Local Scoreboard: Thursday, February 27

Boys Basketball

Bangor 80, Royall 50

Bay Port 87, Sheboygan South 71

Belleville 85, Waterloo 66

Brookfield East 93, West Allis Nathan Hale 59

Burlington 64, Badger 39

Catholic Central 52, Shoreland Lutheran 50

Colfax 55, Spring Valley 44

Columbus Catholic 69, McDonell Central 57

Cristo Rey Jesuit 70, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 64

Cuba City 102, Riverdale 36

Darlington 64, Mineral Point 61

De Pere 63, Sheboygan North 50

Elk Mound 61, Boyceville 40

Elkhorn Area 76, Union Grove 65

Freedom 80, Marinette 32

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 76, Campbellsport 55

Kiel 62, Brillion 50

Kimberly 77, Appleton East 52

Marshfield 58, Stevens Point 49

Mellen 80, Bayfield 61

Northland Pines 78, Tomahawk 63

Oostburg 60, Hilbert 37

Potosi 54, Belmont 31

Prescott 68, Baldwin-Woodville 40

Randolph 75, Dodgeland 52

South Shore 56, Drummond 49

Stratford 63, Assumption 0

Wauwatosa East 92, Marquette University 81

Wisconsin Dells 62, Mauston 43

Xavier 73, Shawano 62

Boys Hockey Sectionals

Somerset 3, River Falls 2

River Falls 70, Chi-Hi 69

Chi-Hi264369
River Falls304070

Chi-Hi: Joe Reuter 26, Nick Bruder 13, Mitch Howard 2, Jacob Walczak 17, Mason Monarski 11. (23 10-12 10 69).

River Falls: Ragan Pinnow 2, Mike Johnson 6, Payton Flood 12, Michael Tiffany 2, Liam Dougherty 7, JT Dougherty 18, Zac Johnson 21, Michael Schurman 2. (29 5-10 12 70).

3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (13): Reuter 6, Bruder 1, Walczak 3, Monarski 3. River Falls (7): Flood 1, JT Dougherty 2, Z. Johnson 4.

Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. River Falls: none.

Stanley-Boyd 57, Loyal 47

Stanley-Boyd243357
Loyal222547

Stanley-Boyd: Carsen Hause 11, Cooper Nichols 5, Mike Karlen 7, Brady Potaczek 18, Lucas Smith 14, Jake Schneider 2. (22 7-10 14 57).

Loyal: Kole Bogdonovich 23, Trevyn Wilke 6, Jacob Baumgartner 4, Daymain Baird 8, Kaden Hagen 6. (18 5-7 11 47).

3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (6): Hause 3, Nichols 1, Smith 2. Loyal (6): Bogdonovich 3, Wilke 2, Hagen 1.

Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: none. Loyal: none.

