Scores
Boys Basketball
Boscobel 66, Fennimore 65
Cambria-Friesland 68, Rio 41
Central Wisconsin Christian 51, Valley Christian 47
Chicago (Solorio Academy), Ill. 74, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 61
Cuba City 84, Iowa-Grant 44
Darlington 67, Southwestern 51
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 56, Melrose-Mindoro 48
Elk Mound 50, Colfax 48
Hurley 88, Ashland 79
Iola-Scandinavia 81, Amherst 39
Janesville Craig 71, Janesville Parker 60
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 73, Berlin 55
Kewaskum 43, Ripon 41
Kiel 55, Saint Lawrence Seminary 16
Kimberly 87, Appleton West 39
Lake Country Lutheran 72, Racine Lutheran 50
Lake Mills 85, Poynette 52
Lancaster 43, Platteville 29
Lomira 63, North Fond du Lac 47
Lourdes Academy 96, Hustisford 53
Madison La Follette 80, Madison Memorial 55
Marshfield 58, Merrill 45
Mayville 59, St. Marys Springs 57
Middleton 68, Verona Area 66
Neillsville 91, Gilman 49
New Glarus 61, Waterloo 56
Plymouth 62, Waupun 50
Roncalli 83, Southern Door 76
Salam School 73, Eastbrook Academy 24
Spencer 71, Columbus Catholic 66
St. Croix Falls 82, Cumberland 58
Sun Prairie 80, Beloit Memorial 47
Thorp 44, McDonell Central 43
Turner 40, Edgerton 39
University School of Milwaukee 83, Living Word Lutheran 68
White Lake 44, Elcho 40
Williams Bay 79, Madison Country Day 30
Winter 83, Lac Courte Oreilles 59
Girls Basketball
Bloomer 51, Barron 41
Bonduel 43, Weyauwega-Fremont 35
Clintonville 52, Little Chute 43
Crivitz 41, Wausaukee 34
Florence 44, Elcho 41
Gillett 57, Suring 32
Heritage Christian 59, Destiny 26
Howards Grove 61, Hilbert 37
Hurley 44, Drummond 34
Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, Mich. 52, Butternut 43
Loyal 52, Gilman 39
Menomonie 51, Eau Claire Memorial 48
Milwaukee Academy of Science 88, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 17
Monroe 59, Freeport, Ill. 33
New London 62, Xavier 56
Northwestern 68, Spooner 19
Oconto Falls 50, Denmark 41
Oneida Nation 75, Lena 24
Oostburg 49, Kohler 27
Phillips 53, Rib Lake 12
Prairie Farm 45, Northwood 33
Royall 59, New Lisbon 38
Saint Thomas More 66, Catholic Central 37
South Shore 47, Mercer 39
St. Croix Falls 81, Ellsworth 55
Unity 55, Osceola 35
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 68, Menomonie 47
Wrightstown 65, Freedom 44
Boys Hockey
Amery 3, Baldwin-Woodville 1
Antigo 9, Tomahawk 1
Baraboo/Portage 4, Waunakee 3, OT
D.C. Everest 4, Marshfield 1
Edgewood 8, McFarland 4
Madison West 4, Janesville 0
Sauk Prairie 9, Tomah/Sparta 1
Somerset 5, Regis/Altoona/McDonell 1
Stevens Point 9, East Merrill 0
Verona Area 7, Beloit Memorial 0
Wausau West 7, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 0
Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 2, DeForest 1
Girls Hockey
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 7, Medford Area 0
Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 3, Hayward/Ashland 0
Onalaska 5, Black River Falls 0
Rock County 10, Beaver Dam 0
St. Croix Valley Fusion 8, Red Wing, Minn. 1
Warbirds 2, Arrowhead 1
Wisconsin Valley Union 3, Fox Cities 2, OT
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Thorp 44, McDonell 43
|Thorp
|25
|19
|44
|McDonell
|18
|25
|43
Thorp: Ethan Reis 17, Jon Slagoski 8, Aiden Reis 3, Isaac Soumis 16. (18 5-8 11 44).
McDonell: Logan Hughes 7, Jake Siegenthaler 4, JD Bohaty 10, Trent Witkowski 5, Tanner Opsal 2, Eion Kressin 13, Isaac Bleskachek 2. (16 6-10 13 43).
3-Pointers—Thorp (3): E. Reis 1, A. Reis 1, Soumis 1. McDonell (4): Hughes 1, Siegenthaler 1, Bohaty 2, Witkowski 1.
Fouled Out—Thorp: none. McDonell: none.
Cadott 53, Stanley-Boyd 51
|Cadott
|12
|41
|53
|Stanley-Boyd
|19
|32
|51
Cadott: Teagan Ritter 5, Eddie Mittermeyer 3, Brad Irwin 8, Ben Steffes 6, Cole Sopiarz 5, Mason Poehls 18, Mitchell Drilling 8. (20 7-10 17 53).
Stanley-Boyd: Carsen Hause 4, Bo Chwala 2, Brady Potaczek 11, Lucas Smith 14, Jake Schneider 5, Brady Ingersoll 10, Spencer Booth 5. (21 8-14 12 51).
3-Pointers—Cadott (6): Ritter 1, Mittermeyer 1, Steffes 2, Sopiarz 1, Poehls 1. Stanley-Boyd (1): Smith 1.
Fouled Out—Cadott: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.
Girls Basketball
Bloomer 51, Barron 41
|Barron
|17
|24
|41
|Bloomer
|32
|19
|51
Barron: Rylee Stauner 5, Jada Brunknow 14, Sydney Stauner 2, Julia Wirth 5, Brooke Hammann 4, Gracie Smith 6, Macey Herrman 5. (14 10-20 14 41).
Bloomer: Samantha Buchholtz 3, Rylie Jarr 3, Vanessa Jenneman 8, Emma Seibel 9, Leah Score 4, Larissa Fossum 9, Cayce Grambo 7, Abby Iverson 8. (20 6-14 13 51).
3-Pointers—Barron (3): Brunkow 2, Wirth 1. Bloomer (X): name
Fouled Out—Barron: R. Stauner. Bloomer: none.
Eau Claire Immanuel 52, Cornell 35
|Eau Claire Immanuel
|31
|21
|52
|Cornell
|13
|22
|35
Eau Claire Immanuel: Emma Miller 15, Sheridan Noeldner 5, Josie Naumann 8, Riley Naumann 19, Morgan Bobek 3. (19 9-19 14 52).
Cornell: Michaiah Galster 2, Alyssa Helland 4, Kaylie Walters 3, Erin Crowell 10, Braya Duffy 2, Bryanna Bonander 12, Katie Herr 2. (14 7-13 16 35).
3-Pointers—Eau Claire Immanuel (3): Miller 2, Noeldner 1. Cornell (0): none.
Fouled Out—Eau Claire Immanuel: Miller. Cornell: Izzy Clark.
Girls Hockey
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 7, Medford 0
|Medford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
|3
|3
|1
|7
First Period—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Ella Ausman, 14:21.
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Sidney Polzin, 14:30.
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Abigail Martin, 15:59.
Second Period—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Joey Schemenauer, 6:56.
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Marley Sterling (Abigail Martin), 7:28.
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Alexa Wickland (Abigail Martin), 10:35.
Third Period—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Sidney Polzin, 1:09.
Shots on Goal—Medford: 2-3-1-6. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 25-18-19-72. Saves—Medford: Saige Duesing 22-15-18-65. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Haley Frank 2-3-0-5, Caroline O'Dell 0-0-1-1. Penalties—Medford: 0-0:00. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 3-6:00.