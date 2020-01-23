Scores
Boys Basketball
Auburndale 61, Rib Lake 47
Kohler 64, Sheboygan Christian 37
La Crosse Central 73, South Miami, Fla. 72
Mabel-Canton, Minn. 57, Coulee Christian-Providence 54
Manitowoc Lutheran 55, Howards Grove 54
Milw. Bay View 92, Milwaukee Pulaski 49
Norway, Mich. 71, Florence 49
Salam School 91, Milwaukee Early View 53
Girls Basketball
Bowler/Gresham 44, Marion 14
Bruce 39, Cornell 37
Colfax 46, Elk Mound 30
Freedom 66, Denmark 28
Little Chute 68, Waupaca 40
Lourdes Academy 64, Stockbridge 43
Mosinee 75, Tomahawk 18
Neillsville 58, Gilman 40
Shawano 55, Green Bay East 29
Boys Hockey
Arrowhead 6, West Bend 0
Ashwaubenon 3, Sheboygan 2
Baldwin-Woodville 9, WSFLG Blizzard 1
Beloit Memorial 5, Janesville 2
Chequamegon/Phillips /Butternut 3, Medford Area 0
Chippewa Falls 10, Menomonie 0
Eau Claire Memorial 5, Rice Lake 0
Fond du Lac Springs 1, Waupun 1, OT (tie)
Hudson 9, River Falls 1
Kettle Moraine/Mukwonago/Oconomowoc 7, Marquette University 2
Lakeland 2, Northwest Icemen 0
Marshfield 2, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 1
McFarland 7, Baraboo/Portage 3
Milton 4, LaFollette / East 1
Onalaska/La Crosse 9, West Salem/Bangor 1
Tomah/Sparta 5, La Crescent, Minn. 4
Wausau West 12, East Merrill 1
Girls Hockey
Black River Falls 3, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 0
Cap City Cougars 9, Badger Lightning 2
Hayward/Ashland 6, North Shore Storm, Minn. 3
Northern Edge 1, Wisconsin Valley Union 0
Northland Pines 4, Superior 1
St. Croix Valley Fusion 6, Western Wisconsin 1
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
You have free articles remaining.
Bloomer 37, Hayward 34
|Bloomer
|16
|21
|37
|Hayward
|10
|24
|34
Bloomer: Austin Thur 16, Carter Rubenzer 1, Charlie Herrick 5, Leif Iverson 8, Fritz Ullom 7. (12 8-11 15 37).
Hayward: Henry Schmitt 9, Cole Phillips 2, Austin Wessel 11, Tanner Johnson 4, Tommy Tiffany 8. (13 6-11 13 34).
3-Pointers—Bloomer (5): Thur 4, Herrick 1. Hayward (2): Schmitt 2.
Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. Hayward: none.
Girls Basketball
McDonell 58, Thorp 47
|Thorp
|21
|47
|McDonell
|30
|58
Thorp: Addie Paskert 3, Breanna Horn 9, Danielle Stroinski 6, Latene Thompson 3, Kaytlyn Stunkel 17, Brittney Rosemeyer 9. (14 11-15 17 47).
McDonell: Destiny Baughman 4, Marley Hughes 8, Maggie Craker 13, Anna Geissler 13, Lauryn Deetz 16, Laneyse Baughman 4, Abgail Petranovich 2. (18 19-27 13 47).
3-Pointers—Thorp (8): Horn 3, Stroinski 1, Thompson 1, Rosemeyer 3. McDonell (3): Hughes 1, Craker 1, Geissler 1.
Fouled Out—Thorp: none. McDonell: none.
Stanley-Boyd 50, Cadott 47
|Cadott
|15
|32
|47
|Stanley-Boyd
|17
|33
|50
Cadott: Elly Eiler 7, Lauryn Goettl 4, McKenzie Prokupek 4, Abby Eiler 2, Autumn Bremness 1, Hailey Wellner 2, Meadow Barone 2, Jada Kowalczyk 18, Paisley Hanke 4. (18 8-22 13 47).
Stanley-Boyd: Aaliyah Moore 8, Mallory Gustafson 5, Mallory Eslinger 3, Lily Hoel 12, Teagen Becker 9, Marissa Gustafson 13. (20 5-9 19 50).
3-Pointers—Cadott (3): Prokupek 1, A. Eiler 1, Kowalczyk 1. Stanley-Boyd (5): Eslinger 1, Becker 1. Mar. Gustafson 1.
Fouled Out—Cadott: none. Stanley-Boyd: none
Bruce 39, Cornell 37
|Cornell
|17
|20
|37
|Bruce
|20
|19
|39
Cornell: Michaiah Galster 4, Kaylie Walters 4, Erin Crowell 15, Braya Duffy 2, Bryanna Bonander 12. (15 7-10 17 37).
Bruce: Lauren Sturzel 9, Alex Granica 2, Michaela Hopkins 4, Nina DeJesus 3, Halle Anderson 9, Calle Strom 12. (14 6-17 11 39).
3-Pointers—Cornell (0): name. Bruce (5): Sturzel 3, DeJesus 1, Strom 1.
Fouled Out—Cornell: none. Bruce: none.
Boys Hockey
Chi-Hi 10, Menomonie 0
|Menomonie
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chi-Hi
|1
|8
|1
|10
First Period—Chi-Hi: Sawyer Bowe (Tyler Bohland), 3:12.
Second Period—Chi-Hi: Ben Steinmetz, 2:40.
Chi-Hi: Isaac Frenette (Blake Trippler), 3:12.
Chi-Hi: Isaac Frenette (Nick Carlson, AJ Schemenauer), 5:22.
Chi-Hi: Sawyer Bowe (Jack Bowe, Sawyer Bowe), 5:34.
Chi-Hi: Brady Fixmer (Jack Bowe, Sawyer Bowe), 6:01.
Chi-Hi: Isaac Lindstrom (Nick Carlson, Isaac Frenette, PP.
Chi-Hi: Isaac Frenette (Isaac Lindstrom), 12:40, PP.
Chi-Hi: Isaac Lindstrom (Carsten Reeg), 15:32, PP.
Third Period—Chi-Hi: Isaac Small (Trevor Bowe, Ezra Lindstrom), 9:21.
Shots on Goal—Menomonie: 7-7-9-23. Chi-Hi: 15-15-6-36. Saves—Menomonie: Justice Szotkowski 14-7-5-26. Chi-Hi: Bridger Fixmer 7-7-9-23. Penalties—Menomonie: 4-8:00. Chi-Hi: 0-0:00.
Girls Hockey
Black River Falls 3, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 0
|Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Black River Falls
|1
|1
|1
|3
First Period—Black River Falls: Savannah Holcomb (Alexis Hagen, Reghan Yourell), 6:24.
Second Period—Black River Falls: Reghan Yourell (Alexis Hagen), 14:41, PP.
Third Period—Black River Falls: Samantha Hansen (Elizabeth Jorgensen), 11:40.
Shots on Goal—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 7-19-13-39. Black River Falls: 2-10-12-24. Saves—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Caroline O'Dell 1-9-11-21. Black River Falls: Josie Mathison 7-19-13-39. Penalties—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 5-10:00. Black River Falls: 8-16:00.