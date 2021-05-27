Local Scoreboard: Thursday, May 27

Softball Bloomer 3, Northwestern 1
Bloomer 300 000 0 3 5 5 Northwestern 010 000 0 1 3 1
WP—Emily Kuehl (7 IP, 7 K, 0 BB). LP—A. Luoma (7 IP, 12 K, 1 BB).
Leading Hitters—Bloomer: Delaney Zwiefelhofer 2-3 (R, 2 RBI), Elana Kuehl 1-3 (2B, RBI). Northwestern: A. Carlson 2-3 (2B, RBI).
Bloomer 13, Northwestern 5
Northwestern 001 310 0 5 6 2 Bloomer 265 000 X 13 12 4
WP—Calley Olson (7 IP, 11 K, 3 BB). LP—A. Luoma (4 IP, 10 K, 4 BB).
Leading Hitters—Northwestern: R. Moore 2-4 (R, 3B, 2 RBI). Bloomer: Tori Jenneman 2-4 (3 R, 2B), Kylee Sedlacek 2-5 (2 R, RBI), Calley Olson 2-3 (3 R, RBI), Emily Kuehl 2-3 (2 R, 3 RBI), Delaney Zwiefelhofer 1-3 (2 R, 2B).
Photos: Prescott at Bloomer softball 5-15-21
Prescott at Bloomer softball 5-15-21
BRANDON BERG
Prescott at Bloomer softball 5-15-21
RyAnna Keller (4)
BRANDON BERG
Prescott at Bloomer softball 5-15-21
RyAnna Keller (4)
BRANDON BERG
Prescott at Bloomer softball 5-15-21
Kylee Sedlacek (12)
BRANDON BERG
Prescott at Bloomer softball 5-15-21
Kylee Sedlacek (12)
BRANDON BERG
Prescott at Bloomer softball 5-15-21
Calley Olson (8)
BRANDON BERG
Prescott at Bloomer softball 5-15-21
Calley Olson (8)
BRANDON BERG
Prescott at Bloomer softball 5-15-21
Emily Kuehl (11)
BRANDON BERG
Prescott at Bloomer softball 5-15-21
Bloomer's Emily Kuehl (11)
BRANDON BERG
Prescott at Bloomer softball 5-15-21
Delaney Zwiefelhofer (21)
BRANDON BERG
Prescott at Bloomer softball 5-15-21
Bloomer coach Keith Poirier (left), Delaney Zwiefelhofer (21)
BRANDON BERG
Prescott at Bloomer softball 5-15-21
Bloomer meets Delaney Zwiefelhofer after she hit a home run.
BRANDON BERG
Prescott at Bloomer softball 5-15-21
Laikyn Maidment (13)
BRANDON BERG
Prescott at Bloomer softball 5-15-21
Delaney Zwiefelhofer (21)
BRANDON BERG
Prescott at Bloomer softball 5-15-21
Delaney Zwiefelhofer (21)
BRANDON BERG
Prescott at Bloomer softball 5-15-21
Victoria Jenneman (10)
BRANDON BERG
Prescott at Bloomer softball 5-15-21
Victoria Jenneman (10)
BRANDON BERG
Prescott at Bloomer softball 5-15-21
Karley Rada (1)
BRANDON BERG
Prescott at Bloomer softball 5-15-21
Karley Rada (1)
BRANDON BERG
Prescott at Bloomer softball 5-15-21
Kylee Sedlacek (12)
BRANDON BERG
Prescott at Bloomer softball 5-15-21
Karley Rada (1)
BRANDON BERG
Prescott at Bloomer softball 5-15-21
Emily Kuehl (11)
BRANDON BERG
Prescott at Bloomer softball 5-15-21
Bloomer's Calley Olson throws a pitch against Prescott on Saturday afternoon in Bloomer.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Prescott at Bloomer softball 5-15-21
Calley Olson (8)
BRANDON BERG
Prescott at Bloomer softball 5-15-21
Bloomer's Victoria Jenneman makes a catch on Saturday in Bloomer.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Prescott at Bloomer softball 5-15-21
Kylee Sedlacek (12)
BRANDON BERG
Prescott at Bloomer softball 5-15-21
Delaney Zwiefelhofer (21)
BRANDON BERG
Prescott at Bloomer softball 5-15-21
Laikyn Maidment (13)
BRANDON BERG
Prescott at Bloomer softball 5-15-21
Laikyn Maidment (13)
BRANDON BERG
Prescott at Bloomer softball 5-15-21
Laikyn Maidment (13)
BRANDON BERG
Prescott at Bloomer softball 5-15-21
Karley Rada (1)
BRANDON BERG
Prescott at Bloomer softball 5-15-21
Karley Rada (1)
BRANDON BERG
Prescott at Bloomer softball 5-15-21
Karley Rada (1)
BRANDON BERG
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!