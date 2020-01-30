{{featured_button_text}}

Scores

Boys Basketball

Boscobel 66, Fennimore 65

Cambria-Friesland 68, Rio 41

Central Wisconsin Christian 51, Valley Christian 47

Chicago (Solorio Academy), Ill. 74, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 61

Cuba City 84, Iowa-Grant 44

Darlington 67, Southwestern 51

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 56, Melrose-Mindoro 48

Elk Mound 50, Colfax 48

Hurley 88, Ashland 79

Iola-Scandinavia 81, Amherst 39

Janesville Craig 71, Janesville Parker 60

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 73, Berlin 55

Kewaskum 43, Ripon 41

Kiel 55, Saint Lawrence Seminary 16

Kimberly 87, Appleton West 39

Lake Country Lutheran 72, Racine Lutheran 50

Lake Mills 85, Poynette 52

Lancaster 43, Platteville 29

Lomira 63, North Fond du Lac 47

Lourdes Academy 96, Hustisford 53

Madison La Follette 80, Madison Memorial 55

Marshfield 58, Merrill 45

Mayville 59, St. Marys Springs 57

Middleton 68, Verona Area 66

Neillsville 91, Gilman 49

New Glarus 61, Waterloo 56

Plymouth 62, Waupun 50

Roncalli 83, Southern Door 76

Salam School 73, Eastbrook Academy 24

Spencer 71, Columbus Catholic 66

St. Croix Falls 82, Cumberland 58

Sun Prairie 80, Beloit Memorial 47

Thorp 44, McDonell Central 43

Turner 40, Edgerton 39

University School of Milwaukee 83, Living Word Lutheran 68

White Lake 44, Elcho 40

Williams Bay 79, Madison Country Day 30

Winter 83, Lac Courte Oreilles 59

Girls Basketball

Bloomer 51, Barron 41

Bonduel 43, Weyauwega-Fremont 35

Clintonville 52, Little Chute 43

Crivitz 41, Wausaukee 34

Florence 44, Elcho 41

Gillett 57, Suring 32

Heritage Christian 59, Destiny 26

Howards Grove 61, Hilbert 37

Hurley 44, Drummond 34

Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, Mich. 52, Butternut 43

Loyal 52, Gilman 39

Menomonie 51, Eau Claire Memorial 48

Milwaukee Academy of Science 88, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 17

Monroe 59, Freeport, Ill. 33

New Glarus 61, Waterloo 56

New London 62, Xavier 56

Northwestern 68, Spooner 19

Oconto Falls 50, Denmark 41

Oneida Nation 75, Lena 24

Oostburg 49, Kohler 27

Phillips 53, Rib Lake 12

Prairie Farm 45, Northwood 33

Royall 59, New Lisbon 38

Saint Thomas More 66, Catholic Central 37

South Shore 47, Mercer 39

St. Croix Falls 81, Ellsworth 55

Unity 55, Osceola 35

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 68, Menomonie 47

Wrightstown 65, Freedom 44

Boys Hockey

Amery 3, Baldwin-Woodville 1

Antigo 9, Tomahawk 1

Baraboo/Portage 4, Waunakee 3, OT

D.C. Everest 4, Marshfield 1

Edgewood 8, McFarland 4

Madison West 4, Janesville 0

Sauk Prairie 9, Tomah/Sparta 1

Somerset 5, Regis/Altoona/McDonell 1

Stevens Point 9, East Merrill 0

Verona Area 7, Beloit Memorial 0

Wausau West 7, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 0

Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 2, DeForest 1

Girls Hockey

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 7, Medford Area 0

Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 3, Hayward/Ashland 0

Onalaska 5, Black River Falls 0

Rock County 10, Beaver Dam 0

St. Croix Valley Fusion 8, Red Wing, Minn. 1

Warbirds 2, Arrowhead 1

Wisconsin Valley Union 3, Fox Cities 2, OT

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

Thorp 44, McDonell 43

Thorp251944
McDonell182543

Thorp: Ethan Reis 17, Jon Slagoski 8, Aiden Reis 3, Isaac Soumis 16. (18 5-8 11 44).

McDonell: Logan Hughes 7, Jake Siegenthaler 4, JD Bohaty 10, Trent Witkowski 5, Tanner Opsal 2, Eion Kressin 13, Isaac Bleskachek 2. (16 6-10 13 43).

3-Pointers—Thorp (3): E. Reis 1, A. Reis 1, Soumis 1. McDonell (4): Hughes 1, Siegenthaler 1, Bohaty 2, Witkowski 1.

Fouled Out—Thorp: none. McDonell: none.

Cadott 53, Stanley-Boyd 51

Cadott124153
Stanley-Boyd193251

Cadott: Teagan Ritter 5, Eddie Mittermeyer 3, Brad Irwin 8, Ben Steffes 6, Cole Sopiarz 5, Mason Poehls 18, Mitchell Drilling 8. (20 7-10 17 53).

Stanley-Boyd: Carsen Hause 4, Bo Chwala 2, Brady Potaczek 11, Lucas Smith 14, Jake Schneider 5, Brady Ingersoll 10, Spencer Booth 5. (21 8-14 12 51).

3-Pointers—Cadott (6): Ritter 1, Mittermeyer 1, Steffes 2, Sopiarz 1, Poehls 1. Stanley-Boyd (1): Smith 1.

Fouled Out—Cadott: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.

Girls Basketball

Bloomer 51, Barron 41

Barron172441
Bloomer321951

Barron: Rylee Stauner 5, Jada Brunknow 14, Sydney Stauner 2, Julia Wirth 5, Brooke Hammann 4, Gracie Smith 6, Macey Herrman 5. (14 10-20 14 41).

Bloomer: Samantha Buchholtz 3, Rylie Jarr 3, Vanessa Jenneman 8, Emma Seibel 9, Leah Score 4, Larissa Fossum 9, Cayce Grambo 7, Abby Iverson 8. (20 6-14 13 51).

3-Pointers—Barron (3): Brunkow 2, Wirth 1. Bloomer (X): name

Fouled Out—Barron: R. Stauner. Bloomer: none.

Eau Claire Immanuel 52, Cornell 35

Eau Claire Immanuel312152
Cornell132235

Eau Claire Immanuel: Emma Miller 15, Sheridan Noeldner 5, Josie Naumann 8, Riley Naumann 19, Morgan Bobek 3. (19 9-19 14 52).

Cornell: Michaiah Galster 2, Alyssa Helland 4, Kaylie Walters 3, Erin Crowell 10, Braya Duffy 2, Bryanna Bonander 12, Katie Herr 2. (14 7-13 16 35).

3-Pointers—Eau Claire Immanuel (3): Miller 2, Noeldner 1. Cornell (0): none.

Fouled Out—Eau Claire Immanuel: Miller. Cornell: Izzy Clark.

Girls Hockey

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 7, Medford 0

Medford0000
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie3317

First Period—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Ella Ausman, 14:21.

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Sidney Polzin, 14:30.

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Abigail Martin, 15:59.

Second Period—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Joey Schemenauer, 6:56.

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Marley Sterling (Abigail Martin), 7:28.

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Alexa Wickland (Abigail Martin), 10:35.

Third Period—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Sidney Polzin, 1:09.

Shots on Goal—Medford: 2-3-1-6. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 25-18-19-72. Saves—Medford: Saige Duesing 22-15-18-65. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Haley Frank 2-3-0-5, Caroline O'Dell 0-0-1-1. Penalties—Medford: 0-0:00. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 3-6:00.

