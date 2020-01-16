Scores
Boys Basketball
Durand 62, Colfax 52
Hastings, Mich. 92, Prescott 82
Hurley 61, Bessemer Gogebic, Mich. 52
Milwaukee Lutheran 94, South Milwaukee 54
Mountain Top Academy 87, Tenor/Veritas 38
Seymour 83, Green Bay West 37
Girls Basketball
Albany 70, Pecatonica 13
Clear Lake 61, Prairie Farm 44
Lake Holcombe 45, Lac Courte Oreilles 40
Stockbridge 61, Destiny 16
Boys Hockey
Amery 7, New Richmond 3
Baldwin-Woodville 19, Regis/Altoona/McDonell 4
Baraboo/Portage 2, DeForest 1
Eau Claire Memorial 16, Menomonie 5
Eau Claire North 2, River Falls 2, OT (tie)
Hayward 8, Ashland 0
Hudson 3, Chippewa Falls 0
Neenah/Hortonville 5, Fond du Lac Springs 4
Oregon 4, McFarland 2
Rice Lake 9, WSFLG Blizzard 0
Sauk Prairie 3, Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 2
Somerset 4, Northwest Icemen 3, OT
Girls Hockey
Duluth Northern Stars, Minn. 1, Hayward/Ashland 1, OT (tie)
Western Wisconsin 6, Superior 2
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
McDonell 59, Eau Claire Regis 56
|Eau Claire Regis
|35
|21
|56
|McDonell
|31
|28
|59
Eau Claire Regis: Luke Rooney 4, David Haselwander 3, Braxton Paulsrud 10, Aaron Haselwander 3, Abe Rocksvold 15, JP Wolterstorff 3, Gabe Ruffin 16, Dane Becker 2. (23 4-11 22 56).
McDonell: Logan Hughes 4, Jake Siegenthaler 5, JD Bohaty 30, Trent Wikowski 4, Eion Kressin 10, Isaac Bleskachek 6. (16 24-29 14 59).
3-Pointers—Eau Claire Regis (6): Haselwander 1, Paulsrud 2, Ruffin 3. McDonell (4): Siegenthaler 1, Bohaty 3.
Fouled Out—Eau Claire Regis: none. McDonell: none.
Altoona 81, Cadott 53
|Altoona
|46
|35
|81
|Cadott
|27
|26
|53
Altoona: Raekwon Cole 4, Nate McMahon 29, Keshawn Harris 11, Evan Moss 11, Brayden Turk 3, Evan Peterson 6, Anthony Giani 9, Blend Sabani 8. (30 6-10 10 81).
Cadott: Tegan Ritter 7, Eddie Mittermeyer 6, Brad Irwin 14, Ben Steffes 4, Cole Sopiarz 3, Mason Poehls 13, Mitchell Drilling 4, Andrew Falkenberg 2. (18 9-14 10 53).
3-Pointers—Altoona (15): McMahon 8, Moss 1, Turk 1, Peterson 2, Giani 1, Sabani 2. Cadott (8): Ritter 1, Mittermeyer 2, Irwin 1, Steffes 1, Sopiarz 1, Poehls 2.
Fouled Out—Altoona: none. Cadott: none.
Osseo-Fairchild 69, Stanley-Boyd 67
|Osseo-Fairchild
|34
|35
|69
|Stanley-Boyd
|35
|32
|67
Osseo-Fairchild: Brice Shimon 2, Trevor Hammer 6, Ryan Myhers 19, Garrett Koxlien 25, Dayne Vojtek 2, Riley McIlquham 13, Keelan Chumas 2. (28 7-12 13 69).
Stanley-Boyd: Carsen Hause 8, Cooper Nichols 2, Brady Potaczek 21, Lucas Smith 24, Jake Schneider 4, Brady Ingersoll 2, Spencer Booth 6. (28 6-10 12 67).
3-Pointers—Osseo-Fairchild (6): Hammer 2, Myhers 1, McIlquham 3. Stanley-Boyd (5): Hause 2, Smith 3.
Fouled Out—Osseo-Fairchild: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.
Lake Holcombe 98, Lac Courte Oreilles 15
|Lac Courte Oreilles
|13
|2
|15
|Lake Holcombe
|63
|35
|98
Lac Courte Oreilles: Tyson Radamacher 7, Caden Grover 2, Isaiah Tainter 2, Joey Gouge 4. (7 0-2 14 15).
Lake Holcombe: Brock Flater 23, Colton Minnick 4, Josh Jones 7, Jarred Jiskra 4, Brendan Anders 8, Tyler Dixon 5, Kaden Kinney 21, Nate Jones 5, Kaden Crank 15, Will Kliegle 6. (41 13-17 4 98).
3-Pointers—Lac Courte Oreilles (1): Rademacher 1. Lake Holcombe (3): Flater 3.
Fouled Out—Lac Courte Oreilles: none. Lake Holcombe: none.
Thorp 52, Fall Creek 48
|Thorp
|25
|27
|52
|Fall Creek
|31
|17
|48
Thorp: Jack Syryczuk 3, Zander Rockow 12, Ethan Reis 6, Jon Slagoski 4, Aidan Reis 3, Isaac Soumis 24. (N/A 8-10 10 52).
Fall Creek: Gabe Schmidt 3, Mason Denning 2, Teigan Ploeckelman 6, Isaiah Katz 5, Brian Johnston 2, Jayden Fitch 17, Soren Johnson 6, Luke Olson 7. (N/A 2-4 12 48).
3-Pointers—Thorp (8): Soumis 5, E. Reis 2, Syryczuk 1. Fall Creek (6): Ploeckelman 1, Schmidt 1, Katz 1, Fitch 1, Olson 1.
Fouled Out—Thorp: none. Fall Creek: none.
Girls Basketball
Bloomer 50, Ladysmith 42 (OT)
|Ladysmith
|19
|21
|2
|42
|Bloomer
|29
|11
|10
|50
Ladysmith: Emerson Clark 1, Allison Clark 9, Emily Egle 3, Raemalee Smith 21, Emma Dieckman 6, Kamia Silva 2. (16 5-11 17 42).
Bloomer: Abby Zeman 2, Rylie Jarr 4, Vanessa Jenneman 10, Emma Seibel 11, Larissa Fossum 6, Cayce Grambo 9, Abby Iverson 8. (18 9-14 14 50).
3-Pointers—Ladysmith (5): A. Clark 2, Egle 1, Smith 2. Bloomer (5): Jenneman 2, Seibel 3.
Fouled Out—Ladysmith: none. Bloomer: none.
Lake Holcombe 45, Lac Courte Oreilles 40
|Lac Courte Oreilles
|15
|25
|40
|Lake Holcombe
|15
|30
|45
Lac Courte Oreilles: Savanah Larson 2, Alexa McNabb 14, Aubrey Conger-Fowler 1, Nevaeh Cross 10, Phoenix Carbine 9, Raini Kingfisher 4. (13 8-10 15 40).
Lake Holcombe: Karly Kirkman 6, Bailey O'Connor 2, Megan Lechleitner 9, Allison Golat-Hattamer 10, Brooke Lechleitner 11, Belle Jones 4, Justine Kane 5, Carly Vavra 1. (16 12-23 16 45).
3-Pointers—Lac Courte Oreilles (4): McNabb 1, Cross 2, Carbine 1. Lake Holcombe (1): Golat-Hattamer 1.
Fouled Out—Lac Courte Oreilles: Carbine. Lake Holcombe: none.
Boys Hockey
Hudson 3, Chi-Hi 0
|Hudson
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Chi-Hi
|0
|0
|0
|0
First Period—Hudson: Peyton Hanson (Max Giblin), 14:12, PP.
Third Period—Hudson: Peyton Hanson, 15:27.
Hudson: Carter Mears (James Fremline, Nolan Wagner), 15:52.
Shots on Goal—Hudson: 12-7-16-35. Chi-Hi: 9-3-2-14. Saves—Hudson: Alex Ripplinger 9-3-2-14. Chi-Hi: Bridger Fixmer 11-7-14-32. Penalties—Hudson: 7-22:00. Chi-Hi: 7-14:00.