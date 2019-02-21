Try 1 month for 99¢

Boys Basketball

Scores

Almond-Bancroft 62, Port Edwards 41

Arrowhead 88, Muskego 64

Bay Port 74, Notre Dame 55

Beaver Dam 72, Baraboo 44

Brookfield East 61, Hamilton 42

Colfax 77, Boyceville 33

DeForest 56, Waunakee 54

Denmark 72, Waupaca 62

Fennimore 68, Southwestern 50

Franklin 56, Racine Park 43

Freedom 62, Wrightstown 52

Germantown 62, Brookfield Central 60

Green Bay East 52, Shawano Community 46

Hudson 65, Rice Lake 51

Little Chute 61, Fox Valley Lutheran 45

Lourdes Academy 97, St. Mary Catholic 63

Luther 62, Westby 48

Madison Memorial 70, Janesville Craig 63

Marathon 67, Assumption 33

Marshall 68, Columbus 61

Medford Area 72, Tomahawk 48

Merrill 67, Wausau East 43

Milwaukee School of Languages 60, Milwaukee Lifelong Learning 50

Mosinee 83, Rhinelander 62

New Richmond 73, Osceola 37

Northwestern 79, Ladysmith 55

Oconomowoc 58, Waukesha North 46

Oostburg 68, Racine Lutheran 58

Parkview 66, Palmyra-Eagle 60

Pittsville 85, Tri-County 53

Plymouth 55, Winneconne 41

Potosi 66, Benton 51

Prairie du Chien 66, River Valley 46

Prescott 67, Ellsworth 55

River Falls 59, Chippewa Falls 49

Sheboygan Falls 72, Kiel 56

Sheboygan South 70, Ashwaubenon 66

Waterford 57, Badger 48

Watertown 59, Edgewood 46

Westosha Central 72, Union Grove 42

Wisconsin Dells 59, Wautoma 57

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 67, Wausau West 57

Xavier 109, Menasha 84

Box Scores

River Falls 59, Chi-Hi 49

River Falls263359
Chi-Hi232649

River Falls: Mike Johnson 2, Adam Feyereisen 8, Mike Bitt 6, Payton Flood 7, Taylor Tirrel 8, JT Dougherty 14, Zac Johnson 15. (22 7-14 17 59).

Chi-Hi: Alex Nelson 9, Nolan Hutzler 8, Joe Reuter 8, Peyton Rogers-Schmidt 10, Tyler Robarge 17. (18 12-20 20 49).

3-Pointers—River Falls (9): Vitt 1, Tirrel 2, J. Dougherty 2, Z. Johnson 4. Chi-Hi (4): Hutzler 2, Reuter 2.

Fouled Out—River Falls: none. Chi-Hi: Beksib.

Bloomer 61, Hayward 44

Hayward192544
Bloomer372461

Hayward: Mikia Cox 8, Craig Burger 11, Austin Wessel 2, Cole Phillips 9, Riley Dobbs 5, Jacob Boss 2, Tommy Tiffany 4, Matt Dorn 3. (16 5-7 15 44).

Bloomer: Caleb Ruf 15, Zach Ruf 8, Bradley Sarauer 10, Loren Stolt 28. (24 11-14 7 61).

3-Pointers—Hayward (7): Cox 2, Burger 3, Phillips 1, Dobbs 1. Bloomer (2): C. Ruf 1, Z. Ruf 1.

Fouled Out—Hayward: none. Bloomer: none.

Cadott 46, Greenwood 35

Greenwood181735
Cadott182846

Greenwood: Treyton Thomas 4, Cole Zimbauer 1, Tragen Bogdonovich 6, Cooper Bredlau 6, Walker Suda 10, Alex Zimbauer 8. (11 10-12 15 35).

Cadott: Andy Hinzmann 2, Brad Irwin 2, Noah Kahl 9, Nate Schley 4, Coy Bowe 11, Mason Poehls 18. (17 9-13 8 46).

3-Pointers—Greenwood (3): T. Bogdonovich 1, Suda 2. Cadott (3): Poehls 3.

Fouled Out—Greenwood: none. Cadott: none.

Stanley-Boyd 51, Owen-Withee 42

Owen-Withee202242
Stanley-Boyd302151

Owen-Withee: Marcus Ackerman 6, Kevin Kitlica 4, PJ Heggemeier 2, Jeffery Kalepp 5, Aaron Ovyn 10, Alex Dunnivent 2, Tyler Weaver 13. (18 4-6 25 42).

Stanley-Boyd: LJ Schmelzer 12, Jordan McKnight 10, Willy Reynolds 2, Tristan Harris 4, Noah Gillingham 20, Bryce Lingen 3. (18 12-26 14 51).

3-Pointers—Owen-Withee (2): Ackerman 1, Weaver 1. Stanley-Boyd (3): Schmelzer 2, McKnight 1.

Fouled Out—Owen-Withee: Kitlica. Stanley-Boyd: none.

Flambeau 63, New Auburn 45

New Auburn291645
Flambeau204363

New Auburn: Caleb Edinger 4, Michael Pederson 5, Nick Walker 8, Tristen Harder 8, Ethan Patz 13, Ethan Harder 7. (17 8-10 8 45).

Flambeau: Blayne Celske 6, Ethan Martin 16, Tyler Smith 9, Payton Wiemer 9, Chase Hillman 5, Alex Brost 7, Zach Kopacz 5, Daniel Dent 3, Harley Opachan 3. (24 8-11 14 63).

3-Pointers—New Auburn (1): Pederson 1. Flambeau (7): Martin 1, Smith 1, Wiemer 1, Hillman 1, Brost 1, Dent 1, Opachan 1.

Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Flambeau: none.

Lake Holcombe 65, Frederic 52

Frederic252752
Lake Holcombe323365

Frederic: Ashton Sventek 1, Oscar Lahti 10, Logan Lillehaug 10, Adam Dreier 17, Brandon Nick 6, Tate Ovik 6, Lars Erickson 2. (21 8-12 5 52).

Lake Holcombe: Brock Flater 16, Josh Jones 6, Colton Minnick 7, Kaden Kinney 12, Tyler Dixon 6, Tristin Jones 4, Kaden Crank 14. (28 2-4 15 65).

3-Pointers—Frederic (2): Lillehaug 1, Lahti 1. Lake Holcombe (7): Flater 4, Minnick 1, Crank 2.

Fouled Out—Frederic: none. Lake Holcombe: none.

Thorp 54, Gilman 44

Gilman182644
Thorp183654

Gilman: Blake Wisocky 2, Aaron Nagel 16, Dallas Skabroud 5, Trevor Schmitt 3, Togor Crick 8, Ethan Grunseth 11. (20 2-4 12 45).

Thorp: Caleb Chirhart 2, Alex Tyznik 2, Anthony Hunt 2, Ryan Stunkel 7, Ethan Reis 33, Isaac Soumis 8. (19 7-13 6 54).

3-Pointers—Gilman (2): Skabroud 1, Schmitt 1. Thorp (9): Stunkel 1, Reis 8.

Fouled Out—Gilman: Skabroud. Thorp: none.

