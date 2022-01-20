Local Scoreboard: Thursday, January 20

Scores
Boys Basketball
Bangor 59, Cashton 40
Brookfield East 71, Wauwatosa East 47
Brookwood 62, New Lisbon 44
Bruce 78, Birchwood 33
Clear Lake 86, Frederic 63
De Soto 55, Kickapoo 33
Edgar 79, Abbotsford 31
Edgerton 67, Clinton 41
Elcho 88, Bowler 46
Florence 57, Norway, Mich. 32
Fox Valley Lutheran 76, Oconto Falls 40
Freedom 78, Marinette 51
Kenosha Christian Life 64, Cristo Rey Jesuit 34
Kewaskum 58, Ripon 56
La Crosse Central 40, Onalaska 38
Laconia 62, Mayville 53
Little Chute 54, Waupaca 29
Marathon 57, Athens 53
Milwaukee Bradley Tech 96, Milwaukee Pulaski 50
New London 63, Green Bay West 21
Newman Catholic 79, Chequamegon 65
Oakfield 38, Westosha Central 35
Pewaukee 87, Pius XI Catholic 55
Pittsville 80, Tri-County 28
Salam School 78, Augustine Prep 60
St. Marys Springs 54, Campbellsport 47
Waukesha South 78, Verona Area 58
West De Pere 58, Seymour 53
West Salem 85, Luther 79
Whitnall 59, Greenfield 47
Winneconne 55, Waupun 49
Wisconsin Lutheran 85, South Milwaukee 46
Girls Basketball
Augustine Prep 52, Salam School 33
Belleville 61, Wisconsin Heights 32
Beloit Memorial 41, Janesville Parker 32
Bonduel 51, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 35
Boscobel 72, Iowa-Grant 47
Brillion 72, New Holstein 65
Clayton 50, Bruce 32
Clear Lake 67, Frederic 20
Colfax 71, Glenwood City 28
Cuba City 69, Darlington 51
Cumberland 49, Luck 21
DeForest 72, Stoughton 48
Denmark 63, Waupaca 50
Dominican 42, Racine St. Catherine's 26
Durand 63, Spring Valley 24
Edgewood 55, Portage 19
Elk Mound 55, Elmwood/Plum City 32
Ellsworth 69, Spring Valley 43
Fall Creek 47, Bloomer 41
Fox Valley Lutheran 59, Marinette 32
Franklin 59, Racine Horlick 19
Freedom 82, Denmark 20
GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 67, Sturgeon Bay 38
Germantown 82, Menomonee Falls 45
Gresham Community 52, Lena 43
Hurley 71, Butternut 12
Janesville Craig 41, Madison Memorial 38
Jefferson 48, McFarland 34
Kewaunee 60, Algoma 13
Kiel 47, Sheboygan Falls 30
Ladysmith 51, Hayward 35
Lake Mills 75, Watertown Luther Prep 67
Loyal 44, Greenwood 33
Madison East 50, Middleton 48
New Glarus 67, Cambridge 53
Northwestern 65, Ashland 61
Oconto 71, Southern Door 56
Oostburg 56, Howards Grove 53
Oregon 79, Baraboo 42
Osseo-Fairchild 77, Regis 65
Pacelli 49, Manawa 36
Pardeeville 58, Princeton/Green Lake 21
Prairie du Chien 63, Lancaster 41
Random Lake 43, Kohler 38
Reedsburg Area 93, Monroe 20
Rio 44, Markesan 38
Riverdale 63, Southwestern 54
Sauk Prairie 45, Mount Horeb 33
Seneca 46, North Crawford 31
South Milwaukee 72, Wisconsin Lutheran 49
Stanley-Boyd 63, Cadott 41
Superior 58, Hibbing, Minn. 23
Verona Area 74, Madison West 16
Wausau West 75, D.C. Everest 62
Wautoma 57, Mauston 33
Westfield Area 62, Adams-Friendship 27
Whitewater 48, Big Foot 38
Wrightstown 56, Luxemburg-Casco 35
Box Scores
Girls Basketball
McDonell 68, Thorp 31
|Thorp
|17
|14
|31
|McDonell
|27
|41
|68
Thorp: Brianna Horn 5, Elizabeth Frankewicz 2, Abby Schultze 3, Sydney Wicks 9, Jazmen Wicks 5, Shaina Zarza 5, Larissa Raether 2. (12 3-6 12 31).
McDonell: Destiny Baughman 7, Marley Hughes 10, Maddie Geissler 3, Amber Adams 9, Sydney Flanagan 3, Emily Cooper 12, Lauryn Deetz 16, Laneyse Baughman 2, Abigail Petranovich 4, Emily Thaler 2. (23 12-18 10 68).
3-Pointers—Thorp (4): S. Wicks 3, J. Wicks 1. McDonell (7): D. Baughman 1, Hughes 1, Geissler 1, Cooper 2, Deetz 2.
Fouled Out—Thorp: Zarza. McDonell: none.
Fall Creek 47, Bloomer 41
|Fall Creek
|23
|24
|47
|Bloomer
|16
|25
|41
Fall Creek: Katie Kent 8, Gianna Vollrath 11, Tori Martin 16, Anika Steinke 1, Jenna Anders 2, McKenna Klawiter 5, Kennedy Tumm 4. (17 12-26 13 47).
Bloomer: Danielle Latz 6, Karissa Petska 3, Katlyn Jones 3, Cierra Seibel 5, Brooklyn Sarauer 7, Madison Faschingbauer 7, Abby Iverson 10. (14 11-15 21 41).
3-Pointers—Fall Creek (1): Kent 1. Bloomer (2): Seibel 1, Sarauer 1.
Fouled Out—Fall Creek: none. Bloomer: Seibel, Faschingbauer.
Stanley-Boyd 63, Cadott 41
|Cadott
|23
|18
|41
|Stanley-Boyd
|36
|26
|63
Cadott: Elly Eiler 15, Lauryn Goettl 11, Emma Kowalczyk 9, Eva Enestvedt 2, Laken Ryan 4. (17 5-13 15 41).
Stanley-Boyd: Leslie Derks 11, Tina Benson 4, Kayte Licht 4, Jessica Hazuga 17, Lily Hoel 17, Emme Felmlee 10. (24 11-21 12 63).
3-Pointers—Cadott (2): Goettl 1, Kowalczyk 1. Stanley-Boyd (4): Derks 2, Benson 1, Hoel 1.
Fouled Out—Cadott: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.
Boys Hockey
Chi-Hi 7, Rice Lake 3
|Rice Lake
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Chi-Hi
|2
|1
|4
|7
First Period—Chi-Hi: Drew Bowe (Mason Johnson), 7:40.
Chi-Hi: Jack Bowe (Ben Carlson, Owen Krista), 14:11.
Second Period—Chi-Hi: Jack Bowe (Trevor Bowe), 15:03, SH.
Rice Lake: Cole Fenske, 16:59.
Third Period—Rice Lake: Adam Timm (Teagan Gunderson, Cole Fenske), 0:39.
Rice Lake: Cole Fenske (Teagan Gunderson), 2:09.
Chi-Hi: Trevor Bowe (Bryer Niblett), 3:32.
Chi-Hi: Owen Krista (Ben Carlson, Jackson Bohland), 4:01.
Chi-Hi: Jackson Hoem (Mason Johnson, Drew Bowe), 5:59.
Chi-Hi: Trevor Bowe (Bryer Niblett, Carsten Reeg), 6:16.
Shots on Goal—Rice Lake: 7-7-7-21. Chi-Hi: 14-8-14-36. Saves—Rice Lake: Ian Krance: 12-7-10-29. Chi-Hi: Bridger Fixmer: 7-6-5-18. Penalties—Rice Lake: 1-2:00. Chi-Hi: 1-2:00.
Girls Hockey
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2, Rochester Mayo 1 (OT)
|Rochester Mayo
|1
|0
|0 0
|0
|Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
|0
|1
|0 1
|2
First Period—Rochester Mayo: Ariyah McKibben (Katherine Cummings), 16:01.
Second Period—CF/M: Ashley Slupe (Paige Steinmetz), 14:20.
Overtime—CF/M: Emma-lyn Stephenson (Ashley Slupe, Emme Bergh), 1:46, PP.
Shots on Goal—Rochester Mayo: 4-2-1-0-7. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 16-9-17-2-44. Saves—Rochester Mayo: Alivia Waakenson: 16-8-17-1-42. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Kasandra Herr: 3-2-1-0-6. Penalties—Rochester Mayo: 5-13:00. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 4-11:00.