Try 1 month for 99¢
Stock Basketball Photo

Boys Basketball

Scores

Antigo 73, Tomahawk 38

Beaver Dam 54, Portage 46

Boscobel 65, Iowa-Grant 45

Chilton 45, New Holstein 38

Clear Lake 61, Turtle Lake 50

Colfax 61, Spring Valley 41

Columbus 58, Poynette 46

Columbus Catholic 75, Spencer 34

DeForest 59, Sauk Prairie 56

Durand 53, Elmwood/Plum City 29

Elk Mound 68, Boyceville 44

Fall River 63, Cambria-Friesland 60

Fennimore 62, Mineral Point 59

Gilmanton 69, Whitehall 60

Hamilton 67, Brookfield Central 56

Horicon 59, Valley Christian 54

Hudson 66, Kasson-Mantorville, Minn. 37

Hustisford 82, Wayland Academy 56

La Crosse Central 75, Holmen 38

Lodi 72, Lake Mills 50

Madison East 56, Madison Memorial 50

Middleton 62, Madison West 48

Milwaukee Madison 49, Milwaukee South 42

Mondovi 73, Glenwood City 55

Monona Grove 63, Watertown 53

Monroe 69, Fort Atkinson 46

Mosinee 81, Northland Pines 65

Mount Horeb 66, Baraboo 29

Oregon 58, Milton 51

Osseo-Fairchild 67, Regis 51

Pacelli 69, Pittsville 51

Palmyra-Eagle 67, Deerfield 50

Pardeeville 83, Markesan 71

Plymouth 68, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 51

Prairie du Chien 58, Dodgeville 49

Roncalli 84, Kiel 55

Sheboygan Falls 76, Brillion 43

Somerset 54, Barron 51

Stanley-Boyd 52, Cadott 45

Sun Prairie 66, Janesville Parker 40

Thorp 61, McDonell Central 46

University Lake 54, Tenor/Veritas 39

Valders 75, Two Rivers 40

Verona Area 82, Janesville Craig 73

Waupun 81, Kewaskum 36

Williams Bay 56, Johnson Creek 53

Box Scores

Thorp 61, McDonell 46

Thorp362561
McDonell262046

Thorp: Caleb Chirhart 5, Anthony Hunt 6, Ryan Stunkel 11, Ethan Reis 25, Aidan Reis 2, Isaac Soumis 12. (21 10-10 10 46).

McDonell: Cory Hoglund 23, JD Bohaty 7, Jaebin Bourget 1, Kendren Gullo 1, Eion Kressin 5, Caleb Thornton 4, Charlie Bleskachek 4. (19 2-4 13 61).

3-Pointers—Thorp (7): Chirhart 1, E.Reis 6. McDonell (6): Hoglund 5, Bohaty 1.

Fouled Out—Thorp: none. McDonell: Bourget.

Stanley-Boyd 52, Cadott 45

Cadott172845
Stanley-Boyd252752

Cadott: Donovan Walters 2, Andy Hinzmann 3, Noah Kahl 6, Nate Schley 2, Coy Bowe 16, Mason Poehls 16. (15 10-12 16 45).

Stanley-Boyd: LJ Schmelzer 7, Jordan McKnight 10, Clayton Carlson 2, Willy Reynolds 5, Tristan Harris 12, Noah Gillingham 16. (21 8-12 13 52).

3-Pointers—Cadott (5): Hinzmann 1, Poehls 4. Stanley-Boyd (2): Schmelzer 1, Reynolds 1.

Fouled Out—Cadott: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.

Flambeau 52, Lake Holcombe 38

Lake Holcombe191938
Flambeau272552

Lake Holcombe: Brock Flater 9, Josh Jones 13, Colton Minnick 3, Dylan Bowen 3, Tristan Jones 4, Kaden Crank 6. (16 2-7 13 ).

Flambeau: Blayne Celske 6, Ethan Martin 16, Tyler Smith 2, Payton Wiemer 5, Alex Brost 3, Zach Kopacz 14, Harley Opachan 6. (22 6-10 6 52).

3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (4): Flater 1, J.Jones 1, Minnick 1, Bowen 1. Flambeau (2): Martin 1, Brost 1.

Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: none. Flambeau: none.

Girls Basketball

Scores

Black Hawk 75, Argyle 39

Crivitz 34, Oneida Nation 32

Denmark 34, Marinette 28

Elcho 33, Florence 26

Goodman 68, White Lake 7

Hayward 28, Ladysmith 14

Highland 73, Juda 34

Howards Grove 49, Kohler 36

Janesville Craig 63, Oconomowoc 55

La Crosse Central 47, Holmen 34

Markesan 67, Tri-County 17

Marshfield 64, Merrill 52

Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 68, Milwaukee North 42

Milwaukee Obama SCTE 35, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 12

Mishicot 66, Ozaukee 49

New London 62, Xavier 28

Northwestern 50, Barron 31

Oconto 70, Southern Door 62

Oostburg 51, St. Mary Catholic 41

Regis 47, Colfax 44

River Ridge 70, Benton 39

Seneca 56, Belmont 46

Turner 54, Brodhead 42

Wrightstown 63, Oconto Falls 51

Box Scores

Bloomer 70, Spooner 20

Bloomer492170
Spooner81220

Bloomer: Chloee Swartz 3, Samantha Buchholtz 2, Abby Zeman 4, Elle Kramschuster 20, Vanessa Jenneman 5, Leah Score 11, Isabella Jenneman 10, Sierra Raine 11, Larissa Fossum 3, Cayce Grambo 1. (27 9-19 15 70).

Spooner: Logan Sprenger 2, Alexis Robotka 1, Kristina Aschbacher 4, Malaika Burns 2, Jazmine Wilson 2, Julia Tiller 2, Shiloh Hansen 3, Jackie Rosenbush 2, Brynn Bambenek 2. (8 3-8 13 20).

3-Pointers—Bloomer (7): Kramschuster 3, V. Jenneman 1, Score 3. Spooner (1): Hansen 1.

Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. Spooner: none.

Boys Hockey

Scores

Antigo 5, Tomahawk 0

Arrowhead 3, West Bend 3, OT (tie)

Avalanche 9, Black River Falls 2

Beaver Dam 6, McFarland 6, OT (tie)

C-E-C Lumberjacks, Minn. 7, Superior 3

DeForest 5, Milton 3

Hudson 9, New Richmond 1

Janesville 6, LaFollette / East 0

La Crescent, Minn. 9, Viroqua 1

Lakeland 4, Waupaca 4, OT (tie)

Monroe 3, Beloit Memorial 2

Neenah/Hortonville 5, Fond du Lac 2

Onalaska/La Crosse 8, West Salem/Bangor 1

Rhinelander/Three Lakes 6, Mosinee 2

Rice Lake 12, WSFLG Blizzard 2

River Falls 7, Amery 3

Somerset 8, Regis/Altoona/McDonell 1

Tomah/Sparta 7, Baraboo/Portage 1

Girls Hockey

Scores

Metro Lynx 3, Viroqua 1

Northland Pines 6, Northern Edge 0

Wisconsin Valley Union 4, Lakeland/Tomahawk 1

Box Scores

St. Croix Valley 4, Chi-Hi/Menomonie 0

St. Croix Valley1124
Chi-Hi/Menomonie0000

First Period—SCV: Juneau Paulsen (Anna Albrightson, Amber DeLong), 13:14, PP.

Second Period—SCV: Bella Rasmussen (Jadyn Erickson, Tyann Mittl), 15:40.

Third Period—SCV: Abbie DeLong, 15:50, EN.

SCV: Jaden Woiwode (Rasmussen, Trinity Carlson), 16:22.

Shots on Goal—St. Croix Valley 17-10-20-47. Chi-Hi/Menomonie 5-5-8-18. Saves—St. Croix Valley Sydney Seely 5-5-8-18. Chi-Hi/Menomonie: haley Frank 16-9-18-43. Penalties—St. Croix Valley: 1-2:00. Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 2-4:00.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.