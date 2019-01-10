Boys Basketball
Scores
Duluth East, Minn. 75, Superior 71
Lake Holcombe 76, Cornell 56
Box Scores
Eau Claire Regis 53, McDonell 48
|McDonell
|16
|32
|48
|Eau Claire Regis
|20
|33
|53
McDonell: Cory Hoglund 17, Charlie Bleskachek 12, Efe Selvitopu 5, JD Bohaty 5, Jaebin Bourget 5, Eion Kressin 4. (16 6-8 14 48).
Eau Claire Regis: Cade Osborn 19, Abe Rocksvold 14, Branton Paulsrud 11, JP Wolterstorff 10. (21 9-13 11 53).
3-Pointers—McDonell (10): Hoglund 4, Bleskachek 3, Selvitopu 1, Bohaty 1, Bourget 1. Eau Claire Regis (2): Rocksvold 1, Paulsrud 1.
Fouled Out—McDonell: none. Eau Claire Regis: none.
Altoona 86, Cadott 59
|Altoona
|51
|35
|86
|Cadott
|26
|33
|59
Altoona: Jake Meyer 24, Gage Turner 13, Nathan McMahon 11, Gage Eisold 10, Keshawn Harris 8, Reese Martin 8, Jake Nelson 6, Evan Moss 4, Evans 2. (32 16-24 11 86).
Cadott: Coy Bowe 15, Mason Poehls 15, Brad Irwin 8, Ben Steffes 5, Noah Kahl 4, Nate Schley 2. (19 9-14 21 59).
3-Pointers—Altoona (6): McMahon 3, Eisold 2, Turner 1. Cadott (3): Bowe 1, Poehls 1, Steffes 1.
Fouled Out—Altoona: none. Cadott: none.
Osseo-Fairchild 88, Stanley-Boyd 57
Stanley-Boyd
30
27
57
Osseo-Fairchild
50
38
88
Stanley-Boyd: Clayton Carlson 14, Jordan McKnight 12, LJ Schmelzer 10, Willy Reynolds 10, Lucas Krueger 5, Tristan Harris 2, Jake Schneider 2, Noah Gillingham 2. (24 4-6 14 57).
Osseo-Fairchild: Logan Mulhern 42, Caden Boettcher 13, Ryan Myhers 13, Riley McIlquham 6, Corey Myhers 4, Trevor Hammer 3, Sawyer Frieberg 3, Cooper Ward 2, Alex Watenphul 2. (35 12-17 12 88).
3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (5): Reynolds 2, Schmelzer 2, Krueger 1. Osseo-Fairchild (5): McIlquham 2, Mulhern 1, Boettcher 1.
Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: none. Osseo-Fairchild: none.
Lake Holcombe 76, Cornell 56
|Lake Holcombe
|42
|34
|76
|Cornell
|23
|23
|56
Lake Holcombe: Brock Flater 24, Kaden Kinney 24, Kaden Crank 20, Josh Jones 5, Tristin Jones 2, Will Kliegle 1. (29 11-14 13 76).
Cornell: Caleb Balow 19, Ryan Larson 18, Kyle Glaus 10, Austin Bowe 5, Raistlin Spangler 2, Riley Gingras 2. (25 2-8 13 56).
3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (7): Crank 3, Kinney 2, Flater 1, J. Jones 1. Cornell (4): Balow 2, Glaus 1, Bowe 1.
Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: none. Cornell: none.
Fall Creek 51, Thorp 43
|Thorp
|21
|22
|43
|Fall Creek
|28
|23
|51
Thorp: Ethan Reis 14.
Fall Creek: Joey Kindermann 25, Marcus Cline 11..
3-Pointers—Thorp (3). Fall Creek (6).
Fouled Out—Thorp: none. Fall Creek: none.
Girls Basketball
Scores
Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 58, Milwaukee Madison 46
Box Scores
Bloomer 64, Cumberland 7
|Cumberland
|2
|5
|7
|Bloomer
|34
|30
|64
Cumberland: Autumn Donatell 2, Emily Schultz 2, Maisen Gores 2, Isabella West. (3 1-2 18 7).
Bloomer: Isabella Jenneman 10, Chloee Swartz 8, Elle Kramschuster 7, Vanessa Jenneman 7, Larissa Fossum 7, Emma Seibel 6, Abby Zeman 5, Sierra Raine 5, Cayce Grambo 4, Riley Jarr 3, Samantha Buchholtz 2. (24 9-16 8 64).
3-Pointers—Cumberland (0): none. Bloomer (7): Swartz 2, Kramschuster 2, V. Jenneman 1, Seibel 1, Jarr 1.
Fouled Out—Cumberland: none. Bloomer: none.
Lake Holcombe 62, Cornell 46
|Lake Holcombe
|33
|29
|62
|Cornell
|27
|19
|46
Lake Holcombe: Brooke Lechleitner 19, Megan Lechleitner 15, Ori Lebal 14, Allison Golat-Hattamer 11, Emma Elmberg 3. (17 25-38 12 62).
Cornell: Cheyenne Peloquin 19, Michaiah Galster 14, Erin Crowell 5, Braya Duffy 4, Izzy Clark 2, Alyssa Helland 2. (20 6-15 22 46).
3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (3): M. Lechleitner 1, Lebal 1, Golat-Hattamer 1. Cornell (0): none.
Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: none. Cornell: Bryanna Bonander.
Boys Hockey
Scores
Ashland 5, Tomahawk 1
Baldwin-Woodville 5, Regis/Altoona/McDonell 4
Baraboo/Portage 4, Beaver Dam 3
Eau Claire Memorial 7, Menomonie 1
Eau Claire North 6, River Falls 3
Edgewood 7, Monona Grove 1
Hudson 4, Chippewa Falls 0
Lakeland 9, Chequamegon/Phillips /Butternut 0
Madison Memorial 6, Janesville 2
New Richmond 6, Amery 5
Northland Pines 4, Antigo 1
Shawano Community 4, Medford Area 2
Somerset 6, WSFLG Blizzard 3
Tomah 5, West Salem/Bangor 3
Wausau West 7, East Merrill 1
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 9, Pacelli 1
Box Scores
Hudson 4, Chi-Hi 0
|Chi-Hi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hudson
|2
|0
|2
|4
First Period—H: Dylan Carr, 7:57.
H: Carter Maack (Cole Danielson, Peyton Hanson), 14:58, PP.
Third Period—H: Hunter Danielson (Harvey Dove), 3:05.
H: C. Danielson (Hanson, Ethan Sporn), 12:38.
Shots on Goal—Chi-Hi: 5-9-6-20. Hudson: 15-9-10-34. Saves—Chi-Hi: Jaden Hoople 13-9-8-30. Hudson: AJ Cohen 5-9-6 Penalties—Chi-Hi: 4-8:00. Hudson: 8-27:00
Girls Hockey
Scores
Cap City Cougars 1, Arrowhead 0
Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 2, St. Croix Valley Fusion 0
Eveleth-Gilbert Area, Minn. 3, Superior 3, OT (tie)
Hudson 7, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 0
Warbirds 4, Fox Cities 3
Box Scores
Hudson 7, Chi-Hi/Menomonie 0
|Hudson
|1
|4
|2
|7
|Chi-Hi/Menomonie
|0
|0
|0
|0
First Period—H: Sydney Hendricks (Taylor Halverson, Quinn Winkoski), 14:32, PP.
Second Period—H: Nikki Olund (Dani Robson), 1:56.
H: Hendricks (Avery Johnson, Winkoski), 6:43.
H: Mallory Thompson, 14:29, PP.
H: Olund (Rose Giblin, Hendricks), 16:35, PP.
Third Period—H: Bailee Dierks (Thompson, Julia Wareham), 2:10, PP.
H: Winkoski (Robson, Olund), 5:31, PP.
Shots on Goal—Hudson: 19-22-14-55. Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 3-4-7-14. Saves—Hudson: Amelia Halunen 3-4-7-14. Chi-Hi/Menomonie: Haley Frank 18-18-0-36, Caroline O'Dell 0-0-12-12. Penalties—Hudson: 2-4:00. Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 6-15:00.
