Boys Basketball
Scores
Bangor 85, Cashton 72
Benton 63, Shullsburg 45
Clear Lake 84, Shell Lake 28
East Troy 72, McFarland 53
Green Bay East 62, Shawano Community 50
Jefferson 70, Whitewater 63
Kimberly 75, Kaukauna 55
La Crosse Central 84, Tomah 63
La Farge 60, Ithaca 57
Mayville 58, Lomira 56
Monticello 54, Juda 27
Mountain Top Academy 83, Tenor/Veritas 64
Necedah 53, New Lisbon 42
St. Marys Springs 77, North Fond du Lac 51
University Lake/Trinity 44, Watertown Maranatha Baptist 27
Wauzeka-Steuben 68, Seneca 50
Webster 73, Hayward 61
Wrightstown 56, Freedom 41
Xavier 71, Menasha 61
Box Scores
Lake Holcombe 98, Lac Courte Oreilles 42
|Lake Holcombe
|63
|35
|98
|Lac Courte Oreilles
|22
|20
|42
Lake Holcombe: Brock Flater 18, Josh Jones 7, Brendan Anders 12, Colton Minnick 8, Kaden Kinney 15, Tristan Jones 8, Kaden Crank 20, Will Kliegle 8, Dylan Bowen 2. (39 12-14 7 98).
Lac Courte Oreilles: Arnold Crone 11, Tyson Radamacher 19, Collin Smith 6, Kory Smith 4, Sage Stands-Christen 2. (16 6-10 12 42).
3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (6): Flater 4, Kinney 1, Crank 1. Lac Courte Oreilles (4): Radamacher 3, Smith 1.
Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: none. Lac Courte Oreilles: none.
Girls Basketball
Scores
Amery 56, Prescott 50
Arcadia 51, West Salem 29
Beaver Dam 89, Baraboo 27
Colfax 72, Spring Valley 33
Cuba City 62, Riverdale 52
Deerfield 42, Palmyra-Eagle 38
Elk Mound 64, Boyceville 30
Hayward 45, Northwestern 25
Janesville Craig 39, Janesville Parker 29
Kiel 64, Roncalli 31
Kimberly 75, Kaukauna 55
Manitowoc Lutheran 70, St. Mary Catholic 58
Merrill 52, Wausau East 35
Milwaukee Golda Meir 42, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 19
Mishicot 58, Sheboygan Christian 24
Neillsville 77, Greenwood 24
New Glarus 60, Cambridge 41
New Richmond 56, Sparta 48
Oneida Nation 67, Saint Thomas Aquinas 16
Oregon 45, Monroe 43
Prentice 63, Marathon 55
St. Croix Falls 64, Osceola 39
Sun Prairie 63, Beloit Memorial 34
University Lake 44, Watertown Maranatha Baptist 27
Winneconne 38, Ripon 36
Box Scores
Fall Creek 49, McDonell 44
|McDonell
|22
|22
|44
|Fall Creek
|24
|25
|49
McDonell: Maggie Craker 11, Abby Wampler 12, Hannah Sykora 9, Lauryn Deetz 7, Jessica Eisenreich 5. (15 8-13 15 44).
Fall Creek: Ariel Heuer 4, Katelyn Hong 10, Cailey Sorenson 2, Emily Madden 7, Mackensy Kolpien 15, Emma Ryan 6, Gianna Volrath 5. (17 13-15 16 49).
3-Pointers—McDonell (6): Craker 3, Wampler 2, Sykora 1. Fall Creek (2): Madden 1, Kolpien 1.
Fouled Out—McDonell: none. Fall Creek: none.
Osseo-Fairchild 40, Cadott 34
|Osseo-Fairchild
|15
|25
|40
|Cadott
|15
|19
|34
Osseo-Fairchild: Makayla Steinke 14, Autumn Volbrecht 3, Keila Kittleson 4, Madison Hugdahl 8, Brooke McCune 2, Maddy Mulcahy 4, Karynn Metzler 3. (13 13-30 17 40).
Cadott: Jenna Sedlacek 6, Mary Jo Prokupek 2, Abby Eiler 3, Autumn Bremness 4, Jada Kowalczyk 12, Paisley Kane 7. (10 10-20 19 34).
3-Pointers—Osseo-Fairchild (1): Steinke 1. Cadott (4): Sedlacek 2, Eiler 1, Bremness 1.
Fouled Out—Osseo-Fairchild: Hugdahl, Metzler. Cadott: Kowalczyk.
Thorp 42, Stanley-Boyd 38
|Thorp
|10
|32
|42
|Stanley-Boyd
|22
|16
|38
Thorp: Danielle Stroinksi 3, Cassidy Stroinski 7, Kaytlyn Stunkel 4, Ellie Windl 5, Madison Wicks 8, Hailey Zurakowski 8, Adalya Paskert 7. (13 15-27 19 42).
Stanley-Boyd: Leslie Derks 2, Hannah Hause 4, Lily Hoel 13, Arianna Mason 6, Marissa Gustafson 13. (14 8-17 21 38).
3-Pointers—Thorp (1): Wicks 1. Stanley-Boyd (2): Mason 1, Gustafson 1.
Fouled Out—Thorp: Windl. Stanley-Boyd: Hause.
Bloomer 48, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 20
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|8
|12
|20
|Bloomer
|19
|29
|48
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: Allyza Olson 3, Maggie Timm 5, Brooke Hanson 1, Claire Knutson 2, Emma Sather 5, Madeleine Schofield 3, Alyssa Miles 1. (5 10-21 13 20).
Bloomer: Chloee Swartz 5, Samantha Buchholtz 9, Abby Zeman 4, Elle Kramschuster 4, Vanessa Jenneman 10, Emma Seibel 4, Isabella Jenneman 2, Sierra Raine 5, Larissa Fossum 3, Cayce Grambo 2. (20 5-9 16 48).
3-Pointers—Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (0): none. Bloomer (3): Swartz 1, Buchholtz 1, Kramschuster 1.
Fouled Out—Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: none. Bloomer: none.
Lake Holcombe 68, Lac Courte Oreilles 31
|Lake Holcombe
|41
|27
|68
|Lac Courte Oreilles
|14
|17
|31
Lake Holcombe: Ori Lebal 7, Megan Lechleitner 14, Alison Golat-Hattamer 6, Ashley Burns 6, Karlee Andres 5, Jonae Toutant 3, Brooke Lechleitner 10, Emma Elmberg 3, Carly Vavra 2, Josie Elmberg 10, Mya Warwick 2. (26 14-29 13 68).
Lac Courte Oreilles: Elise W. 8, Helen Perry 4, Nevaeh Cross 10, Cali P. 1, Phoenix Corabine 8. (11 7-14 22 31).
3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (2): M. Lechleitner 1, E. Elmberg 1. Lac Courte Oreilles (2): Elis W. 2.
Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: none. Lac Courte Oreilles: Perry, Cross, Carabine.
Colby 80, Gilman 33
|Gilman
|20
|13
|33
|Colby
|45
|35
|80
Gilman: Lydia Syryczuk 10, Emma Warner 8, Katelyn Schmitt 2, Emma Grunseth 4, Ava Gunderson 2, Amanda Wisocky 7. (10 11-24 8 33).
Colby: Hailey Voelker 14, Mackenzie Seemann 3, Vanessa Lopez 16, Lexi Underwood 7, Ashley Streveler 20, Alyssa Underwood 3, Heather Lynn 6, Lexi Krebsbach 11. (35 4-10 16 80).
3-Pointers—Gilman (2): Syryczuk 2. Colby (6): Seemann 1, L.Underwood 1, Streveler 2, A.Underwood 1, Krebsbach 1.
Fouled Out—Gilman: none. Colby: none.
Boys Hockey
Scores
Chippewa Falls 7, Menomonie 0
Hudson 4, River Falls 1
Janesville 3, Beloit Memorial 0
Marshfield 10, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 2
Tomah 6, La Crescent, Minn. 0
Waunakee 6, Baraboo/Portage 3
Box Scores
Chi-Hi 7, Menomonie 0
|Menomonie
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chi-Hi
|3
|3
|1
|0
First Period—CF: Isaac Lindstrom (Isaac Frenette, Jack Schimmel), 3:21.
CF: Lindstrom (Frenette), 5:30.
CF: Schimmel (Lindstrom, Blake Trippler), 7:04.
Second Period—CF: Frenette (Lindstrom), 0:25.
CF: Frenette (Lindstrom), 8:11, PP.
CF: Aiden McCauley (Frenette, Lindstrom), 15:14.
Third Period—CF: Lindstrom (Schimmel, Frenette), 10:26.
Shots on Goal—Menomonie: 4-4-11-19. Chi-Hi: 12-10-12-34. Saves—Menomonie: Jackson Skutt 9-7-11-27. Chi-Hi: Jaden Hoople 4-4-11-19. Penalties—Menomonie: 3-9:00. Chi-Hi: 3-6:00.
Girls Hockey
Scores
Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 10, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 1
Box Scores
Eau Claire Area 10, Chi-Hi/Menomonie 1
|Eau Claire Area
|3
|4
|3
|10
|Chi-Hi/Menomonie
|0
|1
|0
|1
First Period—ECA: Ava Kison (Charlotte Akervik, Jaiden Ivey), 5:06.
ECA: Madison Schwengler (Lauren Carmody, Annika Olson), 5:49.
ECA: Akervik (Cameron Carmody, Kison), 14:40.
Second Period—ECA: L. Carmody (Paige Ruppert), 4:15.
ECA: Kami Krumenauer (Kalie Gruhlke), 3:33, PP.
CF/M: Megan Klass (Emelia Bergh, Sidney Polzin), 7:26.
ECA: Akervik (Kison, Schwengler), 12:27, PP.
ECA: Krumenauer (Akervik, Kison), 5:37.
Third Period—ECA: Akervik (Kison, Ally Wagner), 3:30.
ECA: Ruppert (Schwengler, L. Carmody), 7:21.
ECA: Schwengler, 15:00, SH.
Shots on Goal—Eau Claire Area: 12-20-10-42. Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 1-7-2-10. Saves—Eau Claire Area: Naomi Stow 1-6-0-7, Alesha Smith 0-0-2-2. Chi-Hi/Menomonie: Haley Frank 9-14-0-23, Caroline O'Dell 0-2-7-9. Penalties—Eau Claire Area: 4-8:00. Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 3-6:00.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.