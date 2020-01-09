{{featured_button_text}}

Scores

Boys Basketball

Bangor 89, Cashton 55

Bloomer 43, Spooner 28

DeForest 60, Reedsburg Area 54

Elkhorn Area 55, Burlington 52

Faith Christian 54, Tenor/Veritas Co-op 36

Florence def. White Lake, forfeit

Hamilton 64, Brookfield East 42

Hurley 67, Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, Mich. 58

Kiel 69, New Holstein 58

Milton 63, Edgewood 62

Milwaukee South 55, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 31

Mount Horeb 66, Waunakee 52

Roncalli 50, Chilton 27

Sauk Prairie 62, Baraboo 29

Shullsburg 68, Highland 58

Siren 69, Prairie Farm 42

Solon Springs 49, Washburn 46

Westby 56, West Salem 51

Wrightstown 72, Denmark 55

Girls Basketball

Colfax 58, Durand 38

Evansville 49, Clinton 41

La Farge 71, Weston 45

Madison West 70, Janesville Craig 18

Middleton 48, Sun Prairie 28

Milwaukee Bradley Tech 48, Milw. Bay View 20

Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 37, Salam School 21

North Crawford 59, Seneca 17

Rib Lake 39, Abbotsford 36

Shoreland Lutheran 45, Racine St. Catherine's 36

Verona Area 54, Beloit Memorial 25

Watertown Luther Prep 64, University School of Milwaukee 63

Whitewater 55, Jefferson 45

Xavier 73, Green Bay East 18

Young Coggs Prep 96, Milwaukee Madison 42

Boys Hockey

Amery 4, Baldwin-Woodville 1

Arrowhead 8, Greendale 1

Chippewa Falls 8, River Falls 0

East Merrill 6, Tomahawk 3

Eau Claire North 4, Eau Claire Memorial 4 (OT)

Fond du Lac Springs 3, Marquette University 1

Lakeland 3, Ashland 1

McFarland 4, Monroe 3

Mosinee 4, Medford Area 1

Oregon 1, Edgewood 0, OT

Somerset 5, Regis/Altoona/McDonell 1

Verona Area 8, Janesville 0

Wausau West 8, Marshfield 2

West Salem/Bangor 6, Viroqua 2

Girls Hockey

Badger Lightning 5, Beaver Dam 1

Cap City Cougars 3, Rock County 0

Central Wisconsin 4, Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 1

Northland Pines 6, Northern Edge 0

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

Bloomer 43, Spooner 28

Spooner121628
Bloomer212243

Spooner: Devin Pfaff 3, Ishmal Guzman 2, Caleb Potaczek 14, Connor Childs 1, Andrew Hotchkiss 4, Bridger Klein 2, Garrett Swan 2. (11 3-4 16 28).

Bloomer: Austin Thur 18, Connor Crane 2, Carter Rubenzer 12, Charlie Herrick 4, Leif Iverson 6, Fritz Ullom 1. (15 9-13 8 43).

3-Pointers—Spooner (3): Pfaff 1, Potaczek 2. Bloomer (4): Thur 4.

Fouled Out—Spooner: none. Bloomer: none.

Girls Basketball

McDonell 57, Eau Claire Regis 36

McDonell302757
Eau Claire Regis162036

McDonell: Destiny Baughman 9, Maggie Craker 6, Anna Geissler 10, Lauryn Deetz 19, Kaitlyn Ortmann 2, Laneyse Baughman 7, Lexi Johnson 2, Abigail Petranovich 2. (20 12-21 23 57).

Eau Claire Regis: Caitlin Klink 2, Makenna Rohrscheib 12, Katie Andrews 4, Adrienne Morning 6, Jannah Mehtela 6, Jessica Sebbagh 4, Ally Leis 3. (10 15-26 22 36).

3-Pointers—McDonell (5): D. Baughman 2, Craker 1, Geissler 2. Eau Claire Regis (1): Leis 1.

Fouled Out—McDonell: Johnson. Eau Claire Regis: Rohrscheib, Andrews.

Cadott 53, Altoona 42

Cadott143953
Altoona192342

Cadott: Elly Eiler 10, Lauryn Goettl 1, Abby Eiler 6, Autumn Bremness 3, Hailey Wellner 3, Meadow Barone 17, Jada Kowalczyk 11, Paisley Kane 2. (16 16-27 15 53).

Altoona: Averie Varsho 6, Daydrean Henrichs 6, Brittany Klatt 6, Keelyn Marlaire 2, Brianna Lima 15, Mya Martenson 7. (16 8-21 24 42).

3-Pointers—Cadott (4): E. Eiler 1, A. Eiler 1, Wellner 1, Barone 1. Altoona (2): Henrichs 2.

Fouled Out—Cadott: Kowalczyk. Altoona: Lima.

Boys Hockey

Chi-Hi 8, River Falls 0

River Falls0000
Chi-Hi4318

First Period—Chi-Hi: Jack Bowe (Sawyer Bowe), 5:57, SH.

Chi-Hi: Isaac Frenette (Isaac Lindstrom), 7:54.

Chi-Hi: Isaac Lindstrom (Nick Carlson, Isaac Frenette), 12:42.

Chi-Hi: Owen Krista (Cole Bowe), 17:00.

Second Period—Chi-Hi: Isaac Lindstrom (Nick Carlson, Isaac Frenette), 1:42. 

Chi-Hi: Owen Krista (Trevor Bowe, Cole Bowe), 8:50.

Chi-Hi: Brady Fixmer (Carsten Reeg), 9:17.

Third Period—Chi-Hi: Nick Carlson (Isaac Frenette), 6:15. 

Shots—River Falls: 7-2-4-13. Chi-Hi: 12-15-12-39. Saves—River Falls: Andrew Aderman 8-0-0-8, Landon Wilkens 0-12-11-23. Chi-Hi: Bridger Fixmer 7-2-4-13. Penalties—River Falls: 4-8:00. Chi-Hi: 3-6:00.

