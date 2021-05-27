 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local Scoreboard: Thursday, May 27
agate

Local Scoreboard: Thursday, May 27

{{featured_button_text}}

Softball

Bloomer 3, Northwestern 1

Bloomer    300     000     0     3     5     5
Northwestern     01000001     3     1

WP—Emily Kuehl (7 IP, 7 K, 0 BB). LP—A. Luoma (7 IP, 12 K, 1 BB).

Leading Hitters—Bloomer: Delaney Zwiefelhofer 2-3 (R, 2 RBI), Elana Kuehl 1-3 (2B, RBI). Northwestern: A. Carlson 2-3 (2B, RBI).

Bloomer 13, Northwestern 5

Northwestern    001     310     0     5     6     2
Bloomer     265000X13   12    4

WP—Calley Olson (7 IP, 11 K, 3 BB). LP—A. Luoma (4 IP, 10 K, 4 BB).

Leading Hitters—Northwestern: R. Moore 2-4 (R, 3B, 2 RBI). Bloomer: Tori Jenneman 2-4 (3 R, 2B), Kylee Sedlacek 2-5 (2 R, RBI), Calley Olson 2-3 (3 R, RBI), Emily Kuehl 2-3 (2 R, 3 RBI), Delaney Zwiefelhofer 1-3 (2 R, 2B).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expect NFL stadiums to be packed this season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News