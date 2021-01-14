Local Scoreboard: Thursday, January 14

Scores
Boys Basketball
Aquinas 47, Sparta 42
Baldwin-Woodville 58, Elk Mound 36
Bloomer 50, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 39
Brillion 61, New Holstein 54
Cambria-Friesland 64, Pardeeville 46
Campbellsport 47, Kewaskum 35
Cedar Grove-Belgium 65, Kohler 56
Clear Lake 69, Clayton 20
Coleman 66, Lena 23
Columbus 55, Watertown Luther Prep 54
Columbus Catholic 71, Almond-Bancroft 68
Crivitz 69, Gillett 22
Darlington 71, Mineral Point 59
Deerfield 64, Johnson Creek 34
East Troy 61, Edgerton 54
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 70, Augusta 53
Evansville 58, Clinton 26
Green Bay East 53, Shawano 43
Howards Grove 62, Mishicot 37
Hustisford 81, Oakfield 46
Juda 58, Pecatonica 51
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 52, Dominican 49
Kiel 67, Two Rivers 63
La Crosse Central 74, La Crosse Logan 40
Lac Courte Oreilles 77, Mercer 50
Lake Mills 57, Poynette 53
Lakeland 77, Tomahawk 51
Lakeside Lutheran 68, Lodi 53
Lourdes Academy 75, Central Wisconsin Christian 37
Manitowoc Lutheran 50, Hilbert 26
Marathon 76, Colby 45
Marshall 81, Wisconsin Heights 76, 2OT
McDonell Central 66, Thorp 35
Milwaukee Academy of Science 79, Catholic Memorial 68
Mondovi 66, Elmwood/Plum City 56
Monroe 62, Waunakee 51
New Glarus 67, Waterloo 40
Onalaska 65, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 38
Oostburg 63, Random Lake 44
Oregon 46, Adams-Friendship 40
Pacelli 63, Wild Rose 45
Plymouth 60, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 52
Port Edwards 76, Rosholt 56
Racine St. Catherine's 76, Shoreland Lutheran 31
Randolph 63, Markesan 51
Rio 58, Fall River 50
Ripon 62, Winneconne 52
Roncalli 65, Valders 42
Saint Thomas Aquinas 65, Niagara 44
Sauk Prairie 53, Portage 48
Seymour 76, Green Bay West 30
Sheboygan Area Luth. 78, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 39
Sheboygan Christian 78, Ozaukee 39
Siren 81, Lake Holcombe 66
South Shore 42, Butternut 35
Spring Valley 66, Glenwood City 50
St. John's NW Military Academy 89, Saint Francis 46
St. Mary Catholic 89, Reedsville 61
Stratford 55, Assumption 32
Sturgeon Bay 78, Algoma 52
Superior 79, Hermantown, Minn. 46
The Prairie School 77, Martin Luther 71
Turner 59, Big Foot 47
Valley Christian 51, Horicon 39
Verona Area 54, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 34
West Allis Central 76, Pius XI Catholic 67
White Lake 82, Wolf River Lutheran 59
Whitehall 95, Independence 61
Whitewater 72, Jefferson 36
Xavier 87, Menasha 57
Girls Basketball
Algoma 41, Sturgeon Bay 29
Appleton East 59, Oshkosh North 19
Assumption 51, Auburndale 44
Athens 64, Abbotsford 62
Baraboo 60, Portage 41
Cedarburg 60, West Bend East 48
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 51, Cumberland 38
Crandon 47, Rhinelander 39
Denmark 50, Marinette 46
Fall River 42, Hustisford 30
Florence 55, Elcho 54, OT
Fort Atkinson 49, Williams Bay 44
Fox Valley Lutheran 61, Waupaca 43
Freedom 56, Little Chute 11
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 58, Black River Falls 33
Greendale 65, Wauwatosa East 49
Hayward 43, Spooner 18
Hortonville 63, Oshkosh West 28
Howards Grove 55, St. Marys Springs 37
Ithaca 47, North Crawford 30
La Crosse Central 60, La Crosse Logan 33
La Farge 63, Weston 51
Laona-Wabeno 57, Three Lakes 44
Lourdes Academy 42, Central Wisconsin Christian 26
Loyal 63, Colby 52
Luther 42, Arcadia 40
Manitowoc Lutheran 54, Random Lake 48
Marathon 46, Newman Catholic 35
Mercer 50, Lac Courte Oreilles 25
New Richmond 44, Amery 32
Notre Dame 64, Kaukauna 39
Oakfield 71, Lomira 30
Oconto Falls 55, Luxemburg-Casco 41
Omro 56, Ripon 55
Oostburg 58, Laconia 42
Palmyra-Eagle 44, Parkview 37
Peshtigo 39, Oconto 33
Phillips 72, Prentice 47
Port Edwards 47, Pittsville 36
Prescott 63, Baldwin-Woodville 56
Randolph 56, Dodgeland 36
Rio 54, Cambria-Friesland 51
Rosholt 63, Tri-County 21
Sauk Prairie 60, Dodgeville 53
Siren 81, Lake Holcombe 62
Somerset 68, Saint Croix Central 34
South Shore 66, Butternut 35
Southern Door 61, Sevastopol 60
Stratford 51, Edgar 36
Thorp 47, Stanley-Boyd 42
University School of Milwaukee 42, Catholic Central 39
Waupun 63, Berlin 39
Wauzeka-Steuben 62, Seneca 21
Westosha Central 61, Cambria-Friesland 33
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 70, North Fond du Lac 39
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 59, Chippewa Falls 37
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 58, Manawa 31
Wrightstown 66, Clintonville 43
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Bloomer 50, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 39
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|27
|12
|39
|Bloomer
|24
|26
|50
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: Tyler Razim 11, Carter Kummet 8, Dylan Razim 6, Joseph Jensen 2, Lawson Davis. (16 1-6 13 39).
Bloomer: Dalton Cook 7, Marcus Harelstad 10, Connor Crane 19, Gavin Meinen 7, Zach Steinmetz 3, Cael Iverson 4. (18 6-13 12 50).
3-Pointers—Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (6): T. Razim 2, Kummet 2, D. Razim 6. Bloomer (8): Harelstad 2, Crane 3, Meinen 1, Steinmetz 1, Iverson 1.
Fouled Out—Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: none. Bloomer: Crane.
Siren 81, Lake Holcombe 66
|Lake Holcombe
|44
|22
|66
|Siren
|46
|31
|81
Lake Holcombe: Brock Flater 7, Colton Minnick 10, Dylan Bowen 11, Riley Gingras 10, Kaden Crank 20, Will Kliegle 8. (28 12-18 18 66).
Siren: Nick Webster 5, Brady Kay 22, Justal See 15, Ethan Rud 11, Fletcher See 24, Wyatt Jack 4. (31 9-16 11 81).
3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (8): Flater 2, Bowen 3, Gingras 1, Crank 2. Siren (10): Webster 1, See 1, Rud 3, F. See 5
Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: Crank, Gingras. Siren: none.
Girls Basketball
Wisconsin Rapids 59, Chi-Hi 37
|Chi-Hi
|15
|22
|37
|Wisconsin Rapids
|24
|35
|59
Chi-Hi: Savannah Hinke 10, Hanna Salter 3, Emily Hakes 3, Abbi Nelson 6, Shannon Lindner 3, Brooklyn Sandvig 10, Ava Reuter 2. (16 3-8 14 37).
Wisconsin Rapids: Meghan Jochimsen 4, Alli Martin 5, Ashley Abbott 4, Ella Bruns 7, Megan Clary 21, Vanessa Bechinski 9, Chelsea King 9. (24 4-5 9 59).
3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (2): Salter 1, Hakes 1. Wisconsin Rapids (8): Clary 6, Vechinski 1, King 1.
Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. Wisconsin Rapids: none.
Siren 81, Lake Holcombe 62
|Lake Holcombe
|30
|32
|62
|Siren
|49
|32
|81
Lake Holcombe: Karly Kirkman 13, Emma Lechleitner 10, Allison Golat-Hattamer 2, Brooke Lechleitner 19, Justine Kane 17, Carly Vavra 1. (26 11-30 21 62).
Siren: Morgan Shetler 15, Lindsay Liljenberg 30, Vinni Rightman 2, Lilly Johnson 1, Akota Barber 4, Jaidyn Jewell 4, Hannah Lemieux 17, Kylee Lindquist 7, Josie Taylor 1. (24 21-36 23 81).
3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (1): Kirkman 1. Siren (11): Sheller 3, Liljenberg 2, Lemieux 5, Lindquist 1.
Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: Golat-Hattamer, Hartzell. Siren: none.