Local Scoreboard: Thursday, January 7

Scores
Boys Basketball
Almond-Bancroft 72, Pacelli 50
Altoona 59, McDonell Central 50
Aquinas 64, West Salem 52
Athens 60, Stratford 54
Beaver Dam 65, Waunakee 61
Cadott 37, Thorp 28
Cambria-Friesland 69, Markesan 53
Cameron 87, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 46
Central Wisconsin Christian 60, Valley Christian 48
Clear Lake 52, Osceola 39
Clintonville 70, Marinette 42
Colby 77, Ashland 69
Columbus Catholic 82, Spencer 44
Cumberland 68, Hayward 53
DeForest 67, Lourdes Academy 60
Drummond 56, Mellen 23
Edgewood 65, Reedsburg Area 55
Elcho 74, White Lake 30
Fall Creek 64, Stanley-Boyd 54
Freedom 70, Luxemburg-Casco 51
Grantsburg 64, Prairie Farm 22
Greenwood 54, Neillsville 43
Hustisford 73, Dodgeland 24
Kaukauna 66, Appleton North 62
Marshall 76, Waterloo 35
Mayville 80, Living Word Lutheran 67
Milton 83, Turner 52
Mineral Point 79, Belleville 59
Neenah 85, Bay Port 63
New Glarus 68, Monticello 57
New Lisbon 70, Brookwood 48
New Richmond 69, Somerset 64
Northwestern 86, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 40
Oconto 51, Sturgeon Bay 32
Onalaska 78, Sparta 42
Osceola 41, Hayward 22
Pardeeville 58, Rio 56
Peshtigo 41, Bonduel 33
Pewaukee 85, Milwaukee Lutheran 42
Pius XI Catholic 69, New Berlin West 67
Port Edwards 87, Tri-County 23
Racine St. Catherine's 80, Dominican 38
Randolph 79, Princeton/Green Lake 38
Regis 87, Osseo-Fairchild 54
Richland Center 67, Platteville 42
Seneca 53, De Soto 47
South Shore 91, Lac Courte Oreilles 61
Spring Valley 54, Elmwood/Plum City 44
St. Croix Falls 60, Ladysmith 51
St. Marys Springs 69, Omro 53
Stockbridge 76, Oakfield 70
Valders 68, Kewaunee 44
Viroqua 57, Westby 36
Watertown Luther Prep 69, Cochrane-Fountain City 32
Waupaca 65, Oconto Falls 64
Wauzeka-Steuben 66, La Farge 26
West De Pere 72, Shawano 44
Weyauwega-Fremont 60, Menominee Indian 42
Wild Rose 44, Pittsville 28
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 76, North Fond du Lac 75
Wrightstown 58, Coleman 48
Xavier 89, Green Bay West 47
Girls Basketball
Albany 71, Juda 22
Amery 46, Saint Croix Central 33
Assumption 55, Rib Lake 14
Auburndale 69, Greenwood 23
Black Hawk 84, Pecatonica 21
Bloomer 47, Hayward 37
Bonduel 48, Crandon 46
Brillion 61, Denmark 41
Catholic Memorial 72, Waukesha North 43
Clinton 65, Evansville 54
Cochrane-Fountain City 46, Lincoln 33
Coleman 44, Lena 26
Colfax 66, Boyceville 29
Cuba City 47, Richland Center 43, OT
Darlington 49, Southwestern 45
Dodgeville 52, River Valley 17
Durand 51, Elk Mound 36
Edgerton 51, East Troy 41
Eleva-Strum 42, Alma/Pepin 25
Fennimore 60, Cuba City 32
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 73, Viroqua 40
Gillett 51, Crivitz 28
Glenwood City 61, Spring Valley 54
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 50, Gibraltar 36
Greendale 71, West Allis Central 49
Heritage Christian 37, Living Word Lutheran 28
Highland 67, Argyle 43
Holmen 63, Tomah 55
Howards Grove 53, Manitowoc Lutheran 38
Independence 51, Whitehall 37
Jefferson 47, Whitewater 36
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 55, Ripon 33
Kewaskum 56, Plymouth 32
Kiel 47, Denmark 29
Kiel def. New Holstein, forfeit
Lake Country Lutheran 73, Brookfield Academy 58
Lodi 61, Lakeside Lutheran 48
Luck 48, Frederic 34
Marathon 51, Prentice 49
McDonell Central 62, Blair-Taylor 47
Melrose-Mindoro 45, Gilmanton 30
Milwaukee DSHA 71, Wauwatosa East 45
Monticello 47, Barneveld 33
Nekoosa 55, Port Edwards 33
New Richmond 53, Ellsworth 44
Niagara 56, Saint Thomas Aquinas 31
Oak Creek 62, Hamilton 22
Oakfield 63, Hustisford 43
Osseo-Fairchild 54, Thorp 32
Ozaukee 62, Reedsville 58
Platteville 60, Lancaster 46
Potosi 50, Belmont 43
Prairie du Chien 54, Richland Center 38
Regis 61, Augusta 41
Rice Lake 66, Onalaska 57
Roncalli 55, Brillion 52
Sauk Prairie 65, Portage 37
Sevastopol 59, Sturgeon Bay 42
Shullsburg 73, Benton 29
South Milwaukee 72, Cudahy 22
South Shore 63, Lac Courte Oreilles 13
St. Mary Catholic 59, Cedar Grove-Belgium 38
Two Rivers 66, Chilton 29
University School of Milwaukee 73, Hope Christian 31
Valders 43, Sheboygan Falls 32
Waupun 84, Campbellsport 25
Wausaukee 45, Florence 40
West De Pere 75, Green Bay East 24
Westosha Central 60, Racine St. Catherine's 45
Winneconne 60, Berlin 39
Xavier 80, Green Bay West 0
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Altoona 59, McDonell 50
|McDonell
|21
|29
|50
|Altoona
|35
|24
|59
McDonell: Eddie Mittermeyer 7, Logan Hughes 14, Max Hauser 3, Jake Siegenthaler 14, Tanner Opsal 8, Joe Janus 4. (19 7-15 13 50).
Altoona: Raekwon Cole 2, Evan Moss 12, Brayden Turk 18, Evan Peterson 10, Blend Sabani 7, Marsten Salsbury 4, Dyllan Bauer 4. (23 5-11 16 59).
3-Pointers—McDonell (4): Mittermeyer 1, Hauser 1, Siegenthaler 2. Altoona (6): Moss 1, Turk 3, Evan Peterson 2.
Fouled Out—McDonell: none. Altoona: none.
Cadott 37, Thorp 28
|Thorp
|19
|9
|28
|Cadott
|18
|19
|37
Thorp: Ryan Raether 8, Aiden Rosemeyer 4, Jaxon Hurst 2, Zach Tieman 9, Corbin Rosemeyer 6. (12 0-3 20 28).
Cadott: Tegan Ritter 4, Ethan West 1, Brad Irwin 12, Ryan Sonnentag 6, Cole Sopiarz 7, Andy Falkenberg 7. (10 15-24 7 37).
3-Pointers—Thorp (4): Rosemeyer 2, Zach Tieman 1, Rosemeyer 1. Cadott (2): Sonnentag 2.
Fouled Out—Thorp: Rosemeyer. Cadott: Irwin.
Fall Creek 64, Stanley-Boyd 54
|Fall Creek
|33
|31
|64
|Stanley-Boyd
|25
|29
|54
Fall Creek: Nathan Sorensen 6, Isiah Kaufman 2, Teigen Pleckelman 8, Soren Johnson 15, Luke Olson 15, Bo Vollrath 18. (25 11-16 8 64).
Stanley-Boyd: Lucas Smith 16, Carsen Hause 23, Cooper Nichols 1, Brady Potaczek 6, Landon Karlen 2, Anthony Candela 4, Spencer Booth 2. (22 1-2 13 54).
3-Pointers—Fall Creek (3): Olson 3. Stanley-Boyd (9): Smith 4, Hause 5.
Fouled Out—Fall Creek: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.
Girls Basketball
McDonell 62, Blair-Taylor 47
|Blair-Taylor
|24
|23
|47
|McDonell
|24
|38
|62
Blair-Taylor: Abby Thompson 9, Lindsay Steien 12 , Austyn Capouch 2, Alivia Boe 6, Callie Wagner 3, Kierstyn Kindschy 7, Sydney Fremstad 3, Chloe Wagner 3. (15 13-21 16 47).
McDonell: Amber Adams 2, Marley Hughes 10, Anna Geissler 18, Lauryn Deetz 18, Emily Cooper 12, Laneyse Baughman 1, Abigail Petranovich 1. (18 16-21 14 62).
3-Pointers—Blair-Taylor (4): Thompson 3, Kindschy 1. McDonell (10): Hughes 2, Geissler 4, Cooper 4.
Fouled Out—Blair-Taylor: none. McDonell: none.
Bloomer 47, Hayward 37
|Hayward
|16
|21
|37
|Bloomer
|27
|20
|47
Hayward: Brooke Quast 7, Ana Johnson 6, Mikailah Kosterman 2, Holly Miller 15, Allie Zawistowski 2, Maekayla Cadotte 5. (11 13-25 18 37).
Bloomer: Kyla Schwarzenberger 2, Danielle Latz 6, Skylar Zwiefelhofer 2, Bella Seibel 9, Leah Score 13, Madison Faschingbauer 3, Abby Iverson 12. (16 10-12 18 47).
3-Pointers—Hayward (2): Quast 1, Miller 1. Bloomer (5): Seibel 1, Score 3, Faschingbauer 1.
Fouled Out—Hayward: Johnson. Bloomer: none.