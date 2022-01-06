 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Scoreboard: Thursday, January 6

Scores

Boys Basketball

Alma 58, Prairie Farm 38

Appleton North 61, Oshkosh West 38

Aquinas 62, Onalaska 57

Arcadia 73, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 53

Athens 73, Abbotsford 26

Augustine Prep 60, Eastbrook Academy 57

Baldwin-Woodville 64, Somerset 63

Bayfield 69, Lac Courte Oreilles 61

Campbellsport 65, Omro 55

Cashton 61, Hillsboro 51

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 52, Ashland 37

Clintonville 65, Marinette 51

Colfax 82, Augusta 70

Denmark 82, Wrightstown 42

Dodgeville 66, Palmyra-Eagle 34

East Dubuque, Ill. 54, Potosi 41

Ellsworth 63, Barron 47

Florence 56, Three Lakes 47

Fox Valley Lutheran 83, Little Chute 78

Freedom 60, Luxemburg-Casco 42

Grantsburg 74, Amery 65

Kewaskum 46, Plymouth 43

Lomira 63, Laconia 53

Marion 65, Gillett 52

Milton 62, Fort Atkinson 38

Monroe 62, Mount Horeb 39

Neenah 76, Kimberly 74

Neenah 77, Pewaukee 62

New Berlin West 75, Waukesha North 69

Newman Catholic 64, Phillips 48

Oregon 65, Edgewood 62

Racine St. Catherine's 73, Catholic Central 23

Royall 69, Wonewoc-Center 40

Sauk Prairie 37, Portage 35

St. Marys Springs 87, North Fond du Lac 56

Stoughton 64, Monona Grove 62

Superior 58, Duluth East, Minn. 50

Unity 35, Osseo-Fairchild 30

Watertown 73, DeForest 67

Westosha Central 68, Kenosha Indian Trail 40

Xavier 82, Green Bay West 24

Girls Basketball

Argyle 58, Pecatonica 52

Augusta 53, Gilmanton 28

Beaver Dam 66, Lakeside Lutheran 41

Belmont 63, Benton 49

Black Hawk 59, Barneveld 39

Bonduel 74, Roncalli 31

Boscobel 66, Fennimore 39

Brillion 58, Chilton 55

Cadott 68, Bloomer 47

Cameron 52, Hayward 42

Cedarburg 84, West Bend East 40

Clinton 81, East Troy 41

Cochrane-Fountain City 52, Independence 7

Coleman 48, Suring 39

Colfax 77, Spring Valley 34

Columbus 59, Watertown Luther Prep 56

Darlington 53, Southwestern 39

De Soto 52, North Crawford 35

DeForest 55, Lakeside Lutheran 41

Dodgeville 67, River Valley 27

Durand 49, Elmwood/Plum City 32

Elk Mound 65, Boyceville 21

Fall Creek 71, Thorp 31

Fox Valley Lutheran 52, Denmark 27

Gillett 46, Crivitz 32

Heritage Christian 63, Messmer 17

Hustisford 37, Deerfield 34

Iola-Scandinavia 47, Weyauwega-Fremont 41

Ithaca 60, Weston 26

Kiel 64, Roncalli 42

La Crosse Central 57, La Crosse Logan 39

Ladysmith 56, St. Croix Falls 55

Lake Country Lutheran 63, Kenosha Christian Life 21

Laona-Wabeno 51, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 49

Lincoln 40, Melrose-Mindoro 38

Madison La Follette 57, Janesville Craig 55

Mauston 55, Nekoosa 43

McDonell Central 47, Regis 36

McFarland 46, Big Foot 26

Middleton 62, Janesville Parker 22

Mineral Point 67, Riverdale 26

Mosinee 64, Crandon 19

Neillsville 70, Granton 11

Northland Lutheran 53, Tigerton 20

Northwestern 66, Spooner 25

Northwestern 75, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 43

Osseo-Fairchild 60, Stanley-Boyd 38

Pardeeville 82, Cambria-Friesland 47

Peshtigo 83, Sturgeon Bay 28

Prairie du Chien 51, Richland Center 47

Racine St. Catherine's 37, Catholic Central 33

Randolph 62, Markesan 27

Spencer 54, Colby 34

Three Lakes 66, Florence 39

Wauzeka-Steuben 54, Kickapoo 49

Westfield Area 73, Wautoma 40

Wilmot Union 82, Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 14

Wisconsin Dells 32, Adams-Friendship 15

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

Cornell 60, Gilman 31

Gilman   20   11   31
Cornell     23     37     60

Gilman: Branden Ustianowski 4, Grady Kroeplin 14, Caleb Marion 11, Zack Marion 2. (12 6-15 11 31).

Cornell: Avery Turany 9, Bentley Spangler 19, Dylan Bowe 21, Blake Anders 9, Carter Harycki 2. (22 8-19 18 60).

3-Pointers—Gilman (1): Kroeplin 1. Cornell (8): Turany 1, Spangler 5, Bowe 2.

Fouled Out—Gilman: none. Cornell: none.

Girls Basketball

McDonell 47, Eau Claire Regis 36

McDonell   20   27   47
Eau Claire Regis     22     14     36

McDonell: Destiny Baughman 10, Marley Hughes 12, Emily Cooper 11, Lauryn Deetz 14. (15 8-10 13 47).

Eau Claire Regis: Emma Klink 4, Makenna Rohrscheib 8, Macyn Cullinan 5, Ava Highman 11, Annabelle Schroeder 6, Ashley Chilson 2. (15 5-11 11 36).

3-Pointers—McDonell (7): Baughman 2, Hughes 2, Cooper 2, Deetz 1. Eau Claire Regis (1): Highman 1.

Fouled Out—McDonell: none. Eau Claire Regis: none.

Cadott 65, Bloomer 47

Cadott   45     23     65
Bloomer     173047

Cadott: Elly Eiler 11, Lauryn Goettl 22, Bradee Burish 2, Emma Kowalczyk 10, Morgan Moldrem 2, Eva Enestvedt 4, Laken Ryan 17. (26 11-23 14 68).

Bloomer: Danielle Latz 30, Katlyn Jones 2, Cierra Seibel 2, Brooklyn Sarauer 5, Madison Faschingbauer 8. (19 7-13 18 47).

3-Pointers—Cadott (5): Ryan 5. Bloomer (2): Faschingbauer 2.

Fouled Out—Cadott: none. Bloomer: none.

Osseo-Fairchild 60, Stanley-Boyd 38

Stanley-Boyd   12     26    38
Osseo-Fairchild     293160

Stanley-Boyd: Leslie Derks 8, Tina Benson 3, Kayte Licht 2, Jessica Hazuga 2, Lily Hoel 23. (17 1-8 18 38).

Osseo-Fairchild: Brooke McCune 22, Dezaray Eisberner 2, Mariah Steinke 6, A. Koxlien 2, Madisyn Loonstra 9, Eleice Dahl 10, Hailey Abram 2, Taylor Gunderson 7. (22 16-19 12 60).

3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (3): Hoel 3. Osseo-Fairchild (0): none.

Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: none. Osseo-Fairchild: none.

Boys Hockey

Eau Claire Memorial 4, Chi-Hi 2

Eau Claire Memorial    2    0     2     4
Chi-Hi1012

First Period—ECM: Peyton Platter (Andrew Parrett), 4:10.

Chi-Hi: Owen Krista (Ben Carlson, Trevor Bowe), 4:24.

ECM: Luke Lindsay (Brady Moore), 5:05.

Third Period—ECM: Connor Byrne (Nick Madsen), 2:37, PP.

Chi-Hi: Mason Johnson, 11:50, SH.

ECM: Dylan Byrne, 15:56, EN.

Shots on Goal—Eau Claire Memorial: 14-7-7-28. Chi-Hi: 3-5-10-18. Saves—Eau Claire Memorial: Will Seymour: 2-5-9-16. Chi-Hi: Bridger Fixmer: 11-10-5-26. Penalties—Eau Claire Memorial: 5-13:00. Chi-Hi: 2-4:00.

