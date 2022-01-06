Local Scoreboard: Thursday, January 6

Scores
Boys Basketball
Alma 58, Prairie Farm 38
Appleton North 61, Oshkosh West 38
Aquinas 62, Onalaska 57
Arcadia 73, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 53
Athens 73, Abbotsford 26
Augustine Prep 60, Eastbrook Academy 57
Baldwin-Woodville 64, Somerset 63
Bayfield 69, Lac Courte Oreilles 61
Campbellsport 65, Omro 55
Cashton 61, Hillsboro 51
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 52, Ashland 37
Clintonville 65, Marinette 51
Colfax 82, Augusta 70
Denmark 82, Wrightstown 42
Dodgeville 66, Palmyra-Eagle 34
East Dubuque, Ill. 54, Potosi 41
Ellsworth 63, Barron 47
Florence 56, Three Lakes 47
Fox Valley Lutheran 83, Little Chute 78
Freedom 60, Luxemburg-Casco 42
Grantsburg 74, Amery 65
Kewaskum 46, Plymouth 43
Lomira 63, Laconia 53
Marion 65, Gillett 52
Milton 62, Fort Atkinson 38
Monroe 62, Mount Horeb 39
Neenah 76, Kimberly 74
Neenah 77, Pewaukee 62
New Berlin West 75, Waukesha North 69
Newman Catholic 64, Phillips 48
Oregon 65, Edgewood 62
Racine St. Catherine's 73, Catholic Central 23
Royall 69, Wonewoc-Center 40
Sauk Prairie 37, Portage 35
St. Marys Springs 87, North Fond du Lac 56
Stoughton 64, Monona Grove 62
Superior 58, Duluth East, Minn. 50
Unity 35, Osseo-Fairchild 30
Watertown 73, DeForest 67
Westosha Central 68, Kenosha Indian Trail 40
Xavier 82, Green Bay West 24
Girls Basketball
Argyle 58, Pecatonica 52
Augusta 53, Gilmanton 28
Beaver Dam 66, Lakeside Lutheran 41
Belmont 63, Benton 49
Black Hawk 59, Barneveld 39
Bonduel 74, Roncalli 31
Boscobel 66, Fennimore 39
Brillion 58, Chilton 55
Cadott 68, Bloomer 47
Cameron 52, Hayward 42
Cedarburg 84, West Bend East 40
Clinton 81, East Troy 41
Cochrane-Fountain City 52, Independence 7
Coleman 48, Suring 39
Colfax 77, Spring Valley 34
Columbus 59, Watertown Luther Prep 56
Darlington 53, Southwestern 39
De Soto 52, North Crawford 35
DeForest 55, Lakeside Lutheran 41
Dodgeville 67, River Valley 27
Durand 49, Elmwood/Plum City 32
Elk Mound 65, Boyceville 21
Fall Creek 71, Thorp 31
Fox Valley Lutheran 52, Denmark 27
Gillett 46, Crivitz 32
Heritage Christian 63, Messmer 17
Hustisford 37, Deerfield 34
Iola-Scandinavia 47, Weyauwega-Fremont 41
Ithaca 60, Weston 26
Kiel 64, Roncalli 42
La Crosse Central 57, La Crosse Logan 39
Ladysmith 56, St. Croix Falls 55
Lake Country Lutheran 63, Kenosha Christian Life 21
Laona-Wabeno 51, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 49
Lincoln 40, Melrose-Mindoro 38
Madison La Follette 57, Janesville Craig 55
Mauston 55, Nekoosa 43
McDonell Central 47, Regis 36
McFarland 46, Big Foot 26
Middleton 62, Janesville Parker 22
Mineral Point 67, Riverdale 26
Mosinee 64, Crandon 19
Neillsville 70, Granton 11
Northland Lutheran 53, Tigerton 20
Northwestern 66, Spooner 25
Northwestern 75, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 43
Osseo-Fairchild 60, Stanley-Boyd 38
Pardeeville 82, Cambria-Friesland 47
Peshtigo 83, Sturgeon Bay 28
Prairie du Chien 51, Richland Center 47
Racine St. Catherine's 37, Catholic Central 33
Randolph 62, Markesan 27
Spencer 54, Colby 34
Three Lakes 66, Florence 39
Wauzeka-Steuben 54, Kickapoo 49
Westfield Area 73, Wautoma 40
Wilmot Union 82, Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 14
Wisconsin Dells 32, Adams-Friendship 15
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Cornell 60, Gilman 31
|Gilman
|20
|11
|31
|Cornell
|23
|37
|60
Gilman: Branden Ustianowski 4, Grady Kroeplin 14, Caleb Marion 11, Zack Marion 2. (12 6-15 11 31).
Cornell: Avery Turany 9, Bentley Spangler 19, Dylan Bowe 21, Blake Anders 9, Carter Harycki 2. (22 8-19 18 60).
3-Pointers—Gilman (1): Kroeplin 1. Cornell (8): Turany 1, Spangler 5, Bowe 2.
Fouled Out—Gilman: none. Cornell: none.
Girls Basketball
McDonell 47, Eau Claire Regis 36
|McDonell
|20
|27
|47
|Eau Claire Regis
|22
|14
|36
McDonell: Destiny Baughman 10, Marley Hughes 12, Emily Cooper 11, Lauryn Deetz 14. (15 8-10 13 47).
Eau Claire Regis: Emma Klink 4, Makenna Rohrscheib 8, Macyn Cullinan 5, Ava Highman 11, Annabelle Schroeder 6, Ashley Chilson 2. (15 5-11 11 36).
3-Pointers—McDonell (7): Baughman 2, Hughes 2, Cooper 2, Deetz 1. Eau Claire Regis (1): Highman 1.
Fouled Out—McDonell: none. Eau Claire Regis: none.
Cadott 65, Bloomer 47
|Cadott
|45
|23
|65
|Bloomer
|17
|30
|47
Cadott: Elly Eiler 11, Lauryn Goettl 22, Bradee Burish 2, Emma Kowalczyk 10, Morgan Moldrem 2, Eva Enestvedt 4, Laken Ryan 17. (26 11-23 14 68).
Bloomer: Danielle Latz 30, Katlyn Jones 2, Cierra Seibel 2, Brooklyn Sarauer 5, Madison Faschingbauer 8. (19 7-13 18 47).
3-Pointers—Cadott (5): Ryan 5. Bloomer (2): Faschingbauer 2.
Fouled Out—Cadott: none. Bloomer: none.
Osseo-Fairchild 60, Stanley-Boyd 38
|Stanley-Boyd
|12
|26
|38
|Osseo-Fairchild
|29
|31
|60
Stanley-Boyd: Leslie Derks 8, Tina Benson 3, Kayte Licht 2, Jessica Hazuga 2, Lily Hoel 23. (17 1-8 18 38).
Osseo-Fairchild: Brooke McCune 22, Dezaray Eisberner 2, Mariah Steinke 6, A. Koxlien 2, Madisyn Loonstra 9, Eleice Dahl 10, Hailey Abram 2, Taylor Gunderson 7. (22 16-19 12 60).
3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (3): Hoel 3. Osseo-Fairchild (0): none.
Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: none. Osseo-Fairchild: none.
Boys Hockey
Eau Claire Memorial 4, Chi-Hi 2
|Eau Claire Memorial
|2
|0
|2
|4
|Chi-Hi
|1
|0
|1
|2
First Period—ECM: Peyton Platter (Andrew Parrett), 4:10.
Chi-Hi: Owen Krista (Ben Carlson, Trevor Bowe), 4:24.
ECM: Luke Lindsay (Brady Moore), 5:05.
Third Period—ECM: Connor Byrne (Nick Madsen), 2:37, PP.
Chi-Hi: Mason Johnson, 11:50, SH.
ECM: Dylan Byrne, 15:56, EN.
Shots on Goal—Eau Claire Memorial: 14-7-7-28. Chi-Hi: 3-5-10-18. Saves—Eau Claire Memorial: Will Seymour: 2-5-9-16. Chi-Hi: Bridger Fixmer: 11-10-5-26. Penalties—Eau Claire Memorial: 5-13:00. Chi-Hi: 2-4:00.