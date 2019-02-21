Boys Basketball
Scores
Almond-Bancroft 62, Port Edwards 41
Arrowhead 88, Muskego 64
Bay Port 74, Notre Dame 55
Beaver Dam 72, Baraboo 44
Brookfield East 61, Hamilton 42
Colfax 77, Boyceville 33
DeForest 56, Waunakee 54
Denmark 72, Waupaca 62
Fennimore 68, Southwestern 50
Franklin 56, Racine Park 43
Freedom 62, Wrightstown 52
Germantown 62, Brookfield Central 60
Green Bay East 52, Shawano Community 46
Hudson 65, Rice Lake 51
Little Chute 61, Fox Valley Lutheran 45
Lourdes Academy 97, St. Mary Catholic 63
Luther 62, Westby 48
Madison Memorial 70, Janesville Craig 63
Marathon 67, Assumption 33
Marshall 68, Columbus 61
Medford Area 72, Tomahawk 48
Merrill 67, Wausau East 43
Milwaukee School of Languages 60, Milwaukee Lifelong Learning 50
Mosinee 83, Rhinelander 62
New Richmond 73, Osceola 37
Northwestern 79, Ladysmith 55
Oconomowoc 58, Waukesha North 46
Oostburg 68, Racine Lutheran 58
Parkview 66, Palmyra-Eagle 60
Pittsville 85, Tri-County 53
Plymouth 55, Winneconne 41
Potosi 66, Benton 51
Prairie du Chien 66, River Valley 46
Prescott 67, Ellsworth 55
River Falls 59, Chippewa Falls 49
Sheboygan Falls 72, Kiel 56
Sheboygan South 70, Ashwaubenon 66
Waterford 57, Badger 48
Watertown 59, Edgewood 46
Westosha Central 72, Union Grove 42
Wisconsin Dells 59, Wautoma 57
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 67, Wausau West 57
Xavier 109, Menasha 84
Box Scores
River Falls 59, Chi-Hi 49
|River Falls
|26
|33
|59
|Chi-Hi
|23
|26
|49
River Falls: Mike Johnson 2, Adam Feyereisen 8, Mike Bitt 6, Payton Flood 7, Taylor Tirrel 8, JT Dougherty 14, Zac Johnson 15. (22 7-14 17 59).
Chi-Hi: Alex Nelson 9, Nolan Hutzler 8, Joe Reuter 8, Peyton Rogers-Schmidt 10, Tyler Robarge 17. (18 12-20 20 49).
3-Pointers—River Falls (9): Vitt 1, Tirrel 2, J. Dougherty 2, Z. Johnson 4. Chi-Hi (4): Hutzler 2, Reuter 2.
Fouled Out—River Falls: none. Chi-Hi: Beksib.
Bloomer 61, Hayward 44
|Hayward
|19
|25
|44
|Bloomer
|37
|24
|61
Hayward: Mikia Cox 8, Craig Burger 11, Austin Wessel 2, Cole Phillips 9, Riley Dobbs 5, Jacob Boss 2, Tommy Tiffany 4, Matt Dorn 3. (16 5-7 15 44).
Bloomer: Caleb Ruf 15, Zach Ruf 8, Bradley Sarauer 10, Loren Stolt 28. (24 11-14 7 61).
3-Pointers—Hayward (7): Cox 2, Burger 3, Phillips 1, Dobbs 1. Bloomer (2): C. Ruf 1, Z. Ruf 1.
Fouled Out—Hayward: none. Bloomer: none.
Cadott 46, Greenwood 35
|Greenwood
|18
|17
|35
|Cadott
|18
|28
|46
Greenwood: Treyton Thomas 4, Cole Zimbauer 1, Tragen Bogdonovich 6, Cooper Bredlau 6, Walker Suda 10, Alex Zimbauer 8. (11 10-12 15 35).
Cadott: Andy Hinzmann 2, Brad Irwin 2, Noah Kahl 9, Nate Schley 4, Coy Bowe 11, Mason Poehls 18. (17 9-13 8 46).
3-Pointers—Greenwood (3): T. Bogdonovich 1, Suda 2. Cadott (3): Poehls 3.
Fouled Out—Greenwood: none. Cadott: none.
Stanley-Boyd 51, Owen-Withee 42
|Owen-Withee
|20
|22
|42
|Stanley-Boyd
|30
|21
|51
Owen-Withee: Marcus Ackerman 6, Kevin Kitlica 4, PJ Heggemeier 2, Jeffery Kalepp 5, Aaron Ovyn 10, Alex Dunnivent 2, Tyler Weaver 13. (18 4-6 25 42).
Stanley-Boyd: LJ Schmelzer 12, Jordan McKnight 10, Willy Reynolds 2, Tristan Harris 4, Noah Gillingham 20, Bryce Lingen 3. (18 12-26 14 51).
3-Pointers—Owen-Withee (2): Ackerman 1, Weaver 1. Stanley-Boyd (3): Schmelzer 2, McKnight 1.
Fouled Out—Owen-Withee: Kitlica. Stanley-Boyd: none.
Flambeau 63, New Auburn 45
|New Auburn
|29
|16
|45
|Flambeau
|20
|43
|63
New Auburn: Caleb Edinger 4, Michael Pederson 5, Nick Walker 8, Tristen Harder 8, Ethan Patz 13, Ethan Harder 7. (17 8-10 8 45).
Flambeau: Blayne Celske 6, Ethan Martin 16, Tyler Smith 9, Payton Wiemer 9, Chase Hillman 5, Alex Brost 7, Zach Kopacz 5, Daniel Dent 3, Harley Opachan 3. (24 8-11 14 63).
3-Pointers—New Auburn (1): Pederson 1. Flambeau (7): Martin 1, Smith 1, Wiemer 1, Hillman 1, Brost 1, Dent 1, Opachan 1.
Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Flambeau: none.
Lake Holcombe 65, Frederic 52
|Frederic
|25
|27
|52
|Lake Holcombe
|32
|33
|65
Frederic: Ashton Sventek 1, Oscar Lahti 10, Logan Lillehaug 10, Adam Dreier 17, Brandon Nick 6, Tate Ovik 6, Lars Erickson 2. (21 8-12 5 52).
Lake Holcombe: Brock Flater 16, Josh Jones 6, Colton Minnick 7, Kaden Kinney 12, Tyler Dixon 6, Tristin Jones 4, Kaden Crank 14. (28 2-4 15 65).
3-Pointers—Frederic (2): Lillehaug 1, Lahti 1. Lake Holcombe (7): Flater 4, Minnick 1, Crank 2.
Fouled Out—Frederic: none. Lake Holcombe: none.
Thorp 54, Gilman 44
|Gilman
|18
|26
|44
|Thorp
|18
|36
|54
Gilman: Blake Wisocky 2, Aaron Nagel 16, Dallas Skabroud 5, Trevor Schmitt 3, Togor Crick 8, Ethan Grunseth 11. (20 2-4 12 45).
Thorp: Caleb Chirhart 2, Alex Tyznik 2, Anthony Hunt 2, Ryan Stunkel 7, Ethan Reis 33, Isaac Soumis 8. (19 7-13 6 54).
3-Pointers—Gilman (2): Skabroud 1, Schmitt 1. Thorp (9): Stunkel 1, Reis 8.
Fouled Out—Gilman: Skabroud. Thorp: none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.