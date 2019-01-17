Try 1 month for 99¢
Stock Hockey Photo

Boys Basketball

Scores

Bangor 85, Cashton 72

Benton 63, Shullsburg 45

Clear Lake 84, Shell Lake 28

East Troy 72, McFarland 53

Green Bay East 62, Shawano Community 50

Jefferson 70, Whitewater 63

Kimberly 75, Kaukauna 55

La Crosse Central 84, Tomah 63

La Farge 60, Ithaca 57

Mayville 58, Lomira 56

Monticello 54, Juda 27

Mountain Top Academy 83, Tenor/Veritas 64

Necedah 53, New Lisbon 42

St. Marys Springs 77, North Fond du Lac 51

University Lake/Trinity 44, Watertown Maranatha Baptist 27

Wauzeka-Steuben 68, Seneca 50

Webster 73, Hayward 61

Wrightstown 56, Freedom 41

Xavier 71, Menasha 61

Box Scores

Lake Holcombe 98, Lac Courte Oreilles 42

Lake Holcombe633598
Lac Courte Oreilles222042

Lake Holcombe: Brock Flater 18, Josh Jones 7, Brendan Anders 12, Colton Minnick 8, Kaden Kinney 15, Tristan Jones 8, Kaden Crank 20, Will Kliegle 8, Dylan Bowen 2. (39 12-14 7 98).

Lac Courte Oreilles: Arnold Crone 11, Tyson Radamacher 19, Collin Smith 6, Kory Smith 4, Sage Stands-Christen 2. (16 6-10 12 42).

3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (6): Flater 4, Kinney 1, Crank 1. Lac Courte Oreilles (4): Radamacher 3, Smith 1.

Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: none. Lac Courte Oreilles: none.

Girls Basketball

Scores

Amery 56, Prescott 50

Arcadia 51, West Salem 29

Beaver Dam 89, Baraboo 27

Colfax 72, Spring Valley 33

Cuba City 62, Riverdale 52

Deerfield 42, Palmyra-Eagle 38

Elk Mound 64, Boyceville 30

Hayward 45, Northwestern 25

Janesville Craig 39, Janesville Parker 29

Kiel 64, Roncalli 31

Kimberly 75, Kaukauna 55

Manitowoc Lutheran 70, St. Mary Catholic 58

Merrill 52, Wausau East 35

Milwaukee Golda Meir 42, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 19

Mishicot 58, Sheboygan Christian 24

Neillsville 77, Greenwood 24

New Glarus 60, Cambridge 41

New Richmond 56, Sparta 48

Oneida Nation 67, Saint Thomas Aquinas 16

Oregon 45, Monroe 43

Prentice 63, Marathon 55

St. Croix Falls 64, Osceola 39

Sun Prairie 63, Beloit Memorial 34

University Lake 44, Watertown Maranatha Baptist 27

Winneconne 38, Ripon 36

Box Scores

Fall Creek 49, McDonell 44

McDonell222244
Fall Creek242549

McDonell: Maggie Craker 11, Abby Wampler 12, Hannah Sykora 9, Lauryn Deetz 7, Jessica Eisenreich 5. (15 8-13 15 44).

Fall Creek: Ariel Heuer 4, Katelyn Hong 10, Cailey Sorenson 2, Emily Madden 7, Mackensy Kolpien 15, Emma Ryan 6, Gianna Volrath 5. (17 13-15 16 49).

3-Pointers—McDonell (6): Craker 3, Wampler 2, Sykora 1. Fall Creek (2): Madden 1, Kolpien 1.

Fouled Out—McDonell: none. Fall Creek: none.

Osseo-Fairchild 40, Cadott 34

Osseo-Fairchild152540
Cadott151934

Osseo-Fairchild: Makayla Steinke 14, Autumn Volbrecht 3, Keila Kittleson 4, Madison Hugdahl 8, Brooke McCune 2, Maddy Mulcahy 4, Karynn Metzler 3. (13 13-30 17 40).

Cadott: Jenna Sedlacek 6, Mary Jo Prokupek 2, Abby Eiler 3, Autumn Bremness 4, Jada Kowalczyk 12, Paisley Kane 7. (10 10-20 19 34).

3-Pointers—Osseo-Fairchild (1): Steinke 1. Cadott (4): Sedlacek 2, Eiler 1, Bremness 1.

Fouled Out—Osseo-Fairchild: Hugdahl, Metzler. Cadott: Kowalczyk.

Thorp 42, Stanley-Boyd 38

Thorp103242
Stanley-Boyd221638

Thorp: Danielle Stroinksi 3, Cassidy Stroinski 7, Kaytlyn Stunkel 4, Ellie Windl 5, Madison Wicks 8, Hailey Zurakowski 8, Adalya Paskert 7. (13 15-27 19 42).

Stanley-Boyd: Leslie Derks 2, Hannah Hause 4, Lily Hoel 13, Arianna Mason 6, Marissa Gustafson 13. (14 8-17 21 38).

3-Pointers—Thorp (1): Wicks 1. Stanley-Boyd (2): Mason 1, Gustafson 1.

Fouled Out—Thorp: Windl. Stanley-Boyd: Hause.

Bloomer 48, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 20

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser81220
Bloomer192948

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: Allyza Olson 3, Maggie Timm 5, Brooke Hanson 1, Claire Knutson 2, Emma Sather 5, Madeleine Schofield 3, Alyssa Miles 1. (5 10-21 13 20).

Bloomer: Chloee Swartz 5, Samantha Buchholtz 9, Abby Zeman 4, Elle Kramschuster 4, Vanessa Jenneman 10, Emma Seibel 4, Isabella Jenneman 2, Sierra Raine 5, Larissa Fossum 3, Cayce Grambo 2. (20 5-9 16 48).

3-Pointers—Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (0): none. Bloomer (3): Swartz 1, Buchholtz 1, Kramschuster 1.

Fouled Out—Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: none. Bloomer: none.

Lake Holcombe 68, Lac Courte Oreilles 31

Lake Holcombe412768
Lac Courte Oreilles141731

Lake Holcombe: Ori Lebal 7, Megan Lechleitner 14, Alison Golat-Hattamer 6, Ashley Burns 6, Karlee Andres 5, Jonae Toutant 3, Brooke Lechleitner 10, Emma Elmberg 3, Carly Vavra 2, Josie Elmberg 10, Mya Warwick 2. (26 14-29 13 68).

Lac Courte Oreilles: Elise W. 8, Helen Perry 4, Nevaeh Cross 10, Cali P. 1, Phoenix Corabine 8. (11 7-14 22 31).

3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (2): M. Lechleitner 1, E. Elmberg 1. Lac Courte Oreilles (2): Elis W. 2.

Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: none. Lac Courte Oreilles: Perry, Cross, Carabine.

Colby 80, Gilman 33

Gilman201333
Colby453580

Gilman: Lydia Syryczuk 10, Emma Warner 8, Katelyn Schmitt 2, Emma Grunseth 4, Ava Gunderson 2, Amanda Wisocky 7. (10 11-24 8 33).

Colby: Hailey Voelker 14, Mackenzie Seemann 3, Vanessa Lopez 16, Lexi Underwood 7, Ashley Streveler 20, Alyssa Underwood 3, Heather Lynn 6, Lexi Krebsbach 11. (35 4-10 16 80).

3-Pointers—Gilman (2): Syryczuk 2. Colby (6): Seemann 1, L.Underwood 1, Streveler 2, A.Underwood 1, Krebsbach 1.

Fouled Out—Gilman: none. Colby: none.

Boys Hockey

Scores

Chippewa Falls 7, Menomonie 0

Hudson 4, River Falls 1

Janesville 3, Beloit Memorial 0

Marshfield 10, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 2

Tomah 6, La Crescent, Minn. 0

Waunakee 6, Baraboo/Portage 3

Box Scores

Chi-Hi 7, Menomonie 0

Menomonie0000
Chi-Hi3310

First Period—CF: Isaac Lindstrom (Isaac Frenette, Jack Schimmel), 3:21.

CF: Lindstrom (Frenette), 5:30.

CF: Schimmel (Lindstrom, Blake Trippler), 7:04.

Second Period—CF: Frenette (Lindstrom), 0:25.

CF: Frenette (Lindstrom), 8:11, PP.

CF: Aiden McCauley (Frenette, Lindstrom), 15:14.

Third Period—CF: Lindstrom (Schimmel, Frenette), 10:26.

Shots on Goal—Menomonie: 4-4-11-19. Chi-Hi: 12-10-12-34. Saves—Menomonie: Jackson Skutt 9-7-11-27. Chi-Hi: Jaden Hoople 4-4-11-19. Penalties—Menomonie: 3-9:00. Chi-Hi: 3-6:00.

Girls Hockey

Scores

Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 10, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 1

Box Scores

Eau Claire Area 10, Chi-Hi/Menomonie 1

Eau Claire Area34310
Chi-Hi/Menomonie0101

First Period—ECA: Ava Kison (Charlotte Akervik, Jaiden Ivey), 5:06.

ECA: Madison Schwengler (Lauren Carmody, Annika Olson), 5:49.

ECA: Akervik (Cameron Carmody, Kison), 14:40.

Second Period—ECA: L. Carmody (Paige Ruppert), 4:15.

ECA: Kami Krumenauer (Kalie Gruhlke), 3:33, PP.

CF/M: Megan Klass (Emelia Bergh, Sidney Polzin), 7:26.

ECA: Akervik (Kison, Schwengler), 12:27, PP.

ECA: Krumenauer (Akervik, Kison), 5:37.

Third Period—ECA: Akervik (Kison, Ally Wagner), 3:30.

ECA: Ruppert (Schwengler, L. Carmody), 7:21.

ECA: Schwengler, 15:00, SH.

Shots on Goal—Eau Claire Area: 12-20-10-42. Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 1-7-2-10. Saves—Eau Claire Area: Naomi Stow 1-6-0-7, Alesha Smith 0-0-2-2. Chi-Hi/Menomonie: Haley Frank 9-14-0-23, Caroline O'Dell 0-2-7-9. Penalties—Eau Claire Area: 4-8:00. Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 3-6:00.

