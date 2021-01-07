 Skip to main content
Local Scoreboard: Thursday, January 7
Local Scoreboard: Thursday, January 7

Scores

Boys Basketball

Almond-Bancroft 72, Pacelli 50

Altoona 59, McDonell Central 50

Aquinas 64, West Salem 52

Athens 60, Stratford 54

Beaver Dam 65, Waunakee 61

Cadott 37, Thorp 28

Cambria-Friesland 69, Markesan 53

Cameron 87, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 46

Central Wisconsin Christian 60, Valley Christian 48

Clear Lake 52, Osceola 39

Clintonville 70, Marinette 42

Colby 77, Ashland 69

Columbus Catholic 82, Spencer 44

Cumberland 68, Hayward 53

DeForest 67, Lourdes Academy 60

Drummond 56, Mellen 23

Edgewood 65, Reedsburg Area 55

Elcho 74, White Lake 30

Fall Creek 64, Stanley-Boyd 54

Freedom 70, Luxemburg-Casco 51

Grantsburg 64, Prairie Farm 22

Greenwood 54, Neillsville 43

Hustisford 73, Dodgeland 24

Kaukauna 66, Appleton North 62

Marshall 76, Waterloo 35

Mayville 80, Living Word Lutheran 67

Milton 83, Turner 52

Mineral Point 79, Belleville 59

Neenah 85, Bay Port 63

New Glarus 68, Monticello 57

New Lisbon 70, Brookwood 48

New Richmond 69, Somerset 64

Northwestern 86, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 40

Oconto 51, Sturgeon Bay 32

Onalaska 78, Sparta 42

Osceola 41, Hayward 22

Pardeeville 58, Rio 56

Peshtigo 41, Bonduel 33

Pewaukee 85, Milwaukee Lutheran 42

Pius XI Catholic 69, New Berlin West 67

Port Edwards 87, Tri-County 23

Racine St. Catherine's 80, Dominican 38

Randolph 79, Princeton/Green Lake 38

Regis 87, Osseo-Fairchild 54

Richland Center 67, Platteville 42

Seneca 53, De Soto 47

South Shore 91, Lac Courte Oreilles 61

Spring Valley 54, Elmwood/Plum City 44

St. Croix Falls 60, Ladysmith 51

St. Marys Springs 69, Omro 53

Stockbridge 76, Oakfield 70

Valders 68, Kewaunee 44

Viroqua 57, Westby 36

Watertown Luther Prep 69, Cochrane-Fountain City 32

Waupaca 65, Oconto Falls 64

Wauzeka-Steuben 66, La Farge 26

West De Pere 72, Shawano 44

Weyauwega-Fremont 60, Menominee Indian 42

Wild Rose 44, Pittsville 28

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 76, North Fond du Lac 75

Wrightstown 58, Coleman 48

Xavier 89, Green Bay West 47

Girls Basketball

Albany 71, Juda 22

Amery 46, Saint Croix Central 33

Assumption 55, Rib Lake 14

Auburndale 69, Greenwood 23

Black Hawk 84, Pecatonica 21

Bloomer 47, Hayward 37

Bonduel 48, Crandon 46

Brillion 61, Denmark 41

Catholic Memorial 72, Waukesha North 43

Clinton 65, Evansville 54

Cochrane-Fountain City 46, Lincoln 33

Coleman 44, Lena 26

Colfax 66, Boyceville 29

Cuba City 47, Richland Center 43, OT

Darlington 49, Southwestern 45

Dodgeville 52, River Valley 17

Durand 51, Elk Mound 36

Edgerton 51, East Troy 41

Eleva-Strum 42, Alma/Pepin 25

Fennimore 60, Cuba City 32

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 73, Viroqua 40

Gillett 51, Crivitz 28

Glenwood City 61, Spring Valley 54

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 50, Gibraltar 36

Greendale 71, West Allis Central 49

Heritage Christian 37, Living Word Lutheran 28

Highland 67, Argyle 43

Holmen 63, Tomah 55

Howards Grove 53, Manitowoc Lutheran 38

Independence 51, Whitehall 37

Jefferson 47, Whitewater 36

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 55, Ripon 33

Kewaskum 56, Plymouth 32

Kiel 47, Denmark 29

Kiel def. New Holstein, forfeit

Lake Country Lutheran 73, Brookfield Academy 58

Lodi 61, Lakeside Lutheran 48

Luck 48, Frederic 34

Marathon 51, Prentice 49

McDonell Central 62, Blair-Taylor 47

Melrose-Mindoro 45, Gilmanton 30

Milwaukee DSHA 71, Wauwatosa East 45

Monticello 47, Barneveld 33

Nekoosa 55, Port Edwards 33

New Richmond 53, Ellsworth 44

Niagara 56, Saint Thomas Aquinas 31

Oak Creek 62, Hamilton 22

Oakfield 63, Hustisford 43

Osseo-Fairchild 54, Thorp 32

Ozaukee 62, Reedsville 58

Platteville 60, Lancaster 46

Potosi 50, Belmont 43

Prairie du Chien 54, Richland Center 38

Regis 61, Augusta 41

Rice Lake 66, Onalaska 57

Roncalli 55, Brillion 52

Sauk Prairie 65, Portage 37

Sevastopol 59, Sturgeon Bay 42

Shullsburg 73, Benton 29

South Milwaukee 72, Cudahy 22

South Shore 63, Lac Courte Oreilles 13

St. Mary Catholic 59, Cedar Grove-Belgium 38

Two Rivers 66, Chilton 29

University School of Milwaukee 73, Hope Christian 31

Valders 43, Sheboygan Falls 32

Waupun 84, Campbellsport 25

Wausaukee 45, Florence 40

West De Pere 75, Green Bay East 24

Westosha Central 60, Racine St. Catherine's 45

Winneconne 60, Berlin 39

Xavier 80, Green Bay West 0

Altoona 59, McDonell 50

McDonell  212950
Altoona352459

McDonell: Eddie Mittermeyer 7, Logan Hughes 14, Max Hauser 3, Jake Siegenthaler 14, Tanner Opsal 8, Joe Janus 4. (19 7-15 13 50).

Altoona: Raekwon Cole 2, Evan Moss 12, Brayden Turk 18, Evan Peterson 10, Blend Sabani 7, Marsten Salsbury 4, Dyllan Bauer 4. (23 5-11 16 59).

3-Pointers—McDonell (4): Mittermeyer 1, Hauser 1, Siegenthaler 2. Altoona (6): Moss 1, Turk 3, Evan Peterson 2.

Fouled Out—McDonell: none. Altoona: none.

Cadott 37, Thorp 28

Thorp19928
Cadott  181937

Thorp: Ryan Raether 8, Aiden Rosemeyer 4, Jaxon Hurst 2, Zach Tieman 9, Corbin Rosemeyer 6. (12 0-3 20 28).

Cadott: Tegan Ritter 4, Ethan West 1, Brad Irwin 12, Ryan Sonnentag 6, Cole Sopiarz 7, Andy Falkenberg 7. (10 15-24 7 37).

3-Pointers—Thorp (4): Rosemeyer 2, Zach Tieman 1, Rosemeyer 1. Cadott (2): Sonnentag 2.

Fouled Out—Thorp: Rosemeyer. Cadott: Irwin.

Fall Creek 64, Stanley-Boyd 54

Fall Creek333164
Stanley-Boyd  252954

Fall Creek: Nathan Sorensen 6, Isiah Kaufman 2, Teigen Pleckelman 8, Soren Johnson 15, Luke Olson 15, Bo Vollrath 18. (25 11-16 8 64).

Stanley-Boyd: Lucas Smith 16, Carsen Hause 23, Cooper Nichols 1, Brady Potaczek 6, Landon Karlen 2, Anthony Candela 4, Spencer Booth 2. (22 1-2 13 54).

3-Pointers—Fall Creek (3): Olson 3. Stanley-Boyd (9): Smith 4, Hause 5.

Fouled Out—Fall Creek: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.

McDonell 62, Blair-Taylor 47

Blair-Taylor  242347
McDonell243862

Blair-Taylor: Abby Thompson 9, Lindsay Steien 12 , Austyn Capouch 2, Alivia Boe 6, Callie Wagner 3, Kierstyn Kindschy 7, Sydney Fremstad 3, Chloe Wagner 3. (15 13-21 16 47).

McDonell: Amber Adams 2, Marley Hughes 10, Anna Geissler 18, Lauryn Deetz 18, Emily Cooper 12, Laneyse Baughman 1, Abigail Petranovich 1. (18 16-21 14 62).

3-Pointers—Blair-Taylor (4): Thompson 3, Kindschy 1. McDonell (10): Hughes 2, Geissler 4, Cooper 4.

Fouled Out—Blair-Taylor: none. McDonell: none.

Bloomer 47, Hayward 37

Hayward  162137
Bloomer272047

Hayward: Brooke Quast 7, Ana Johnson 6, Mikailah Kosterman 2, Holly Miller 15, Allie Zawistowski 2, Maekayla Cadotte 5. (11 13-25 18 37).

Bloomer: Kyla Schwarzenberger 2, Danielle Latz 6, Skylar Zwiefelhofer 2, Bella Seibel 9, Leah Score 13, Madison Faschingbauer 3, Abby Iverson 12. (16 10-12 18 47).

3-Pointers—Hayward (2): Quast 1, Miller 1. Bloomer (5): Seibel 1, Score 3, Faschingbauer 1.

Fouled Out—Hayward: Johnson. Bloomer: none.

Watch now: Jackson Acker signs his National Letter of Intent to play football for the Badgers

