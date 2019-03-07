Try 3 months for $3

Boys Basketball

Sectional Scores

Division 1 Section I

Hudson 75, Appleton West 72

Division 1 Section II

Brookfield Central 63, Brookfield East 55

Hamilton 73, Homestead 60

Division 1 Section III

Madison La Follette 65, Waunakee 52

Division 2 Section I

La Crosse Central 54, Onalaska 51

Merrill 75, New London 61

Division 2 Section II

Nicolet 81, Port Washington 57

Division 2 Section III

Elkhorn Area 49, Westosha Central 48

Mount Horeb 79, DeForest 64

Division 3 Section I

Northwestern 66, Saint Croix Central 46

Division 3 Section III

Turner 57, Edgerton 53

Division 3 Section IV

Waupun 79, Columbus 36

Division 4 Section I

Clear Lake 67, Colfax 49

Division 4 Section III

Belleville 70, Parkview 66

New Glarus 45, Fennimore 42

Division 4 Section IV

Roncalli 63, Howards Grove 50

Division 5 Section I

McDonell Central 57, Athens 47

Division 5 Section II

Columbus Catholic 63, Almond-Bancroft 42

Division 5 Section III

Southwestern 59, Shullsburg 48

Box Scores

McDonell 57, Athens 47

McDonell243357
Athens232447

McDonell: Efe Selvitopu 6, Cory Hoglund 21, JD Bohaty 5, Jaebin Bourget 7, Eion Kressin 4, Charlie Bleskachek 14. (19 14-22 8 57).

Athens: Cooper Diedrich 14, Javon Penney 2, Derek Czeck 3, Seth Coker 4, Liam Weller 14, Cameron Ford 10. (17 7-15 17 47).

3-Pointers—McDonell (5): Hoglund 2, Bohaty 1, Bleskachek 2. Athens (6): Deidrich 3, Czech 1, Weller 2.

Fouled Out—McDonell: none. Athens: Coker.

Girls Basketball

State Scores

Division 3

Laconia 67, Freedom 53

Marshall 58, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 37

Division 4

Aquinas 77, Milwaukee Academy of Science 59

Melrose-Mindoro 63, Colby 44

