—Marshfield: 11-11-10-32. Chi-Hi: 9-8-7-24. Saves—Marshfield: AJ Trierweiler 9-5-7-21. Chi-Hi: Jaden Hoople 11-11-9-31. Penalties—Marshfield: 2-4:00. Chi-Hi: 4-11:00.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.