Scores
Boys Basketball
Bangor 89, Cashton 55
Bloomer 43, Spooner 28
DeForest 60, Reedsburg Area 54
Elkhorn Area 55, Burlington 52
Faith Christian 54, Tenor/Veritas Co-op 36
Florence def. White Lake, forfeit
Hamilton 64, Brookfield East 42
Hurley 67, Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, Mich. 58
Kiel 69, New Holstein 58
Milton 63, Edgewood 62
Milwaukee South 55, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 31
Mount Horeb 66, Waunakee 52
Roncalli 50, Chilton 27
Sauk Prairie 62, Baraboo 29
Shullsburg 68, Highland 58
Siren 69, Prairie Farm 42
Solon Springs 49, Washburn 46
Westby 56, West Salem 51
Wrightstown 72, Denmark 55
Girls Basketball
Colfax 58, Durand 38
Evansville 49, Clinton 41
La Farge 71, Weston 45
Madison West 70, Janesville Craig 18
Middleton 48, Sun Prairie 28
Milwaukee Bradley Tech 48, Milw. Bay View 20
Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 37, Salam School 21
North Crawford 59, Seneca 17
Rib Lake 39, Abbotsford 36
Shoreland Lutheran 45, Racine St. Catherine's 36
Verona Area 54, Beloit Memorial 25
Watertown Luther Prep 64, University School of Milwaukee 63
Whitewater 55, Jefferson 45
Xavier 73, Green Bay East 18
Young Coggs Prep 96, Milwaukee Madison 42
Boys Hockey
Amery 4, Baldwin-Woodville 1
Arrowhead 8, Greendale 1
Chippewa Falls 8, River Falls 0
East Merrill 6, Tomahawk 3
Eau Claire North 4, Eau Claire Memorial 4 (OT)
Fond du Lac Springs 3, Marquette University 1
Lakeland 3, Ashland 1
McFarland 4, Monroe 3
Mosinee 4, Medford Area 1
Oregon 1, Edgewood 0, OT
Somerset 5, Regis/Altoona/McDonell 1
Verona Area 8, Janesville 0
Wausau West 8, Marshfield 2
West Salem/Bangor 6, Viroqua 2
Girls Hockey
Badger Lightning 5, Beaver Dam 1
Cap City Cougars 3, Rock County 0
Central Wisconsin 4, Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 1
Northland Pines 6, Northern Edge 0
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Bloomer 43, Spooner 28
|Spooner
|12
|16
|28
|Bloomer
|21
|22
|43
Spooner: Devin Pfaff 3, Ishmal Guzman 2, Caleb Potaczek 14, Connor Childs 1, Andrew Hotchkiss 4, Bridger Klein 2, Garrett Swan 2. (11 3-4 16 28).
Bloomer: Austin Thur 18, Connor Crane 2, Carter Rubenzer 12, Charlie Herrick 4, Leif Iverson 6, Fritz Ullom 1. (15 9-13 8 43).
3-Pointers—Spooner (3): Pfaff 1, Potaczek 2. Bloomer (4): Thur 4.
Fouled Out—Spooner: none. Bloomer: none.
Girls Basketball
McDonell 57, Eau Claire Regis 36
|McDonell
|30
|27
|57
|Eau Claire Regis
|16
|20
|36
McDonell: Destiny Baughman 9, Maggie Craker 6, Anna Geissler 10, Lauryn Deetz 19, Kaitlyn Ortmann 2, Laneyse Baughman 7, Lexi Johnson 2, Abigail Petranovich 2. (20 12-21 23 57).
Eau Claire Regis: Caitlin Klink 2, Makenna Rohrscheib 12, Katie Andrews 4, Adrienne Morning 6, Jannah Mehtela 6, Jessica Sebbagh 4, Ally Leis 3. (10 15-26 22 36).
3-Pointers—McDonell (5): D. Baughman 2, Craker 1, Geissler 2. Eau Claire Regis (1): Leis 1.
Fouled Out—McDonell: Johnson. Eau Claire Regis: Rohrscheib, Andrews.
Cadott 53, Altoona 42
|Cadott
|14
|39
|53
|Altoona
|19
|23
|42
Cadott: Elly Eiler 10, Lauryn Goettl 1, Abby Eiler 6, Autumn Bremness 3, Hailey Wellner 3, Meadow Barone 17, Jada Kowalczyk 11, Paisley Kane 2. (16 16-27 15 53).
Altoona: Averie Varsho 6, Daydrean Henrichs 6, Brittany Klatt 6, Keelyn Marlaire 2, Brianna Lima 15, Mya Martenson 7. (16 8-21 24 42).
3-Pointers—Cadott (4): E. Eiler 1, A. Eiler 1, Wellner 1, Barone 1. Altoona (2): Henrichs 2.
Fouled Out—Cadott: Kowalczyk. Altoona: Lima.
Boys Hockey
Chi-Hi 8, River Falls 0
|River Falls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chi-Hi
|4
|3
|1
|8
First Period—Chi-Hi: Jack Bowe (Sawyer Bowe), 5:57, SH.
Chi-Hi: Isaac Frenette (Isaac Lindstrom), 7:54.
Chi-Hi: Isaac Lindstrom (Nick Carlson, Isaac Frenette), 12:42.
Chi-Hi: Owen Krista (Cole Bowe), 17:00.
Second Period—Chi-Hi: Isaac Lindstrom (Nick Carlson, Isaac Frenette), 1:42.
Chi-Hi: Owen Krista (Trevor Bowe, Cole Bowe), 8:50.
Chi-Hi: Brady Fixmer (Carsten Reeg), 9:17.
Third Period—Chi-Hi: Nick Carlson (Isaac Frenette), 6:15.
Shots—River Falls: 7-2-4-13. Chi-Hi: 12-15-12-39. Saves—River Falls: Andrew Aderman 8-0-0-8, Landon Wilkens 0-12-11-23. Chi-Hi: Bridger Fixmer 7-2-4-13. Penalties—River Falls: 4-8:00. Chi-Hi: 3-6:00.