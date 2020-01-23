{{featured_button_text}}

Scores

Boys Basketball

Auburndale 61, Rib Lake 47

Kohler 64, Sheboygan Christian 37

La Crosse Central 73, South Miami, Fla. 72

Mabel-Canton, Minn. 57, Coulee Christian-Providence 54

Manitowoc Lutheran 55, Howards Grove 54

Milw. Bay View 92, Milwaukee Pulaski 49

Norway, Mich. 71, Florence 49

Salam School 91, Milwaukee Early View 53

Girls Basketball

Bowler/Gresham 44, Marion 14

Bruce 39, Cornell 37

Colfax 46, Elk Mound 30

Freedom 66, Denmark 28

Little Chute 68, Waupaca 40

Lourdes Academy 64, Stockbridge 43

Mosinee 75, Tomahawk 18

Neillsville 58, Gilman 40

Shawano 55, Green Bay East 29

Boys Hockey

Arrowhead 6, West Bend 0

Ashwaubenon 3, Sheboygan 2

Baldwin-Woodville 9, WSFLG Blizzard 1

Beloit Memorial 5, Janesville 2

Chequamegon/Phillips /Butternut 3, Medford Area 0

Chippewa Falls 10, Menomonie 0

Eau Claire Memorial 5, Rice Lake 0

Fond du Lac Springs 1, Waupun 1, OT (tie)

Hudson 9, River Falls 1

Kettle Moraine/Mukwonago/Oconomowoc 7, Marquette University 2

Lakeland 2, Northwest Icemen 0

Marshfield 2, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 1

McFarland 7, Baraboo/Portage 3

Milton 4, LaFollette / East 1

Onalaska/La Crosse 9, West Salem/Bangor 1

Tomah/Sparta 5, La Crescent, Minn. 4

Wausau West 12, East Merrill 1

Girls Hockey

Black River Falls 3, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 0

Cap City Cougars 9, Badger Lightning 2

Hayward/Ashland 6, North Shore Storm, Minn. 3

Northern Edge 1, Wisconsin Valley Union 0

Northland Pines 4, Superior 1

St. Croix Valley Fusion 6, Western Wisconsin 1

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

Bloomer 37, Hayward 34

Bloomer162137
Hayward102434

Bloomer: Austin Thur 16, Carter Rubenzer 1, Charlie Herrick 5, Leif Iverson 8, Fritz Ullom 7. (12 8-11 15 37).

Hayward: Henry Schmitt 9, Cole Phillips 2, Austin Wessel 11, Tanner Johnson 4, Tommy Tiffany 8. (13 6-11 13 34).

3-Pointers—Bloomer (5): Thur 4, Herrick 1. Hayward (2): Schmitt 2.

Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. Hayward: none.

Girls Basketball

McDonell 58, Thorp 47

Thorp21 47
McDonell30 58

Thorp: Addie Paskert 3, Breanna Horn 9, Danielle Stroinski 6, Latene Thompson 3, Kaytlyn Stunkel 17, Brittney Rosemeyer 9. (14 11-15 17 47).

McDonell: Destiny Baughman 4, Marley Hughes 8, Maggie Craker 13, Anna Geissler 13, Lauryn Deetz 16, Laneyse Baughman 4, Abgail Petranovich 2. (18 19-27 13 47).

3-Pointers—Thorp (8): Horn 3, Stroinski 1, Thompson 1, Rosemeyer 3. McDonell (3): Hughes 1, Craker 1, Geissler 1.

Fouled Out—Thorp: none. McDonell: none.

Stanley-Boyd 50, Cadott 47

Cadott153247
Stanley-Boyd173350

Cadott: Elly Eiler 7, Lauryn Goettl 4, McKenzie Prokupek 4, Abby Eiler 2, Autumn Bremness 1, Hailey Wellner 2, Meadow Barone 2, Jada Kowalczyk 18, Paisley Hanke 4. (18 8-22 13 47).

Stanley-Boyd: Aaliyah Moore 8, Mallory Gustafson 5, Mallory Eslinger 3, Lily Hoel 12, Teagen Becker 9, Marissa Gustafson 13. (20 5-9 19 50).

3-Pointers—Cadott (3): Prokupek 1, A. Eiler 1, Kowalczyk 1. Stanley-Boyd (5): Eslinger 1, Becker 1. Mar. Gustafson 1.

Fouled Out—Cadott: none. Stanley-Boyd: none

Bruce 39, Cornell 37

Cornell172037
Bruce201939

Cornell: Michaiah Galster 4, Kaylie Walters 4, Erin Crowell 15, Braya Duffy 2, Bryanna Bonander 12. (15 7-10 17 37).

Bruce: Lauren Sturzel 9, Alex Granica 2, Michaela Hopkins 4, Nina DeJesus 3, Halle Anderson 9, Calle Strom 12. (14 6-17 11 39).

3-Pointers—Cornell (0): name. Bruce (5): Sturzel 3, DeJesus 1, Strom 1.

Fouled Out—Cornell: none. Bruce: none.

Boys Hockey

Chi-Hi 10, Menomonie 0

Menomonie0000
Chi-Hi18110

First Period—Chi-Hi: Sawyer Bowe (Tyler Bohland), 3:12.

Second Period—Chi-Hi: Ben Steinmetz, 2:40.

Chi-Hi: Isaac Frenette (Blake Trippler), 3:12.

Chi-Hi: Isaac Frenette (Nick Carlson, AJ Schemenauer), 5:22.

Chi-Hi: Sawyer Bowe (Jack Bowe, Sawyer Bowe), 5:34.

Chi-Hi: Brady Fixmer (Jack Bowe, Sawyer Bowe), 6:01.

Chi-Hi: Isaac Lindstrom (Nick Carlson, Isaac Frenette, PP.

Chi-Hi: Isaac Frenette (Isaac Lindstrom), 12:40, PP.

Chi-Hi: Isaac Lindstrom (Carsten Reeg), 15:32, PP.

Third Period—Chi-Hi: Isaac Small (Trevor Bowe, Ezra Lindstrom), 9:21.

Shots on Goal—Menomonie: 7-7-9-23. Chi-Hi: 15-15-6-36. Saves—Menomonie: Justice Szotkowski 14-7-5-26. Chi-Hi: Bridger Fixmer 7-7-9-23. Penalties—Menomonie: 4-8:00. Chi-Hi: 0-0:00.

Girls Hockey

Black River Falls 3, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 0

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie0000
Black River Falls1113

First Period—Black River Falls: Savannah Holcomb (Alexis Hagen, Reghan Yourell), 6:24.

Second Period—Black River Falls: Reghan Yourell (Alexis Hagen), 14:41, PP.

Third Period—Black River Falls: Samantha Hansen (Elizabeth Jorgensen), 11:40.

Shots on Goal—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 7-19-13-39. Black River Falls: 2-10-12-24. Saves—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Caroline O'Dell 1-9-11-21. Black River Falls: Josie Mathison 7-19-13-39. Penalties—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 5-10:00. Black River Falls: 8-16:00.

