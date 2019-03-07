Boys Basketball
Sectional Scores
Division 1 Section I
Hudson 75, Appleton West 72
Division 1 Section II
Brookfield Central 63, Brookfield East 55
Hamilton 73, Homestead 60
Division 1 Section III
Madison La Follette 65, Waunakee 52
Division 2 Section I
La Crosse Central 54, Onalaska 51
Merrill 75, New London 61
Division 2 Section II
Nicolet 81, Port Washington 57
Division 2 Section III
Elkhorn Area 49, Westosha Central 48
Mount Horeb 79, DeForest 64
Division 3 Section I
Northwestern 66, Saint Croix Central 46
Division 3 Section III
Turner 57, Edgerton 53
Division 3 Section IV
Waupun 79, Columbus 36
Division 4 Section I
Clear Lake 67, Colfax 49
Division 4 Section III
Belleville 70, Parkview 66
New Glarus 45, Fennimore 42
Division 4 Section IV
Roncalli 63, Howards Grove 50
Division 5 Section I
McDonell Central 57, Athens 47
Division 5 Section II
Columbus Catholic 63, Almond-Bancroft 42
Division 5 Section III
Southwestern 59, Shullsburg 48
Box Scores
McDonell 57, Athens 47
|McDonell
|24
|33
|57
|Athens
|23
|24
|47
McDonell: Efe Selvitopu 6, Cory Hoglund 21, JD Bohaty 5, Jaebin Bourget 7, Eion Kressin 4, Charlie Bleskachek 14. (19 14-22 8 57).
Athens: Cooper Diedrich 14, Javon Penney 2, Derek Czeck 3, Seth Coker 4, Liam Weller 14, Cameron Ford 10. (17 7-15 17 47).
3-Pointers—McDonell (5): Hoglund 2, Bohaty 1, Bleskachek 2. Athens (6): Deidrich 3, Czech 1, Weller 2.
Fouled Out—McDonell: none. Athens: Coker.
Girls Basketball
State Scores
Division 3
Laconia 67, Freedom 53
Marshall 58, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 37
Division 4
Aquinas 77, Milwaukee Academy of Science 59
Melrose-Mindoro 63, Colby 44
