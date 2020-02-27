Local Scoreboard: Thursday, February 27

Scores
Boys Basketball
Bangor 80, Royall 50
Bay Port 87, Sheboygan South 71
Belleville 85, Waterloo 66
Brookfield East 93, West Allis Nathan Hale 59
Burlington 64, Badger 39
Catholic Central 52, Shoreland Lutheran 50
Colfax 55, Spring Valley 44
Columbus Catholic 69, McDonell Central 57
Cristo Rey Jesuit 70, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 64
Cuba City 102, Riverdale 36
Darlington 64, Mineral Point 61
De Pere 63, Sheboygan North 50
Elk Mound 61, Boyceville 40
Elkhorn Area 76, Union Grove 65
Freedom 80, Marinette 32
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 76, Campbellsport 55
Kiel 62, Brillion 50
Kimberly 77, Appleton East 52
Marshfield 58, Stevens Point 49
Mellen 80, Bayfield 61
Northland Pines 78, Tomahawk 63
Oostburg 60, Hilbert 37
Potosi 54, Belmont 31
Prescott 68, Baldwin-Woodville 40
Randolph 75, Dodgeland 52
South Shore 56, Drummond 49
Stratford 63, Assumption 0
Wauwatosa East 92, Marquette University 81
Wisconsin Dells 62, Mauston 43
Xavier 73, Shawano 62
Boys Hockey Sectionals
Somerset 3, River Falls 2
Box Scores
River Falls 70, Chi-Hi 69
|Chi-Hi
|26
|43
|69
|River Falls
|30
|40
|70
Chi-Hi: Joe Reuter 26, Nick Bruder 13, Mitch Howard 2, Jacob Walczak 17, Mason Monarski 11. (23 10-12 10 69).
River Falls: Ragan Pinnow 2, Mike Johnson 6, Payton Flood 12, Michael Tiffany 2, Liam Dougherty 7, JT Dougherty 18, Zac Johnson 21, Michael Schurman 2. (29 5-10 12 70).
3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (13): Reuter 6, Bruder 1, Walczak 3, Monarski 3. River Falls (7): Flood 1, JT Dougherty 2, Z. Johnson 4.
Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. River Falls: none.
Stanley-Boyd 57, Loyal 47
|Stanley-Boyd
|24
|33
|57
|Loyal
|22
|25
|47
Stanley-Boyd: Carsen Hause 11, Cooper Nichols 5, Mike Karlen 7, Brady Potaczek 18, Lucas Smith 14, Jake Schneider 2. (22 7-10 14 57).
Loyal: Kole Bogdonovich 23, Trevyn Wilke 6, Jacob Baumgartner 4, Daymain Baird 8, Kaden Hagen 6. (18 5-7 11 47).
3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (6): Hause 3, Nichols 1, Smith 2. Loyal (6): Bogdonovich 3, Wilke 2, Hagen 1.
Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: none. Loyal: none.