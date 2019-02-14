Try 1 month for 99¢

Boys Basketball

Scores

Altoona 66, Cadott 53

Arrowhead 65, Waukesha North 28

Benton 62, River Ridge 51

Boscobel 82, Riverdale 37

Brillion 64, Amherst 34

Central Wisconsin Christian 53, Saint Lawrence Seminary 32

Chippewa Falls 64, Wausau West 44

Clear Lake 86, Prairie Farm 49

Coleman 56, Oneida Nation 49

Cumberland 65, Northwestern 47

DeForest 74, Portage 51

Denmark 69, Marinette 65

Durand 73, Mondovi 59

Edgar 54, Assumption 34

Flambeau 59, Birchwood 54

Freedom 66, Luxemburg-Casco 47

Green Bay Preble 63, Sheboygan South 57

Hamilton 79, Germantown 62

Hudson 74, Menomonie 47

Iowa-Grant 60, Highland 48

Lake Holcombe 67, New Auburn 49

Little Chute 62, Clintonville 59, OT

Madison Memorial 86, Milwaukee North 49

Melrose-Mindoro 80, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 49

Monona Grove 74, Milton 62

Montello 72, Tri-County 65

Oconto 70, Algoma 48

Owen-Withee 61, Cornell 40

Potosi 58, Cassville 30

Prairie du Chien 60, River Valley 34

Prescott 70, Osceola 52

River Falls 67, Eau Claire Memorial 52

Sheboygan Area Luth. 44, Oostburg 39

Sheboygan North 65, Bay Port 58, OT

Shullsburg 57, Belmont 43

Silver Bay, Minn. 74, Solon Springs 66

Spring Valley 49, Elmwood/Plum City 22

Superior 69, Proctor, Minn. 48

Waukesha West 80, Catholic Memorial 55

Waupaca 73, Fox Valley Lutheran 66

Westby 63, West Salem 44

Whitewater 71, Brodhead 49

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 75, Laconia 52

Wrightstown 64, Oconto Falls 54

Box Scores

Chi-Hi 64, Wausau West 44

Chi-Hi234164
Wausau West192544

Chi-Hi: Alex Nelson 7, Luke Franz 3, Nolan Hutzler 5, Nick Bruder 2, Joe Reuter 15, Peyton Rogers-Schmidt 12, Tyler Robarge 21. (26 9-14 11 64)

Wausau West: Antonio Williams 3, Mitchell Zahurones 9, Tim Deloye 2, Ryan Hartman 9, Peter Ruchs 13, Garrett Richardt 2, Isaac McColley 12. (18 3-5 15 44)

3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (4): Hutzler 1, Reuter 3. Wausau West (11): Williams 1, Zahurones 1, Hartman 3, Fuchs 2, McColley 4.

Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. Wausau West: none.

Bloomer 72, Barron 26

Barron151126
Bloomer383472

Barron: Sam Baumgard 1, Warren Williams 7, Taten Mullikin 12, Aden Jerome 2, Carter LaLiberty 2, Seth Hurt 2. (7 11-17 14 26)

Bloomer: Caleb Ruf 7, John Bleskacek 14, Zach Ruf 5, Austin Thur 8, Bradley Sarauer 13, Carter Rubenzer 2, Charles Herrick 8, Loren Stolt 11, Leif Iverson 2, Jayzson Thompson 2. (29 8-11 14 72)

3-Pointers—Barron (1): Mullikin 1. Bloomer (6): Bleskacek 3, Z. Ruf 1, Thur 2

Fouled Out—Barron: none. Bloomer: none.

Osseo-Fairchild 77, Stanley-Boyd 59

Osseo-Fairchild403777
Stanley-Boyd332659

Osseo-Fairchild: Ryan Myhers 19, Alex Watenphul 9, Garrett Koxlien 4, Logan Mulhern 16, Caden Boettcher 6, Sawyer Frieberg 2, Keelan Chumas 2, Cory Myhers 19. (31 11-15 10 77)

Stanley-Boyd: LJ Schmelzer 8, Jordan McKnight 10, Tristan Harris 5, Jake Schneider 4, Carsen Hause 2, Noah Gillingham 24, Cooper Nichols 24. (23 6-8 11 59)

3-Pointers—Osseo-Fairchild (4): R.Myhers 1, Mulhern 1, Boettcher 2. Stanley-Boyd (7): Schmelzer 2, McKnight 10, Gillingham 2.

Fouled Out—Osseo-Fairchild: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.

Owen-Withee 61, Cornell 40

Cornell211940
Owen-Withee332861

Cornell: Kyle Glaus 11, Ryan Larson 9, Caleb Balow 8, Riley Gingras 7, Raislin Spangler 3, Austin Bowe 2. (17 3-8 21 40)

Owen-Withee: Marcus Ackerman 13, Aaron Ovyn 11, Kevin Kitlica 9, Alex Dunnivant 8, PJ Heggemeier 6, Jeffrey Kalepp 6, Dylan Tomczak 5, Tyler Weaver 2, Justin Hubbard 1. (23 12-29 15 61)

3-Pointers—Cornell (3): Spangler 1, Glaus 1, Gingras 1. Owen-Withee (3): Ackerman 2, Kitlica 1.

Fouled Out—Cornell: none. Owen-Withee: none.

Lake Holcombe 67, New Auburn 49

Lake Holcombe274067
New Auburn193049

Lake Holcombe: Brock Flater 15, Josh Jones 10, Kaden Kinney 26, Tristin Jones 4, Kaden Crank 12. (28 7-11 15 67)

New Auburn: Caleb Edinger 4, Michael Pederson 2, Nick Walker 11, Tristan Harder 18, Ethan Patz 14. (21 7-15 10)

3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (4): Flater 1, J. Jones 2, Crank 1. New Auburn (0): none.

Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: none. New Auburn: Harder.

Gilman 78, Colby 66

Gilman413778
Colby273966

Gilman: Aaron Nagel 10, Dallas Skabroud 17, Trevor Schmitt 9, Torger Crick 35, Ethan Grunseth 3, Joe Olson 4. (26 20-34 12 78)

Colby: Alex Schmitt 3, Matthew Roth 19, Sawyer Stuttgen 10, Reece Kellnhofer 3, Roman Schmitt 11, Harley Schmelzer 10, Matthew Stewart 6, Connor Jeske 4. (26 3-12 19 66)

3-Pointers—Gilman (6): Skabroud 2, Schmitt 1, Crick 3. Colby (11): Roth 5, Kellnhofer 1, R. Schmitt 1, Schmelzer 2, Stewart 2.

Fouled Out—Gilman: none. Colby: Schmelzer.

Girls Basketball

Scores

Bay Port 55, Sheboygan North 48

Belleville 72, Pecatonica 15

Bonduel 69, Menominee Indian 37

Cameron 94, Turtle Lake 15

Catholic Memorial 57, Waukesha West 56

Chippewa Falls 62, Menomonie 55

Clayton 49, Frederic 16

Delavan-Darien 41, Burlington 32

Durand 66, Elk Mound 27

Franklin 64, Kenosha Tremper 51

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 55, West Salem 48

Germantown 66, Hamilton 50

Green Bay Preble 49, De Pere 48

Greendale 59, Shorewood 15

Independence 74, Pepin/Alma 44

Janesville Craig 65, Madison West 37

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 46, Ripon 28

Kickapoo 48, La Farge 27

Kiel 59, Brillion 43

Lake Holcombe 52, New Auburn 46

Laona-Wabeno 47, Manawa 42

Madison Memorial 68, Janesville Parker 38

Markesan 53, Rio 35

Mayville 49, Lomira 42

Middleton 53, Sun Prairie 45

Milwaukee Golda Meir 65, Milwaukee South 34

Milwaukee King 67, Milw. Washington 37

Mineral Point 63, Cuba City 35

Mondovi 65, Elmwood/Plum City 47

Monona Grove 88, Edgewood 54

Monroe 68, Milton 45

Mukwonago 67, Oconomowoc 36

Muskego 53, Kettle Moraine 49

Nekoosa 44, Mauston 23

New London 42, Shawano Community 24

New Richmond 40, Saint Croix Central 30

Northwood 58, Webster 24

Onalaska 44, La Crosse Central 37

Portage 71, Sauk Prairie 51

Prairie du Chien 73, Richland Center 47

Racine Case 60, Kenosha Bradford 27

Racine Horlick 70, Kenosha Indian Trail 51

Racine Lutheran 64, Martin Luther 46

Random Lake 65, Horicon 38

Rosholt 42, Pittsville 28

Seneca 53, North Crawford 27

Sheboygan Area Luth. 55, Sheboygan Christian 51

Shoreland Lutheran 74, Saint Thomas More 33

Spring Valley 49, Glenwood City 22

Stanley-Boyd 42, Spencer 28

Stratford 51, Auburndale 26

The Prairie School 68, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 43

Verona Area 54, Beloit Memorial 41

Waterford 69, Westosha Central 32

Waunakee 61, Reedsburg Area 38

Wausau West 86, Stevens Point 78

Wauzeka-Steuben 78, De Soto 52

West De Pere 52, Green Bay East 25

Winneconne 36, Berlin 35

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 60, Wausau East 41

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 40, Shiocton 24

Wrightstown 74, Marinette 30

Box Scores

Chi-Hi 62, Menomonie 55

Chi-Hi303262
Menomonie193655

Chi-Hi: Maria Friedel 2, Aliexis Zenner 18, Caelan Givens 18, Alisia Palms 2, Ashley Hanley 6, Aaliyah McMillan 11, Brystal Roshell 5. (20 21-24 15 62)

Menomonie: Olivia Steinmetz 1, Lindsey Johnson 11, Lexi Hastings 11, Kylie Mogen 19, Destiny Haldeman 13. (22 8-13 18 55)

3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (1): Hanley 1. Menomonie (5): Johnson 1, Hastings 2, Mogen 2.

Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. Menomonie: none.

McDonell 72, Gilman 60

McDonell373572
Gilman293160

McDonell: Maggie Craker 13, Anna Geissler 11, Abby Wampler 21, Hannah Sykora 16, Lauryn Deetz 4, Jessica Eisenreich 2, Lexi Johnson 4. (26 9-13 16 72)

Gilman: Emma Warner 31, Lydia Syryczuk 3, Aubrey Syryczuk 2, Emma Grunseth 5, Grace Grunseth 12, Amanda Wisocky 7. (25 9-16 13 60)

3-Pointers—McDonell (11): Craker 3, Geissler 3, Wampler 2, Sykora 3. Gilman (1): L. Syryczuk 1.

Fouled Out—McDonell: none. Gilman: none.

Eau Claire Regis 63, Bloomer 51

Bloomer262551
Eau Claire Regis293463

Bloomer: Samantha Buchholtz 2, Elle Kramschuster 15, Larissa Fossum 2, Emma Seibel 8, Isabella Jenneman 7, Sierra Raine 17. (21 2-3 20 51)

Eau Claire Regis: Morgan Rohrscheib 15, Adrienne Morning 1, Teryn Karlstad 27, Mandi Van Brunt 6, Marne Milanowski 14. (19 20-32 8 63)

3-Pointers—Bloomer (7): Kramschuster 3, Seibel 2, Jenneman 1, Raine 1. Eau Claire Regis (5): Rohrscheib 3, Van Brunt 1, Milanowski 1.

Fouled Out—Bloomer: Kramschuster. Eau Claire Regis: none.

Marshfield Columbus 56, Cadott 43

Cadott212243
Marshfield Columbus362056

Cadott: Jenna Sedlacek 5, Mary Jo Prokupek 11, Abby Eiler 6, Autumn Bremness 3, Kaitlyn Tice 8, Jada Kowalczyk 8, Paisley Kane 2. (17 0-4 17 43)

Marshfield Columbus: Annika Brown 6, Hailey Roehl 30, Maren Seefluth 3, Emmalee Jicinsky 4, Meghan Kibbel 1, Addison Baierl 8, Katie Hall 1. (16 17-27 10 56)

3-Pointers—Cadott (9): Sedlacek 1, Prokupek 3, Eiler 2, Bremness 1, Tice 2. Marshfield Columbus (6): Roehl 6.

Fouled Out—Cadott: none. Marshfield Columbus: none.

Stanley-Boyd 42, Spencer 28

Stanley-Boyd231942
Spencer111728

Stanley-Boyd: Hannah Hause 14, Lily Hoel 10, Arianna Mason 15, Marissa Gustafson 3. (16 7-12 13 42)

Spencer: Leah Zastrow 4, Heavyn Kind 4, Aryiah 7, Hannah Zastrow 11, Jorie 2. (10 6-12 13 28)

3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (3): Hause 1, Mason 1, Gustafson 1. Spencer (2): Schuh 2.

Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: Hoel. Spencer: none.

Lake Holcombe 52, New Auburn 46

Lake Holcombe232952
New Auburn143246

Lake Holcombe: Orianna Lebal 5, Megan Lechleitner 18, Allison Golat-Hattamer 13, Ashley Burns 2, Brooke Lechleitner 9, Emma Elmberg 5. (21 7-15 12 52)

New Auburn: Nadia Rada 21, Emily Elmhorst 1, Savannah Harshman 2, Anna Koteras 4, Faith Baker 3, Zoey Rada 9, Violet Hike 2, Emily Bischel 4. (19 7-12 13 46)

3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (3): M. Lechleitner 2, Elmberg 1. New Auburn (1): Baker.

Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: none. New Auburn: Z. Rada, N. Rada.

Boys Hockey

Scores

Baldwin-Woodville 5, Amery 2

Hudson 9, Somerset 0

Superior 7, Northwest Icemen 0

Chippewa Falls 3, Marshfield 1

Eau Claire North 11, Regis/Altoona/McDonell 0

Hayward 4, Ashland 0

D.C. Everest 3, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 2

Northland Pines 5, Lakeland 1

Stevens Point 7, Rhinelander 1

Wausau West 6, Tomahawk 0

Onalaska/La Crosse 10, DeForest 0

Sauk Prairie 6, Avalanche 5, OT

Tomah/Sparta 6, West Salem 5

Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 2, Baraboo/Portage 1

De Pere/West De Pere 5, Waupaca 3

Neenah/Hortonville 5, Fox Cities 0

Madison West 6, Madison Memorial 2

Sun Prairie 9, Waunakee 4

Verona Area 7, McFarland 2

Janesville 4, Whitefish Bay 0

Waukesha 9, Greendale 0

Arrowhead 3, Fond du Lac 0

Hayward/Ashland 1, Western Wisconsin 0

Northern Edge 1, Lakeland/Tomahawk 0

Rock County 6, Badger Lightning 0

Bay Area 7, Brookfield 3

Box Scores

Chi-Hi 3, Marshfield 1

Marshfield0010
Chi-Hi3303

Second Period—CH: Isaac Lindstrom (Jack Schimmel, Isaac Frenette), 7:09.

CH: Schimmel (Frenette), 10:54.

CH: Kyler Holmlund (Tyler Bohland), 15:49.

Third Period—M: Ryan Krueger (Nate Boson, Isaiah Baierl), 0:40, PP.

Shots on Goal—Marshfield: 11-11-10-32. Chi-Hi: 9-8-7-24. Saves—Marshfield: AJ Trierweiler 9-5-7-21. Chi-Hi: Jaden Hoople 11-11-9-31. Penalties—Marshfield: 2-4:00. Chi-Hi: 4-11:00.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.