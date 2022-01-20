 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate top story

Local Scoreboard: Thursday, January 20

Scores

Boys Basketball

Bangor 59, Cashton 40

Brookfield East 71, Wauwatosa East 47

Brookwood 62, New Lisbon 44

Bruce 78, Birchwood 33

Clear Lake 86, Frederic 63

De Soto 55, Kickapoo 33

Edgar 79, Abbotsford 31

Edgerton 67, Clinton 41

Elcho 88, Bowler 46

Florence 57, Norway, Mich. 32

Fox Valley Lutheran 76, Oconto Falls 40

Freedom 78, Marinette 51

Kenosha Christian Life 64, Cristo Rey Jesuit 34

Kewaskum 58, Ripon 56

La Crosse Central 40, Onalaska 38

People are also reading…

Laconia 62, Mayville 53

Little Chute 54, Waupaca 29

Marathon 57, Athens 53

Milwaukee Bradley Tech 96, Milwaukee Pulaski 50

New London 63, Green Bay West 21

Newman Catholic 79, Chequamegon 65

Oakfield 38, Westosha Central 35

Pewaukee 87, Pius XI Catholic 55

Pittsville 80, Tri-County 28

Salam School 78, Augustine Prep 60

St. Marys Springs 54, Campbellsport 47

Waukesha South 78, Verona Area 58

West De Pere 58, Seymour 53

West Salem 85, Luther 79

Whitnall 59, Greenfield 47

Winneconne 55, Waupun 49

Wisconsin Lutheran 85, South Milwaukee 46

Girls Basketball

Augustine Prep 52, Salam School 33

Belleville 61, Wisconsin Heights 32

Beloit Memorial 41, Janesville Parker 32

Bonduel 51, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 35

Boscobel 72, Iowa-Grant 47

Brillion 72, New Holstein 65

Clayton 50, Bruce 32

Clear Lake 67, Frederic 20

Colfax 71, Glenwood City 28

Cuba City 69, Darlington 51

Cumberland 49, Luck 21

DeForest 72, Stoughton 48

Denmark 63, Waupaca 50

Dominican 42, Racine St. Catherine's 26

Durand 63, Spring Valley 24

Edgewood 55, Portage 19

Elk Mound 55, Elmwood/Plum City 32

Ellsworth 69, Spring Valley 43

Fall Creek 47, Bloomer 41

Fox Valley Lutheran 59, Marinette 32

Franklin 59, Racine Horlick 19

Freedom 82, Denmark 20

GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 67, Sturgeon Bay 38

Germantown 82, Menomonee Falls 45

Gresham Community 52, Lena 43

Hurley 71, Butternut 12

Janesville Craig 41, Madison Memorial 38

Jefferson 48, McFarland 34

Kewaunee 60, Algoma 13

Kiel 47, Sheboygan Falls 30

Ladysmith 51, Hayward 35

Lake Mills 75, Watertown Luther Prep 67

Loyal 44, Greenwood 33

Madison East 50, Middleton 48

New Glarus 67, Cambridge 53

Northwestern 65, Ashland 61

Oconto 71, Southern Door 56

Oostburg 56, Howards Grove 53

Oregon 79, Baraboo 42

Osseo-Fairchild 77, Regis 65

Pacelli 49, Manawa 36

Pardeeville 58, Princeton/Green Lake 21

Prairie du Chien 63, Lancaster 41

Random Lake 43, Kohler 38

Reedsburg Area 93, Monroe 20

Rio 44, Markesan 38

Riverdale 63, Southwestern 54

Sauk Prairie 45, Mount Horeb 33

Seneca 46, North Crawford 31

South Milwaukee 72, Wisconsin Lutheran 49

Stanley-Boyd 63, Cadott 41

Superior 58, Hibbing, Minn. 23

Verona Area 74, Madison West 16

Wausau West 75, D.C. Everest 62

Wautoma 57, Mauston 33

Westfield Area 62, Adams-Friendship 27

Whitewater 48, Big Foot 38

Wrightstown 56, Luxemburg-Casco 35

Box Scores

Girls Basketball

McDonell 68, Thorp 31

Thorp   17     14     31
McDonell     274168

Thorp: Brianna Horn 5, Elizabeth Frankewicz 2, Abby Schultze 3, Sydney Wicks 9, Jazmen Wicks 5, Shaina Zarza 5, Larissa Raether 2. (12 3-6 12 31).

McDonell: Destiny Baughman 7, Marley Hughes 10, Maddie Geissler 3, Amber Adams 9, Sydney Flanagan 3, Emily Cooper 12, Lauryn Deetz 16, Laneyse Baughman 2, Abigail Petranovich 4, Emily Thaler 2. (23 12-18 10 68).

3-Pointers—Thorp (4): S. Wicks 3, J. Wicks 1. McDonell (7): D. Baughman 1, Hughes 1, Geissler 1, Cooper 2, Deetz 2.

Fouled Out—Thorp: Zarza. McDonell: none.

Fall Creek 47, Bloomer 41

Fall Creek    23     24     47
Bloomer     162541

Fall Creek: Katie Kent 8, Gianna Vollrath 11, Tori Martin 16, Anika Steinke 1, Jenna Anders 2, McKenna Klawiter 5, Kennedy Tumm 4. (17 12-26 13 47).

Bloomer: Danielle Latz 6, Karissa Petska 3, Katlyn Jones 3, Cierra Seibel 5, Brooklyn Sarauer 7, Madison Faschingbauer 7, Abby Iverson 10. (14 11-15 21 41).

3-Pointers—Fall Creek (1): Kent 1. Bloomer (2): Seibel 1, Sarauer 1.

Fouled Out—Fall Creek: none. Bloomer: Seibel, Faschingbauer.

Stanley-Boyd 63, Cadott 41

Cadott   23     18     41
Stanley-Boyd     362663

Cadott: Elly Eiler 15, Lauryn Goettl 11, Emma Kowalczyk 9, Eva Enestvedt 2, Laken Ryan 4. (17 5-13 15 41).

Stanley-Boyd: Leslie Derks 11, Tina Benson 4, Kayte Licht 4, Jessica Hazuga 17, Lily Hoel 17, Emme Felmlee 10. (24 11-21 12 63).

3-Pointers—Cadott (2): Goettl 1, Kowalczyk 1. Stanley-Boyd (4): Derks 2, Benson 1, Hoel 1.

Fouled Out—Cadott: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.

Boys Hockey

Chi-Hi 7, Rice Lake 3

Rice Lake    0    1     2     3
Chi-Hi2147

First Period—Chi-Hi: Drew Bowe (Mason Johnson), 7:40.

Chi-Hi: Jack Bowe (Ben Carlson, Owen Krista), 14:11.

Second Period—Chi-Hi: Jack Bowe (Trevor Bowe), 15:03, SH.

Rice Lake: Cole Fenske, 16:59.

Third Period—Rice Lake: Adam Timm (Teagan Gunderson, Cole Fenske), 0:39.

Rice Lake: Cole Fenske (Teagan Gunderson), 2:09.

Chi-Hi: Trevor Bowe (Bryer Niblett), 3:32.

Chi-Hi: Owen Krista (Ben Carlson, Jackson Bohland), 4:01.

Chi-Hi: Jackson Hoem (Mason Johnson, Drew Bowe), 5:59.

Chi-Hi: Trevor Bowe (Bryer Niblett, Carsten Reeg), 6:16.

Shots on Goal—Rice Lake: 7-7-7-21. Chi-Hi: 14-8-14-36. Saves—Rice Lake: Ian Krance: 12-7-10-29. Chi-Hi: Bridger Fixmer: 7-6-5-18. Penalties—Rice Lake: 1-2:00. Chi-Hi: 1-2:00.

Girls Hockey

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2, Rochester Mayo 1 (OT)

Rochester Mayo1     0     0     0     0
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie    010     12

First Period—Rochester Mayo: Ariyah McKibben (Katherine Cummings), 16:01.

Second Period—CF/M: Ashley Slupe (Paige Steinmetz), 14:20.

Overtime—CF/M: Emma-lyn Stephenson (Ashley Slupe, Emme Bergh), 1:46, PP.

Shots on Goal—Rochester Mayo: 4-2-1-0-7. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 16-9-17-2-44. Saves—Rochester Mayo: Alivia Waakenson: 16-8-17-1-42. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Kasandra Herr: 3-2-1-0-6. Penalties—Rochester Mayo: 5-13:00. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 4-11:00.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NCAA To Let Sports Set Own Trans Athlete Policies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News